Cassava Pulp Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Cassava Pulp market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cassava Pulp market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Cassava Pulp market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Cassava Pulp market size is estimated to be worth US$ 151.15 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 191.57 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.03% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Dried Cassava Pulp accounting for 61.26% of the Cassava Pulp global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 129.42million by 2028, growing at a revised 5.44% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Animal Feed segment is altered to an 3.91% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Cassava Pulp market size was US$ 27.67million in 2021, while the US and Europe Cassava Pulp were US$ 17.69 million and US$ 20.72 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 12.14% in 2021, while China and Europe are 18.99% and 14.22% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 21.72% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 5.99% through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 0.26%, -0.28%, and 6.72% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Cassava Pulp landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 5.31 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 2.42% over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Cassava Pulp include Chol Charoen, ROI ET Group, FOCOCEV, Guangxi high starch co., LTD and Hung Duy, etc. In 2022, the share of top 3 manufacturers will exceed 18.17%.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Cassava Pulp capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Cassava Pulp by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348879/cassava-pulp

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Chol Charoen

ROI ET Group

FOCOCEV

Guangxi Gaoyuan Starch Co., LTD

Hung Duy

SPAC Tapioca

Banpong Tapioca

Thai Wah

Bangkok Starch

TCS Tapioca Starch Industry Co., Ltd.

Thanawat Group

North Eastern Starch

CP Intertrade

Chaiyaphum Plant Products

Budi Starch & Sweetener

Cassava Pulp Market Segment by Type

Dried Cassava Pulp

Wet Cassava Pulp

Cassava Pulp Market Segment by Application

Animal Feed

Fertilizer

Renewable Energy

Others

The report on the Cassava Pulp market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Thailand

Sales by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Cassava Pulpconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Cassava Pulpmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Cassava Pulpmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Cassava Pulpwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Cassava Pulpsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Cassava Pulp companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Cassava Pulp Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Cassava Pulp Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Dried Cassava Pulp 3

1.2.3 Wet Cassava Pulp 3

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Cassava Pulp Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 4

