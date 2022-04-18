Computer Case Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Computer Case market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Computer Case market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Computer Case Market

The global Computer Case market was valued at US$ 2856.4 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 3028.27 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of -0.35% during 2021-2027.

Global Computer Case Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Areocool

Antec

Apevia

Compucase (HEC Group)

CoolerMaster

Corsair

Cougar

Razer

ASUS

In Win

Lian Li

NZXT

Raidmax

Roswill

SilverStone

Thermaltake

Winsis

ABKO

JONSBO

Gold Field

SAMA

I For Game

DeepCool

Fractal Design

Phanteks

BitFenix

GAMEMAX

Shenzhen Fluence Technology

Segment by Type

Mini-Tower Cases

Mid-Tower Cases

Full-Tower Cases

Special-shaped Cases

Segment by Application

Home

Commercial

Industrial

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Computer Caseconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Computer Casemarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Computer Casemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Computer Casewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Computer Casesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Computer Case companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 COMPUTER CASE MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Computer Case 1

1.2 Computer Case Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Computer Case Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027) 2

1.2.2 Mini-Tower Cases 3

1.2.3 Mid-Tower Cases 4

1.2.4 Full-Tower Cases 4

1.2.5 Special-shaped Cases 5

1.3 Computer Case Segment by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Computer Case Sales Comparison by Application (2021-2027) 5

1.3.2 Home 6

1.3.3 Common Cases 7

1.3.4 Industrial 7

1.4 Global Computer Case Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 8

1.4.1 Global Computer Case Revenue 2016-2027 8

1.4.2 Global Computer Case Sales 2016-2027 10

1.4.3 Computer Case Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 10

2 COMPUTER CASE MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 12

2.1 Global Computer Case Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 12

2.2 Global Computer Case Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 15

2.3 Global Computer Case Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 17

2.4 Manufacturers Computer Case Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type 18

2.5 Computer Case Market Competitive Situation and Trends 20

2.5.1 Computer Case Market Concentration Rate 20

2.5.2 The Global 5 and 10 Largest Computer Case Players Market Share by Revenue 21

2.5.3 Global Computer Case Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 21

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 23

3 COMPUTER CASE RETROSPECTIVE MARKET SCENARIO BY REGION 26

3.1 Global Computer Case Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021 26

3.2 Global Computer Case Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021 27

3.3 North America Computer Case Market Facts & Figures by Country 29

3.3.1 North America Computer Case Sales by Country 29

3.3.2 North America Computer Case Revenue by Country 30

3.3.3 United States 31

3.3.4 Canada 31

3.4 Europe Computer Case Market Facts & Figures by Country 32

3.4.1 Europe Computer Case Sales by Country 32

3.4.2 Europe Computer Case Revenue by Country 32

3.4.3 Germany 33

3.4.4 U.K. 34

3.4.5 France 34

3.4.6 Italy 35

3.4.7 Russia 35

3.5 Asia Pacific Computer Case Market Facts & Figures by Region 36

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Computer Case Sales by Region 36

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Computer Case Revenue by Region 36

3.5.3 China 37

3.5.4 Japan 38

3.5.5 South Korea 38

3.5.6 India 39

3.5.7 Southeast Asia 39

3.5.8 Australia 40

3.6 Latin America Computer Case Market Facts & Figures by Country 40

3.6.1 Latin America Computer Case Sales by Country 40

3.6.2 Latin America Computer Case Revenue by Country 41

3.6.3 Mexico 42

3.6.4 Brazil 42

3.6.5 Argentina 43

3.6.6 Colombia 43

3.7 Middle East and Africa Computer Case Market Facts & Figures by Country 44

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Computer Case Sales by Country 44

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Computer Case Revenue by Country 44

