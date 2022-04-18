Cassava Pulp Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

Cassava Pulp Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players9 min read
The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Cassava Pulp market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cassava Pulp market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Cassava Pulp market.
Summary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Cassava Pulp market size is estimated to be worth US$ 151.15 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 191.57 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.03% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Dried Cassava Pulp accounting for 61.26% of the Cassava Pulp global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 129.42million by 2028, growing at a revised 5.44% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Animal Feed segment is altered to an 3.91% CAGR throughout this forecast period.
China Cassava Pulp market size was US$ 27.67million in 2021, while the US and Europe Cassava Pulp were US$ 17.69 million and US$ 20.72 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 12.14% in 2021, while China and Europe are 18.99% and 14.22% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 21.72% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 5.99% through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 0.26%, -0.28%, and 6.72% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Cassava Pulp landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 5.31 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 2.42% over the forecast period.
The global key manufacturers of Cassava Pulp include Chol Charoen, ROI ET Group, FOCOCEV, Guangxi high starch co., LTD and Hung Duy, etc. In 2022, the share of top 3 manufacturers will exceed 18.17%.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Cassava Pulp capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Cassava Pulp by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.
For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348879/cassava-pulp
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Chol Charoen
ROI ET Group
FOCOCEV
Guangxi Gaoyuan Starch Co., LTD
Hung Duy
SPAC Tapioca
Banpong Tapioca
Thai Wah
Bangkok Starch
TCS Tapioca Starch Industry Co., Ltd.
Thanawat Group
North Eastern Starch
CP Intertrade
Chaiyaphum Plant Products
- Budi Starch & Sweetener
Cassava Pulp Market Segment by Type
Dried Cassava Pulp
Wet Cassava Pulp
Cassava Pulp Market Segment by Application
Animal Feed
Fertilizer
Renewable Energy
Others
The report on the Cassava Pulp market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Thailand
Sales by Region
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Cassava Pulpconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Cassava Pulpmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Cassava Pulpmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Cassava Pulpwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Cassava Pulpsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Cassava Pulp companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1
1.1 Cassava Pulp Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Cassava Pulp Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1
1.2.2 Dried Cassava Pulp 3
1.2.3 Wet Cassava Pulp 3
1.3 Market by Application 4
1.3.1 Global Cassava Pulp Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 4
1.3.2 Animal Feed 6
1.3.3 Fertilizer 6
1.3.4 Renewable Energy 7
1.3.5 Others 7
1.4 Study Objectives 8
1.5 Years Considered 8
2 Global Cassava Pulp Production 10
2.1 Global Cassava Pulp Production by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 10
2.2 Global Cassava Pulp Production by Region 11
2.2.1 Global Cassava Pulp Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 11
2.2.2 Global Cassava Pulp Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 12
2.3 North America 14
2.4 Europe 15
2.5 Thailand 16
2.6 China 17
3 Global Cassava Pulp Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 18
3.1 Global Cassava Pulp Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 18
3.2 Global Cassava Pulp Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 19
3.3 Global Cassava Pulp Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 20
3.4 Global Top Cassava Pulp Regions by Sales 21
3.4.1 Global Top Cassava Pulp Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 21
3.4.2 Global Top Cassava Pulp Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 22
3.5 Global Top Cassava Pulp Regions by Revenue 23
3.5.1 Global Top Cassava Pulp Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 23
3.5.2 Global Top Cassava Pulp Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 24
3.6 North America 25
3.7 Europe 26
3.8 Asia-Pacific 28
3.9 South America 29
3.10 Middle East & Africa 31
4 Competition by Manufacturers 33
