Injection Molding Machine Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Injection Molding Machine market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Injection Molding Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Injection Molding Machine market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Injection Molding Machine market size is estimated to be worth US$ 10,787.42 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 12,548.32 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.06% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Clamping Force (250-650T) accounting for 45.32% of the Injection Molding Machine global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 5,615.67 million by 2028, growing at a revised 0.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While General Plastic segment is altered to a 0.87% % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Injection Molding Machine market size was US$ 4,860.96 million in 2021, while the US and Europe Injection Molding Machine were US$ 516.88 million and US$ 2,293.09 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 4.79% in 2021, while China and Europe are 45.06% and 21.26% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 47.90% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 1.43 % through the analysis period. Japan, India, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR -0.62%, 1.69%, and 1.72% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Injection Molding Machine landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 472.11 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 1.10 % over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Injection Molding Machine include Haitian International, ENGEL, ARBURG, KraussMaffei, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Fanuc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 50.52% in terms of revenue.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Haitian International

ENGEL Holding GmbH

ARBURG GmbH

KraussMaffei

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Fanuc

Yizumi

Husky

Chenhsong

Milacron

Nissei Plastic

Shibaura Machine

JSW Plastics Machinery

Toyo

LK Technology

Wittmann Battenfeld

UBE Machinery

Tederic

Cosmos Machinery

Windsor

Injection Molding Machine Market Segment by Type

Clamping Force (<250T)

Clamping Force (250-650T)

Clamping Force (>650T)

Injection Molding Machine Market Segment by Application

General Plastic

Automotive

Home Appliance

3C Electronic

Medical

The report on the Injection Molding Machine market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

Egypt

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Injection Molding Machineconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Injection Molding Machinemarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Injection Molding Machinemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Injection Molding Machinewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Injection Molding Machinesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Injection Molding Machine companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Injection Molding Machine Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.3 Market by Application 2

1.3.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2

1.3.2 General Plastic 3

1.3.3 Automotive 4

1.3.4 Home Appliance 5

1.3.5 3C Electronic 6

1.3.6 Medical 6

1.4 Study Objectives 7

1.5 Years Considered 8

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 9

2.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 9

2.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 9

2.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 10

2.4 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales by Region 11

2.4.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales by Region (2017-2022) 11

2.4.2 Global Sales Injection Molding Machine by Region (2023-2028) 12

2.5 Global Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Region 13

2.5.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 13

2.5.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 14

2.6 North America 15

2.7 Europe 16

2.8 Asia-Pacific 17

2.9 Latin America 18

2.10 Middle East & Africa 19

3 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 20

3.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales by Manufacturers 20

3.1.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 20

3.1.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 21

3.1.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales Market Share of Manufacturers in 2021 22

3.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Manufacturers 23

3.2.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 23

3.2.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 24

3.2.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Revenue Market Share of Manufacturers in 2021 25

3.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales Price by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 25

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 26

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 26

3.4.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 27

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 28

4 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 31

4.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales by Type 31

4.1.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 31

4.1.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 31

4.1.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 31

4.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Type 33

4.2.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 33

4.2.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 33

4.2.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 33

4.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Price by Type 34

4.3.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Price by Type (2017-2022) 34

