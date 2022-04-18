Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 604.94 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2,342.17 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 20.26% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) market is estimated at US$ 27.50 million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ 47.37 million and US$ 1,513.46 million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is 4.13% in 2022, while Chinese percentage is 55.82%, and it is predicted that China market share will reach 64.62% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 23.22% through the analysis period. As for the Europe Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 9.63 million by 2028. And in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is 16.71% and 19.78% respectively for the next 6-year period.

Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by End User. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. By End User segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

ZEISS

HOYA Corporation

EssilorLuxottica

Ovctek

Alpha Corporation

Paragon (CooperVision)

EUCLID

Brighten Optix

Lucid Korea

Procornea (CooperVision)

WeiXing Optical

Contex

Jiangsu Green Stone Optical (SETO)

Conant

Segment by Type

Myopia Control Spectacle Lenses

Orthokeratology Lens

Segment by End User

Children (6-12 Years Old)

Teenagers (12-18 Years Old)

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens)market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) 1

1.2 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028) 2

1.2.2 Myopia Control Spectacle Lenses 2

1.2.3 Orthokeratology Lens 3

1.2.4 Multi-focals Contact Lenses 3

1.3 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Segment by End User 4

1.3.1 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales Comparison by End User (2022-2028) 5

1.3.2 Children (6-12 Years Old) 6

1.3.3 Teenagers (12-18 Years Old) 6

1.4 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 7

1.4.1 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue 2017-2028 7

1.4.2 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales 2017-2028 9

1.4.3 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028 10

2 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Competition by Manufacturers 11

2.1 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2022) 11

2.2 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2022) 15

2.3 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Average Price by Manufacturers (2018-2022) 18

2.4 Manufacturers Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Manufacturing Sites and Product Type 18

2.5 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Competitive Situation and Trends 20

2.5.1 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Concentration Rate 20

2.5.2 The Global 5 and 10 Largest Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Players Market Share by Revenue 21

2.5.3 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 21

3 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region 23

3.1 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022 23

3.2 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022 23

3.3 North America Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Facts & Figures by Country 24

3.3.1 North America Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales by Country 24

3.3.2 North America Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue by Country 25

3.3.3 U.S. 26

3.3.4 Canada 27

3.3.5 Mexico 28

3.4 Europe Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Facts & Figures by Country 28

3.4.1 Europe Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales by Country 28

3.4.2 Europe Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue by Country 29

3.4.3 Germany 30

3.4.4 France 31

3.4.5 U.K. 32

3.4.6 Italy 33

3.4.7 Russia 34

3.4.8 Spain 35

3.5 Asia Pacific Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Facts & Figures by Region 35

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales by Region 35

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue by Region 36

3.5.3 China 37

3.5.4 Japan 38

3.5.5 South Korea 39

3.5.6 India 40

3.5.7 Australia 41

3.5.8 Taiwan 42

3.5.9 Southeast Asia 43

3.6 Latin America Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Facts & Figures by Country 43

3.6.1 Latin America Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales by Country 43

3.6.2 Latin America Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue by Country 44

3.6.3 Brazil 45

3.6.4 Argentina 46

3.6.5 Colombia 47

3.7 Middle East and Africa Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Facts & Figures by Country 47

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales by Country 47

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue by Country 48

3.7.3 Middle East 49

3.7.4 Africa 50

4 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Historic Market Analysis by Type 51

4.1 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 51

4.2 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 52

4.3 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Price by Type (2017-2022) 53

5 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Historic Market Analysis by End User 54

5.1 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales Market Share by End User (2017-2022) 54

5.2 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue Market Share by End User (2017-2022) 54

5.3 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Price by End User (2017-2022) 55

