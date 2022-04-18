Vapor Chamber Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Vapor Chamber market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vapor Chamber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vapor Chamber Market

In 2021, the global Vapor Chamber market size was increased to US$ 703.64 million from US$ 35.53 million in 2019, and it will reach 1782.04 million US$ in 2028, growing at CAGR of 14.20% between 2021 and 2028.

Global Vapor Chamber Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2019 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2019 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Auras

CCI

Jentech

Taisol

Fujikura

Forcecon Tech

Delta Electronics

Jones Tech

Celsia

Tanyuan Technology

Wakefield Vette

AVC

Specialcoolest Technology

Aavid

Segment by Type

Ultra Thin Vapor Chamber

Standard Vapor Chamber

Segment by Application

Phone

Other Mobile Devices

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Vapor Chamberconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Vapor Chambermarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Vapor Chambermanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Vapor Chamberwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Vapor Chambersubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Vapor Chamber companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 VAPOR CHAMBER MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vapor Chamber 1

1.2 Vapor Chamber Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Vapor Chamber Market Size Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Vapor Chamber Segment by Type 2

1.3 Vapor Chamber Segment by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Vapor Chamber Consumption Comparison by Application: 2021 VS 2028 3

1.3.2 Vapor Chamber Segment by Application 4

1.4 Global Market Size by Region 5

1.4.1 Global Vapor Chamber Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2021 VS 2028 5

1.4.2 Japan Vapor Chamber Estimates and Forecasts (2019-2028) 6

1.4.3 China Vapor Chamber Estimates and Forecasts (2019-2028) 7

1.5 Global Market Growth Prospects 8

1.5.1 Global Vapor Chamber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2019-2028) 8

1.5.2 Global Vapor Chamber Production Estimates and Forecasts (2019-2028) 9

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 10

2.1 Global Vapor Chamber Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 10

2.2 Global Vapor Chamber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 12

2.3 Global Vapor Chamber Average Price by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 14

2.4 Manufacturers Vapor Chamber Headquarters and Established Time 17

2.5 Vapor Chamber Market Competitive Situation and Trends 17

2.5.1 Vapor Chamber Market Concentration Rate 17

2.5.2 Global 5 Largest Vapor Chamber Players Market Share by Revenue 18

3 PRODUCTION BY REGION 19

3.1 Global Production of Vapor Chamber Market Share by Region (2019-2021) 19

3.2 Global Vapor Chamber Revenue Market Share by Region (2019-2021) 20

3.3 Global Vapor Chamber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 22

3.4 Japan Vapor Chamber Production 22

3.4.1 Japan Vapor Chamber Production Growth Rate (2019-2021) 22

3.4.2 Japan Vapor Chamber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 23

3.5 China Vapor Chamber Production (2019-2021) 23

3.5.1 China Vapor Chamber Production Growth Rate (2019-2021) 23

3.5.2 China Vapor Chamber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 24

4 VAPOR CHAMBER CONSUMPTION BY REGION 25

4.1 Global Vapor Chamber Consumption by Region 25

4.1.1 Global Vapor Chamber Consumption by Region 25

4.1.2 Global Vapor Chamber Consumption Market Share by Region 25

4.2 North America 28

4.2.1 North America Vapor Chamber Consumption by Countries 28

4.2.2 USA 30

4.2.3 Canada 31

4.3 Europe 32

4.3.1 Europe Vapor Chamber Consumption by Countries 32

4.3.2 Germany 34

4.3.3 France 35

4.3.4 U.K. 36

4.3.5 Italy 37

4.3.6 Spain 38

4.4 Asia Pacific 39

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Vapor Chamber Consumption by Region 39

4.4.2 China 41

4.4.3 Japan 42

4.4.4 Korea 43

4.5 Latin America 44

4.5.1 Latin America Vapor Chamber Consumption by Countries 44

4.5.2 Mexico 46

4.5.3 Brazil 47

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 48

5.1 Global Vapor Chamber Production Market Share by Type (2019-2021) 48

5.2 Global Vapor Chamber Revenue Market Share by Type (2019-2021) 49

5.3 Global Vapor Chamber Price by Type (2019-2021) 50

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 51

6.1 Global Vapor Chamber Consumption Market Share by Application (2019-2021) 51

6.2 Global Vapor Chamber Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2020-2021) 53

7 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN VAPOR CHAMBER BUSINESS 54

