EV and PHEV Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global EV and PHEV market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EV and PHEV market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global EV and PHEV market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the EV and PHEV market was valued at US$ 164,786 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 550,560 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.86% during the forecast period (22-28). Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, BEV accounted for a share of 65.3% in the global EV and PHEV market. And this product segment is poised to reach US$ 384,115.7 million by 2028 from US$ 107,598.8 million in 2021.. While Home Use segment is altered to an 15.5 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China EV and PHEV market size was US$ 74,363.9 million in 2021, while the US and Europe EV and PHEV were US$ 18,869.7 million and US$ 64,200.8 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 11.4% in 2021, while China and Europe are 45.1% and 38.9% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 47.6% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 14.7 % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 15.8%,19.2%, and 27.6% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe EV and PHEV landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 59,332.5 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of EV and PHEV include Tesla, BYD, BMW, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, VOLVO, Hyundai & Kia, and Renault, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 58.4% in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the EV and PHEV production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of EV and PHEV by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Tesla

BYD

BMW

Volkswagen

Mercedes-Benz

Stellantis

VOLVO

Hyundai & Kia

Renault

SAIC

Ford

NIO

ONE

XPeng

TOYOTA

GAC Motor

JAC

Nissan

Great Wall Motors

Chery

GEELY

EV and PHEV Market Segment by Type

BEV

PHEV

EV and PHEV Market Segment by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

The report on the EV and PHEV market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Korea

Sales by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Norway

Sweden

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global EV and PHEVconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of EV and PHEVmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global EV and PHEVmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the EV and PHEVwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of EV and PHEVsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> EV and PHEV companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

