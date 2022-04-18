Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) market.

Summary

The global Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 26.96 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 30.85 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.27% during the review period. Purity<99.995% accounting for 77.63% of the Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 24.67 million by 2028, growing at a revised 5.75% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Semiconductor Industry segment is altered to a 2.53 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

North America Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) market is estimated at US$ 10.11 million in 2021, while Europe is forecast to reach US$ 5.39 million by 2028. The proportion of the North America is 12.06% in 2021, while Europe percentage is 5.33%, and it is predicted that Europe share will reach 5.06% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 2.49 % through the analysis period. As for the Asia, the notable markets are Taiwan (China) and South Korea, CAGR is 3.09 % and 3.29 % respectively for the next 6-year period.

The global major manufacturers of Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) include Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Air Liquide, Sumitomo Seika, Maoming Tianyuan Petrochemical, and etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a 65.43% market share of Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) in 2021.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348888/electronic-grade-propylene-c3h6

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Air Liquide

Sumitomo Seika

Maoming Tianyuan Petrochemical

Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Market Segment by Type

Purity<99.995%

99.995%<Purity<99.999%

Purity<99.999%

Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Market Segment by Application

Semiconductor Industry

Other Electronic Industry

The report on the Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

China Taiwan

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6)market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 ELECTRONIC GRADE PROPYLENE(C3H6) MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) 1

1.2 Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Segment by Type 1

1.3 Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Segment by Application 2

1.3.1 Global Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2028 3

1.3.2 Semiconductor Industry 3

1.3.3 Other Electronic Industry 4

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 5

1.4.1 Global Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 5

1.4.2 Global Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 7

1.4.3 Global Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 7

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 8

1.5.1 Global Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 9

1.5.2 North America Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 10

1.5.3 Europe Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 10

1.5.4 China Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 11

1.5.5 Japan Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 12

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 14

2.1 Global Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 14

2.2 Global Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 16

2.3 Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 17

2.4 Global Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 18

2.5 Manufacturers Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production Sites, Area Served 19

2.6 Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Market Competitive Situation and Trends 19

2.6.1 Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Market Concentration Rate 19

2.6.2 Global 3 Largest Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Players Market Share by Revenue 20

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 21

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 21

3.2 Global Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 22

3.3 Global Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 22

3.4 North America Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production 23

3.4.1 North America Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 23

3.4.2 North America Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 24

3.5 Europe Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production 24

3.5.1 Europe Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 24

3.5.2 Europe Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 25

3.6 China Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production (2017-2022) 25

3.6.1 China Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 25

3.6.2 China Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 26

3.7 Japan Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production (2017-2022) 26

3.7.1 Japan Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 26

3.7.2 Japan Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 27

4 ELECTRONIC GRADE PROPYLENE(C3H6) CONSUMPTION BY REGION 28

4.1 Global Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Consumption by Region 28

4.1.1 Global Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Consumption by Region 28

4.1.2 Global Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Consumption Market Share by Region 28

4.2 North America 30

4.2.1 North America Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Consumption by Country 30

4.2.2 U.S. 32

4.2.3 Canada 33

4.3 Europe 34

4.3.1 Europe Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Consumption by Country 34

4.3.2 Germany 36

4.3.3 France 37

4.3.4 U.K. 38

4.3.5 Italy 39

4.3.6 Russia 40

4.4 Asia Pacific 41

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Consumption by Region 41

4.4.2 China 43

4.4.3 Japan 44

4.4.4 South Korea 45

4.4.5 China Taiwan 46

4.5 Latin America 47

4.5.1 Latin America Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Consumption by Country 47

4.5.2 Brazil 49

5 SEGMENT BY TYPE 50

5.1 Global Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 50

5.2 Global Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 52

5.3 Global Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Price by Type (2017-2022) 53

6 SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 54

6.1 Global Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 54

6.2 Global Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 56

6.3 Global Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Price by Application (2017-2022) 57

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 58

7.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso 58

7.1.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Corporation Information 58

7.1.2 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Product Portfolio 59

7.1.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 59

7.1.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Main Business and Markets Served 60

7.2 Air Liquide 61

7.2.1 Air Liquide Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Corporation Information 61

7.2.2 Air Liquide Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Product Portfolio 62

7.2.3 Air Liquide Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 63

7.2.4 Air Liquide Main Business and Markets Served 63

7.3 Sumitomo Seika 64

7.3.1 Sumitomo Seika Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Corporation Information 64

7.3.2 Sumitomo Seika Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Product Portfolio 64

7.3.3 Sumitomo Seika Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 65

7.3.4 Sumitomo Seika Main Business and Markets Served 65

7.4 Maoming Tianyuan Petrochemical 66

7.4.1 Maoming Tianyuan Petrochemical Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Corporation Information 66

7.4.2 Maoming Tianyuan Petrochemical Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Product Portfolio 66

7.4.3 Maoming Tianyuan Petrochemical Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 67

7.4.4 Maoming Tianyuan Petrochemical Main Business and Markets Served 67

8 ELECTRONIC GRADE PROPYLENE(C3H6) MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 69

8.1 Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Key Raw Materials Analysis 69

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 69

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 70

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 71

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) 72

8.4 Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Industrial Chain Analysis 73

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 74

9.1 Marketing Channel 74

9.2 Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Distributors List 75

9.3 Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Customers 76

10 ELECTRONIC GRADE PROPYLENE(C3H6) MARKET DYNAMICS 77

10.1 Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Industry Trends 77

10.2 Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Market Drivers 77

10.3 Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Market Challenges 77

10.4 Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Market Restraints 78

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 79

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) by Region (2023-2028) 79

11.2 North America Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 80

11.3 Europe Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 81

11.4 China Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 82

11.5 Japan Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 83

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 84

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) 84

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) by Country 84

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) by Country 85

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) by Region 85

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) by Country 86

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION 87

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 87

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) by Type (2023-2028) 87

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) by Type (2023-2028) 87

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) by Type (2023-2028) 88

13.2 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 88

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) by Application (2023-2028) 88

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) by Application (2023-2028) 89

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Electronic Grade Propylene(C3H6) by Application (2023-2028) 89

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 90

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 91

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 91

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 91

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 92

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 93

15.2 Data Source 94

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 94

15.2.2 Primary Sources 95

15.3 Author List 96

15.4 Disclaimer 97

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348888/electronic-grade-propylene-c3h6

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com