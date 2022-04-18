FPC for Power Battery Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global FPC for Power Battery market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global FPC for Power Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global FPC for Power Battery Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global FPC for Power Battery market size is estimated to be worth US$ 48.39 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 264.99 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 32.76% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Single Layer FPC accounting for 25.85% of the FPC for Power Battery global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 59.2 million by 2028, growing at a revised 29.92% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Battery Manufacturers segment is altered to an 31.93 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global FPC for Power Battery Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by End User. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by End User segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Dongguan Yidong

Dongguan Guixiang

Shenzhen Yefeng Technology

Segment by Type

Single Layer FPC

Double Layer FPC

Multi-layer FPC

Segment by End User

Battery Manufacturers

EV Manufacturers

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global FPC for Power Batteryconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of FPC for Power Batterymarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global FPC for Power Batterymanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the FPC for Power Batterywith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of FPC for Power Batterysubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> FPC for Power Battery companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

FPC for Power Battery Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

Table of Contents

1 FPC FOR POWER BATTERY MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 PRODUCT OVERVIEW AND SCOPE OF FPC FOR POWER BATTERY 1

1.2 FPC FOR POWER BATTERY SEGMENT BY TYPE 1

1.2.1 GLOBAL FPC FOR POWER BATTERY MARKET SIZE GROWTH RATE ANALYSIS BY TYPE: 2022 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 SINGLE LAYER FPC 2

1.2.3 DOUBLE LAYER FPC 3

1.2.4 MULTI-LAYER FPC 4

1.3 FPC FOR POWER BATTERY SEGMENT BY END USER 5

1.3.1 GLOBAL FPC FOR POWER BATTERY MARKET SIZE GROWTH RATE ANALYSIS BY END USER: 2022 VS 2028 6

1.3.2 BATTERY MANUFACTURERS 6

1.3.3 EV MANUFACTURERS 7

1.4 GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH PROSPECTS 8

1.4.1 GLOBAL FPC FOR POWER BATTERY REVENUE ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 8

1.4.2 GLOBAL FPC FOR POWER BATTERY PRODUCTION ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS (2017-2028) 9

1.5 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE BY REGION 10

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 11

2.1 GLOBAL FPC FOR POWER BATTERY PRODUCTION BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 11

2.2 GLOBAL FPC FOR POWER BATTERY REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 12

2.3 GLOBAL FPC FOR POWER BATTERY AVERAGE PRICE BY MANUFACTURERS (2017-2022) 13

2.4 MANUFACTURERS FPC FOR POWER BATTERY PRODUCTION SITES, AREA SERVED, PRODUCT TYPE 14

2.5 FPC FOR POWER BATTERY MARKET COMPETITIVE SITUATION AND TRENDS 14

3 PRODUCTION BY REGION 16

3.1 GLOBAL PRODUCTION OF FPC FOR POWER BATTERY BY REGION (2017-2022) 16

3.2 GLOBAL FPC FOR POWER BATTERY PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 16

4 SEGMENT BY TYPE 17

4.1 GLOBAL FPC FOR POWER BATTERY PRODUCTION MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 17

4.2 GLOBAL FPC FOR POWER BATTERY REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 18

4.3 GLOBAL FPC FOR POWER BATTERY PRICE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 20

5 SEGMENT BY END USER 21

5.1 GLOBAL FPC FOR POWER BATTERY PRODUCTION MARKET SHARE BY END USER (2017-2022) 21

5.2 GLOBAL FPC FOR POWER BATTERY REVENUE MARKET SHARE BY END USER (2017-2022) 22

5.3 GLOBAL FPC FOR POWER BATTERY PRICE BY END USER (2017-2022) 23

6 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 25

6.1 YIDONG ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY 25

6.1.1 YIDONG ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY FPC FOR POWER BATTERY CORPORATION INFORMATION 25

6.1.2 YIDONG ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY FPC FOR POWER BATTERY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 25

6.1.3 YIDONG ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY FPC FOR POWER BATTERY PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 26