3.7.3 Turkey 45

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia 46

3.7.5 U.A.E 46

4 COMPUTER CASE HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE 47

4.1 Global Computer Case Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 47

4.2 Global Computer Case Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 48

4.3 Global Computer Case Price by Type (2016-2021) 50

5 COMPUTER CASE HISTORIC MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 51

5.1 Global Computer Case Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 51

5.2 Global Computer Case Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 52

5.3 Global Computer Case Price by Application (2016-2021) 53

6 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 55

6.1 Areocool 55

6.1.1 Areocool Corporation Information 55

6.1.2 Areocool Description and Business Overview 55

6.1.3 Areocool Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 56

6.1.4 Areocool Computer Case Product Portfolio 56

6.1.5 Areocool Recent Developments/Updates 58

6.2 Antec 59

6.2.1 Antec Corporation Information 59

6.2.2 Antec Description and Business Overview 60

6.2.3 Antec Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 60

6.2.4 Antec Computer Case Product Portfolio 60

6.3 Apevia 62

6.3.1 Apevia Corporation Information 62

6.3.2 Apevia Description and Business Overview 62

6.3.3 Apevia Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 63

6.3.4 Apevia Computer Case Product Portfolio 64

6.4 Compucase (HEC Group) 66

6.4.1 Compucase (HEC Group) Corporation Information 66

6.4.2 Compucase (HEC Group) Description and Business Overview 66

6.4.3 Compucase (HEC Group) Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 67

6.4.4 Compucase (HEC Group) Computer Case Product Portfolio 67

6.5 CoolerMaster 69

6.5.1 CoolerMaster Corporation Information 70

6.5.2 CoolerMaster Description and Business Overview 70

6.5.3 CoolerMaster Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 70

6.5.4 CoolerMaster Computer Case Product Portfolio 71

6.5.5 CoolerMaster Recent Developments/Updates 75

6.6 Corsair 75

6.6.1 Corsair Corporation Information 76

6.6.2 Corsair Description and Business Overview 76

6.6.3 Corsair Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 77

6.6.4 Corsair Computer Case Product Portfolio 77

6.6.5 Corsair Recent Developments/Updates 78

6.7 Cougar 79

6.7.1 Cougar Corporation Information 79

6.7.2 Cougar Description and Business Overview 80

6.7.3 Cougar Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80

6.7.4 Cougar Computer Case Product Portfolio 80

6.8 RAZER 84

6.8.1 RAZER Corporation Information 84

6.8.2 RAZER Description and Business Overview 84

6.8.3 RAZER Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 85

6.8.4 RAZER Computer Case Product Portfolio 85

6.8.5 RAZER Recent Developments/Updates 87

6.9 ASUS 87

6.9.1 ASUS Corporation Information 87

6.9.2 ASUS Description and Business Overview 88

6.9.3 ASUS Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 88

6.9.4 ASUS Computer Case Product Portfolio 88

6.10 In Win 90

6.10.1 In Win Corporation Information 90

6.10.2 In Win Description and Business Overview 91

6.10.3 In Win Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 91

6.10.4 In Win Computer Case Product Portfolio 92

6.11 Lian Li 95

6.11.1 Lian Li Corporation Information 95

6.11.2 Lian Li Description and Business Overview 95

6.11.3 Lian Li Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 96

6.11.4 Lian Li Computer Case Product Portfolio 96

6.12 NZXT 100

6.12.1 NZXT Corporation Information 100

6.12.2 NZXT Description and Business Overview 101

6.12.3 NZXT Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 101

6.12.4 NZXT Computer Case Product Portfolio 101

6.12.5 NZXT Recent Developments/Updates 102

6.13 Raidmax 103

6.13.1 Raidmax Corporation Information 103

6.13.2 Raidmax Description and Business Overview 103

6.13.3 Raidmax Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 104

6.13.4 Raidmax Computer Case Product Portfolio 104

6.14 Roswill 106

6.14.1 Roswill Corporation Information 106

6.14.2 Roswill Description and Business Overview 107

6.14.3 Roswill Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 107

6.14.4 Roswill Computer Case Product Portfolio 108

6.15 SilverStone 111

6.15.1 SilverStone Corporation Information 111

6.15.2 SilverStone Description and Business Overview 111

6.15.3 SilverStone Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 112

6.15.4 SilverStone Computer Case Product Portfolio 112

6.16 Thermaltake 114

6.16.1 Thermaltake Corporation Information 115

6.16.2 Thermaltake Description and Business Overview 115

6.16.3 Thermaltake Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 115

6.16.4 Thermaltake Computer Case Product Portfolio 116

6.17 Winsis 118

6.17.1 Winsis Corporation Information 118

6.17.2 Winsis Description and Business Overview 119

6.17.3 Winsis Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 119

