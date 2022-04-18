Car Audio Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

Car Audio Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players8 min read
The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Car Audio market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Car Audio market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Car Audio market.
Summary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Car Audio market size is estimated to be worth US$ 11,230.0 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 14,255.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.94% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, OEM accounting for 87.3% of the Car Audio global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 12,439.4 million by 2028, growing at a revised 2.93% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Passenger Car segment is altered to a 3.04 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.
China Car Audio market size was US$ 2,991.0 million in 2021, while the US and Europe Car Audio were US$ 1,870.3 million and US$ 2,918.0 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 16.65% in 2021, while China and Europe are 26.63% and 25.98% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 27.95% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 4.23 % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and India are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 2.61%, 2.58%, and 4.99 % respectively for the next 6-year period.
The global key manufacturers of Car Audio include Panasonic, HARMAN, Continental, Alpine Electronics, Pioneer, Denso Ten, Bose, Clarion, Hyundai Mobis and Sony, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 51.74% in terms of revenue.
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Panasonic
HARMAN
Alpine Electronics
Continental
Pioneer
Denso Ten
Bose
Clarion
Hyundai Mobis
Sony
Olom
Vervent Audio Group
Dynaudio
Burmester Audiosysteme
Car Audio Market Segment by Type
OEM
Aftermarket
Car Audio Market Segment by Application
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
The report on the Car Audio market covers the following region (country) analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
South Africa
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Car Audioconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Car Audiomarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Car Audiomanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Car Audiowith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Car Audiosubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Car Audio companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 STUDY COVERAGE 1
1.1 Car Audio Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 2
1.2.1 Global Car Audio Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2
1.2.2 Global Car Audio Market Share by Type 2
1.3 Market by Application 3
1.3.1 Global Car Audio Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 3
1.3.2 Passenger Car 4
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle 5
1.4 Study Objectives 5
1.5 Years Considered 6
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 7
2.1 Global Car Audio Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 7
2.2 Global Car Audio Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 7
2.3 Global Car Audio Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 8
2.4 Global Car Audio Sales by Region 9
2.4.1 Global Car Audio Sales by Region (2017-2022) 9
2.4.2 Global Sales Car Audio by Region (2023-2028) 10
2.5 Global Car Audio Revenue by Region 11
2.5.1 Global Car Audio Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 11
2.5.2 Global Car Audio Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 12
2.6 North America 13
2.7 Europe 14
2.8 Asia-Pacific 15
2.9 Latin America 16
2.10 Middle East & Africa 17
3 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 18
3.1 Global Car Audio Sales by Manufacturers 18
3.1.1 Global Car Audio Sales by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 18
3.1.2 Global Car Audio Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 19
3.1.3 Global Car Audio Sales Market Share of Manufacturers in 2021 20
3.2 Global Car Audio Revenue by Manufacturers 20
3.2.1 Global Car Audio Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 20
3.2.2 Global Car Audio Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 21
3.2.3 Global Car Audio Revenue Market Share of Manufacturers in 2021 22
3.3 Global Car Audio Sales Price by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 22
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 23
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 23
3.4.2 Global Car Audio Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 23
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 24
4 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 27
4.1 Global Car Audio Sales by Type 27
4.1.1 Global Car Audio Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 27
4.1.2 Global Car Audio Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 27
4.1.3 Global Car Audio Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 27
4.2 Global Car Audio Revenue by Type 28
4.2.1 Global Car Audio Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 28
4.2.2 Global Car Audio Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 29
4.2.3 Global Car Audio Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 29
4.3 Global Car Audio Price by Type 30
4.3.1 Global Car Audio Price by Type (2017-2022) 30
4.3.2 Global Car Audio Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 30
5 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 31
5.1 Global Car Audio Sales by Application 31
5.1.1 Global Car Audio Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 31
5.1.2 Global Car Audio Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 31
5.1.3 Global Car Audio Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 31
5.2 Global Car Audio Revenue by Application 32
5.2.1 Global Car Audio Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 32
5.2.2 Global Car Audio Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 33
5.2.3 Global Car Audio Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 33
5.3 Global Car Audio Price by Application 34
5.3.1 Global Car Audio Price by Application (2017-2022) 34
5.3.2 Global Car Audio Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 34
6 NORTH AMERICA 35
6.1 North America Car Audio Market Size by Type 35
