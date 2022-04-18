Isoparaffin Solvents Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Isoparaffin Solvents market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Isoparaffin Solvents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348321/isoparaffin-solvents

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Isoparaffin Solvents market size is estimated to be worth US$ 415.37 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 495.18 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.97% during 2022-2028.

By Company

ExxonMobil Chemical

Shell

Idemitsu

Total

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

INEOS

Braskem

Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals

Segment by Type

C8

C12

C16

C20

Others

Segment by Application

Paints and Coatings

Metalworking

Agrochemical Formulation

Polymers

Cleaning

Personal Care

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Isoparaffin Solventsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Isoparaffin Solventsmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Isoparaffin Solventsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Isoparaffin Solventswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Isoparaffin Solventssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Isoparaffin Solvents companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Isoparaffin Solvents Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Product Classification by Types 4

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 4

1.3.2 Paints and Coatings 6

1.3.3 Metalworking 7

1.3.4 Agrochemical Formulation 7

1.3.5 Polymers 8

1.3.6 Cleaning 9

1.3.7 Personal Care 9

1.4 Study Objectives 10

1.5 Years Considered 10

2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Production 12

2.1 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Production Capacity (2017-2028) 12

2.2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 12

2.3 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Production by Region 13

2.3.1 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 13

2.3.2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 15

2.4 North America 16

2.5 Europe 17

2.6 China 18

2.7 Japan 19

2.8 Korea 20

2.9 Southeast Asia 21

3 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 22

3.1 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 22

3.2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 23

3.3 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 24

3.4 Global Top Isoparaffin Solvents Regions by Sales 25

3.4.1 Global Top Isoparaffin Solvents Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 25

3.4.2 Global Top Isoparaffin Solvents Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 26

3.5 Global Top Isoparaffin Solvents Regions by Revenue 27

3.5.1 Global Top Isoparaffin Solvents Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 27

3.5.2 Global Top Isoparaffin Solvents Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 28

3.6 North America 29

3.7 Europe 30

3.8 Asia-Pacific 31

3.9 Latin America 32

3.10 Middle East & Africa 33

4 Competition by Manufacturers 34

4.1 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Production Capacity by Manufacturers 34

4.2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Sales by Manufacturers 35

4.2.1 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35

4.2.2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35

4.2.3 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Isoparaffin Solvents in 2021 36

4.3 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue by Manufacturers 37

4.3.1 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 37

4.3.2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 37

4.3.3 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Companies by Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue in 2021 38

4.4 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 38

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 39

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 39

4.5.2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 40

4.5.3 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 40

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 41

5 Market Size by Type 43

5.1 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Sales by Type 43

5.1.1 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 43

5.1.2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 43

5.1.3 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 43

5.2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue by Type 45

5.2.1 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 45

5.2.2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 45

5.2.3 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 45

5.3 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Price by Type 46

5.3.1 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Price by Type (2017-2022) 46

5.3.2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 47

6 Market Size by Application 48

6.1 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Sales by Application 48

6.1.1 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 48

6.1.2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 48

6.1.3 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 49

6.2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue by Application 50

6.2.1 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 50

6.2.2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 51

6.2.3 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 51

6.3 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Price by Application 52

6.3.1 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Price by Application (2017-2022) 52

6.3.2 Global Isoparaffin Solvents Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 53

7 North America 54

7.1 North America Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size by Type 54

7.1.1 North America Isoparaffin Solvents Sales by Type (2017-2028) 54

7.1.2 North America Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 55

7.2 North America Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size by Application 56

7.2.1 North America Isoparaffin Solvents Sales by Application (2017-2028) 56

7.2.2 North America Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 57

7.3 North America Isoparaffin Solvents Sales by Country 59

7.3.1 North America Isoparaffin Solvents Sales by Country (2017-2028) 59

7.3.2 North America Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 60

7.3.3 U.S. 61

7.3.4 Canada 61

8 Europe 62

8.1 Europe Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size by Type 62

8.1.1 Europe Isoparaffin Solvents Sales by Type (2017-2028) 62

8.1.2 Europe Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 63

8.2 Europe Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size by Application 64

8.2.1 Europe Isoparaffin Solvents Sales by Application (2017-2028) 64

8.2.2 Europe Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 65

8.3 Europe Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size by Country 67

8.3.1 Europe Isoparaffin Solvents Sales by Country (2017-2028) 67

8.3.2 Europe Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 68

8.3.3 Germany 70

8.3.4 France 70

8.3.5 U.K. 71

8.3.6 Italy 71

8.3.7 Russia 72

9 Asia Pacific 73

9.1 Asia Pacific Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size by Type 73

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Isoparaffin Solvents Sales by Type (2017-2028) 73

