5G Services Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global 5G Services market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 5G Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global 5G Services market.

Summary

The global 5G Services market size is projected to reach US$ 490 billion by 2028, from US$ 67 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 29.91% during 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, EMBB (Enhance Mobile Broadband) accounting for 42.84% of the 5G Services global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 151 billion by 2028, growing at a revised 27.01% CAGR between 2022 and 2028. While Telecom segment is altered to an 34.34% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China 5G Services market size is valued at US$ 8.98 billion in 2021, while the North America and Europe 5G Services are US$ 19.27 billion and US$ 27.55 billion, severally. The proportion of the North America is 28.89% in 2021, while China and Europe are 13.46% and 41.30% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 17.51% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 34.23% through the analysis period. Japan and South Korea are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 32.62% and 25.57% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe 5G Services landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 40.16 billion by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 26.52% over the forecast period.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global 5G Services market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global 5G Services market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global 5G Services market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global 5G Services market.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Ericsson

Huawei

Nokia

Samsung

ZTE

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Verizon

AT&T

Deutsche Telekom AG

Vodafone Group

SK Telecom

NTT

KT Corporation

NEC

Fujitsu

5G Services Market Segment by Type

EMBB (Enhance Mobile Broadband)

URLLC (Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communications)

MMTC (Massive Machine Type Communications)

5G Services Market Segment by Application

Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Transportation

Retail and Logistics

Healthcare

Public Services

BFSI

Others

The report on the 5G Services market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Rest of North America

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global 5G Servicesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of 5G Servicesmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global 5G Servicesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the 5G Serviceswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of 5G Servicessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> 5G Services companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 2

1.2.1 Global 5G Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2019 VS 2021 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 EMBB (Enhance Mobile Broadband) 4

1.2.3 URLLC (Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communications) 4

1.2.4 MMTC (Massive Machine Type Communications) 4

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global 5G Services Market Share by Application: 2019 VS 2021 VS 2028 5

1.3.2 Telecom 7

1.3.3 Media & Entertainment 8

1.3.4 Manufacturing 9

1.3.5 Transportation 10

1.3.6 Retail and Logistics 11

1.3.7 Healthcare 12

1.3.8 Public Services 13

1.3.9 BFSI 13

1.3.10 Others 14

1.4 Study Objectives 15

1.5 Years Considered 16

2 Global Growth Trends 17

2.1 Global 5G Services Market Perspective (2019-2028) 17

2.2 5G Services Growth Trends by Region 18

2.2.1 5G Services Market Size by Region: 2019 VS 2021 VS 2028 18

2.2.2 5G Services Historic Market Size by Region (2019-2022) 19

2.2.3 5G Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 20

2.3 5G Services Market Dynamics 21

2.3.1 5G Services Market Drivers 21

2.3.2 5G Services Market Restraints 22

2.3.3 5G Services Trends Analysis 23

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 24

3.1 Global Top 5G Services Players by Revenue 24

3.1.1 Global Top 5G Services Players by Revenue (2020-2022) 24

3.1.2 Global 5G Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2020-2022) 25

3.2 Global 5G Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 26

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by 5G Services Revenue 27

3.4 Global 5G Services Market Concentration Ratio 28

3.4.1 Global 5G Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 28

3.4.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Companies by 5G Services Revenue in 2021 29

