Web Cameras Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Web Cameras market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Web Cameras market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Web Cameras market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global market for Web Cameras is estimated to be worth US$ 15878.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 23022.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.39% during the review period.

China Web Cameras market size is valued at US$ 4810.3 million in 2021, while the US and Europe Web Cameras are US$ 4068.4 million and US$ 2669.3 million, severally. The proportion of the US is 25.08% in 2021, while China and Europe are 32.88% and 18.20% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 37.48% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 8.19% through the forcast period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 5.58%, 5.31%, and 10.86% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Web Cameras landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 794.2 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 5.71% over the forecast period.

The global main manufacturers of Web Cameras include Hikvision, Dahua, Logitech, Axis Communications, Panasonic i-Pro Sensing Solutions, Poly, Hanwha Techwin, Honeywell, and Arlo Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global five largest players have a share approximately 56.53% in terms of revenue.

In 2021, Security and Surveillance segment accounted for a share of 80.42% in the global Web Cameras market. And this product segment is poised to reach US$ 18637.0 million by 2028 from US$ 11794.8 million in 2021.

In Web Cameras market, the Government segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a sale of 109044 K Unit by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.12% during 2022 and 2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348862/web-cameras-manufactureres

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Hikvision

Dahua

Logitech

Axis Communications

Panasonic i-Pro Sensing Solutions

Poly

Hanwha Techwin

Honeywell

Arlo Technologies

Microsoft

VIVOTEK

Ring

360 Technology Limited

AverMedia

Mobotix

BizConf Telecom

Yealink Network Tech

Razer

Huddly

Sanwa Supply

Philips

Elecom

Shenzhen Aoni Electronic

Suzhou Keda Technology

Web Cameras Market Segment by Type

Security and Surveillance

Entertainment

Others

Web Cameras Market Segment by Application

Government

Enterprises

Retail Shopping Centers

Healthcare

Tourism

Others

The report on the Web Cameras market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Web Camerasconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Web Camerasmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Web Camerasmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Web Cameraswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Web Camerassubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Web Cameras companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Web Cameras Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Web Cameras Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2017 VS 2021 VS 2028) 1

1.2.2 Security and Surveillance 2

1.2.3 Entertainment 3

1.2.4 Others 4

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Web Cameras Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2017 VS 2021 VS 2028) 4

