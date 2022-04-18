Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Amino Acid-based Surfactants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348338/amino-acid-based-surfactants

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market

The global Amino Acid-based Surfactants market was valued at US$ 530.67 million in 2020 and will reach US$ 1345.90 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.59% during 2021-2027.

Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Scope and Market Size

The global Amino Acid-based Surfactants market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Amino Acid-based Surfactants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

Ajinomoto

Sino Lion

Changsha Puji

Tinci

Croda

Clariant

Galaxy

Miwon

Zhangjiagang Great Chemicals

Innospec

Guangzhou Startec Science and Technology

Huzhou Ouli Biotechnology

Solvay

Zschimmer & Schwarz

Toho Chemical Industry

Bafeorii Chemical

Berg + Schmidt

Taiwan NJC

Stepan

Segment by Type

Glutamicacid Based Surfactant

Glycine Based Surfactant

Sarcosine Based Surfactant

Others

Segment by Application

Facial Cleaner

Shower Gel

Shampoo

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Amino Acid-based Surfactantsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Amino Acid-based Surfactantsmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Amino Acid-based Surfactantsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Amino Acid-based Surfactantswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Amino Acid-based Surfactantssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Amino Acid-based Surfactants companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 AMINO ACID-BASED SURFACTANTS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Amino Acid-based Surfactants Product Overview 1

1.2 Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 Glutamicacid Based Surfactant 4

1.2.2 Glycine Based Surfactant 4

1.2.3 Sarcosine Based Surfactant 5

1.2.4 Alanine Based Surfactant 5

1.3 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Size by Type 6

1.3.1 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027) 6

1.3.2 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 7

1.3.3 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 9

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 11

1.4.1 North America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 11

1.4.2 Europe Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 12

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 14

1.4.4 Latin America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 16

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 18

2 AMINO ACID-BASED SURFACTANTS MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 21

2.1 Global Top Players by Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales (2016-2021) 21

2.2 Global Top Players by Amino Acid-based Surfactants Revenue (2016-2021) 24

2.3 Global Top Players by Amino Acid-based Surfactants Price (2016-2021) 27

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Amino Acid-based Surfactants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 28

2.5 Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Competitive Situation and Trends 28

2.5.1 Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Concentration Rate 28

2.5.2 Global 5 Largest Manufacturers by Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales and Revenue in 2020 29

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Amino Acid-based Surfactants as of 2020) 29

2.7 Key Manufacturers Amino Acid-based Surfactants Product Offered 30

2.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 31

3 AMINO ACID-BASED SURFACTANTS STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 33

3.1 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026 33

3.2 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Historic Market Size by Region 33

3.2.1 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 33

3.2.2 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 34

3.2.3 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 34

3.3 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Forecasted Market Size by Region 35

3.3.1 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 35

3.3.2 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 35

3.3.3 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 36

4 AMINO ACID-BASED SURFACTANTS BY APPLICATION 37

4.1 Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Segment by Application 37

