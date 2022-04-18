Cosmetics OEM and ODM Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

Cosmetics OEM and ODM Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players9 min read
QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Cosmetics OEM and ODM market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cosmetics OEM and ODM market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cosmetics OEM and ODM Market
The global Cosmetics OEM/ODM market size is projected to reach US$ 40061 million by 2027, from US$ 26733 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.68% during 2021-2027.
Global Cosmetics OEM/ODM Scope and Market Size
Cosmetics OEM/ODM market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type, and By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cosmetics OEM/ODM market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and By Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
By Company
COSMAX
Intercos
Kolmar korea
Nihon Kolmar
Nox Bellow Cosmetics
Cosmo Beauty
Mana Products
Cosmecca
PICASO Cosmetic
Toyo Beauty
Chromavis
BioTruly
Opal Cosmetics
A&H International Cosmetics
Ancorotti Cosmetics
B.Kolor
Bawei Biotechnology
ESTATE CHEMICAL
Ridgepole
Ya Pure Cosmetics
Easycare Group
Foshan wanying cosmetics
Life-Beauty
Jiangsu Meiaisi Cosmetics
ANTE (Suzhou) cosmetics
Homar
Francia Cosmetics
Segment by Type
OEM
ODM
Segment by Application
Skincare
Makeup
Haircare
Other
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Cosmetics OEM and ODMconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Cosmetics OEM and ODMmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Cosmetics OEM and ODMmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Cosmetics OEM and ODMwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Cosmetics OEM and ODMsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Cosmetics OEM and ODM companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1
1.1 Study Scope 1
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 1
1.2.2 OEM 2
1.2.3 ODM 2
1.3 Market by Application 2
1.3.1 Global Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3
1.3.2 Skincare 3
1.3.3 Makeup 4
1.3.4 Haircare 4
1.4 Study Objectives 5
1.5 Years Considered 6
2 GLOBAL GROWTH TRENDS 7
2.1 Global Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Perspective (2016-2027) 7
2.2 Cosmetics OEM/ODM Growth Trends by Regions 8
2.2.1 Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 8
2.2.2 Cosmetics OEM/ODM Historic Market Size by Regions (2016-2021) 9
2.2.3 Cosmetics OEM/ODM Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 10
2.3 Cosmetics OEM/ODM Industry Dynamic 11
2.3.1 Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Trends 11
2.3.2 Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Opportunities 11
2.3.3 Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Drivers 11
2.3.4 Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Challenges 12
3 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY KEY PLAYERS 14
3.1 Global Top Cosmetics OEM/ODM Players by Revenue 14
3.1.1 Global Top Cosmetics OEM/ODM Players by Revenue (2018-2020) 14
3.1.2 Global Cosmetics OEM/ODM Revenue Market Share by Players (2018-2020) 15
3.2 Global Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 16
3.3 Global Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Concentration Ratio 17
3.4 Cosmetics OEM/ODM Key Players Head office and Area Served 17
3.5 Date of Enter into Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market 18
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 19
4 COSMETICS OEM/ODM BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE 21
4.1 Global Cosmetics OEM/ODM Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 21
4.2 Global Cosmetics OEM/ODM Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 22
5 COSMETICS OEM/ODM BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION 24
5.1 Global Cosmetics OEM/ODM Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 24
5.2 Global Cosmetics OEM/ODM Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 25
6 NORTH AMERICA 26
6.1 North America Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size (2016-2027) 26
6.2 North America Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Type 26
6.2.1 North America Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 26
6.2.2 North America Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 26
6.2.3 North America Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 27
6.3 North America Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Application 27
6.3.1 North America Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 27
6.3.2 North America Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 28
6.3.3 North America Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 28
6.4 North America Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Country 28
6.4.1 North America Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 28
6.4.2 North America Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 29
6.4.3 United States 30
6.4.4 Canada 31
7 EUROPE 32
7.1 Europe Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size (2016-2027) 32
7.2 Europe Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Type 32
7.2.1 Europe Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 32
7.2.2 Europe Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 32
7.2.3 Europe Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 33
