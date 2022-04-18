Webtoons Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Webtoons market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Webtoons market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348335/webtoons

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Webtoons Market

The global Webtoons market size is projected to reach US$ 26,213.59 million by 2028, from US$ 3,673.47 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 30.99% during 2022-2028.

Global Webtoons Scope and Market Size

Webtoons market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Webtoons market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Naver

Kakao

Lezhin Entertainment (KidariStudio)

Tappytoon

ToryComics

Toomics Global

Ridibooks (RIDI Corp)

KidariStudio

Webtoon Factory

Izneo Webtoon

Stela

Graphite

Webcomics (SideWalk Group)

SPOTTOON (Rolling Story)

Mr Blue

Marvel Unlimited

Tencent

Amazia

Shuueisha

Comico (NHN)

U17

MangaToon

Kuaikan

Dongman Entertainment

Manman Manhua

Bilibili Comics

Segment by Type

Subscription Based

Advertisement Based

Segment by Application

Mobile Phone

PC/Notebook

Tablet Computer

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Webtoonsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Webtoonsmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Webtoonsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Webtoonswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Webtoonssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Webtoons companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Webtoons Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Subscription Based 3

1.2.3 Advertisement Based 3

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Webtoons Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 4

1.3.2 Mobile Phone 5

1.3.3 PC/Notebook 6

1.3.4 Tablet Computer 6

1.3.5 Others 7

1.4 Study Objectives 7

1.5 Years Considered 8

2 GLOBAL GROWTH TRENDS 9

2.1 Global Webtoons Market Perspective (2017-2028) 9

2.2 Webtoons Growth Trends by Region 10

2.2.1 Webtoons Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 10

2.2.2 Webtoons Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 11

2.2.3 Webtoons Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 12

2.3 Webtoons Market Dynamics 13

2.3.1 Webtoons Industry Trends 13

2.3.2 Webtoons Market Drivers 13

2.3.3 Webtoons Market Challenges 14

2.3.4 Webtoons Market Restraints 14

3 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY KEY PLAYERS 15

3.1 Global Top Webtoons Players by Revenue 15

3.1.1 Global Top Webtoons Players by Revenue (2019-2022) 15

3.1.2 Global Webtoons Revenue Market Share by Players (2019-2022) 16

3.2 Global Webtoons Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 19

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Webtoons Revenue 20

3.4 Global Webtoons Market Concentration Ratio 21

3.4.1 Global Webtoons Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 21

3.4.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Companies by Webtoons Revenue in 2021 22

3.5 Webtoons Key Players Head office and Area Served 22

3.6 Establish Date of Key Webtoons Players 23

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 24

4 WEBTOONS BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE 30

4.1 Global Webtoons Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 30

4.2 Global Webtoons Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 30

5 WEBTOONS BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION 32

5.1 Global Webtoons Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 32

5.2 Global Webtoons Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 32

6 NORTH AMERICA 34

6.1 North America Webtoons Market Size (2017-2028) 34

6.2 North America Webtoons Market Size by Type 34

6.2.1 North America Webtoons Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 34

6.2.2 North America Webtoons Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 34

6.2.3 North America Webtoons Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 35

6.3 North America Webtoons Market Size by Application 35

6.3.1 North America Webtoons Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 35

6.3.2 North America Webtoons Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 36

6.3.3 North America Webtoons Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 36

6.4 North America Webtoons Market Size by Country 36

6.4.1 North America Webtoons Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 36

6.4.2 North America Webtoons Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 37

6.4.3 United States 38

6.4.4 Canada 38

7 EUROPE 39

7.1 Europe Webtoons Market Size (2017-2028) 39

7.2 Europe Webtoons Market Size by Type 39

7.2.1 Europe Webtoons Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 39

7.2.2 Europe Webtoons Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 39

7.2.3 Europe Webtoons Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 40

7.3 Europe Webtoons Market Size by Application 40

7.3.1 Europe Webtoons Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 40

7.3.2 Europe Webtoons Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 41

7.3.3 Europe Webtoons Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 41

7.4 Europe Webtoons Market Size by Country 41

7.4.1 Europe Webtoons Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 41

7.4.2 Europe Webtoons Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 42

7.4.3 Germany 43

7.4.4 France 43

7.4.5 U.K. 44

7.4.6 Italy 44

7.4.7 Russia 45

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 45

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 46

8.1 Asia-Pacific Webtoons Market Size (2017-2028) 46

8.2 Asia-Pacific Webtoons Market Size by Type 46

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Webtoons Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 46

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Webtoons Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 46

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Webtoons Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 47

8.3 Asia-Pacific Webtoons Market Size by Application 47

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Webtoons Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 47

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Webtoons Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 48

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Webtoons Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 48

8.4 Asia-Pacific Webtoons Market Size by Region 48

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Webtoons Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 48

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Webtoons Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 49