1.3.2 Animal Feed 6

1.3.3 Fertilizer 6

1.3.4 Renewable Energy 7

1.3.5 Others 7

1.4 Study Objectives 8

1.5 Years Considered 8

2 Global Cassava Pulp Production 10

2.1 Global Cassava Pulp Production by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 10

2.2 Global Cassava Pulp Production by Region 11

2.2.1 Global Cassava Pulp Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 11

2.2.2 Global Cassava Pulp Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 12

2.3 North America 14

2.4 Europe 15

2.5 Thailand 16

2.6 China 17

3 Global Cassava Pulp Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 18

3.1 Global Cassava Pulp Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 18

3.2 Global Cassava Pulp Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 19

3.3 Global Cassava Pulp Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 20

3.4 Global Top Cassava Pulp Regions by Sales 21

3.4.1 Global Top Cassava Pulp Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 21

3.4.2 Global Top Cassava Pulp Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 22

3.5 Global Top Cassava Pulp Regions by Revenue 23

3.5.1 Global Top Cassava Pulp Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 23

3.5.2 Global Top Cassava Pulp Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 24

3.6 North America 25

3.7 Europe 26

3.8 Asia-Pacific 28

3.9 South America 29

3.10 Middle East & Africa 31

4 Competition by Manufacturers 33

4.1 Global Cassava Pulp Production by Manufacturers 33

4.1.1 Global Cassava Pulp Production by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 33

4.1.2 Global Cassava Pulp Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 33

4.2 Global Cassava Pulp Revenue by Manufacturers 34

4.2.1 Global Cassava Pulp Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 34

4.2.2 Global Cassava Pulp Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cassava Pulp Revenue in 2021 36

4.3 Global Cassava Pulp Production Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 37

4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 38

4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 38

4.4.2 Global Cassava Pulp Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 39

4.4.3 Global Cassava Pulp Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 40

4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 42

5 Market Size by Type 43

5.1 Global Cassava Pulp Sales by Type 43

5.1.1 Global Cassava Pulp Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 43

5.1.2 Global Cassava Pulp Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 43

5.1.3 Global Cassava Pulp Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 43

5.2 Global Cassava Pulp Revenue by Type 44

5.2.1 Global Cassava Pulp Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 44

5.2.2 Global Cassava Pulp Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 45

5.2.3 Global Cassava Pulp Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 45

5.3 Global Cassava Pulp Price by Type 46

5.3.1 Global Cassava Pulp Price by Type (2017-2022) 46

5.3.2 Global Cassava Pulp Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 46

6 Market Size by Application 48

6.1 Global Cassava Pulp Sales by Application 48

6.1.1 Global Cassava Pulp Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 48

6.1.2 Global Cassava Pulp Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 48

6.1.3 Global Cassava Pulp Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 48

6.2 Global Cassava Pulp Revenue by Application 50

6.2.1 Global Cassava Pulp Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 50

6.2.2 Global Cassava Pulp Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 50

6.2.3 Global Cassava Pulp Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 50

6.3 Global Cassava Pulp Price by Application 51

6.3.1 Global Cassava Pulp Price by Application (2017-2022) 51

6.3.2 Global Cassava Pulp Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 52

7 North America 53

7.1 North America Cassava Pulp Market Size by Type 53

7.2 North America Cassava Pulp Market Size by Application 54

7.3 North America Cassava Pulp Sales by Country 55

7.3.1 North America Cassava Pulp Sales by Country (2017-2028) 55

7.3.2 North America Cassava Pulp Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 56

7.3.3 United States 57

7.3.4 Canada 58

7.3.5 Mexico 59

8 Europe 60

8.1 Europe Cassava Pulp Market Size by Type 60

8.2 Europe Cassava Pulp Market Size by Application 61

8.3 Europe Cassava Pulp Market Size by Country 62

8.3.1 Europe Cassava Pulp Sales by Country (2017-2028) 62

8.3.2 Europe Cassava Pulp Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 63

8.3.3 Germany 65

8.3.4 France 66

8.3.5 U.K. 67

8.3.6 Italy 68

8.3.7 Russia 69

9 Asia Pacific 70

9.1 Asia Pacific Cassava Pulp Market Size by Type 70

9.2 Asia Pacific Cassava Pulp Market Size by Application 71

9.3 Asia Pacific Cassava Pulp Market Size by Region 72

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Cassava Pulp Sales by Region (2017-2028) 72

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Cassava Pulp Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 73

9.3.3 China 75

9.3.4 Japan 76

9.3.5 South Korea 77

9.3.6 India 78

9.3.7 Australia 79

9.3.8 China Taiwan 80

9.3.9 Indonesia 81

9.3.10 Thailand 82

9.3.11 Malaysia 83

10 South America 84

10.1 South America Cassava Pulp Market Size by Type 84

10.2 South America Cassava Pulp Market Size by Application 85

10.3 South America Cassava Pulp Market Size by Country 86

10.3.1 South America Cassava Pulp Sales by Country (2017-2028) 86

10.3.2 South America Cassava Pulp Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 87

10.3.3 Brazil 88

10.3.4 Argentina 89

10.3.5 Colombia 90

11 Middle East and Africa 91

11.1 Middle East and Africa Cassava Pulp Market Size by Type 91

11.2 Middle East and Africa Cassava Pulp Market Size by Application 92

11.3 Middle East and Africa Cassava Pulp Market Size by Country 93

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Cassava Pulp Sales by Country (2017-2028) 93

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Cassava Pulp Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 94

