Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market.

Summary

The global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market size will reach US$ 9,669.22 million by 2028, from US$ 7,925.59 million in 2021. In terms of the volume, the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives sales was 2,277.08 K MT in 2021 and will reach 2,946.34 K MT in 2028.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Henkel

3M

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

Dow

Soken

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

tesa SE

LG

Berry Plastics

Nippon Shokubai

Beardow & ADAMS

Sika AG

Ashland

Xinfeng Group

Tex Year Industries

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Segment by Type

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Others

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Segment by Application

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Health & Hygiene

Others

The report on the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesivesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Pressure Sensitive Adhesivesmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Pressure Sensitive Adhesivesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Pressure Sensitive Adhesiveswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Pressure Sensitive Adhesivessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Pressure Sensitive Adhesives companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Acrylic 3

1.2.3 Rubber 4

1.2.4 Silicone 5

1.2.5 Others 6

1.3 Market by Application 6

1.3.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 7

1.3.2 Packaging 8

1.3.3 Building & Construction 10

1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics 10

1.3.5 Automotive 11

1.3.6 Health & Hygiene 11

1.4 Study Objectives 12

1.5 Years Considered 13

2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production 14

2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Capacity (2017-2028) 14

2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 14

2.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production by Region 16

2.3.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 16

2.3.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 17

2.4 North America 19

2.5 Europe 20

2.6 China 21

2.7 Japan 22

3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 23

3.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 23

3.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 24

3.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 25

3.4 Global Top Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Regions by Sales 26

3.4.1 Global Top Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 26

3.4.2 Global Top Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 27

3.5 Global Top Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Regions by Revenue 29

3.5.1 Global Top Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 29

3.5.2 Global Top Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 29

3.6 North America 30

3.7 Europe 32

3.8 Asia-Pacific 33

3.9 Latin America 35

3.10 Middle East & Africa 36

4 Competition by Manufacturers 38

4.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Capacity by Manufacturers 38

4.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers 39

4.2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 39

4.2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 40

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives in 2021 41

4.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers 42

4.3.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 42

4.3.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 43

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue in 2021 43

4.4 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 44

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 45

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 45

4.5.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 46

4.5.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 47

5 Market Size by Type 48

5.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Type 48

5.1.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 48

5.1.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 48

5.1.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 49

5.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Type 50

5.2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 50

5.2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 50

5.2.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 51

5.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Price by Type 52

5.3.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Price by Type (2017-2022) 52

5.3.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 52

6 Market Size by Application 53

6.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Application 53

6.1.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 53

6.1.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 53

6.1.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 54

6.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Application 55

6.2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 55

6.2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 56

6.2.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 56

6.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Price by Application 57

6.3.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Price by Application (2017-2022) 57

6.3.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 58

7 North America 59

7.1 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Type 59

7.1.1 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Type (2017-2028) 59

7.1.2 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 60

7.2 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Application 61

7.2.1 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Application (2017-2028) 61

7.2.2 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 63

7.3 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Country 64

7.3.1 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Country (2017-2028) 64

7.3.2 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 65

7.3.3 United States 67

7.3.4 Canada 68

8 Europe 69

8.1 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Type 69

8.1.1 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Type (2017-2028) 69

8.1.2 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 70

8.2 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Application 71

8.2.1 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Application (2017-2028) 71

8.2.2 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 73

8.3 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Country 74

8.3.1 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Country (2017-2028) 74

8.3.2 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 76

8.3.3 Germany 77

8.3.4 France 78

8.3.5 U.K. 79

8.3.6 Italy 80

8.3.7 Russia 81

9 Asia Pacific 82

9.1 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Type 82

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Type (2017-2028) 82

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 83

9.2 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Application 84

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Application (2017-2028) 84

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 86

9.3 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Region 87

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Region (2017-2028) 87

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 89

9.3.3 China 90

9.3.4 Japan 91

9.3.5 South Korea 92

9.3.6 India 93

9.3.7 Australia 94

9.3.8 Southeast Asia 95

10 Latin America 96

10.1 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Type 96

10.1.1 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Type (2017-2028) 96

10.1.2 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 97

10.2 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Application 98

10.2.1 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Application (2017-2028) 98

10.2.2 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 100

10.3 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Country 101

10.3.1 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Country (2017-2028) 101