4.3.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 35

5 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 36

5.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales by Application 36

5.1.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 36

5.1.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 36

5.1.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 37

5.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Application 38

5.2.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 38

5.2.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 39

5.2.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 39

5.3 Global Injection Molding Machine Price by Application 40

5.3.1 Global Injection Molding Machine Price by Application (2017-2022) 40

5.3.2 Global Injection Molding Machine Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 41

6 NORTH AMERICA 42

6.1 North America Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Type 42

6.2 North America Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Application 43

6.3 North America Injection Molding Machine Sales by Country 44

6.3.1 North America Injection Molding Machine Sales by Country (2017-2028) 44

6.3.2 North America Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 45

6.3.3 United States 47

6.3.4 Canada 47

7 EUROPE 48

7.1 Europe Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Type 48

7.2 Europe Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Application 49

7.3 Europe Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Country 50

7.3.1 Europe Injection Molding Machine Sales by Country (2017-2028) 50

7.3.2 Europe Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 51

7.3.3 Germany 53

7.3.4 France 53

7.3.5 U.K. 54

7.3.6 Italy 54

7.3.7 Russia 55

8 ASIA PACIFIC 56

8.1 Asia Pacific Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Type 56

8.2 Asia Pacific Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Application 57

8.3 Asia Pacific Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Region 58

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Injection Molding Machine Sales by Region (2017-2028) 58

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 59

8.3.3 China 61

8.3.4 Japan 61

8.3.5 South Korea 62

8.3.6 India 62

8.3.7 Australia 63

8.3.8 Southeast Asia 63

9 LATIN AMERICA 64

9.1 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Type 64

9.2 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Application 65

9.3 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Country 66

9.3.1 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Sales by Country (2017-2028) 66

9.3.2 Latin America Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 67

9.3.3 Mexico 69

9.3.4 Brazil 69

10 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 70

10.1 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Type 70

10.2 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Application 71

10.3 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Country 72

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Sales by Country (2017-2028) 72

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Injection Molding Machine Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 74