3.5 5G Services Key Players Head office and Area Served 30

3.6 Date of Enter into 5G Services Market 31

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 31

4 5G Services Breakdown Data by Type 34

4.1 Global 5G Services Historic Market Size by Type (2019-2022) 34

4.2 Global 5G Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 34

5 5G Services Breakdown Data by Application 36

5.1 Global 5G Services Historic Market Size by Application (2019-2022) 36

5.2 Global 5G Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 37

6 North America 38

6.1 North America 5G Services Market Size (2019-2028) 38

6.2 North America 5G Services Market Size by Type 38

6.2.1 North America 5G Services Market Size by Type (2019-2022) 38

6.2.2 North America 5G Services Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 39

6.2.3 North America 5G Services Market Share by Type (2019-2028) 39

6.3 North America 5G Services Market Size by Application 40

6.3.1 North America 5G Services Market Size by Application (2019-2022) 40

6.3.2 North America 5G Services Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 40

6.3.3 North America 5G Services Market Share by Application (2019-2028) 41

6.4 North America 5G Services Market Size by Country 41

6.4.1 North America 5G Services Market Size by Country (2019-2022) 41

6.4.2 North America 5G Services Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 42

6.4.3 United States 43

7 Europe 44

7.1 Europe 5G Services Market Size (2019-2028) 44

7.2 Europe 5G Services Market Size by Type 44

7.2.1 Europe 5G Services Market Size by Type (2019-2022) 44

7.2.2 Europe 5G Services Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 45

7.2.3 Europe 5G Services Market Share by Type (2019-2028) 45

7.3 Europe 5G Services Market Size by Application 46

7.3.1 Europe 5G Services Market Size by Application (2019-2022) 46

7.3.2 Europe 5G Services Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 46

7.3.3 Europe 5G Services Market Share by Application (2019-2028) 47

7.4 Europe 5G Services Market Size by Country 47

7.4.1 Europe 5G Services Market Size by Country (2019-2022) 47

7.4.2 Europe 5G Services Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 48

7.4.3 Germany 49

7.4.4 France 50

7.4.5 U.K. 51

7.4.6 Italy 52

7.4.7 Spain 53

8 Asia-Pacific 54

8.1 Asia-Pacific 5G Services Market Size (2019-2028) 54

8.2 Asia-Pacific 5G Services Market Size by Type 54

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific 5G Services Market Size by Type (2019-2022) 54

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific 5G Services Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 55

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific 5G Services Market Share by Type (2019-2028) 55

8.3 Asia-Pacific 5G Services Market Size by Application 55

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific 5G Services Market Size by Application (2019-2022) 55

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific 5G Services Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 56

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific 5G Services Market Share by Application (2019-2028) 57

8.4 Asia-Pacific 5G Services Market Size by Region 57

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific 5G Services Market Size by Region (2019-2022) 57

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific 5G Services Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 58

8.4.3 China 59

8.4.4 Japan 60

8.4.5 South Korea 61

9 South America 62

9.1 South America 5G Services Market Size (2019-2028) 62

9.2 South America 5G Services Market Size by Type 62

9.2.1 South America 5G Services Market Size by Type (2020-2022) 62

9.2.2 South America 5G Services Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 63

9.2.3 South America 5G Services Market Share by Type (2020-2028) 63

9.3 South America 5G Services Market Size by Application 64

9.3.1 South America 5G Services Market Size by Application (2020-2022) 64

9.3.2 South America 5G Services Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 64

9.3.3 South America 5G Services Market Share by Application (2020-2028) 65

10 Middle East & Africa 66

10.1 Middle East & Africa 5G Services Market Size (2019-2028) 66

10.2 Middle East & Africa 5G Services Market Size by Type 66

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa 5G Services Market Size by Type (2020-2022) 66

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa 5G Services Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 67

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa 5G Services Market Share by Type (2020-2028) 67

10.3 Middle East & Africa 5G Services Market Size by Application 68

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa 5G Services Market Size by Application (2020-2022) 68

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa 5G Services Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 68

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa 5G Services Market Share by Application (2020-2028) 69

