Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Segment by Type

Top Coating

No Top Coating

Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Segment by Application

POS Applications

Plotting and Recording

Self-Adhesive Labels

Tickets

Other

The report on the Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Oji Paper

Koehler

Appvion

Mitsubishi HiTec Paper

Ricoh

Hansol Paper

Jujo Thermal Paper

Cannwell Thermal Paper

Jianghe Paper

Guanhao High Tech

LECTA

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paperconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Papermarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Papermanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paperwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Papersubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Product Introduction 1

1.2 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 2

1.2.1 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028 2

1.2.2 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028 3

1.3 United States Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 4

1.3.1 United States Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028 4

1.3.2 United States Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028 5

1.4 Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 6

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 6

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 7

1.5 Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Dynamics 7

1.5.1 Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Industry Trends 7

1.5.2 Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Drivers 8

1.5.3 Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Challenges 8

1.5.4 Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Restraints 9

1.6 Study Objectives 9

1.7 Years Considered 10

2 Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper by Type 11

2.1 Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Segment by Type 11

2.1.1 Top Coating 11

2.1.2 No Top Coating 11

2.2 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Size by Type 12

2.2.1 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028) 12

2.2.2 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028) 14

2.2.3 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028) 14

3 Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper by Application 15

3.1 Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Segment by Application 15

3.1.1 POS Applications 15

3.1.2 Plotting and Recording 15

3.1.3 Self-Adhesive Labels 16

3.1.4 Tickets 17

3.2 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Size by Application 17

3.2.1 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028) 17

3.2.2 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028) 19

3.2.3 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028) 19

4 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Competitor Landscape by Company 20

4.1 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Size by Company 20

4.1.1 Top Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021) 20

4.1.2 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 21

4.1.3 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 22

4.1.4 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022) 23

4.2 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Concentration Ratio (CR) 23

4.2.1 Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022) 23

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper in 2021 24

4.2.3 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 25

4.3 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type 26

4.3.1 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region 26

4.3.2 Manufacturers Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Product Type 27

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Establishment 27

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 28

5 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Size by Region 30

5.1 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 30

5.2 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028) 31

5.2.1 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022 31

5.2.2 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028) 31

5.3 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028) 32

5.3.1 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022 32

5.3.2 Global Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028 32

6 Segment in Regional Level & Country Level 33

6.1 North America 33

6.1.1 North America Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 33

6.1.2 North America Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028) 34

6.1.3 U.S. 35

6.1.4 Canada 35

6.2 Asia-Pacific 36

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 36

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028) 37

6.2.3 China 38

6.2.4 Japan 38

6.2.5 South Korea 39

6.2.6 Southeast Asia 39

6.2.7 India 40

6.3 Europe 41

6.3.1 Europe Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 41

6.3.2 Europe Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028) 42

6.3.3 Germany 43

6.3.4 France 43

6.3.5 U.K. 44

6.3.6 Italy 44

6.3.7 Russia 45

6.4 Latin America 46

6.4.1 Latin America Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028 46

6.4.2 Latin America Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028) 47

6.4.3 Mexico 48

6.4.4 Brazil 48

7 Company Profiles 49

7.1 Oji Paper (Oji Imaging Media) 49

7.1.1 Oji Paper (Oji Imaging Media) Corporation Information 49

7.1.2 Oji Paper (Oji Imaging Media) Description and Business Overview 49

7.1.3 Oji Paper (Oji Imaging Media) Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 50

7.1.4 Oji Paper (Oji Imaging Media) Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Products Offered 50

7.2 Koehler 51

7.2.1 Koehler Corporation Information 51

7.2.2 Koehler Description and Business Overview 52

7.2.3 Koehler Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 52

7.2.4 Koehler Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Products Offered 52

7.2.5 Koehler Recent Development 53

7.3 Appvion 53

7.3.1 Appvion Corporation Information 53

7.3.2 Appvion Description and Business Overview 54

7.3.3 Appvion Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 54

7.3.4 Appvion Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Products Offered 55

7.4 Mitsubishi HiTec Paper 56

7.4.1 Mitsubishi HiTec Paper Corporation Information 56

7.4.2 Mitsubishi HiTec Paper Description and Business Overview 58

7.4.3 Mitsubishi HiTec Paper Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 58

7.4.4 Mitsubishi HiTec Paper Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Products Offered 59

7.4.5 Mitsubishi HiTec Paper Recent Development 61

7.5 Ricoh 62

7.5.1 Ricoh Corporation Information 62

7.5.2 Ricoh Description and Business Overview 62

7.5.3 Ricoh Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 63

7.5.4 Ricoh Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Products Offered 63

7.6 Hansol Paper 64

7.6.1 Hansol Paper Corporation Information 64

7.6.2 Hansol Paper Description and Business Overview 64

7.6.3 Hansol Paper Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 65

7.6.4 Hansol Paper Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Products Offered 65

7.6.5 Hansol Paper Recent Development 66

7.7 LECTA 67

7.7.1 LECTA Corporation Information 67

7.7.2 LECTA Description and Business Overview 67

7.7.3 LECTA Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 68

7.7.4 LECTA Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Products Offered 68

7.7.5 LECTA Recent Development 68

7.8 Jujo Thermal Paper 70

7.8.1 Jujo Thermal Paper Corporation Information 70

7.8.2 Jujo Thermal Paper Description and Business Overview 70

7.8.3 Jujo Thermal Paper Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 71

7.8.4 Jujo Thermal Paper Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Products Offered 71

7.8.5 Jujo Thermal Paper Recent Development 73

7.9 Cannwell Thermal Paper 73

7.9.1 Cannwell Thermal Paper Corporation Information 73

7.9.2 Cannwell Thermal Paper Description and Business Overview 73

7.9.3 Cannwell Thermal Paper Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 74

7.9.4 Cannwell Thermal Paper Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Products Offered 74

7.10 Jianghe Paper 75

7.10.1 Jianghe Paper Corporation Information 75

7.10.2 Jianghe Paper Description and Business Overview 76

7.10.3 Jianghe Paper Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 76

7.10.4 Jianghe Paper Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Products Offered 76

7.11 Guanhao High Tech 78

7.11.1 Guanhao High Tech Corporation Information 78

7.11.2 Guanhao High Tech Description and Business Overview 78

7.11.3 Guanhao High Tech Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 79

7.11.4 Guanhao High Tech Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Products Offered 79

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 80

8.1 Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Industry Chain Analysis 80

8.2 Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Key Raw Materials 80

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials 80

8.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 81

8.3 Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Production Mode & Process 82

8.4 Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Sales and Marketing 83

8.4.1 Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Sales Channels 83

8.4.2 Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Distributors 83

8.5 Bisphenol A(BPA)-Free Thermal Paper Customers 85

9 Research Findings and Conclusion 86

10 Appendix 87

10.1 Research Methodology 87

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 87

10.1.2 Data Source 90

10.2 Author Details 93