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 74

9.2 Asia Pacific Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size by Application 75

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Isoparaffin Solvents Sales by Application (2017-2028) 75

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 76

9.3 Asia Pacific Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size by Region 78

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Isoparaffin Solvents Sales by Region (2017-2028) 78

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 79

9.3.3 China 81

9.3.4 Japan 81

9.3.5 Korea 82

9.3.6 India 82

9.3.7 Southeast Asia 83

10 Latin America 84

10.1 Latin America Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size by Type 84

10.1.1 Latin America Isoparaffin Solvents Sales by Type (2017-2028) 84

10.1.2 Latin America Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 85

10.2 Latin America Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size by Application 86

10.2.1 Latin America Isoparaffin Solvents Sales by Application (2017-2028) 86

10.2.2 Latin America Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 87

10.3 Latin America Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size by Country 89

10.3.1 Latin America Isoparaffin Solvents Sales by Country (2017-2028) 89

10.3.2 Latin America Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 90

10.3.3 Mexico 92

10.3.4 Brazil 92

10.3.5 Argentina 93

11 Middle East and Africa 94

11.1 Middle East and Africa Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size by Type 94

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Isoparaffin Solvents Sales by Type (2017-2028) 94

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 95

11.2 Middle East and Africa Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size by Application 96

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Isoparaffin Solvents Sales by Application (2017-2028) 96

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 98

11.3 Middle East and Africa Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size by Country 99

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Isoparaffin Solvents Sales by Country (2017-2028) 99

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Isoparaffin Solvents Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 100

11.3.3 Middle East 101

11.3.4 Africa 102

12 Corporate Profile 103

12.1 ExxonMobil Chemical 103

12.1.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Corporation Information 103

12.1.2 ExxonMobil Chemical Overview 104

12.1.3 ExxonMobil Chemical Isoparaffin Solvents Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 104

12.1.4 ExxonMobil Chemical Isoparaffin Solvents Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 104

12.2 Shell 105

12.2.1 Shell Corporation Information 105

12.2.2 Shell Overview 106

12.2.3 Shell Isoparaffin Solvents Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 107

12.2.4 Shell Isoparaffin Solvents Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 107

12.3 Idemitsu 108

12.3.1 Idemitsu Corporation Information 108

12.3.2 Idemitsu Overview 108

12.3.3 Idemitsu Isoparaffin Solvents Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 109

12.3.4 Idemitsu Isoparaffin Solvents Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 109

12.4 Total 110

12.4.1 Total Corporation Information 110

12.4.2 Total Overview 111

12.4.3 Total Isoparaffin Solvents Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 112

12.4.4 Total Isoparaffin Solvents Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 112

12.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company 114

12.5.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Corporation Information 114

12.5.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Overview 115

12.5.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Isoparaffin Solvents Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 115

12.5.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Isoparaffin Solvents Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 116

12.6 INEOS 117

12.6.1 INEOS Corporation Information 117

12.6.2 INEOS Overview 118

12.6.3 INEOS Isoparaffin Solvents Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 118

12.6.4 INEOS Isoparaffin Solvents Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 119

12.7 Braskem 120

12.7.1 Braskem Corporation Information 120

12.7.2 Braskem Overview 120

12.7.3 Braskem Isoparaffin Solvents Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 121

12.7.4 Braskem Isoparaffin Solvents Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 121

12.8 Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals 122

12.8.1 Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals Corporation Information 122

12.8.2 Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals Overview 123

12.8.3 Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals Isoparaffin Solvents Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 123

12.8.4 Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals Isoparaffin Solvents Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 124

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 125

13.1 Isoparaffin Solvents Industry Chain Analysis 125

13.2 Isoparaffin Solvents Key Raw Materials 125

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 125

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 127

13.3 Isoparaffin Solvents Production Mode & Process 128

13.4 Isoparaffin Solvents Sales and Marketing 128

13.4.1 Isoparaffin Solvents Sales Channels 128

13.4.2 Isoparaffin Solvents Distributors 129

13.5 Isoparaffin Solvents Customers 130

14 Isoparaffin Solvents Market Dynamics 132

14.1.1 Isoparaffin Solvents Industry Trends 132

14.1.2 Isoparaffin Solvents Market Drivers 133

14.1.3 Isoparaffin Solvents Market Challenges 133

14.1.4 Isoparaffin Solvents Market Restraints 134

15 Key Findings in the Global Isoparaffin Solvents Study 135

16 Appendix 136

16.1 Research Methodology 136

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 136

16.1.2 Data Source 139

16.2 Author Details 141

16.3 Disclaimer 142

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348321/isoparaffin-solvents

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com