1.3.2 Government 6

1.3.3 Enterprises 6

1.3.4 Retail Shopping Centers 6

1.3.5 Healthcare 7

1.3.6 Tourism 7

1.3.7 Others 7

1.4 Study Objectives 8

1.5 Years Considered 8

2 Executive Summary 10

2.1 Global Web Cameras Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 10

2.1.1 Global Web Cameras Revenue 2017-2028 10

2.1.2 Global Web Cameras Sales 2017-2028 11

2.2 Web Cameras Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2028 12

2.3 Web Cameras Sales by Region (2017-2028) 12

2.3.1 Global Web Cameras Sales by Region: 2017-2022 12

2.3.2 Global Web Cameras Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028) 12

2.3.3 Global Web Cameras Sales Market Share by Region (2017-2028) 13

2.4 Web Cameras Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2023-2028) 13

2.4.1 Global Web Cameras Revenue by Region: 2017-2022 13

2.4.2 Global Web Cameras Revenue Forecast by Region (2023-2028) 14

2.4.3 Global Web Cameras Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2028) 14

3 Global Web Cameras by Manufacturers 15

3.1 Global Top Web Cameras Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022) 15

3.1.1 Global Web Cameras Sales by Manufacturer (2019-2021) 15

3.1.2 Global Web Cameras Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2021) 16

3.2 Global Top Web Cameras Manufacturers by Revenue (2017-2022) 17

3.2.1 Global Web Cameras Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021) 17

3.2.2 Global Web Cameras Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2019-2021) 18

3.3 Global Web Cameras Price by Manufacturer (2019-2021) 19

3.4 Competitive Landscape 20

3.4.1 Key Web Cameras Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 20

3.4.2 Global Web Cameras Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2017-2022) 21

3.4.3 Global Web Cameras Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 21

3.5 Global Web Cameras Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type 23

3.5.1 Web Cameras Manufacturers Headquarters 23

3.5.2 Manufacturers Web Cameras Product Type 23

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Established 24

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 25

4 Company Profiles 26

4.1 Hikvision 26

4.1.1 Hikvision Corporation Information 26

4.1.2 Hikvision Description, Business Overview 26

4.1.3 Hikvision Web Cameras Products Offered 27

4.1.4 Hikvision Web Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 28

4.1.5 Hikvision Web Cameras Sales by Product in 2021 28

4.1.6 Hikvision Web Cameras Sales by Application in 2021 28

4.2 Dahua 29

4.2.1 Dahua Corporation Information 29

4.2.2 Dahua Description, Business Overview 29

4.2.3 Dahua Web Cameras Products Offered 30

4.2.4 Dahua Web Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 31

4.2.5 Dahua Web Cameras Sales by Product in 2021 31

4.2.6 Dahua Web Cameras Sales by Application in 2021 31

4.3 Logitech 32

4.3.1 Logitech Corporation Information 32

4.3.2 Logitech Description, Business Overview 32

4.3.3 Logitech Web Cameras Products Offered 33

4.3.4 Logitech Web Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 33

4.3.5 Logitech Web Cameras Sales by Product in 2021 34

4.3.6 Logitech Web Cameras Sales by Application in 2021 34

4.4 Axis Communications 34

4.4.1 Axis Communications Corporation Information 34

4.4.2 Axis Communications Description, Business Overview 35

4.4.3 Axis Communications Web Cameras Products Offered 35

4.4.4 Axis Communications Web Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 36

4.4.5 Axis Communications Web Cameras Sales by Product in 2021 36

4.4.6 Axis Communications Web Cameras Sales by Application in 2021 37

4.5 Panasonic i-Pro Sensing Solutions 37

4.5.1 Panasonic i-Pro Sensing Solutions Corporation Information 37

4.5.2 Panasonic i-Pro Sensing Solutions Description, Business Overview 38

4.5.3 Panasonic i-Pro Sensing Solutions Web Cameras Products Offered 38

4.5.4 Panasonic i-Pro Sensing Solutions Web Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 39

4.5.5 Panasonic i-Pro Sensing Solutions Web Cameras Sales by Product in 2021 39

4.5.6 Panasonic i-Pro Sensing Solutions Web Cameras Sales by Application in 2021 40

4.6 Poly 40

4.6.1 Poly Corporation Information 40

4.6.2 Poly Description, Business Overview 41

4.6.3 Poly Web Cameras Products Offered 41

4.6.4 Poly Web Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 42

4.6.5 Poly Web Cameras Sales by Product in 2021 42

4.6.6 Poly Web Cameras Sales by Application in 2021 42

4.7 Hanwha Techwin 43

4.7.1 Hanwha Techwin Corporation Information 43

4.7.2 Hanwha Techwin Description, Business Overview 43

4.7.3 Hanwha Techwin Web Cameras Products Offered 43

4.7.4 Hanwha Techwin Web Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 44

4.7.5 Hanwha Techwin Web Cameras Sales by Product in 2021 45

4.7.6 Hanwha Techwin Web Cameras Sales by Application in 2021 45

4.8 Honeywell 45

4.8.1 Honeywell Corporation Information 46

4.8.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview 46

4.8.3 Honeywell Web Cameras Products Offered 46

4.8.4 Honeywell Web Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 47

4.8.5 Honeywell Web Cameras Sales by Product in 2021 48

4.8.6 Honeywell Web Cameras Sales by Application in 2021 48

4.9 Arlo Technologies 48

4.9.1 Arlo Technologies Corporation Information 48

4.9.2 Arlo Technologies Description, Business Overview 49

4.9.3 Arlo Technologies Web Cameras Products Offered 49

4.9.4 Arlo Technologies Web Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 50

4.9.5 Arlo Technologies Web Cameras Sales by Product in 2021 51

4.9.6 Arlo Technologies Web Cameras Sales by Application in 2021 51

4.10 Microsoft 51

4.10.1 Microsoft Corporation Information 51

4.10.2 Microsoft Description, Business Overview 52

4.10.3 Microsoft Web Cameras Products Offered 52

4.10.4 Microsoft Web Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 53

4.10.5 Microsoft Web Cameras Sales by Product in 2021 54

4.10.6 Microsoft Web Cameras Sales by Application in 2021 54

4.11 VIVOTEK 54

4.11.1 VIVOTEK Corporation Information 54

4.11.2 VIVOTEK Description, Business Overview 55

4.11.3 VIVOTEK Web Cameras Products Offered 55

4.11.4 VIVOTEK Web Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 56

4.11.5 VIVOTEK Web Cameras Sales by Product in 2021 56

4.11.6 VIVOTEK Web Cameras Sales by Application in 2021 57

4.12 Ring 57

4.12.1 Ring Corporation Information 57

4.12.2 Ring Description, Business Overview 57

4.12.3 Ring Web Cameras Products Offered 58

4.12.4 Ring Web Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 58

4.12.5 Ring Web Cameras Sales by Product in 2021 59

4.12.6 Ring Web Cameras Sales by Application in 2021 59

4.13 360 Technology Limited 59

4.13.1 360 Technology Limited Corporation Information 59

4.13.2 360 Technology Limited Description, Business Overview 60

4.13.3 360 Technology Limited Web Cameras Products Offered 60

4.13.4 360 Technology Limited Web Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 61