7.1 Auras Technology 54

7.1.1 Auras Technology Information 54

7.1.2 Auras Technology Main Business and Markets Served 54

7.1.3 Auras Technology Vapor Chamber Product Introduction 55

7.1.4 Auras Technology Vapor Chamber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 55

7.2 CCI 56

7.2.1 CCI Information 56

7.2.2 CCI Main Business and Markets Served 56

7.2.3 CCI Vapor Chamber Product Introduction 57

7.2.4 CCI Vapor Chamber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 57

7.3 Jentech 58

7.3.1 Jentech Information 58

7.3.2 Jentech Main Business and Markets Served 58

7.3.3 Jentech Vapor Chamber Product Introduction 59

7.3.4 Jentech Vapor Chamber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 59

7.4 TaiSol 60

7.4.1 TaiSol Information 60

7.4.2 TaiSol Main Business and Markets Served 60

7.4.3 TaiSol Vapor Chamber Product Introduction 61

7.4.4 TaiSol Vapor Chamber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 61

7.5 Fujikura 62

7.5.1 Fujikura Information 62

7.5.2 Fujikura Main Business and Markets Served 62

7.5.3 Fujikura Vapor Chamber Product Introduction 62

7.5.4 Fujikura Vapor Chamber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 63

7.6 Forcecon Tech 63

7.6.1 Forcecon Tech Information 63

7.6.2 Forcecon Tech Main Business and Markets Served 64

7.6.3 Forcecon Tech Vapor Chamber Product Introduction 64

7.6.4 Forcecon Tech Vapor Chamber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 65

7.7 Delta Electronics 65

7.7.1 Delta Electronics Information 65

7.7.2 Delta Electronics Main Business and Markets Served 66

7.7.3 Delta Electronics Vapor Chamber Product Introduction 66

7.7.4 Delta Electronics Vapor Chamber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 67

7.8 Jones Tech 67

7.8.1 Jones Tech Information 67

7.8.2 Jones Tech Main Business and Markets Served 68

7.8.3 Jones Tech Vapor Chamber Product Introduction 68

7.8.4 Jones Tech Vapor Chamber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 69

7.9 Celsia 69

7.9.1 Celsia Information 69

7.9.2 Celsia Main Business and Markets Served 70

7.9.3 Celsia Vapor Chamber Product Introduction 70

7.9.4 Celsia Vapor Chamber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 71

7.10 Tanyuan Technology 71

7.10.1 Tanyuan Technology Information 71

7.10.2 Tanyuan Technology Main Business and Markets Served 72

7.10.3 Tanyuan Technology Vapor Chamber Product Introduction 72

7.10.4 Tanyuan Technology Vapor Chamber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 73

7.11 Wakefield-Vette 73

7.11.1 Wakefield-Vette Information 73

7.11.2 Wakefield-Vette Main Business and Markets Served 73

7.11.3 Wakefield-Vette Vapor Chamber Product Introduction 74

7.11.4 Wakefield-Vette Vapor Chamber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 74

7.12 AVC 75

7.12.1 AVC Information 75

7.12.2 AVC Main Business and Markets Served 75

7.12.3 AVC Vapor Chamber Product Introduction 76

7.12.4 AVC Vapor Chamber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 76

7.13 Specialcoolest Technology 76

7.13.1 Specialcoolest Technology Information 76

7.13.2 Specialcoolest Technology Main Business and Markets Served 77

7.13.3 Specialcoolest Technology Vapor Chamber Product Introduction 77

7.13.4 Specialcoolest Technology Vapor Chamber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 78

7.14 Aavid 78

7.14.1 Aavid Information 78

7.14.2 Aavid Main Business and Markets Served 79

7.14.3 Aavid Vapor Chamber Product Introduction 79

7.14.4 Aavid Vapor Chamber Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 80

8 VAPOR CHAMBER MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 81

8.1 Vapor Chamber Key Raw Materials Analysis 81

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 81

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 81

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 82

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 83

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Vapor Chamber 84

8.4 Vapor Chamber Other Mobile Devices Chain Analysis 85

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 86

9.1 Marketing Channel 86

9.2 Vapor Chamber Distributors 88

9.3 Vapor Chamber Customers 88

10 MARKET DYNAMICS 89

10.1 Market Trends 89

10.2 Challenges 89

10.3 Market Favorable Factors and Unfavorable Factors 89

10.4 Market Risks 90

10.5 Industry Enters Major Barriers 90

10.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 90

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 92

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Vapor Chamber (2022-2028) 92

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Vapor Chamber (2022-2028) 93

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Vapor Chamber (2022-2028) 94

11.4 Global Forecasted Production of Vapor Chamber by Region (2022-2028) 94

11.4.1 Japan Vapor Chamber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2028) 96

11.4.2 China Vapor Chamber Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2028) 98

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 100

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Vapor Chamber 100

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Vapor Chamber by Country 101

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Vapor Chamber by Country 102

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Vapor Chamber by Region 103

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Vapor Chamber by Country 104

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2028) 105

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2028) 105

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Vapor Chamber by Type (2022-2028) 105

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Vapor Chamber by Type (2022-2028) 105

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Vapor Chamber by Type (2022-2028) 106

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Vapor Chamber by Application (2022-2028) 106

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 107

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 108

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 108

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 108

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 109

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 110

15.2 Data Source 111

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 111

15.2.2 Primary Sources 112

15.3 Author List 113

15.4 Disclaimer 113