8.4.3 China 50

8.4.4 Japan 50

8.4.5 South Korea 51

8.4.6 Southeast Asia 51

8.4.7 India 52

8.4.8 Australia 52

9 LATIN AMERICA 53

9.1 Latin America Webtoons Market Size (2017-2028) 53

9.2 Latin America Webtoons Market Size by Type 53

9.2.1 Latin America Webtoons Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 53

9.2.2 Latin America Webtoons Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 53

9.2.3 Latin America Webtoons Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 54

9.3 Latin America Webtoons Market Size by Application 54

9.3.1 Latin America Webtoons Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 54

9.3.2 Latin America Webtoons Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 55

9.3.3 Latin America Webtoons Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 55

9.4 Latin America Webtoons Market Size by Country 55

9.4.1 Latin America Webtoons Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 55

9.4.2 Latin America Webtoons Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 56

9.4.3 Mexico 57

9.4.4 Brazil 57

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 58

10.1 Middle East & Africa Webtoons Market Size (2017-2028) 58

10.2 Middle East & Africa Webtoons Market Size by Type 58

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Webtoons Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 58

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Webtoons Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 58

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Webtoons Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 59

10.3 Middle East & Africa Webtoons Market Size by Application 59

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Webtoons Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 59

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Webtoons Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 60

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Webtoons Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 60

10.4 Middle East & Africa Webtoons Market Size by Country 60

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Webtoons Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 60

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Webtoons Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 61