6 Key Companies Profiled 56

6.1 ZEISS 56

6.1.1 ZEISS Corporation Information 56

6.1.2 ZEISS Description and Business Overview 56

6.1.3 ZEISS Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 56

6.1.4 ZEISS Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Product Portfolio 57

6.2 HOYA 57

6.2.1 HOYA Corporation Information 57

6.2.2 HOYA Description and Business Overview 58

6.2.3 HOYA Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 58

6.2.4 HOYA Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Product Portfolio 58

6.3 EssilorLuxottica 59

6.3.1 EssilorLuxottica Corporation Information 59

6.3.2 EssilorLuxottica Description and Business Overview 59

6.3.3 EssilorLuxottica Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 60

6.3.4 EssilorLuxottica Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Product Portfolio 60

6.4 Ovctek 61

6.4.1 Ovctek Corporation Information 61

6.4.2 Ovctek Description and Business Overview 61

6.4.3 Ovctek Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 62

6.4.4 Ovctek Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Product Picture 62

6.5 Alpha 62

6.5.1 Alpha Corporation Information 62

6.5.2 Alpha Description and Business Overview 63

6.5.3 Alpha Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 64

6.5.4 Alpha Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Product Portfolio 64

6.6 Paragon (CooperVision) 65

6.6.1 Paragon (CooperVision) Corporation Information 65

6.6.2 Paragon (CooperVision) Description and Business Overview 65

6.6.3 Paragon (CooperVision) Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 66

6.6.4 Paragon (CooperVision) Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Product Picture 67

6.7 EUCLID 67

6.7.1 EUCLID Corporation Information 67

6.7.2 EUCLID Description and Business Overview 67

6.7.3 EUCLID Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 68

6.7.4 EUCLID Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Product Portfolio 68

6.8 Brighten Optix 68

6.8.1 Brighten Optix Corporation Information 68

6.8.2 Brighten Optix Description and Business Overview 69

6.8.3 Brighten Optix Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 69

6.8.4 Brighten Optix Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Product Portfolio 70

6.9 Lucid Korea 70

6.9.1 Lucid Korea Corporation Information 70

6.9.2 Lucid Korea Description and Business Overview 71

6.9.3 Lucid Korea Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 71

6.9.4 Lucid Korea Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Product Portfolio 71

6.10 Procornea (CooperVision) 72

6.10.1 Procornea (CooperVision) Corporation Information 72

6.10.2 Procornea (CooperVision) Description and Business Overview 72

6.10.3 Procornea (CooperVision) Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 72

6.10.4 Procornea (CooperVision) Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Product Portfolio 73

6.11 WeiXing Optical 73

6.11.1 WeiXing Optical Corporation Information 73

6.11.2 WeiXing Optical Description and Business Overview 73

6.11.3 WeiXing Optical Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 74

6.11.4 WeiXing Optical Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Product Portfolio 74

6.12 Contex 74

6.12.1 Contex Corporation Information 74

6.12.2 Contex Description and Business Overview 75

6.12.3 Contex Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 75

6.12.4 Contex Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Product Portfolio 75

6.13 Jiangsu Green Stone Optical (SETO) 76

6.13.1 Jiangsu Green Stone Optical (SETO) Corporation Information 76

6.13.2 Jiangsu Green Stone Optical (SETO) Description and Business Overview 77

6.13.3 Jiangsu Green Stone Optical (SETO) Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 77

6.13.4 Jiangsu Green Stone Optical (SETO) Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Product Portfolio 77

6.14 Conant 78

6.14.1 Conant Corporation Information 78

6.14.2 Conant Description and Business Overview 78

6.14.3 Conant Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2022) 78

6.14.4 Conant Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Product Portfolio 79

7 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Manufacturing Cost Analysis 80

7.1 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Key Raw Materials Analysis 80

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials 80

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 80

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 81

7.3 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Industrial Chain 82

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 83

8.1 Marketing Channel 83

8.2 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Distributors List 83

8.3 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Customers 84

9 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Dynamics 85

9.1 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Industry Trends 85

9.2 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Drivers 85

9.3 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Challenges 86

9.4 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Restraints 86

10 Global Market Forecast 87

10.1 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Estimates and Projections by Type 87

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) by Type (2023-2028) 87

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) by Type (2023-2028) 87

10.2 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Estimates and Projections by End User 88

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) by End User (2023-2028) 88

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) by End User (2023-2028) 89

10.3 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Estimates and Projections by Region 89

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) by Region (2023-2028) 89

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) by Region (2023-2028) 90

11 Research Findings and Conclusion 92

12 Methodology and Data Source 93

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 93

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 93

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 94

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 95

12.2 Data Source 96

12.2.1 Secondary Sources 96

12.2.2 Primary Sources 97

12.3 Author List 99

