Car Audio Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Car Audio market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Car Audio market size is estimated to be worth US$ 11,230.0 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 14,255.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.94% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, OEM accounting for 87.3% of the Car Audio global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 12,439.4 million by 2028, growing at a revised 2.93% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Passenger Car segment is altered to a 3.04 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Car Audio market size was US$ 2,991.0 million in 2021, while the US and Europe Car Audio were US$ 1,870.3 million and US$ 2,918.0 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 16.65% in 2021, while China and Europe are 26.63% and 25.98% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 27.95% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 4.23 % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and India are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 2.61%, 2.58%, and 4.99 % respectively for the next 6-year period.

The global key manufacturers of Car Audio include Panasonic, HARMAN, Continental, Alpine Electronics, Pioneer, Denso Ten, Bose, Clarion, Hyundai Mobis and Sony, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 51.74% in terms of revenue.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Panasonic

HARMAN

Alpine Electronics

Continental

Pioneer

Denso Ten

Bose

Clarion

Hyundai Mobis

Sony

Olom

Vervent Audio Group

Dynaudio

Burmester Audiosysteme

Car Audio Market Segment by Type

OEM

Aftermarket

Car Audio Market Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

The report on the Car Audio market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Car Audioconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Car Audiomarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Car Audiomanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Car Audiowith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Car Audiosubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Car Audio companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