4.13.5 360 Technology Limited Web Cameras Sales by Product in 2021 61

4.13.6 360 Technology Limited Web Cameras Sales by Application in 2021 62

4.14 AverMedia 62

4.14.1 AverMedia Corporation Information 62

4.14.2 AverMedia Description, Business Overview 63

4.14.3 AverMedia Web Cameras Products Offered 63

4.14.4 AverMedia Web Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 64

4.14.5 AverMedia Web Cameras Sales by Product in 2021 64

4.14.6 AverMedia Web Cameras Sales by Application in 2021 64

4.15 Mobotix 65

4.15.1 Mobotix Corporation Information 65

4.15.2 Mobotix Description, Business Overview 65

4.15.3 Mobotix Web Cameras Products Offered 66

4.15.4 Mobotix Web Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 66

4.15.5 Mobotix Web Cameras Sales by Product in 2021 67

4.15.6 Mobotix Web Cameras Sales by Application in 2021 67

4.16 BizConf Telecom 67

4.16.1 BizConf Telecom Corporation Information 68

4.16.2 BizConf Telecom Description, Business Overview 68

4.16.3 BizConf Telecom Web Cameras Products Offered 69

4.16.4 BizConf Telecom Web Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 70

4.16.5 BizConf Telecom Web Cameras Sales by Product in 2021 70

4.16.6 BizConf Telecom Web Cameras Sales by Application in 2021 70

4.17 Yealink Network Tech 71

4.17.1 Yealink Network Tech Corporation Information 71

4.17.2 Yealink Network Tech Description, Business Overview 71

4.17.3 Yealink Network Tech Web Cameras Products Offered 72

4.17.4 Yealink Network Tech Web Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 73

4.17.5 Yealink Network Tech Web Cameras Sales by Product in 2021 73

4.17.6 Yealink Network Tech Web Cameras Sales by Application in 2021 73

4.18 Yealink Network Tech 74

4.18.1 Yealink Network Tech Corporation Information 74

4.18.2 Yealink Network Tech Description, Business Overview 74

4.18.3 Yealink Network Tech Web Cameras Products Offered 75

4.18.4 Razer Web Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 76

4.18.5 Razer Web Cameras Sales by Product in 2021 76

4.18.6 Razer Web Cameras Sales by Application in 2021 76

4.19 Huddly 77

4.19.1 Huddly Corporation Information 77

4.19.2 Huddly Description, Business Overview 77

4.19.3 Huddly Web Cameras Products Offered 78

4.19.4 Huddly Web Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 78

4.19.5 Huddly Web Cameras Sales by Product in 2021 79

4.19.6 Huddly Web Cameras Sales by Application in 2021 79

4.20 Sanwa Supply 79

4.20.1 Sanwa Supply Corporation Information 79

4.20.2 Sanwa Supply Description, Business Overview 80

4.20.3 Sanwa Supply Web Cameras Products Offered 80

4.20.4 Sanwa Supply Web Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 81

4.20.5 Sanwa Supply Web Cameras Sales by Product in 2021 81

4.20.6 Sanwa Supply Web Cameras Sales by Application in 2021 81

4.21 Philips 82

4.21.1 Philips Corporation Information 82

4.21.2 Philips Description, Business Overview 82

4.21.3 Philips Web Cameras Products Offered 83

4.21.4 Philips Web Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 83

4.21.5 Philips Web Cameras Sales by Product in 2021 84

4.21.6 Philips Web Cameras Sales by Application in 2021 84

4.22 Elecom 84

4.22.1 Elecom Corporation Information 84

4.22.2 Elecom Description, Business Overview 85

4.22.3 Elecom Web Cameras Products Offered 85

4.22.4 Elecom Web Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 86

4.22.5 Elecom Web Cameras Sales by Product in 2021 86

4.22.6 Elecom Web Cameras Sales by Application in 2021 86

4.23 Shenzhen Aoni Electronic 87

4.23.1 Shenzhen Aoni Electronic Corporation Information 87

4.23.2 Shenzhen Aoni Electronic Description, Business Overview 87

4.23.3 Shenzhen Aoni Electronic Web Cameras Products Offered 88

4.23.4 Shenzhen Aoni Electronic Web Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 89

4.23.5 Shenzhen Aoni Electronic Web Cameras Sales by Product in 2021 89

4.23.6 Shenzhen Aoni Electronic Web Cameras Sales by Application in 2021 89

4.24 Suzhou Keda Technology 90

4.24.1 Suzhou Keda Technology Corporation Information 90

4.24.2 Suzhou Keda Technology Description, Business Overview 90

4.24.3 Suzhou Keda Technology Web Cameras Products Offered 91

4.24.4 Suzhou Keda Technology Web Cameras Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 92

4.24.5 Suzhou Keda Technology Web Cameras Sales by Product in 2021 92

4.24.6 Suzhou Keda Technology Web Cameras Sales by Application in 2021 92

5 Breakdown Data by Type 94

5.1 Global Web Cameras Sales by Type (2017-2028) 94

5.1.1 Global Web Cameras Sales by Type (2017-2022) 94