6.2 North America Car Audio Market Size by Application 36
6.3 North America Car Audio Sales by Country 37
6.3.1 North America Car Audio Sales by Country (2017-2028) 37
6.3.2 North America Car Audio Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 38
6.3.3 United States 39
6.3.4 Canada 39
7 EUROPE 40
7.1 Europe Car Audio Market Size by Type 40
7.2 Europe Car Audio Market Size by Application 41
7.3 Europe Car Audio Market Size by Country 42
7.3.1 Europe Car Audio Sales by Country (2017-2028) 42
7.3.2 Europe Car Audio Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 43
7.3.3 Germany 44
7.3.4 France 45
7.3.5 U.K. 45
7.3.6 Italy 46
7.3.7 Spain 46
8 ASIA PACIFIC 47
8.1 Asia Pacific Car Audio Market Size by Type 47
8.2 Asia Pacific Car Audio Market Size by Application 48
8.3 Asia Pacific Car Audio Market Size by Region 49
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Car Audio Sales by Region (2017-2028) 49
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Car Audio Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 50
8.3.3 China 51
8.3.4 Japan 52
8.3.5 South Korea 52
8.3.6 India 53
8.3.7 Southeast Asia 53
9 LATIN AMERICA 54
9.1 Latin America Car Audio Market Size by Type 54
9.2 Latin America Car Audio Market Size by Application 55
9.2.1 Latin America Car Audio Sales by Application (2017-2028) 55
9.3 Latin America Car Audio Market Size by Country 56
9.3.1 Latin America Car Audio Sales by Country (2017-2028) 56
9.3.2 Latin America Car Audio Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 57
9.3.3 Mexico 58
9.3.4 Brazil 58
10 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 59
10.1 Middle East and Africa Car Audio Market Size by Type 59
10.2 Middle East and Africa Car Audio Market Size by Application 60
10.3 Middle East and Africa Car Audio Market Size by Country 61
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Car Audio Sales by Country (2017-2028) 61
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Car Audio Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 62
10.3.3 Turkey 63
10.3.4 South Africa 63
11 CORPORATE PROFILE 64
11.1 Panasonic 64
11.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information 64
11.1.2 Panasonic Overview 64
11.1.3 Panasonic Car Audio Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 65
11.1.4 Panasonic Car Audio Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 65
11.2 HARMAN 66
11.2.1 HARMAN Corporation Information 66
11.2.2 HARMAN Overview 67
11.2.3 HARMAN Car Audio Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 67
11.2.4 HARMAN Car Audio Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 68
11.3 Alpine Electronics 69
11.3.1 Alpine Electronics Corporation Information 69
11.3.2 Alpine Electronics Overview 69
11.3.3 Alpine Electronics Car Audio Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 70
11.3.4 Alpine Electronics Car Audio Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 70
11.4 Continental 71
11.4.1 Continental Corporation Information 71
11.4.2 Continental Overview 72
11.4.3 Continental Car Audio Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 72
11.4.4 Continental Car Audio Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 73
11.5 Pioneer 73
11.5.1 Pioneer Corporation Information 73
11.5.2 Pioneer Overview 74
11.5.3 Pioneer Car Audio Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 74
11.5.4 Pioneer Car Audio Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 74
11.6 Denso Ten 75
11.6.1 Denso Ten Corporation Information 75
11.6.2 Denso Ten Overview 76
11.6.3 Denso Ten Car Audio Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 76
11.6.4 Denso Ten Car Audio Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 76
11.7 Bose 77
11.7.1 Bose Corporation Information 77
11.7.2 Bose Overview 78
11.7.3 Bose Car Audio Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 78
11.7.4 Bose Car Audio Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 79
11.8 Clarion 79
11.8.1 Clarion Corporation Information 79
11.8.2 Clarion Overview 80
11.8.3 Clarion Car Audio Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 80
11.8.4 Clarion Car Audio Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 81
11.9 Hyundai Mobis 81
11.9.1 Hyundai Mobis Corporation Information 81
11.9.2 Hyundai Mobis Overview 82
11.9.3 Hyundai Mobis Car Audio Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 83
11.9.4 Hyundai Mobis Car Audio Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 83
11.10 Sony 84
11.10.1 Sony Corporation Information 84
11.10.2 Sony Overview 84
11.10.3 Sony Car Audio Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 85
11.10.4 Sony Car Audio Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 85
11.11 Olom 86
11.11.1 Olom Corporation Information 86
11.11.2 Olom Overview 87
11.11.3 Olom Car Audio Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 87
11.11.4 Olom Car Audio Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 87
11.12 Vervent Audio Group 88
11.12.1 Vervent Audio Group Corporation Information 88
11.12.2 Vervent Audio Group Overview 88
11.12.3 Vervent Audio Group Car Audio Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 89
11.12.4 Vervent Audio Group Car Audio Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 89
11.13 Dynaudio 90
11.13.1 Dynaudio Corporation Information 90
11.13.2 Dynaudio Overview 90
11.13.3 Dynaudio Car Audio Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 91
11.13.4 Dynaudio Car Audio Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 91
11.14 Burmester Audiosysteme 92
11.14.1 Burmester Audiosysteme Corporation Information 92
11.14.2 Burmester Audiosysteme Overview 93
11.14.3 Burmester Audiosysteme Car Audio Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 93
11.14.4 Burmester Audiosysteme Car Audio Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 93
12 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 95
12.1 Car Audio Industry Chain Analysis 95
12.2 Car Audio Key Raw Materials 95
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials 95
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 96
12.3 Car Audio Production Mode & Process 96
12.4 Car Audio Sales and Marketing 97
12.4.1 Car Audio Sales Channels 97
12.4.2 Car Audio Distributors 98
12.5 Car Audio Customers 99
13 CAR AUDIO MARKET DYNAMICS 100
13.1.1 Car Audio Industry Trends 100
13.1.2 Car Audio Market Drivers 100
13.1.3 Car Audio Market Challenges 101
14 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL CAR AUDIO STUDY 102
15 APPENDIX 103
15.1 Research Methodology 103
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 103
15.1.2 Data Source 106
15.2 Author Details 108
15.3 Disclaimer 109