6.1.4 YIDONG ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 27

6.1.5 YIDONG ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY MAIN SUPPORTING CUSTOMERS 27

6.2 DONGGUAN GUIXIANG 27

6.2.1 DONGGUAN GUIXIANG FPC FOR POWER BATTERY CORPORATION INFORMATION 27

6.2.2 DONGGUAN GUIXIANG FPC FOR POWER BATTERY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 28

6.2.3 DONGGUAN GUIXIANG FPC FOR POWER BATTERY PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 29

6.2.4 DONGGUAN GUIXIANG MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 29

6.2.5 DONGGUAN GUIXIANG MAIN SUPPORTING CUSTOMERS 29

6.3 SHENZHEN YEFENG TECHNOLOGY 30

6.3.1 SHENZHEN YEFENG TECHNOLOGY FPC FOR POWER BATTERY CORPORATION INFORMATION 30

6.3.2 SHENZHEN YEFENG TECHNOLOGY FPC FOR POWER BATTERY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 30

6.3.3 SHENZHEN YEFENG TECHNOLOGY FPC FOR POWER BATTERY PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 31

6.3.4 SHENZHEN YEFENG TECHNOLOGY MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 31

6.3.5 DONGGUAN GUIXIANG MAIN SUPPORTING CUSTOMERS 31

6.4 NIPPON MEKTRON 32

6.4.1 NIPPON MEKTRON FPC FOR POWER BATTERY CORPORATION INFORMATION 32

6.4.2 NIPPON MEKTRON FPC FOR POWER BATTERY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 32

6.4.3 NIPPON MEKTRON MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 33

6.5 MFLEX (DSBJ) 33

6.5.1 MFLEX (DSBJ) FPC FOR POWER BATTERY CORPORATION INFORMATION 33

6.5.2 MFLEX (DSBJ) FPC FOR POWER BATTERY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 33

6.5.3 MFLEX (DSBJ) MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 34

6.5.4 MFLEX (DSBJ) MAIN SUPPORTING CUSTOMERS 34

6.6 SUHZOU HENGMEI 34

6.6.1 SUHZOU HENGMEI FPC FOR POWER BATTERY CORPORATION INFORMATION 35

6.6.2 SUHZOU HENGMEI FPC FOR POWER BATTERY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 35

6.6.3 SUHZOU HENGMEI MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 36

6.6.4 SUHZOU HENGMEI MAIN SUPPORTING CUSTOMERS 36

6.7 FUJIKURA 36

6.7.1 FUJIKURA FPC FOR POWER BATTERY CORPORATION INFORMATION 37

6.7.2 FUJIKURA FPC FOR POWER BATTERY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 37

6.7.3 FUJIKURA MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 37

6.7.4 FUJIKURA MAIN SUPPORTING CUSTOMERS 37

6.8 CHINA EAGLE ELECTRONIC 38

6.8.1 CHINA EAGLE ELECTRONIC FPC FOR POWER BATTERY CORPORATION INFORMATION 38

6.8.2 CHINA EAGLE ELECTRONIC FPC FOR POWER BATTERY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 38

6.8.3 CHINA EAGLE ELECTRONIC MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 38

6.8.4 CHINA EAGLE ELECTRONIC MAIN SUPPORTING CUSTOMERS 38

6.9 AVARY HOLDING (ZDT) 39

6.9.1 AVARY HOLDING (ZDT) FPC FOR POWER BATTERY CORPORATION INFORMATION 39

6.9.2 AVARY HOLDING (ZDT) FPC FOR POWER BATTERY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 39

6.9.3 AVARY HOLDING (ZDT) MAIN BUSINESS AND MARKETS SERVED 40

6.9.4 AVARY HOLDING (ZDT) RECENT DEVELOPMENTS/UPDATES 40

6.9.5 AVARY HOLDING (ZDT) MAIN SUPPORTING CUSTOMERS 41

7 FPC FOR POWER BATTERY MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 42

7.1 FPC FOR POWER BATTERY KEY RAW MATERIALS ANALYSIS 42

7.1.1 KEY RAW MATERIALS 42

7.1.2 KEY SUPPLIERS OF RAW MATERIALS 42

7.2 PROPORTION OF MANUFACTURING COST STRUCTURE 43

7.3 MANUFACTURING PROCESS ANALYSIS OF FPC FOR POWER BATTERY 44

7.4 FPC FOR POWER BATTERY INDUSTRIAL CHAIN ANALYSIS 45

8 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 46

8.1 MARKETING CHANNEL 46

8.2 FPC FOR POWER BATTERY DISTRIBUTORS LIST 47

8.3 FPC FOR POWER BATTERY CUSTOMERS 48

9 FPC FOR POWER BATTERY MARKET DYNAMICS 49

9.1 FPC FOR POWER BATTERY INDUSTRY TRENDS 49

9.2 FPC FOR POWER BATTERY MARKET DRIVERS 49

9.3 FPC FOR POWER BATTERY MARKET CHALLENGES 50

10 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 51

11 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY END USER 52

11.1 GLOBAL PRODUCTION, REVENUE AND PRICE FORECAST BY TYPE (2023-2028) 52

11.1.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRODUCTION OF FPC FOR POWER BATTERY BY TYPE (2023-2028) 52

11.1.2 GLOBAL FORECASTED REVENUE OF FPC FOR POWER BATTERY BY TYPE (2023-2028) 52

11.1.3 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRICE OF FPC FOR POWER BATTERY BY TYPE (2023-2028) 53

11.2 GLOBAL PRODUCTION, REVENUE AND PRICE FORECAST BY END USER (2023-2028) 53

11.2.1 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRODUCTION OF FPC FOR POWER BATTERY BY END USER (2023-2028) 53

11.2.2 GLOBAL FORECASTED REVENUE OF FPC FOR POWER BATTERY BY END USER (2023-2028) 54

11.2.3 GLOBAL FORECASTED PRICE OF FPC FOR POWER BATTERY BY END USER (2023-2028) 55

12 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 56

13 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 57

13.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 57

13.1.1 RESEARCH PROGRAMS/DESIGN 57

13.1.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 58

13.1.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION 59

13.2 DATA SOURCE 60

13.2.1 SECONDARY SOURCES 60

13.2.2 PRIMARY SOURCES 61

13.3 AUTHOR LIST 62