10.3.2 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 102

10.3.3 Mexico 104

10.3.4 Brazil 105

11 Middle East and Africa 106

11.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Type 106

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Type (2017-2028) 106

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 107

11.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Application 108

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Application (2017-2028) 108

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 110

11.3 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Country 111

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Country (2017-2028) 111

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 112

11.3.3 Middle East 114

11.3.4 Africa 115

12 Corporate Profile 116

12.1 Henkel 116

12.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information 116

12.1.2 Henkel Overview 116

12.1.3 Henkel Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 117

12.1.4 Henkel Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 117

12.2 3M 118

12.2.1 3M Corporation Information 118

12.2.2 3M Overview 119

12.2.3 3M Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120

12.2.4 3M Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 121

12.3 Arkema 121

12.3.1 Arkema Corporation Information 121

12.3.2 Arkema Overview 122

12.3.3 Arkema Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 122

12.3.4 Arkema Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 123

12.4 H.B. Fuller 123

12.4.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information 123

12.4.2 H.B. Fuller Overview 124

12.4.3 H.B. Fuller Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 124

12.4.4 H.B. Fuller Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 124

12.5 Dow 125

12.5.1 Dow Corporation Information 125

12.5.2 Dow Overview 125

12.5.3 Dow Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 125

12.5.4 Dow Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 126

12.6 Soken 126

12.6.1 Soken Corporation Information 126

12.6.2 Soken Overview 127

12.6.3 Soken Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 127

12.6.4 Soken Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 128

12.7 Nitto Denko 128

12.7.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information 128

12.7.2 Nitto Denko Overview 129

12.7.3 Nitto Denko Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 129

12.7.4 Nitto Denko Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 130

12.8 Avery Dennison 130

12.8.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information 130

12.8.2 Avery Dennison Overview 131

12.8.3 Avery Dennison Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 132

12.8.4 Avery Dennison Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 132

12.9 tesa SE 133

12.9.1 tesa SE Corporation Information 133

12.9.2 tesa SE Overview 134

12.9.3 tesa SE Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 134

12.9.4 tesa SE Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 135

12.10 LG 135

12.10.1 LG Corporation Information 135

12.10.2 LG Overview 136

12.10.3 LG Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 136

12.10.4 LG Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 137

12.11 Berry Plastics 137

12.11.1 Berry Plastics Corporation Information 137

12.11.2 Berry Plastics Overview 138

12.11.3 Berry Plastics Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 139

12.11.4 Berry Plastics Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 140

12.12 Nippon Shokubai 141

12.12.1 Nippon Shokubai Corporation Information 141

12.12.2 Nippon Shokubai Overview 141

12.12.3 Nippon Shokubai Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 141

12.12.4 Nippon Shokubai Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 142

12.13 Beardow & ADAMS 143

12.13.1 Beardow & ADAMS Corporation Information 143

12.13.2 Beardow & ADAMS Overview 143

12.13.3 Beardow & ADAMS Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 143

12.13.4 Beardow & ADAMS Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 144

12.14 Sika AG 145

12.14.1 Sika AG Corporation Information 145

12.14.2 Sika AG Overview 145

12.14.3 Sika AG Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 146

12.14.4 Sika AG Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 146

12.15 Ashland 147

12.15.1 Ashland Corporation Information 147

12.15.2 Ashland Overview 147

12.15.3 Ashland Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 148

12.15.4 Ashland Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 148

12.16 Xinfeng Group 149

12.16.1 Xinfeng Group Corporation Information 149

12.16.2 Xinfeng Group Overview 149

12.16.3 Xinfeng Group Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 150

12.16.4 Xinfeng Group Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 150

12.17 Tex Year Industries 151

12.17.1 Tex Year Industries Corporation Information 151

12.17.2 Tex Year Industries Overview 151

12.17.3 Tex Year Industries Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 152

12.17.4 Tex Year Industries Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 152

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 154

13.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Industry Chain Analysis 154

13.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Key Raw Materials 154

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 154

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 155

13.3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Mode & Process 155

13.4 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales and Marketing 157

13.4.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales Channels 157

13.4.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Distributors 160

13.5 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Customers 161

14 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Dynamics 164

14.1.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Industry Trends 164

14.1.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Drivers 164

14.1.3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Challenges 165

14.1.4 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Restraints 165

15 Key Findings in the Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Study 166

16 Appendix 167

16.1 Research Methodology 167

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 167

16.1.2 Data Source 170

16.2 Author Details 173