11.3.3 Nigeria 96

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia 97

11.3.5 UAE 98

12 Corporate Profile 99

12.1 Chol Charoen 99

12.1.1 Chol Charoen Corporation Information 99

12.1.2 Chol Charoen Overview 99

12.1.3 Chol Charoen Cassava Pulp Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 99

12.1.4 Chol Charoen Cassava Pulp Product 100

12.2 ROI ET Group 100

12.2.1 ROI ET Group Corporation Information 100

12.2.2 ROI ET Group Overview 100

12.2.3 ROI ET Group Cassava Pulp Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 101

12.2.4 ROI ET Group Cassava Pulp Product 101

12.3 FOCOCEV 101

12.3.1 FOCOCEV Corporation Information 101

12.3.2 FOCOCEV Overview 102

12.3.3 FOCOCEV Cassava Pulp Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 102

12.3.4 FOCOCEV Cassava Pulp Product 102

12.4 Guangxi Gaoyuan Starch Co., LTD 103

12.4.1 Guangxi Gaoyuan Starch Co., LTD Corporation Information 103

12.4.2 Guangxi Gaoyuan Starch Co., LTD Overview 103

12.4.3 Guangxi Gaoyuan Starch Co., LTD Cassava Pulp Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 104

12.4.4 Guangxi Gaoyuan Starch Co., LTD Cassava Pulp Product 104

12.5 Hung Duy 105

12.5.1 Hung Duy Corporation Information 105

12.5.2 Hung Duy Overview 105

12.5.3 Hung Duy Cassava Pulp Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 106

12.5.4 Hung Duy Cassava Pulp Product 106

12.6 SPAC Tapioca 107

12.6.1 SPAC Tapioca Corporation Information 107

12.6.2 SPAC Tapioca Overview 107

12.6.3 SPAC Tapioca Cassava Pulp Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 107

12.6.4 SPAC Tapioca Cassava Pulp Product 108

12.7 Banpong Tapioca 108

12.7.1 Banpong Tapioca Corporation Information 108

12.7.2 Banpong Tapioca Overview 108

12.7.3 Banpong Tapioca Cassava Pulp Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 109

12.7.4 Banpong Tapioca Cassava Pulp Product 109

12.8 Thai Wah 110

12.8.1 Thai Wah Corporation Information 110

12.8.2 Thai Wah Overview 110

12.8.3 Thai Wah Cassava Pulp Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 110

12.8.4 Thai Wah Cassava Pulp Product 111

12.9 Bangkok Starch 111

12.9.1 Bangkok Starch Corporation Information 111

12.9.2 Bangkok Starch Overview 112

12.9.3 Bangkok Starch Cassava Pulp Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 112

12.9.4 Bangkok Starch Cassava Pulp Product 112

12.10 TCS Tapioca Starch Industry Co., Ltd. 113

12.10.1 TCS Tapioca Starch Industry Co., Ltd. Corporation Information 113

12.10.2 TCS Tapioca Starch Industry Co., Ltd. Overview 113

12.10.3 TCS Tapioca Starch Industry Co., Ltd. Cassava Pulp Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 114

12.10.4 TCS Tapioca Starch Industry Co., Ltd. Cassava Pulp Product 114

12.11 Thanawat Group 115

12.11.1 Thanawat Group Corporation Information 115

12.11.2 Thanawat Group Overview 115

12.11.3 Thanawat Group Cassava Pulp Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 115

12.11.4 Thanawat Group Cassava Pulp Product 116

12.12 North Eastern Starch 116

12.12.1 North Eastern Starch Corporation Information 116

12.12.2 North Eastern Starch Overview 117

12.12.3 North Eastern Starch Cassava Pulp Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 117

12.12.4 North Eastern Starch Cassava Pulp Product 117

12.13 CP Intertrade 118

12.13.1 CP Intertrade Corporation Information 118

12.13.2 CP Intertrade Overview 118

12.13.3 CP Intertrade Cassava Pulp Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 118

12.13.4 CP Intertrade Cassava Pulp Product 119

12.14 Chaiyaphum Plant Products 119

12.14.1 Chaiyaphum Plant Products Corporation Information 119

12.14.2 Chaiyaphum Plant Products Overview 120

12.14.3 Chaiyaphum Plant Products Cassava Pulp Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120

12.14.4 Chaiyaphum Plant Products Cassava Pulp Product 120

12.15 PT. Budi Starch & Sweetener 121

12.15.1 PT. Budi Starch & Sweetener Corporation Information 121

12.15.2 PT. Budi Starch & Sweetener Overview 121

12.15.3 PT. Budi Starch & Sweetener Cassava Pulp Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 121

12.15.4 PT. Budi Starch & Sweetener Cassava Pulp Product 122

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 123

13.1 Cassava Pulp Industry Chain Analysis 123

13.2 Cassava Pulp Key Raw Materials 123

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 123

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 123

13.3 Cassava Pulp Production Mode & Process 124

13.4 Cassava Pulp Sales and Marketing 125

13.5 Cassava Pulp Customers 125

14 Cassava Pulp Market Dynamics 126

14.1.1 Cassava Pulp Industry Trends 126

14.1.2 Cassava Pulp Market Drivers 126

14.1.3 Cassava Pulp Market Challenges 127

14.1.4 Cassava Pulp Market Restraints 127

15 Key Findings in the Global Cassava Pulp Study 128

16 Appendix 129

16.1 Research Methodology 129

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 129

16.1.2 Data Source 132

16.2 Author Details 134

16.3 Disclaimer 135

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348879/cassava-pulp

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com