4.1 Global Cassava Pulp Production by Manufacturers 33
4.1.1 Global Cassava Pulp Production by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 33
4.1.2 Global Cassava Pulp Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 33
4.2 Global Cassava Pulp Revenue by Manufacturers 34
4.2.1 Global Cassava Pulp Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 34
4.2.2 Global Cassava Pulp Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cassava Pulp Revenue in 2021 36
4.3 Global Cassava Pulp Production Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 37
4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 38
4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 38
4.4.2 Global Cassava Pulp Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 39
4.4.3 Global Cassava Pulp Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 40
4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 42
5 Market Size by Type 43
5.1 Global Cassava Pulp Sales by Type 43
5.1.1 Global Cassava Pulp Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 43
5.1.2 Global Cassava Pulp Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 43
5.1.3 Global Cassava Pulp Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 43
5.2 Global Cassava Pulp Revenue by Type 44
5.2.1 Global Cassava Pulp Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 44
5.2.2 Global Cassava Pulp Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 45
5.2.3 Global Cassava Pulp Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 45
5.3 Global Cassava Pulp Price by Type 46
5.3.1 Global Cassava Pulp Price by Type (2017-2022) 46
5.3.2 Global Cassava Pulp Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 46
6 Market Size by Application 48
6.1 Global Cassava Pulp Sales by Application 48
6.1.1 Global Cassava Pulp Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 48
6.1.2 Global Cassava Pulp Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 48
6.1.3 Global Cassava Pulp Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 48
6.2 Global Cassava Pulp Revenue by Application 50
6.2.1 Global Cassava Pulp Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 50
6.2.2 Global Cassava Pulp Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 50
6.2.3 Global Cassava Pulp Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 50
6.3 Global Cassava Pulp Price by Application 51
6.3.1 Global Cassava Pulp Price by Application (2017-2022) 51
6.3.2 Global Cassava Pulp Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 52
7 North America 53
7.1 North America Cassava Pulp Market Size by Type 53
7.2 North America Cassava Pulp Market Size by Application 54
7.3 North America Cassava Pulp Sales by Country 55
7.3.1 North America Cassava Pulp Sales by Country (2017-2028) 55
7.3.2 North America Cassava Pulp Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 56
7.3.3 United States 57
7.3.4 Canada 58
7.3.5 Mexico 59
8 Europe 60
8.1 Europe Cassava Pulp Market Size by Type 60
8.2 Europe Cassava Pulp Market Size by Application 61
8.3 Europe Cassava Pulp Market Size by Country 62
8.3.1 Europe Cassava Pulp Sales by Country (2017-2028) 62
8.3.2 Europe Cassava Pulp Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 63
8.3.3 Germany 65
8.3.4 France 66
8.3.5 U.K. 67
8.3.6 Italy 68
8.3.7 Russia 69
9 Asia Pacific 70
9.1 Asia Pacific Cassava Pulp Market Size by Type 70
9.2 Asia Pacific Cassava Pulp Market Size by Application 71
9.3 Asia Pacific Cassava Pulp Market Size by Region 72
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Cassava Pulp Sales by Region (2017-2028) 72
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Cassava Pulp Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 73
9.3.3 China 75
9.3.4 Japan 76
9.3.5 South Korea 77
9.3.6 India 78
9.3.7 Australia 79
9.3.8 China Taiwan 80
9.3.9 Indonesia 81
9.3.10 Thailand 82
9.3.11 Malaysia 83
10 South America 84
10.1 South America Cassava Pulp Market Size by Type 84
10.2 South America Cassava Pulp Market Size by Application 85
10.3 South America Cassava Pulp Market Size by Country 86
10.3.1 South America Cassava Pulp Sales by Country (2017-2028) 86
10.3.2 South America Cassava Pulp Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 87
10.3.3 Brazil 88
10.3.4 Argentina 89
10.3.5 Colombia 90
11 Middle East and Africa 91
11.1 Middle East and Africa Cassava Pulp Market Size by Type 91
11.2 Middle East and Africa Cassava Pulp Market Size by Application 92
11.3 Middle East and Africa Cassava Pulp Market Size by Country 93
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Cassava Pulp Sales by Country (2017-2028) 93
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Cassava Pulp Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 94
11.3.3 Nigeria 96
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia 97
11.3.5 UAE 98
12 Corporate Profile 99
12.1 Chol Charoen 99
12.1.1 Chol Charoen Corporation Information 99
12.1.2 Chol Charoen Overview 99
12.1.3 Chol Charoen Cassava Pulp Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 99
12.1.4 Chol Charoen Cassava Pulp Product 100