4.1.1 Facial Cleaner 37

4.1.2 Shower Gel 38

4.1.3 Shampoo 38

4.2 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Size by Application 38

4.2.1 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027) 39

4.2.2 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 40

4.2.3 Global Amino Acid-based Surfactants Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 42

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 44

4.3.1 North America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 44

4.3.2 Europe Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 46

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 48

4.3.4 Latin America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 50

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 52

5 NORTH AMERICA AMINO ACID-BASED SURFACTANTS BY COUNTRY 55

5.1 North America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Historic Market Size by Country 55

5.1.1 North America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 55

5.1.2 North America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 55

5.2 North America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Forecasted Market Size by Country 56

5.2.1 North America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 56

5.2.2 North America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 56

6 EUROPE AMINO ACID-BASED SURFACTANTS BY COUNTRY 58

6.1 Europe Amino Acid-based Surfactants Historic Market Size by Country 58

6.1.1 Europe Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 58

6.1.2 Europe Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 59

6.2 Europe Amino Acid-based Surfactants Forecasted Market Size by Country 59

6.2.1 Europe Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 59

6.2.2 Europe Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 60

7 ASIA-PACIFIC AMINO ACID-BASED SURFACTANTS BY REGION 62

7.1 Asia-Pacific Amino Acid-based Surfactants Historic Market Size by Region 62

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021) 62

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021) 63

7.2 Asia-Pacific Amino Acid-based Surfactants Forecasted Market Size by Region 63

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027) 63

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 64

8 LATIN AMERICA AMINO ACID-BASED SURFACTANTS BY COUNTRY 66

8.1 Latin America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Historic Market Size by Country 66

8.1.1 Latin America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 66

8.1.2 Latin America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 66

8.2 Latin America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Forecasted Market Size by Country 67

8.2.1 Latin America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 67

8.2.2 Latin America Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 68

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA AMINO ACID-BASED SURFACTANTS BY COUNTRY 69

9.1 Middle East and Africa Amino Acid-based Surfactants Historic Market Size by Country 69

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021) 69

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021) 69

9.2 Middle East and Africa Amino Acid-based Surfactants Forecasted Market Size by Country 70

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027) 70

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 70

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN AMINO ACID-BASED SURFACTANTS BUSINESS 72

