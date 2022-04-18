Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players10 min read
The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market.
Summary
The global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market size will reach US$ 9,669.22 million by 2028, from US$ 7,925.59 million in 2021. In terms of the volume, the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives sales was 2,277.08 K MT in 2021 and will reach 2,946.34 K MT in 2028.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Henkel
3M
Arkema
H.B. Fuller
Dow
Soken
Nitto Denko
Avery Dennison
tesa SE
LG
Berry Plastics
Nippon Shokubai
Beardow & ADAMS
Sika AG
Ashland
Xinfeng Group
Tex Year Industries
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Segment by Type
Acrylic
Rubber
Silicone
Others
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Segment by Application
Packaging
Building & Construction
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive
Health & Hygiene
Others
The report on the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Sales by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesivesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Pressure Sensitive Adhesivesmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Pressure Sensitive Adhesivesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Pressure Sensitive Adhesiveswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Pressure Sensitive Adhesivessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Pressure Sensitive Adhesives companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1
1.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1
1.2.2 Acrylic 3
1.2.3 Rubber 4
1.2.4 Silicone 5
1.2.5 Others 6
1.3 Market by Application 6
1.3.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 7
1.3.2 Packaging 8
1.3.3 Building & Construction 10
1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics 10
1.3.5 Automotive 11
1.3.6 Health & Hygiene 11
1.4 Study Objectives 12
1.5 Years Considered 13
2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production 14
2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Capacity (2017-2028) 14
2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 14
2.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production by Region 16
2.3.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 16
2.3.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 17
2.4 North America 19
2.5 Europe 20
2.6 China 21
2.7 Japan 22
3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 23
3.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 23
3.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 24
3.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 25
3.4 Global Top Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Regions by Sales 26
3.4.1 Global Top Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 26
3.4.2 Global Top Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 27
3.5 Global Top Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Regions by Revenue 29
3.5.1 Global Top Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 29
3.5.2 Global Top Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 29
3.6 North America 30
3.7 Europe 32
3.8 Asia-Pacific 33
3.9 Latin America 35
3.10 Middle East & Africa 36
4 Competition by Manufacturers 38
4.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Capacity by Manufacturers 38
4.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers 39
4.2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 39
4.2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 40
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives in 2021 41
4.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers 42
4.3.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 42
4.3.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 43
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue in 2021 43
4.4 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 44
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 45
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 45
4.5.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 46
4.5.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 47
5 Market Size by Type 48
5.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Type 48
5.1.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 48
5.1.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 48
5.1.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 49
5.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Type 50
5.2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 50
5.2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 50
5.2.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 51
5.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Price by Type 52
5.3.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Price by Type (2017-2022) 52
5.3.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 52
6 Market Size by Application 53
6.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Application 53
6.1.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 53
6.1.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 53
6.1.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 54
6.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Application 55
6.2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 55
6.2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 56
6.2.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 56
6.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Price by Application 57
6.3.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Price by Application (2017-2022) 57
6.3.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 58
7 North America 59
7.1 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Type 59
7.1.1 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Type (2017-2028) 59
7.1.2 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 60
7.2 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Application 61
7.2.1 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Application (2017-2028) 61
7.2.2 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 63
7.3 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Country 64
7.3.1 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Country (2017-2028) 64
7.3.2 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 65
7.3.3 United States 67
7.3.4 Canada 68
8 Europe 69
8.1 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Type 69
8.1.1 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Type (2017-2028) 69
8.1.2 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 70
8.2 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Application 71
8.2.1 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Application (2017-2028) 71
8.2.2 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 73
8.3 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Country 74
8.3.1 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Country (2017-2028) 74
8.3.2 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 76
8.3.3 Germany 77
8.3.4 France 78
8.3.5 U.K. 79
8.3.6 Italy 80
8.3.7 Russia 81
9 Asia Pacific 82
9.1 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Type 82
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Type (2017-2028) 82
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 83
9.2 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Application 84