7.3 Europe Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Application 33
7.3.1 Europe Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 33
7.3.2 Europe Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 34
7.3.3 Europe Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 34
7.4 Europe Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Country 34
7.4.1 Europe Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 34
7.4.2 Europe Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 35
7.4.3 Germany 36
7.4.4 France 36
7.4.5 U.K. 37
7.4.6 Italy 38
7.4.7 Russia 38
8 ASIA-PACIFIC 39
8.1 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size (2016-2027) 39
8.2 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Type 39
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 39
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 39
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 40
8.3 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Application 40
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 40
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 41
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 41
8.4 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Region 41
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 41
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Region (2022-2027) 42
8.4.3 China 43
8.4.4 Japan 44
8.4.5 South Korea 44
8.4.6 Southeast Asia 45
8.4.7 India 45
8.4.8 Australia 46
9 LATIN AMERICA 47
9.1 Latin America Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size (2016-2027) 47
9.2 Latin America Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Type 47
9.2.1 Latin America Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 47
9.2.2 Latin America Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 47
9.2.3 Latin America Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 48
9.3 Latin America Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Application 48
9.3.1 Latin America Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 48
9.3.2 Latin America Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 49
9.3.3 Latin America Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 49
9.4 Latin America Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Country 49
9.4.1 Latin America Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 49
9.4.2 Latin America Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 50
9.4.3 Mexico 51
9.4.4 Brazil 51
9.4.5 Argentina 52
10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 53
10.1 Middle East & Africa Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size (2016-2027) 53
10.2 Middle East & Africa Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Type 53
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 53
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 54
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 54
10.3 Middle East & Africa Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Application 55
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 55
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 55
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 56
10.4 Middle East & Africa Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Country 56
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Country (2016-2021) 56
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Cosmetics OEM/ODM Market Size by Country (2022-2027) 57
10.4.3 Turkey 58
10.4.4 GCC Countries 58
10.4.5 Egypt 59
10.4.6 South Africa 59
11 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 60
11.1 COSMAX 60
11.1.1 COSMAX Company Details 60
11.1.2 COSMAX Business Overview 60
11.1.3 COSMAX Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 61
11.1.4 COSMAX Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 61
11.2 Intercos 62
11.2.1 Intercos Company Details 62
11.2.2 Intercos Business Overview 62
11.2.3 Intercos Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 62
11.2.4 Intercos Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 63
11.3 Kolmar korea 63
11.3.1 Kolmar korea Company Details 63
11.3.2 Kolmar korea Business Overview 64
11.3.3 Kolmar korea Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 64
11.3.4 Kolmar korea Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 65
11.4 Nihon Kolmar 65
11.4.1 Nihon Kolmar Company Details 65
11.4.2 Nihon Kolmar Business Overview 65
11.4.3 Nihon Kolmar Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 66
11.4.4 Nihon Kolmar Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 66
11.5 Nox Bellow Cosmetics 67
11.5.1 Nox Bellow Cosmetics Company Details 67
11.5.2 Nox Bellow Cosmetics Business Overview 67
11.5.3 Nox Bellow Cosmetics Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 67
11.5.4 Nox Bellow Cosmetics Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 68
11.6 Cosmo Beauty 68
11.6.1 Cosmo Beauty Company Details 68
11.6.2 Cosmo Beauty Business Overview 69
11.6.3 Cosmo Beauty Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 69
11.6.4 Cosmo Beauty Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 70
11.7 Mana Products 71
11.7.1 Mana Products Company Details 71
11.7.2 Mana Products Business Overview 71
11.7.3 Mana Products Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 72
11.7.4 Mana Products Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 72
11.8 Cosmecca 72
11.8.1 Cosmecca Company Details 72
11.8.2 Cosmecca Business Overview 73
11.8.3 Cosmecca Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 73