12.2 ROI ET Group 100
12.2.1 ROI ET Group Corporation Information 100
12.2.2 ROI ET Group Overview 100
12.2.3 ROI ET Group Cassava Pulp Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 101
12.2.4 ROI ET Group Cassava Pulp Product 101
12.3 FOCOCEV 101
12.3.1 FOCOCEV Corporation Information 101
12.3.2 FOCOCEV Overview 102
12.3.3 FOCOCEV Cassava Pulp Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 102
12.3.4 FOCOCEV Cassava Pulp Product 102
12.4 Guangxi Gaoyuan Starch Co., LTD 103
12.4.1 Guangxi Gaoyuan Starch Co., LTD Corporation Information 103
12.4.2 Guangxi Gaoyuan Starch Co., LTD Overview 103
12.4.3 Guangxi Gaoyuan Starch Co., LTD Cassava Pulp Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 104
12.4.4 Guangxi Gaoyuan Starch Co., LTD Cassava Pulp Product 104
12.5 Hung Duy 105
12.5.1 Hung Duy Corporation Information 105
12.5.2 Hung Duy Overview 105
12.5.3 Hung Duy Cassava Pulp Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 106
12.5.4 Hung Duy Cassava Pulp Product 106
12.6 SPAC Tapioca 107
12.6.1 SPAC Tapioca Corporation Information 107
12.6.2 SPAC Tapioca Overview 107
12.6.3 SPAC Tapioca Cassava Pulp Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 107
12.6.4 SPAC Tapioca Cassava Pulp Product 108
12.7 Banpong Tapioca 108
12.7.1 Banpong Tapioca Corporation Information 108
12.7.2 Banpong Tapioca Overview 108
12.7.3 Banpong Tapioca Cassava Pulp Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 109
12.7.4 Banpong Tapioca Cassava Pulp Product 109
12.8 Thai Wah 110
12.8.1 Thai Wah Corporation Information 110
12.8.2 Thai Wah Overview 110
12.8.3 Thai Wah Cassava Pulp Production, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 110
12.8.4 Thai Wah Cassava Pulp Product 111
12.9 Bangkok Starch 111
12.9.1 Bangkok Starch Corporation Information 111
12.9.2 Bangkok Starch Overview 112
12.9.3 Bangkok Starch Cassava Pulp Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 112
12.9.4 Bangkok Starch Cassava Pulp Product 112
12.10 TCS Tapioca Starch Industry Co., Ltd. 113
12.10.1 TCS Tapioca Starch Industry Co., Ltd. Corporation Information 113
12.10.2 TCS Tapioca Starch Industry Co., Ltd. Overview 113
12.10.3 TCS Tapioca Starch Industry Co., Ltd. Cassava Pulp Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 114
12.10.4 TCS Tapioca Starch Industry Co., Ltd. Cassava Pulp Product 114
12.11 Thanawat Group 115
12.11.1 Thanawat Group Corporation Information 115
12.11.2 Thanawat Group Overview 115
12.11.3 Thanawat Group Cassava Pulp Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 115
12.11.4 Thanawat Group Cassava Pulp Product 116
12.12 North Eastern Starch 116
12.12.1 North Eastern Starch Corporation Information 116
12.12.2 North Eastern Starch Overview 117
12.12.3 North Eastern Starch Cassava Pulp Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 117
12.12.4 North Eastern Starch Cassava Pulp Product 117
12.13 CP Intertrade 118
12.13.1 CP Intertrade Corporation Information 118
12.13.2 CP Intertrade Overview 118
12.13.3 CP Intertrade Cassava Pulp Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 118
12.13.4 CP Intertrade Cassava Pulp Product 119
12.14 Chaiyaphum Plant Products 119
12.14.1 Chaiyaphum Plant Products Corporation Information 119
12.14.2 Chaiyaphum Plant Products Overview 120
12.14.3 Chaiyaphum Plant Products Cassava Pulp Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120
12.14.4 Chaiyaphum Plant Products Cassava Pulp Product 120
12.15 PT. Budi Starch & Sweetener 121
12.15.1 PT. Budi Starch & Sweetener Corporation Information 121
12.15.2 PT. Budi Starch & Sweetener Overview 121
12.15.3 PT. Budi Starch & Sweetener Cassava Pulp Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 121
12.15.4 PT. Budi Starch & Sweetener Cassava Pulp Product 122
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 123
13.1 Cassava Pulp Industry Chain Analysis 123
13.2 Cassava Pulp Key Raw Materials 123
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 123
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 123
13.3 Cassava Pulp Production Mode & Process 124
13.4 Cassava Pulp Sales and Marketing 125
13.5 Cassava Pulp Customers 125
14 Cassava Pulp Market Dynamics 126
14.1.1 Cassava Pulp Industry Trends 126
14.1.2 Cassava Pulp Market Drivers 126
14.1.3 Cassava Pulp Market Challenges 127
14.1.4 Cassava Pulp Market Restraints 127
15 Key Findings in the Global Cassava Pulp Study 128
16 Appendix 129
16.1 Research Methodology 129
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 129
16.1.2 Data Source 132
16.2 Author Details 134
16.3 Disclaimer 135
Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348879/cassava-pulp
Any doubts and questions will be welcome.
Customization of the Report:
This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.
About Us:
QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.
Contact Us
QY Research
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)
Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States
Website: https://us.qyresearch.com