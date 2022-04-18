Plastic Gears Resin Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Plastic Gears Resin market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Gears Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Plastic Gears Resin Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Plastic Gears Resin market size is estimated to be worth US$ 437.33 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 641.31 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.69% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Plastic Gears Resin market is estimated at US$ 114.81 million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ 102.43 million and US$ 210.36 million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is 16.30% in 2022, while Chinese percentage is 31.12%, and it is predicted that China market share will reach 32.80% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 7.63% through the analysis period. As for the Europe Plastic Gears Resin landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 43.71 million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and Southeast Asia, CAGR is 6.46 % and 7.90 % respectively for the next 6-year period.

Global Plastic Gears Resin Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by End Use. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

DuPont

Asahi Kasei

Mitsubishi Chemical

BASF

Celanese

Kuraray

DSM

SABIC

Polyplastics

LG Chem

Kolon Plastics

Yuntianhua

Segment by Type

POM Resin

Nylon Resin

PBT Resin

PET Resin

PC Resin

High Performance Plastics

Others

Segment by End Use

Automobile Industry

Electronic and Electrical Appliances

Industrial Equipment

Medical Industry

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Plastic Gears Resinconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Plastic Gears Resinmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Plastic Gears Resinmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Plastic Gears Resinwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Plastic Gears Resinsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Plastic Gears Resin companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Plastic Gears Resin Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastic Gears Resin 1

1.2 Plastic Gears Resin Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Plastic Gears Resin Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028) 2

1.2.2 POM Resin 3

1.2.3 Nylon Resin 3

1.2.4 PBT Resin 4

1.2.5 PET Resin 5

1.2.6 PC Resin 6

1.2.7 High Performance Plastics 6

1.3 Plastic Gears Resin Segment by End Use 6

1.3.1 Global Plastic Gears Resin Sales Comparison by End Use (2022-2028) 7

1.3.2 Automobile Industry 8

1.3.3 Electronic and Electrical Appliances 8

1.3.4 Industrial Equipment 9

1.3.5 Medical Industry 9

1.3.6 Others 10

1.4 Global Plastic Gears Resin Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 10

1.4.1 Global Plastic Gears Resin Revenue 2017-2028 10

1.4.2 Global Plastic Gears Resin Sales 2017-2028 11

1.4.3 Plastic Gears Resin Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028 12

2 Plastic Gears Resin Market Competition by Manufacturers 13

2.1 Global Plastic Gears Resin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 13

2.2 Global Plastic Gears Resin Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 15

2.3 Global Plastic Gears Resin Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 17

2.4 Manufacturers Plastic Gears Resin Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type 18

2.5 Plastic Gears Resin Market Competitive Situation and Trends 19

2.5.1 Plastic Gears Resin Market Concentration Rate 19

2.5.2 The Global 3 and 6 Largest Plastic Gears Resin Players Market Share by Revenue 20

2.5.3 Global Plastic Gears Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 21

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 21

3 Plastic Gears Resin Retrospective Market Scenario by Region 23

3.1 Global Plastic Gears Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022 23

3.2 Global Plastic Gears Resin Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022 23

3.3 North America Plastic Gears Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country 24

3.3.1 North America Plastic Gears Resin Sales by Country 24

3.3.2 North America Plastic Gears Resin Revenue by Country 25

3.3.3 U.S. 26

3.3.4 Canada 26

3.4 Europe Plastic Gears Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country 27

3.4.1 Europe Plastic Gears Resin Sales by Country 27

3.4.2 Europe Plastic Gears Resin Revenue by Country 28

3.4.3 Germany 29

3.4.4 U.K. 30

3.4.5 France 30

3.4.6 Russia 31

3.4.7 Italy 31

3.5 Asia Pacific Plastic Gears Resin Market Facts & Figures by Region 32

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Gears Resin Sales by Region 32

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Gears Resin Revenue by Region 33

3.5.3 China 34

3.5.4 Japan 35

3.5.5 South Korea 35

3.5.6 India 36

3.5.7 Australia 36

3.5.8 Southeast Asia 37

3.6 Latin America Plastic Gears Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country 37

3.6.1 Latin America Plastic Gears Resin Sales by Country 37

3.6.2 Latin America Plastic Gears Resin Revenue by Country 38

3.6.3 Mexico 39

3.6.4 Brazil 39

3.7 Middle East and Africa Plastic Gears Resin Market Facts & Figures by Region 40

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Gears Resin Sales by Region 40

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Gears Resin Revenue by Region 41