10.4.3 Turkey 62

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia 62

10.4.5 UAE 63

11 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 64

11.1 Naver 64

11.1.1 Naver Company Details 64

11.1.2 Naver Business Overview 64

11.1.3 Naver Webtoons Introduction 65

11.1.4 Naver Revenue in Webtoons Business (2019-2022) 65

11.1.5 Naver Recent Development 66

11.2 Kakao 67

11.2.1 Kakao Company Details 67

11.2.2 Kakao Business Overview 67

11.2.3 Kakao Webtoons Introduction 68

11.2.4 Kakao Revenue in Webtoons Business (2019-2022) 69

11.2.5 Kakao Recent Development 69

11.3 Lezhin Entertainment (KidariStudio) 70

11.3.1 Lezhin Entertainment (KidariStudio) Company Details 70

11.3.2 Lezhin Entertainment (KidariStudio) Business Overview 71

11.3.3 Lezhin Entertainment (KidariStudio) Webtoons Introduction 72

11.3.4 Lezhin Entertainment (KidariStudio) Revenue in Webtoons Business (2019-2022) 72

11.3.5 Lezhin Entertainment (KidariStudio) Recent Development 73

11.4 Tappytoon 74

11.4.1 Tappytoon Company Details 74

11.4.2 Tappytoon Business Overview 74

11.4.3 Tappytoon Webtoons Introduction 75

11.4.4 Tappytoon Revenue in Webtoons Business (2019-2022) 75

11.4.5 Tappytoon Recent Development 76

11.5 ToryComics 76

11.5.1 ToryComics Company Details 77

11.5.2 ToryComics Business Overview 77

11.5.3 ToryComics Webtoons Introduction 78

11.5.4 ToryComics Revenue in Webtoons Business (2019-2022) 78

11.6 Toomics Global 79

11.6.1 Toomics Global Company Details 79

11.6.2 Toomics Global Business Overview 80

11.6.3 Toomics Global Webtoons Introduction 80

11.6.4 Toomics Global Revenue in Webtoons Business (2019-2022) 80

11.6.5 Toomics Global Recent Development 81

11.7 Ridibooks (RIDI Corp) 82

11.7.1 Ridibooks (RIDI Corp) Company Details 82

11.7.2 Ridibooks (RIDI Corp) Business Overview 82

11.7.3 Ridibooks (RIDI Corp) Webtoons Introduction 83

11.7.4 Ridibooks (RIDI Corp) Revenue in Webtoons Business (2019-2022) 83

11.7.5 Ridibooks (RIDI Corp) Recent Development 84

11.8 KidariStudio 84

11.8.1 KidariStudio Company Details 85

11.8.2 KidariStudio Business Overview 85

11.8.3 KidariStudio Webtoons Introduction 86

11.8.4 KidariStudio Revenue in Webtoons Business (2019-2022) 86

11.8.5 KidariStudio Recent Development 87

11.9 Webtoon Factory 88

11.9.1 Webtoon Factory Company Details 88

11.9.2 Webtoon Factory Business Overview 88

11.9.3 Webtoon Factory Webtoons Introduction 89

11.9.4 Webtoon Factory Revenue in Webtoons Business (2019-2022) 89

11.9.5 Webtoon Factory Recent Development 90

11.10 Izneo Webtoon 90

11.10.1 Izneo Webtoon Company Details 91

11.10.2 Izneo Webtoon Business Overview 91

11.10.3 Izneo Webtoon Webtoons Introduction 92

11.10.4 Izneo Webtoon Revenue in Webtoons Business (2019-2022) 92

11.10.5 Izneo Webtoon Recent Development 93

11.11 Stela 93

11.11.1 Stela Company Details 94

11.11.2 Stela Business Overview 94

11.11.3 Stela Webtoons Introduction 95

11.11.4 Stela Revenue in Webtoons Business (2019-2022) 95

11.11.5 Stela Recent Development 96

11.12 Graphite 96

11.12.1 Graphite Company Details 96

11.12.2 Graphite Business Overview 97

11.12.3 Graphite Webtoons Introduction 98

11.12.4 Graphite Revenue in Webtoons Business (2019-2022) 98

11.12.5 Graphite Recent Development 99

11.13 Webcomics (SideWalk Group) 100

11.13.1 Webcomics (SideWalk Group) Company Details 100

11.13.2 Webcomics (SideWalk Group) Business Overview 100

11.13.3 Webcomics (SideWalk Group) Webtoons Introduction 101

11.13.4 Webcomics (SideWalk Group) Revenue in Webtoons Business (2019-2022) 101

11.14 SPOTTOON (Rolling Story) 102

11.14.1 SPOTTOON (Rolling Story) Company Details 102

11.14.2 SPOTTOON (Rolling Story) Business Overview 103

11.14.3 SPOTTOON (Rolling Story) Webtoons Introduction 103

11.14.4 SPOTTOON (Rolling Story) Revenue in Webtoons Business (2019-2022) 104

11.15 Mr Blue 104

11.15.1 Mr Blue Company Details 104

11.15.2 Mr Blue Business Overview 105

11.15.3 Mr Blue Webtoons Introduction 106

11.15.4 Mr Blue Revenue in Webtoons Business (2019-2022) 106

11.16 Marvel Unlimited 107

11.16.1 Marvel Unlimited Company Details 107

11.16.2 Marvel Unlimited Business Overview 108

11.16.3 Marvel Unlimited Webtoons Introduction 108

11.16.4 Marvel Unlimited Revenue in Webtoons Business (2019-2022) 109

11.16.5 Marvel Unlimited Recent Development 109

11.17 Tencent 110

11.17.1 Tencent Company Details 110

11.17.2 Tencent Business Overview 110

11.17.3 Tencent Webtoons Introduction 111

11.17.4 Tencent Revenue in Webtoons Business (2019-2022) 111

11.17.5 Tencent Recent Development 112

11.18 Amazia 113

11.18.1 Amazia Company Details 113

11.18.2 Amazia Business Overview 113

11.18.3 Amazia Webtoons Introduction 114

11.18.4 Amazia Revenue in Webtoons Business (2019-2022) 114

11.19 Shuueisha 115

11.19.1 Shuueisha Company Details 115

11.19.2 Shuueisha Business Overview 116

11.19.3 Shuueisha Webtoons Introduction 116

11.19.4 Shuueisha Revenue in Webtoons Business (2019-2022) 117

11.20 Comico (NHN) 117

11.20.1 Comico (NHN) Company Details 117

11.20.2 Comico (NHN) Business Overview 118

11.20.3 Comico (NHN) Webtoons Introduction 119

11.20.4 Comico (NHN) Revenue in Webtoons Business (2019-2022) 119

11.20.5 Comico (NHN) Recent Development 120

11.21 U17 120

11.21.1 U17 Company Details 121

11.21.2 U17 Business Overview 121

11.21.3 U17 Webtoons Introduction 122

11.21.4 U17 Revenue in Webtoons Business (2019-2022) 123

11.22 MangaToon 123

11.22.1 MangaToon Company Details 123

11.22.2 MangaToon Business Overview 124

11.22.3 MangaToon Webtoons Introduction 124

11.22.4 MangaToon Revenue in Webtoons Business (2019-2022) 124

11.23 Kuaikan 125

11.23.1 Kuaikan Company Details 125

11.23.2 Kuaikan Business Overview 126

11.23.3 Kuaikan Webtoons Introduction 126

11.23.4 Kuaikan Revenue in Webtoons Business (2019-2022) 127

11.23.5 Kuaikan Recent Development 127

11.24 Dongman Entertainment 128

11.24.1 Dongman Entertainment Company Details 128

11.24.2 Dongman Entertainment Business Overview 128

11.24.3 Dongman Entertainment Webtoons Introduction 129

11.24.4 Dongman Entertainment Revenue in Webtoons Business (2019-2022) 129

11.25 Manman Manhua 130

11.25.1 Manman Manhua Company Details 130

11.25.2 Manman Manhua Business Overview 131

11.25.3 Manman Manhua Webtoons Introduction 131

11.25.4 Manman Manhua Revenue in Webtoons Business (2019-2022) 131

11.26 Bilibili Comics 132

11.26.1 Bilibili Comics Company Details 132

11.26.2 Bilibili Comics Business Overview 133

11.26.3 Bilibili Comics Webtoons Introduction 133

11.26.4 Bilibili Comics Revenue in Webtoons Business (2019-2022) 133

11.26.5 Bilibili Comics Recent Development 134

12 ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 135

13 APPENDIX 136

13.1 Research Methodology 136

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 136

13.1.2 Data Source 139

13.2 Disclaimer 142

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348335/webtoons

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com