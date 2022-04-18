Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players10 min read
The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems market.
Summary
The global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems market size is projected to reach US$ 30,888 million by 2028, from US$ 19,910 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.48% during 2022-2028.
Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Hardware accounting for 89.60% of the Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 27,262 million by 2028, growing at a revised 6.27% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Industrial segment is altered to an 5.84% CAGR throughout this forecast period.
China Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems market size is valued at US$ 3,304 million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems are US$ 6,063 million and US$ 4,842 million, severally. The proportion of the North America is 30.45% in 2021, while China and Europe are 16.59% and 24.32% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 21.20% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 10.18% through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 5.96%, 5.01%, and 8.92% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 1,436 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 4.64% over the forecast period.
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems market in terms of revenue.
Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems market.
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Hitachi (ABB)
Siemens
GE
Eaton
NARI Group Corporation
Beijing Creative Distribution Automation
Itron
Beijing SOJO Electric
Xuji Electric
Integrated Electronic Systems
Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Segment by Type
Hardware
Software
Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Segment by Application
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
The report on the Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems market covers the following region (country) analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systemsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Electric Power Distribution Automation Systemsmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systemsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Electric Power Distribution Automation Systemswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Electric Power Distribution Automation Systemssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview 1
1.1 Study Scope 1
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1
1.2.2 Hardware 3
1.2.3 Software 4
1.3 Market by Application 4
1.3.1 Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 4
1.3.2 Industrial 6
1.3.3 Commercial 7
1.3.4 Residential 7
1.4 Study Objectives 8
1.5 Years Considered 8
2 Global Growth Trends 9
2.1 Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Perspective (2017-2028) 9
2.2 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Growth Trends by Region 10
2.2.1 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 10
2.2.2 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 11
2.2.3 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 12
2.3 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Dynamics 13
2.3.1 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Industry Trends 13
2.3.2 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Drivers 13
2.3.3 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Challenges 14
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 14
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 16
3.1 Global Top Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Players by Revenue 16
3.1.1 Global Top Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Players by Revenue (2017-2022) 16
3.1.2 Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022) 17
3.2 Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 18
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Revenue 19
3.4 Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Concentration Ratio 20
3.4.1 Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 20
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Revenue in 2021 21
3.5 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served 22
3.6 Established Date of Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Players 22
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 23
4 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Breakdown Data by Type 24
4.1 Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 24
4.2 Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 25
5 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Breakdown Data by Application 26
5.1 Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 26
5.2 Global Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 27
6 North America 28
6.1 North America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size (2017-2028) 28
6.2 North America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type 28
6.2.1 North America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 28
6.2.2 North America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 29
6.2.3 North America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 29
6.3 North America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application 30
6.3.1 North America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 30
6.3.2 North America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 30
6.3.3 North America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 31
6.4 North America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Country 31
6.4.1 North America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 31
6.4.2 North America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 32
6.4.3 United States 33
6.4.4 Canada 34
7 Europe 35
7.1 Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size (2017-2028) 35
7.2 Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type 35
7.2.1 Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 35
7.2.2 Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 36
7.2.3 Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 36
7.3 Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application 37
7.3.1 Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 37
7.3.2 Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 37
7.3.3 Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 38
7.4 Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Country 38
7.4.1 Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 38
7.4.2 Europe Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 39
7.4.3 Germany 40
7.4.4 France 41
7.4.5 U.K. 42
7.4.6 Italy 43
7.4.7 Russia 44
8 Asia-Pacific 45
8.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size (2017-2028) 45
8.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type 45
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 45
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 46
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 46
8.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application 47
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 47
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 47
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 48
8.4 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Region 48
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 48
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 49
8.4.3 China 51
8.4.4 Japan 52
8.4.5 South Korea 53
8.4.6 Southeast Asia 54
8.4.7 India 55
8.4.8 Australia 56
9 Latin America 57
9.1 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size (2017-2028) 57
9.2 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type 57
9.2.1 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 57
9.2.2 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 58
9.2.3 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 58
9.3 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application 59
9.3.1 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 59
9.3.2 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 59
9.3.3 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 60
9.4 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Country 60
9.4.1 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 60
9.4.2 Latin America Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 61
9.4.3 Mexico 62
9.4.4 Brazil 63
10 Middle East & Africa 64
10.1 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size (2017-2028) 64
10.2 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type 64
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 64
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 65
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 65
10.3 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application 66
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 66
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 66
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 67
10.4 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Country 67
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 67
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 68
10.4.3 Turkey 69
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia 70
10.4.5 UAE 71
11 Key Players Profiles 72
11.1 Hitachi (ABB) 72
11.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 72
11.1.2 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Product Overview 73
11.1.3 Hitachi (ABB) Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 73
11.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 73
11.2 Siemens 74
11.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 74
11.2.2 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Product Overview 75
11.2.3 Siemens Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 75
11.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 75
11.3 GE 76
11.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 76
11.3.2 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Product Overview 77
11.3.3 GE Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 77
11.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 77
11.4 Eaton 78
11.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 78
11.4.2 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Product Overview 79
11.4.3 Eaton Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 79
11.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 80
11.5 NARI Group Corporation 80
11.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 80
11.5.2 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Product Overview 81
11.5.3 NARI Group Corporation Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 82
11.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 82
11.6 Beijing Creative Distribution Automation 82
11.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 82
11.6.2 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Product Overview 83
11.6.3 Beijing Creative Distribution Automation Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 83
11.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 84
11.7 Itron 84
11.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 84
11.7.2 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Product Overview 85
11.7.3 Itron Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 85
11.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 86
11.8 Beijing SOJO Electric 86
11.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 86
11.8.2 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Product Overview 87
11.8.3 Beijing SOJO Electric Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 87
11.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 88
11.9 Xuji Electric 88
11.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 88
11.9.2 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Product Overview 89
11.9.3 Xuji Electric Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 89
11.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 90
11.10 Integrated Electronic Systems 90
11.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 90
11.10.2 Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Product Overview 91
11.10.3 Integrated Electronic Systems Electric Power Distribution Automation Systems Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 91
11.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 91
12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 92
13 Appendix 93
13.1 Research Methodology 93
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 93
13.1.2 Data Source 96
13.2 Disclaimer 99