3.7.3 GCC Countries 42

3.7.4 Turkey 42

3.7.5 South Africa 43

4 Plastic Gears Resin Historic Market Analysis by Type 44

4.1 Global Plastic Gears Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 44

4.2 Global Plastic Gears Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 45

4.3 Global Plastic Gears Resin Price by Type (2017-2022) 46

5 Plastic Gears Resin Historic Market Analysis by End Use 47

5.1 Global Plastic Gears Resin Sales Market Share by End Use (2017-2022) 47

5.2 Global Plastic Gears Resin Revenue Market Share by End Use (2017-2022) 48

5.3 Global Plastic Gears Resin Price by End Use (2017-2022) 49

6 Key Companies Profiled 50

6.1 DuPont 50

6.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information 50

6.1.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview 50

6.1.3 DuPont Plastic Gears Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 51

6.1.4 DuPont Plastic Gears Resin Product Portfolio 51

6.1.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates 52

6.2 Asahi Kasei 52

6.2.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information 53

6.2.2 Asahi Kasei Description and Business Overview 53

6.2.3 Asahi Kasei Plastic Gears Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 54

6.2.4 Asahi Kasei Plastic Gears Resin Product Portfolio 54

6.2.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Developments/Updates 55

6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical 55

6.3.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information 55

6.3.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview 56

6.3.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Plastic Gears Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 57

6.3.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Plastic Gears Resin Product Portfolio 57

6.3.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments/Updates 58

6.4 BASF 58

6.4.1 BASF Corporation Information 58

6.4.2 BASF Description and Business Overview 59

6.4.3 BASF Plastic Gears Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 59

6.4.4 BASF Plastic Gears Resin Product Portfolio 60

6.4.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates 61

6.5 Celanese 61

6.5.1 Celanese Corporation Information 61

6.5.2 Celanese Description and Business Overview 62

6.5.3 Celanese Plastic Gears Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 62

6.5.4 Celanese Plastic Gears Resin Product Portfolio 62

6.5.5 Celanese Recent Developments/Updates 63

6.6 Kuraray 64

6.6.1 Kuraray Corporation Information 64

6.6.2 Kuraray Description and Business Overview 64

6.6.3 Kuraray Plastic Gears Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 65

6.6.4 Kuraray Plastic Gears Resin Product Portfolio 65

6.7 DSM 66

6.7.1 DSM Corporation Information 66

6.7.2 DSM Description and Business Overview 66

6.7.3 DSM Plastic Gears Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 67

6.7.4 DSM Plastic Gears Resin Product Portfolio 67

6.7.5 DSM Recent Developments/Updates 68

6.8 SABIC 69

6.8.1 SABIC Corporation Information 69

6.8.2 SABIC Description and Business Overview 69

6.8.3 SABIC Plastic Gears Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 70

6.8.4 SABIC Plastic Gears Resin Product Portfolio 70

6.8.5 SABIC Recent Developments/Updates 71

6.9 Polyplastics 71

6.9.1 Polyplastics Corporation Information 71

6.9.2 Polyplastics Description and Business Overview 72

6.9.3 Polyplastics Plastic Gears Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 72

6.9.4 Polyplastics Plastic Gears Resin Product Portfolio 72

6.9.5 Polyplastics Recent Developments/Updates 73

6.10 LG Chem 73

6.10.1 LG Chem Corporation Information 74

6.10.2 LG Chem Description and Business Overview 74

6.10.3 LG Chem Plastic Gears Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 75

6.10.4 LG Chem Plastic Gears Resin Product Portfolio 75

6.11 Kolon Plastics 75

6.11.1 Kolon Plastics Corporation Information 75

6.11.2 Kolon Plastics Description and Business Overview 76

6.11.3 Kolon Plastics Plastic Gears Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 76

6.11.4 Kolon Plastics Plastic Gears Resin Product Portfolio 77

6.12 Yuntianhua 77

6.12.1 Yuntianhua Corporation Information 77

6.12.2 Yuntianhua Description and Business Overview 78

6.12.3 Yuntianhua Plastic Gears Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 78

6.12.4 Yuntianhua Plastic Gears Resin Product Portfolio 78

7 Plastic Gears Resin Manufacturing Cost Analysis 80

7.1 Plastic Gears Resin Key Raw Materials Analysis 80

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 80

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 80

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 81

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Plastic Gears Resin 82

7.4 Plastic Gears Resin Industrial Chain Analysis 83

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 84

8.1 Marketing Channel 84

8.2 Plastic Gears Resin Distributors List 85

8.3 Plastic Gears Resin Customers and Share 86

9 Plastic Gears Resin Market Dynamics 87

9.1 Plastic Gears Resin Industry Trends 87

9.2 Plastic Gears Resin Market Drivers 88

9.3 Plastic Gears Resin Market Challenges 92

9.4 Plastic Gears Resin Market Restraints 94

10 Global Market Forecast 95

10.1 Plastic Gears Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Type 95

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Plastic Gears Resin by Type (2023-2028) 95

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plastic Gears Resin by Type (2023-2028) 95

10.2 Plastic Gears Resin Market Estimates and Projections by End Use 96

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Plastic Gears Resin by End Use (2023-2028) 96

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plastic Gears Resin by End Use (2023-2028) 97

10.3 Plastic Gears Resin Market Estimates and Projections by Region 97

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Plastic Gears Resin by Region (2023-2028) 97

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Plastic Gears Resin by Region (2023-2028) 98

11 Research Findings and Conclusion 99

12 Methodology and Data Source 100

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 100

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 100

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 101

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 102

12.2 Data Source 103

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 103

12.2.2 Primary Sources 104

12.3 Author List 106

12.4 Disclaimer 106