10.3.3 Turkey 75

10.3.4 South Africa 76

10.3.5 Egypt 76

11 CORPORATE PROFILE 77

11.1 Haitian International 77

11.1.1 Haitian International Corporation Information 77

11.1.2 Haitian International Overview 77

11.1.3 Haitian International Injection Molding Machine Product Model Introduction 78

11.1.4 Haitian International Injection Molding Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 78

11.2 ENGEL 79

11.2.1 ENGEL Corporation Information 79

11.2.2 ENGEL Overview 79

11.2.3 ENGEL Injection Molding Machine Product Model Introduction 80

11.2.4 ENGEL Injection Molding Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 80

11.3 ARBURG 81

11.3.1 ARBURG Corporation Information 81

11.3.2 ARBURG Overview 81

11.3.3 ARBURG Injection Molding Machine Product Model Introduction 82

11.3.4 ARBURG Injection Molding Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 82

11.4 KraussMaffei 83

11.4.1 KraussMaffei Corporation Information 83

11.4.2 KraussMaffei Overview 83

11.4.3 KraussMaffei Injection Molding Machine Product Model Introduction 84

11.4.4 KraussMaffei Injection Molding Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 84

11.5 Sumitomo 84

11.5.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information 85

11.5.2 Sumitomo Overview 85

11.5.3 Sumitomo Injection Molding Machine Product Model Introduction 86

11.5.4 Sumitomo Injection Molding Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 86

11.6 Fanuc 86

11.6.1 Fanuc Corporation Information 86

11.6.2 Fanuc Overview 87

11.6.3 Fanuc Injection Molding Machine Product Model Introduction 87

11.6.4 Fanuc Injection Molding Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 88

11.7 Yizumi 88

11.7.1 Yizumi Corporation Information 88

11.7.2 Yizumi Overview 89

11.7.3 Yizumi Injection Molding Machine Product Model Introduction 89

11.7.4 Yizumi Injection Molding Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 89

11.8 Husky 90

11.8.1 Husky Corporation Information 90

11.8.2 Husky Overview 90

11.8.3 Husky Injection Molding Machine Product Model Introduction 91

11.8.4 Husky Injection Molding Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 91

11.9 Chenhsong 91

11.9.1 Chenhsong Corporation Information 92

11.9.2 Chenhsong Overview 92

11.9.3 Chenhsong Injection Molding Machine Product Model Introduction 93

11.9.4 Chenhsong Injection Molding Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 93

11.10 Milacron 93

11.10.1 Milacron Corporation Information 93

11.10.2 Milacron Overview 94

11.10.3 Milacron Injection Molding Machine Product Model Introduction 94

11.10.4 Milacron Injection Molding Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 95

11.11 Nissei Plastic 95

11.11.1 Nissei Plastic Corporation Information 95

11.11.2 Nissei Plastic Overview 96

11.11.3 Nissei Plastic Injection Molding Machine Product Model Introduction 96

11.11.4 Nissei Plastic Injection Molding Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 97

11.12 Shibaura Machine 97

11.12.1 Shibaura Machine Corporation Information 97

11.12.2 Shibaura Machine Overview 98

11.12.3 Shibaura Machine Injection Molding Machine Product Model Introduction 98

11.12.4 Shibaura Machine Injection Molding Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 99

11.13 JSW Plastics Machinery 99

11.13.1 JSW Plastics Machinery Corporation Information 99

11.13.2 JSW Plastics Machinery Overview 100

11.13.3 JSW Plastics Machinery Injection Molding Machine Product Model Introduction 100

11.13.4 JSW Plastics Machinery Injection Molding Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 101

11.14 Toyo Machinery & Metal 101

11.14.1 Toyo Machinery & Metal Corporation Information 101

11.14.2 Toyo Machinery & Metal Overview 102

11.14.3 Toyo Machinery & Metal Injection Molding Machine Product Model 102

11.14.4 Toyo Machinery & Metal Injection Molding Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 103

11.15 LK Technology 103

11.15.1 LK Technology Corporation Information 103

11.15.2 LK Technology Overview 104

11.15.3 LK Technology Injection Molding Machine Product Model Introduction 104

11.15.4 LK Technology Injection Molding Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 104

11.16 Wittmann Battenfeld 105

11.16.1 Wittmann Battenfeld Corporation Information 105

11.16.2 Wittmann Battenfeld Overview 105

11.16.3 Wittmann Battenfeld Injection Molding Machine Product Model Introduction 106

11.16.4 Wittmann Battenfeld Injection Molding Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 106

11.17 UBE Machinery 107

11.17.1 UBE Machinery Corporation Information 107

11.17.2 UBE Machinery Overview 107

11.17.3 UBE Machinery Injection Molding Machine Product Model Introduction 108

11.17.4 UBE Machinery Injection Molding Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 109

11.18 Tederic 109

11.18.1 Tederic Corporation Information 109

11.18.2 Tederic Overview 110

11.18.3 Tederic Injection Molding Machine Product Model Introduction 110

11.18.4 Tederic Injection Molding Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 110

11.19 Cosmos Machinery 111

11.19.1 Cosmos Machinery Corporation Information 111

11.19.2 Cosmos Machinery Overview 111

11.19.3 Cosmos Machinery Injection Molding Machine Product Model Introduction 112

11.19.4 Cosmos Machinery Injection Molding Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 112

11.20 Windsor 113

11.20.1 Windsor Corporation Information 113

11.20.2 Windsor Overview 113

11.20.3 Windsor Injection Molding Machine Product Model Introduction 114

11.20.4 Windsor Injection Molding Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 114

12 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 115

12.1 Injection Molding Machine Industry Chain Analysis 115

12.2 Injection Molding Machine Key Raw Materials 115

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials 115

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 116

12.3 Injection Molding Machine Manufacturing Cost Structure 116

12.4 Injection Molding Machine Sales and Marketing 117

12.5 Injection Molding Machine Customers 118

13 INJECTION MOLDING MACHINE MARKET DYNAMICS 119

13.1.1 Injection Molding Machine Industry Trends 119

13.1.2 Injection Molding Machine Market Drivers 119

13.1.3 Injection Molding Machine Market Challenges 120

14 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL INJECTION MOLDING MACHINE STUDY 121

15 APPENDIX 122

15.1 Research Methodology 122

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 122

15.1.2 Data Source 125

15.2 Author Details 127