11.8.4 Cosmecca Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 74
11.9 PICASO Cosmetic 74
11.9.1 PICASO Cosmetic Company Details 74
11.9.2 PICASO Cosmetic Business Overview 75
11.9.3 PICASO Cosmetic Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 75
11.9.4 PICASO Cosmetic Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 75
11.10 Toyo Beauty 76
11.10.1 Toyo Beauty Company Details 76
11.10.2 Toyo Beauty Business Overview 76
11.10.3 Toyo Beauty Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 76
11.10.4 Toyo Beauty Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 77
11.11 Chromavis 77
11.11.1 Chromavis Company Details 77
11.11.2 Chromavis Business Overview 78
11.11.3 Chromavis Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 78
11.11.4 Chromavis Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 79
11.12 BioTruly 79
11.12.1 BioTruly Company Details 79
11.12.2 BioTruly Business Overview 80
11.12.3 BioTruly Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 80
11.12.4 BioTruly Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 81
11.13 Opal Cosmetics 82
11.13.1 Opal Cosmetics Company Details 82
11.13.2 Opal Cosmetics Business Overview 82
11.13.3 Opal Cosmetics Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 82
11.13.4 Opal Cosmetics Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 83
11.14 A&H International Cosmetics 83
11.14.1 A&H International Cosmetics Company Details 83
11.14.2 A&H International Cosmetics Business Overview 83
11.14.3 A&H International Cosmetics Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 84
11.14.4 A&H International Cosmetics Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 84
11.15 Ancorotti Cosmetics 84
11.15.1 Ancorotti Cosmetics Company Details 84
11.15.2 Ancorotti Cosmetics Business Overview 85
11.15.3 Ancorotti Cosmetics Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 85
11.15.4 Ancorotti Cosmetics Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 86
11.16 B.Kolor 86
11.16.1 B.Kolor Company Details 86
11.16.2 B.Kolor Business Overview 86
11.16.3 B.Kolor Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 87
11.16.4 B.Kolor Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 87
11.17 Bawei Biotechnology 88
11.17.1 Bawei Biotechnology Company Details 88
11.17.2 Bawei Biotechnology Business Overview 88
11.17.3 Bawei Biotechnology Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 89
11.17.4 Bawei Biotechnology Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 89
11.18 ESTATE CHEMICAL 89
11.18.1 ESTATE CHEMICAL Company Details 89
11.18.2 ESTATE CHEMICAL Business Overview 90
11.18.3 ESTATE CHEMICAL Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 90
11.18.4 ESTATE CHEMICAL Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 90
11.19 Ridgepole 91
11.19.1 Ridgepole Company Details 91
11.19.2 Ridgepole Business Overview 91
11.19.3 Ridgepole Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 92
11.19.4 Ridgepole Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 93
11.20 Ya Pure Cosmetics 93
11.20.1 Ya Pure Cosmetics Company Details 93
11.20.2 Ya Pure Cosmetics Business Overview 94
11.20.3 Ya Pure Cosmetics Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 94
11.20.4 Ya Pure Cosmetics Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 95
11.21 Easycare Group 96
11.21.1 Easycare Group Company Details 96
11.21.2 Easycare Group Business Overview 96
11.21.3 Easycare Group Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 97
11.21.4 Easycare Group Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 97
11.22 Foshan wanying cosmetics 98
11.22.1 Foshan wanying cosmetics Company Details 98
11.22.2 Foshan wanying cosmetics Business Overview 98
11.22.3 Foshan wanying cosmetics Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 98
11.22.4 Foshan wanying cosmetics Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 99
11.23 Life-Beauty 99
11.23.1 Life-Beauty Company Details 99
11.23.2 Life-Beauty Business Overview 99
11.23.3 Life-Beauty Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 100
11.23.4 Life-Beauty Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 100
11.24 Jiangsu Meiaisi Cosmetics 100
11.24.1 Jiangsu Meiaisi Cosmetics Company Details 100
11.24.2 Jiangsu Meiaisi Cosmetics Business Overview 101
11.24.3 Jiangsu Meiaisi Cosmetics Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 101
11.24.4 Jiangsu Meiaisi Cosmetics Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 102
11.25 ANTE (Suzhou) cosmetics 102
11.25.1 ANTE (Suzhou) cosmetics Company Details 102
11.25.2 ANTE (Suzhou) cosmetics Business Overview 103
11.25.3 ANTE (Suzhou) cosmetics Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 103
11.25.4 ANTE (Suzhou) cosmetics Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 104
11.26 Homar 104
11.26.1 Homar Company Details 104
11.26.2 Homar Business Overview 104
11.26.3 Homar Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 105
11.26.4 Homar Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 105
11.27 Francia Cosmetics 106
11.27.1 Francia Cosmetics Company Details 106
11.27.2 Francia Cosmetics Business Overview 106
11.27.3 Francia Cosmetics Cosmetics OEM/ODM Introduction 106
11.27.4 Francia Cosmetics Revenue in Cosmetics OEM/ODM Business (2018-2020) 107
12 ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 108
13 APPENDIX 109
13.1 Research Methodology 109
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 109
13.1.2 Data Source 112
13.2 Disclaimer 115
13.3 Author Details 115