6.17.4 Winsis Computer Case Product Portfolio 119

6.18 ABKO 121

6.18.1 ABKO Corporation Information 121

6.18.2 ABKO Description and Business Overview 122

6.18.3 ABKO Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 122

6.18.4 ABKO Computer Case Product Portfolio 123

6.18.5 ABKO Recent Developments/Updates 124

6.19 JONSBO 125

6.19.1 JONSBO Corporation Information 125

6.19.2 JONSBO Description and Business Overview 126

6.19.3 JONSBO Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 126

6.19.4 JONSBO Computer Case Product Portfolio 126

6.20 Gold Field 127

6.20.1 Gold Field Corporation Information 127

6.20.2 Gold Field Description and Business Overview 128

6.20.3 Gold Field Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 128

6.20.4 Gold Field Computer Case Product Portfolio 129

6.21 SAMA 131

6.21.1 SAMA Corporation Information 131

6.21.2 SAMA Description and Business Overview 132

6.21.3 SAMA Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 132

6.21.4 SAMA Computer Case Product Portfolio 132

6.22 I For Game 134

6.22.1 I For Game Corporation Information 134

6.22.2 I For Game Description and Business Overview 134

6.22.3 I For Game Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 135

6.22.4 I For Game Computer Case Product Portfolio 135

6.23 DeepCool 136

6.23.1 DeepCool Corporation Information 136

6.23.2 DeepCool Description and Business Overview 137

6.23.3 DeepCool Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 137

6.23.4 DeepCool Computer Case Product Portfolio 138

6.24 Fractal Design 139

6.24.1 Fractal Design Corporation Information 140

6.24.2 Fractal Design Description and Business Overview 140

6.24.3 Fractal Design Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 140

6.24.4 Fractal Design Computer Case Product Portfolio 141

6.25 Phanteks 144

6.25.1 Phanteks Corporation Information 144

6.25.2 Phanteks Description and Business Overview 145

6.25.3 Phanteks Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 145

6.25.4 Phanteks Computer Case Product Portfolio 145

6.26 BitFenix 148

6.26.1 BitFenix Corporation Information 148

6.26.2 BitFenix Description and Business Overview 149

6.26.3 BitFenix Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 149

6.26.4 BitFenix Computer Case Product Portfolio 150

6.27 GAMEMAX 153

6.27.1 GAMEMAX Corporation Information 153

6.27.2 GAMEMAX Description and Business Overview 153

6.27.3 GAMEMAX Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 154

6.27.4 GAMEMAX Computer Case Product Portfolio 154

6.28 Shenzhen Fluence Technology 156

6.28.1 Shenzhen Fluence Technology Corporation Information 156

6.28.2 Shenzhen Fluence Technology Description and Business Overview 156

6.28.3 Shenzhen Fluence Technology Computer Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 157

6.28.4 Shenzhen Fluence Technology Computer Case Product Portfolio 157

7 COMPUTER CASE MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 159

7.1 Computer Case Key Raw Materials Analysis 159

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 159

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 159

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 160

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Computer Case 161

7.4 Computer Case Industrial Chain Analysis 161

8 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 162

8.1 Marketing Channel 162

8.2 Computer Case Distributors List 163

8.3 Computer Case Customers 164

9 COMPUTER CASE MARKET DYNAMICS 165

9.1 Computer Case Industry Trends 165

9.2 Computer Case Growth Drivers 165

9.3 Computer Case Market Challenges 166

9.4 Computer Case Market Restraints 167

10 GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST 168

10.1 Computer Case Market Estimates and Projections by Type 168

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Computer Case by Type (2022-2027) 168

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Computer Case by Type (2022-2027) 168

10.2 Computer Case Market Estimates and Projections by Application 169

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Computer Case by Application (2022-2027) 169

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Computer Case by Application (2022-2027) 169

10.3 Computer Case Market Estimates and Projections by Region 170

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Computer Case by Region (2022-2027) 170

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Computer Case by Region (2022-2027) 171

11 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 172

12 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 173

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 173

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 173

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 174

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 175

12.2 Data Source 176

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 176

12.2.2 Primary Sources 177

12.3 Author List 179

12.4 Disclaimer 179