5.1.2 Global Web Cameras Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 94

5.1.3 Global Web Cameras Sales Forecast by Sub-Application (2021) 94

5.1.4 Global Web Cameras Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 95

5.1.5 Global Web Cameras Revenue Forecast by Sub-Application (2021) 95

5.2 Global Web Cameras Revenue Forecast by Type (2017-2028) 96

5.2.1 Global Web Cameras Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 96

5.2.2 Global Web Cameras Revenue Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 96

5.2.3 Global Web Cameras Revenue Forecast by Sub-Application (2021) 97

5.2.4 Global Web Cameras Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 98

5.3 Web Cameras Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2028) 99

6 Breakdown Data by Application 100

6.1 Global Web Cameras Sales by Application (2017-2028) 100

6.1.1 Global Web Cameras Sales by Application (2017-2022) 100

6.1.2 Global Web Cameras Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 100

6.1.3 Global Web Cameras Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 101

7 North America 102

7.1 North America Web Cameras Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 102

7.2 North America Web Cameras Market Facts & Figures by Country 102

7.2.1 North America Web Cameras Sales by Country (2017-2028) 102

7.2.2 North America Web Cameras Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 103

7.3 North America Web Cameras Sales by Type (2017-2022) 104

7.4 North America Web Cameras Sales by Application (2017-2022) 105

8 Asia-Pacific 107

8.1 Asia-Pacific Web Cameras Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 107

8.2 Asia-Pacific Web Cameras Market Facts & Figures by Region 107

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Web Cameras Sales by Region (2017-2028) 107

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Web Cameras Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 108

8.3 Asia-Pacific Web Cameras Sales by Type (2017-2022) 110

8.4 Asia-Pacific Web Cameras Sales by Application (2017-2022) 110

9 Europe 112

9.1 Europe Web Cameras Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 112

9.2 Europe Web Cameras Market Facts & Figures by Country 112

9.2.1 Europe Web Cameras Sales by Country (2017-2028) 112

9.2.2 Europe Web Cameras Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 113

9.3 Europe Web Cameras Sales by Type (2017-2022) 114

9.4 Europe Web Cameras Sales by Application (2017-2022) 115

10 Latin America 117

10.1 Latin America Web Cameras Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 117

10.2 Latin America Web Cameras Market Facts & Figures by Country 117

10.2.1 Latin America Web Cameras Sales by Country (2017-2028) 117

10.2.2 Latin America Web Cameras Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 118

10.3 Latin America Web Cameras Sales by Type (2017-2022) 119

10.4 Latin America Web Cameras Sales by Application (2017-2022) 120

11 Middle East and Africa 122

11.1 Latin America Web Cameras Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 122

11.2 Middle East and Africa Web Cameras Market Facts & Figures by Country 122

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Web Cameras Sales by Country (2017-2028) 122

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Web Cameras Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 124

11.3 Middle East and Africa Web Cameras Sales by Type (2017-2022) 125

11.4 Middle East and Africa Web Cameras Sales by Application (2017-2022) 126

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel analysis 128

12.1 Web Cameras Supply Chain Analysis 128

12.2 Web Cameras Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers 128

12.3 Web Cameras Clients Analysis 130

12.4 Web Cameras Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis 131

12.4.1 Web Cameras Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales 132

12.4.2 Web Cameras Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales 133

12.4.3 Web Cameras Distributors 133

13 Web Cameras Market Dynamics 134

13.1 Web Cameras Industry Trends 134

13.2 Web Cameras Market Drivers 134

13.3 Web Cameras Market Challenges 135

14 Research Findings and Conclusion 136

15 Appendix 137

15.1 Research Methodology 137

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 137

15.1.2 Data Source 140

15.2 Author Details 143

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348862/web-cameras-manufactureres

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com