10.1 Ajinomoto 72

10.1.1 Ajinomoto Corporation Information 72

10.1.2 Ajinomoto Introduction and Business Overview 72

10.1.3 Ajinomoto Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 73

10.1.4 Ajinomoto Amino Acid-based Surfactants Products Offered 73

10.2 Sino Lion 74

10.2.1 Sino Lion Corporation Information 74

10.2.2 Sino Lion Introduction and Business Overview 75

10.2.3 Sino Lion Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 75

10.2.4 Sino Lion Amino Acid-based Surfactants Products Offered 76

10.3 Changsha Puji 76

10.3.1 Changsha Puji Corporation Information 76

10.3.2 Changsha Puji Introduction and Business Overview 77

10.3.3 Changsha Puji Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 77

10.3.4 Changsha Puji Amino Acid-based Surfactants Products Offered 78

10.4 Tinci 78

10.4.1 Tinci Corporation Information 78

10.4.2 Tinci Introduction and Business Overview 79

10.4.3 Tinci Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 79

10.4.4 Tinci Amino Acid-based Surfactants Products Offered 79

10.5 Croda 80

10.5.1 Croda Corporation Information 80

10.5.2 Croda Introduction and Business Overview 81

10.5.3 Croda Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

10.5.4 Croda Amino Acid-based Surfactants Products Offered 82

10.6 Clariant 83

10.6.1 Clariant Corporation Information 83

10.6.2 Clariant Introduction and Business Overview 83

10.6.3 Clariant Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 84

10.6.4 Clariant Amino Acid-based Surfactants Products Offered 84

10.7 Galaxy 85

10.7.1 Galaxy Corporation Information 85

10.7.2 Galaxy Introduction and Business Overview 86

10.7.3 Galaxy Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 86

10.7.4 Galaxy Amino Acid-based Surfactants Products Offered 86

10.8 Miwon 87

10.8.1 Miwon Corporation Information 87

10.8.2 Miwon Introduction and Business Overview 87

10.8.3 Miwon Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 88

10.8.4 Miwon Amino Acid-based Surfactants Products Offered 88

10.9 Zhangjiagang Great Chemicals 90

10.9.1 Zhangjiagang Great Chemicals Corporation Information 90

10.9.2 Zhangjiagang Great Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview 90

10.9.3 Zhangjiagang Great Chemicals Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 91

10.9.4 Zhangjiagang Great Chemicals Amino Acid-based Surfactants Products Offered 91

10.10 Innospec 93

10.10.1 Innospec Corporation Information 93

10.10.2 Innospec Introduction and Business Overview 93

10.10.3 Innospec Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 94

10.10.4 Innospec Amino Acid-based Surfactants Products Offered 94

10.11 Guangzhou Startec Science and Technology 95

10.11.1 Guangzhou Startec Science and Technology Corporation Information 95

10.11.2 Guangzhou Startec Science and Technology Introduction and Business Overview 95

10.11.3 Guangzhou Startec Science and Technology Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 96

10.11.4 Guangzhou Startec Science and Technology Amino Acid-based Surfactants Products Offered 96

10.12 Huzhou Ouli Biotechnology 97

10.12.1 Huzhou Ouli Biotechnology Corporation Information 97

10.12.2 Huzhou Ouli Biotechnology Introduction and Business Overview 98

10.12.3 Huzhou Ouli Biotechnology Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 98

10.12.4 Huzhou Ouli Biotechnology Amino Acid-based Surfactants Products Offered 99

10.13 Solvay 100

10.13.1 Solvay Corporation Information 100

10.13.2 Solvay Introduction and Business Overview 100

10.13.3 Solvay Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 101

10.13.4 Solvay Amino Acid-based Surfactants Products Offered 101

10.14 Zschimmer & Schwarz 102

10.14.1 Zschimmer & Schwarz Corporation Information 102

10.14.2 Zschimmer & Schwarz Introduction and Business Overview 102

10.14.3 Zschimmer & Schwarz Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 103

10.14.4 Zschimmer & Schwarz Amino Acid-based Surfactants Products Offered 103

10.15 Toho Chemical Industry 104

10.15.1 Toho Chemical Industry Corporation Information 104

10.15.2 Toho Chemical Industry Introduction and Business Overview 104

10.15.3 Toho Chemical Industry Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 105

10.15.4 Toho Chemical Industry Amino Acid-based Surfactants Products Offered 105

10.16 Bafeorii Chemical 106

10.16.1 Bafeorii Chemical Corporation Information 106

10.16.2 Bafeorii Chemical Introduction and Business Overview 107

10.16.3 Bafeorii Chemical Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 107

10.16.4 Bafeorii Chemical Amino Acid-based Surfactants Products Offered 107

10.17 Berg + Schmidt 108

10.17.1 Berg + Schmidt Corporation Information 108

10.17.2 Berg + Schmidt Introduction and Business Overview 109

10.17.3 Berg + Schmidt Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 109

10.17.4 Berg + Schmidt Amino Acid-based Surfactants Products Offered 110

10.18 Taiwan NJC 111

10.18.1 Taiwan NJC Corporation Information 111

10.18.2 Taiwan NJC Introduction and Business Overview 111

10.18.3 Taiwan NJC Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 112

10.18.4 Taiwan NJC Amino Acid-based Surfactants Products Offered 112

10.19 Stepan 114

10.19.1 Stepan Corporation Information 114

10.19.2 Stepan Introduction and Business Overview 115

10.19.3 Stepan Amino Acid-based Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 115

10.19.4 Stepan Amino Acid-based Surfactants Products Offered 115

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 116

11.1 Amino Acid-based Surfactants Key Raw Materials 116

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 116

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price 118

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 119

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 119

11.2.1 Raw Materials 120

11.2.2 Labor Cost 120

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 120

11.3 Amino Acid-based Surfactants Industrial Chain Analysis 120

11.4 Amino Acid-based Surfactants Market Dynamics 120

11.4.1 Industry Trends 120

11.4.2 Market Drivers 122

11.4.3 Market Challenges 123

11.4.4 Market Restraints 125

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 127

12.1 Sales Channel 127

12.2 Amino Acid-based Surfactants Distributors 128

12.3 Amino Acid-based Surfactants Downstream Customers 130

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 132

14 APPENDIX 133

14.1 Research Methodology 133

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 133

14.1.2 Data Source 136

14.2 Author Details 139

14.3 Disclaimer 139

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348338/amino-acid-based-surfactants

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com