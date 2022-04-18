N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market.

Summary

The global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market was valued at USD 2669 million in 2021 and it expected to reach USD 5826 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.74% between 2022 and 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical

Lyondellbasell

Ashland

Eastman

Synmiway Chemical

MYI Chemical

Yuneng Chemical

Ganzhou Zhongneng

Guangming Chemicals

Ruian Chemical

SNET

CNSG

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Segment by Type

Electronic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Segment by Application

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Coatings

Petrochemical Processing

Others

The report on the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Argentina

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP)market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 N-METHYL-2-PYRROLIDONE (NMP) MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) 1

1.2 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 Electronic Grade 3

1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade 3

1.2.4 Industrial Grade 4

1.3 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2028 5

1.3.2 Electronics 6

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals 6

1.3.4 Paints and Coatings 7

1.3.5 Petrochemical Processing 8

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 8

1.4.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 8

1.4.2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 10

1.4.3 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 10

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 11

1.5.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2028 11

1.5.2 North America N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 12

1.5.3 Europe N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 12

1.5.4 China N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 13

1.5.5 Japan N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2028) 14

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 15

2.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 15

2.2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 17

2.3 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 19

2.4 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 20

2.5 Manufacturers N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Production Sites, Area Served 21

2.6 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Competitive Situation and Trends 22

2.6.1 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Concentration Rate 22

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Players Market Share by Revenue 23

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 24

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 25

3.1 Global Production Capacity of N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 25

3.2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 26

3.3 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 26

3.4 North America N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Production 27

3.4.1 North America N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 27

3.4.2 North America N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 27

3.5 Europe N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Production 28

3.5.1 Europe N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 28

3.5.2 Europe N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 28

3.6 China N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Production (2016-2021) 29

3.6.1 China N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 29

3.6.2 China N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 29

3.7 Japan N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Production (2016-2021) 30

3.7.1 Japan N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 30

3.7.2 Japan N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 30

4 N-METHYL-2-PYRROLIDONE (NMP) CONSUMPTION BY REGION 31

4.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Consumption by Region 31

4.1.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Consumption by Region 31

4.1.2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Consumption Market Share by Region 31

4.2 North America 32

4.2.1 North America N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Consumption by Country 33

4.2.2 U.S. 34

4.2.3 Canada 34

4.2.4 Mexico 35

4.3 Europe 35

4.3.1 Europe N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Consumption by Country 36

4.3.2 Germany 37

4.3.3 France 37

4.3.4 U.K. 38

4.3.5 Italy 38

4.3.6 Russia 39

4.4 Asia Pacific 39

4.4.1 Asia Pacific N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Consumption by Region 40

4.4.2 China 41

4.4.3 Japan 41

4.4.4 South Korea 42

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 42

4.4.6 India 43

4.5 South America 43

4.5.1 South America N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Consumption by Country 44

4.5.2 Brazil 45

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 46

5.1 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 46

5.2 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 47

5.3 Global N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Price by Type (2016-2021) 48

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 50

7 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN N-METHYL-2-PYRROLIDONE (NMP) BUSINESS 52

7.1 BASF 52

7.1.1 Company Profile 52

7.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 53

7.1.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 53

7.1.4 Contact Information 53

7.2 Mitsubishi Chemical 54

7.2.1 Company Profile 54

7.2.2 Product Specifications 54

7.2.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 55

7.2.4 Contact Information 56

7.3 Londellbasell 56

7.3.1 Company Profile 56

7.3.2 Product Specifications 56

7.3.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 57

7.3.4 Contact Information 57

7.4 Ashland 58

7.4.1 Company Profile 58

7.4.2 Product Specifications 58

7.4.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 59

7.4.4 Contact Information 59

7.5 Eastman 60

7.5.1 Company Profile 60

7.5.2 Product Specifications 60

7.5.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 61

7.5.4 Contact Information 62

7.6 Synmiway Chemical 62

7.6.1 Company Profile 62

7.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 63

7.6.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 64

7.6.4 Contact Information 64

7.7 MYI Chemical 64

7.7.1 Company Profile 64

7.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 65

7.7.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 65

7.7.4 Contact Information 66

7.8 Yuneng Chemical 66

7.8.1 Company Profile 66

7.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 66

7.8.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 67

7.8.4 Contact Information 67

7.9 Ganzhou Zhongneng 68

7.9.1 Company Profile 68

7.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 68

7.9.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 69

7.9.4 Contact Information 69

7.10 Guangming Chemicals 69

7.10.1 Company Profile 69

7.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 70

7.10.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 71

7.10.4 Contact Information 71

7.11 Ruian Chemical 72

7.11.1 Company Profile 72

7.11.2 Product Specifications 72

7.11.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 73

7.11.4 Contact Information 74

7.12 SNET 74

7.12.1 Company Profile 74

7.12.2 Product Picture and Specifications 75

7.12.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 75

7.12.4 Contact Information 75

7.13 CNSG 76

7.13.1 Company Profile 76

7.13.2 Product Picture and Specifications 76

7.13.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue 77

7.13.4 Contact Information 77

8 N-METHYL-2-PYRROLIDONE (NMP) MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 78

8.1 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Key Raw Materials Analysis 78

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 78

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 78

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 79

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) 79

8.4 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Industrial Chain Analysis 82

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 83

9.1 Marketing Channel 83

9.2 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Distributors List 84

9.3 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Customers 86

10 N-METHYL-2-PYRROLIDONE (NMP) MARKET DYNAMICS 87

10.1 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Industry Trends 87

10.2 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Growth Drivers 87

10.3 N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Challenges 87

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 88

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 89

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) by Region (2022-2028) 89

11.2 North America N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2028) 90

11.3 Europe N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2028) 91

11.4 China N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2028) 92

11.5 Japan N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2028) 93

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 94

12.1 Global Forecasted Consumption Analysis of N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) 94

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) by Country 94

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) by Country 95

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) by Region 95

12.5 South America Forecasted Consumption of N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) by Country 95

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2028) 96

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2028) 96

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) by Type (2022-2028) 96

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) by Type (2022-2028) 97

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) by Type (2022-2028) 98

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) by Application (2022-2028) 98

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 100

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 101

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 101

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 101

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 102

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 103

15.2 Data Source 104

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 104

15.2.2 Primary Sources 105

15.3 Author List 106

15.4 Disclaimer 106