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Application (2017-2028) 84
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 86
9.3 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Region 87
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Region (2017-2028) 87
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 89
9.3.3 China 90
9.3.4 Japan 91
9.3.5 South Korea 92
9.3.6 India 93
9.3.7 Australia 94
9.3.8 Southeast Asia 95
10 Latin America 96
10.1 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Type 96
10.1.1 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Type (2017-2028) 96
10.1.2 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 97
10.2 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Application 98
10.2.1 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Application (2017-2028) 98
10.2.2 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 100
10.3 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Country 101
10.3.1 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Country (2017-2028) 101
10.3.2 Latin America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 102
10.3.3 Mexico 104
10.3.4 Brazil 105
11 Middle East and Africa 106
11.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Type 106
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Type (2017-2028) 106
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 107
11.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Application 108
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Application (2017-2028) 108
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 110
11.3 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size by Country 111
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales by Country (2017-2028) 111
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 112
11.3.3 Middle East 114
11.3.4 Africa 115
12 Corporate Profile 116
12.1 Henkel 116
12.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information 116
12.1.2 Henkel Overview 116
12.1.3 Henkel Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 117
12.1.4 Henkel Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 117
12.2 3M 118
12.2.1 3M Corporation Information 118
12.2.2 3M Overview 119
12.2.3 3M Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120
12.2.4 3M Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 121
12.3 Arkema 121
12.3.1 Arkema Corporation Information 121
12.3.2 Arkema Overview 122
12.3.3 Arkema Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 122
12.3.4 Arkema Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 123
12.4 H.B. Fuller 123
12.4.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information 123
12.4.2 H.B. Fuller Overview 124
12.4.3 H.B. Fuller Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 124
12.4.4 H.B. Fuller Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 124
12.5 Dow 125
12.5.1 Dow Corporation Information 125
12.5.2 Dow Overview 125
12.5.3 Dow Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 125
12.5.4 Dow Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 126
12.6 Soken 126
12.6.1 Soken Corporation Information 126
12.6.2 Soken Overview 127
12.6.3 Soken Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 127
12.6.4 Soken Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 128
12.7 Nitto Denko 128
12.7.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information 128
12.7.2 Nitto Denko Overview 129
12.7.3 Nitto Denko Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 129
12.7.4 Nitto Denko Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 130
12.8 Avery Dennison 130
12.8.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information 130
12.8.2 Avery Dennison Overview 131
12.8.3 Avery Dennison Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 132
12.8.4 Avery Dennison Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 132
12.9 tesa SE 133
12.9.1 tesa SE Corporation Information 133
12.9.2 tesa SE Overview 134
12.9.3 tesa SE Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 134
12.9.4 tesa SE Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 135
12.10 LG 135
12.10.1 LG Corporation Information 135
12.10.2 LG Overview 136
12.10.3 LG Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 136
12.10.4 LG Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 137
12.11 Berry Plastics 137
12.11.1 Berry Plastics Corporation Information 137
12.11.2 Berry Plastics Overview 138
12.11.3 Berry Plastics Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 139
12.11.4 Berry Plastics Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 140
12.12 Nippon Shokubai 141
12.12.1 Nippon Shokubai Corporation Information 141
12.12.2 Nippon Shokubai Overview 141
12.12.3 Nippon Shokubai Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 141
12.12.4 Nippon Shokubai Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 142
12.13 Beardow & ADAMS 143
12.13.1 Beardow & ADAMS Corporation Information 143
12.13.2 Beardow & ADAMS Overview 143
12.13.3 Beardow & ADAMS Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 143
12.13.4 Beardow & ADAMS Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 144
12.14 Sika AG 145
12.14.1 Sika AG Corporation Information 145
12.14.2 Sika AG Overview 145
12.14.3 Sika AG Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 146
12.14.4 Sika AG Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 146
12.15 Ashland 147
12.15.1 Ashland Corporation Information 147
12.15.2 Ashland Overview 147
12.15.3 Ashland Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 148
12.15.4 Ashland Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 148
12.16 Xinfeng Group 149
12.16.1 Xinfeng Group Corporation Information 149
12.16.2 Xinfeng Group Overview 149
12.16.3 Xinfeng Group Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 150
12.16.4 Xinfeng Group Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 150
12.17 Tex Year Industries 151
12.17.1 Tex Year Industries Corporation Information 151
12.17.2 Tex Year Industries Overview 151
12.17.3 Tex Year Industries Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 152
12.17.4 Tex Year Industries Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 152
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 154
13.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Industry Chain Analysis 154
13.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Key Raw Materials 154
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 154
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 155
13.3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Mode & Process 155
13.4 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales and Marketing 157
13.4.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Sales Channels 157
13.4.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Distributors 160
13.5 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Customers 161
14 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Dynamics 164
14.1.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Industry Trends 164
14.1.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Drivers 164
14.1.3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Challenges 165
14.1.4 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Restraints 165
15 Key Findings in the Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Study 166
16 Appendix 167
16.1 Research Methodology 167
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 167
16.1.2 Data Source 170
16.2 Author Details 173