11 Key Players Profiles 70

11.1 Ericsson 70

11.1.1 Ericsson Company Details 70

11.1.2 Ericsson Business Overview 70

11.1.3 Ericsson 5G Services Introduction 71

11.1.4 Ericsson Revenue in 5G Services Business (2020-2022) 72

11.2 Huawei 73

11.2.1 Huawei Company Details 73

11.2.2 Huawei Business Overview 73

11.2.3 Huawei 5G Services Introduction 74

11.2.4 Huawei Revenue in 5G Services Business (2020-2022) 74

11.3 Nokia 75

11.3.1 Nokia Company Details 75

11.3.2 Nokia Business Overview 76

11.3.3 Nokia 5G Services Introduction 76

11.3.4 Nokia Revenue in 5G Services Business (2020-2022) 78

11.4 Samsung 79

11.4.1 Samsung Company Details 79

11.4.2 Samsung Business Overview 80

11.4.3 Samsung 5G Services Introduction 80

11.4.4 Samsung Revenue in 5G Services Business (2020-2022) 82

11.5 ZTE 83

11.5.1 ZTE Company Details 83

11.5.2 ZTE Business Overview 84

11.5.3 ZTE 5G Services Introduction 84

11.5.4 ZTE Revenue in 5G Services Business (2020-2022) 86

11.6 China Mobile 86

11.6.1 China Mobile Company Details 86

11.6.2 China Mobile Business Overview 87

11.6.3 China Mobile 5G Services Introduction 87

11.6.4 China Mobile Revenue in 5G Services Business (2020-2022) 88

11.7 China Telecom 89

11.7.1 China Telecom Company Details 89

11.7.2 China Telecom Business Overview 89

11.7.3 China Telecom 5G Services Introduction 90

11.7.4 China Telecom Revenue in 5G Services Business (2020-2022) 91

11.8 China Unicom 91

11.8.1 China Unicom Company Details 91

11.8.2 China Unicom Business Overview 92

11.8.3 China Unicom 5G Services Introduction 92

11.8.4 China Unicom Revenue in 5G Services Business (2020-2022) 93

11.9 Verizon 94

11.9.1 Verizon Company Details 94

11.9.2 Verizon Business Overview 95

11.9.3 Verizon 5G Services Introduction 95

11.9.4 Verizon Revenue in 5G Services Business (2020-2022) 96

11.10 AT&T 97

11.10.1 AT&T Company Details 97

11.10.2 AT&T Business Overview 97

11.10.3 AT&T 5G Services Introduction 98

11.10.4 AT&T Revenue in 5G Services Business (2020-2022) 98

11.11 Deutsche Telekom AG 99

11.11.1 Deutsche Telekom AG Company Details 99

11.11.2 Deutsche Telekom AG Business Overview 100

11.11.3 Deutsche Telekom AG 5G Services Introduction 100

11.11.4 Deutsche Telekom AG Revenue in 5G Services Business (2020-2022) 102

11.12 Vodafone Group 102

11.12.1 Vodafone Group Company Details 102

11.12.2 Vodafone Group Business Overview 103

11.12.3 Vodafone Group 5G Services Introduction 103

11.12.4 Vodafone Group Revenue in 5G Services Business (2020-2022) 104

11.13 SK Telecom 105

11.13.1 SK Telecom Company Details 105

11.13.2 SK Telecom Business Overview 105

11.13.3 SK Telecom 5G Services Introduction 106

11.13.4 SK Telecom Revenue in 5G Services Business (2020-2022) 106

11.14 NTT 107

11.14.1 NTT Company Details 107

11.14.2 NTT Business Overview 108

11.14.3 NTT 5G Services Introduction 108

11.14.4 NTT Revenue in 5G Services Business (2020-2022) 109

11.15 KT Corporation 109

11.15.1 KT Corporation Company Details 109

11.15.2 KT Corporation Business Overview 110

11.15.3 KT Corporation 5G Services Introduction 110

11.15.4 KT Corporation Revenue in 5G Services Business (2020-2022) 111

11.16 NEC 112

11.16.1 NEC Company Details 112

11.16.2 NEC Business Overview 112

11.16.3 NEC 5G Services Introduction 113

11.16.4 NEC Revenue in 5G Services Business (2020-2022) 113

11.17 Fujitsu 114

11.17.1 Fujitsu Company Details 114

11.17.2 Fujitsu Business Overview 114

11.17.3 Fujitsu 5G Services Introduction 115

11.17.4 Fujitsu Revenue in 5G Services Business (2020-2022) 116

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 117

13 Appendix 118

13.1 Research Methodology 118

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 118

13.1.2 Data Source 121

13.2 Disclaimer 124

13.3 Author Details 125

