Automotive Headrest Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players
The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Automotive Headrest market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Headrest market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Automotive Headrest market.
Summary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Automotive Headrest market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3,613.57 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 4,639.01 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.97% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, 2-Way Headrest accounting for 61.34% of the Automotive Headrest global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 2,838.6 million by 2028, growing at a revised 2.75% CAGR from 2022 to 2028.
China Automotive Headrest market size was US$ 1,123.03 million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Automotive Headrest were US$ 509.30 million and US$ 811.30 million, severally. The proportion of the China was 31.07% in 2021, while North America and Europe are 14.09% and 22.45% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 31.91% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 3.45 % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and India are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 1.31%, 1.74%, and 4.00 % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Automotive Headrest landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 237.32 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 3.45 % over the forecast period.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Headrest include Adient, Lear Corporation, Jifeng Auto Parts, Faurecia, Toyota Boshoku, Windsor Machine Group, Tachi-s, Tesca, and Daimay Automotive Interior, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 67.64% in terms of revenue.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Automotive Headrest production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Automotive Headrest by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Adient
Jifeng Auto parts
Lear Corporation
Faurecia
Toyota Boshoku
Yanfeng International
Windsor Machine Group
Tachi-s
Daimay Automotive Interior
Proseat
Tesca
Woodbridge
Hyundai Industrial
MARTUR
Automotive Headrest Market Segment by Type
Fixed Headrest
2-Way Headrest
4-Way Headrest
6-Way Headrest
Automotive Headrest Market Segment by Application
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
The report on the Automotive Headrest market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Sales by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Iran
South Africa
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Automotive Headrestconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Automotive Headrestmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Automotive Headrestmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Automotive Headrestwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Automotive Headrestsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Automotive Headrest companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1
1.1 Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Automotive Headrest Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1
1.2.2 2-Way Headrest 3
1.2.3 4-Way Headrest 3
1.2.4 Fixed Headrest 4
1.2.5 6-Way Headrest 4
1.3 Market by Application 5
1.3.1 Global Automotive Headrest Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 5
1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles 6
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles 7
1.4 Study Objectives 8
1.5 Years Considered 8
2 Global Automotive Headrest Production 10
2.1 Global Automotive Headrest Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 10
2.2 Global Automotive Headrest Production by Region 11
2.2.1 Global Automotive Headrest Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 11
2.2.2 Global Automotive Headrest Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 12
2.3 North America 14
2.4 Europe 14
2.5 China 15
2.6 Japan 15
2.7 South Korea 16
2.8 India 16
3 Global Automotive Headrest Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 17
3.1 Global Automotive Headrest Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 17
3.2 Global Automotive Headrest Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 18
3.3 Global Automotive Headrest Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 19
3.4 Global Automotive Headrest Sales by Region 20
3.4.1 Global Automotive Headrest Sales by Region (2017-2022) 20
3.4.2 Global Sales Automotive Headrest by Region (2023-2028) 21
3.5 Global Automotive Headrest Revenue by Region 22
3.5.1 Global Automotive Headrest Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 22
3.5.2 Global Automotive Headrest Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 23
3.6 North America 24
3.7 Europe 25
3.8 Asia-Pacific 26
3.9 Latin America 27
3.10 Middle East & Africa 28
4 Competition by Manufacturers 29
4.1 Global Automotive Headrest Sales by Manufacturers 29
4.1.1 Global Automotive Headrest Sales by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 29
4.1.2 Global Automotive Headrest Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 30
4.2 Global Automotive Headrest Revenue by Manufacturers 30
4.2.1 Global Automotive Headrest Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 30
4.2.2 Global Automotive Headrest Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 31
4.3 Global Automotive Headrest Sales Price by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 32
4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 33
4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 33
4.4.2 Global Automotive Headrest Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 33
4.4.3 Global Automotive Headrest Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 34
4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 35
5 Market Size by Type 38
5.1 Global Automotive Headrest Sales by Type 38
5.1.1 Global Automotive Headrest Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 38
5.1.2 Global Automotive Headrest Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 38
5.1.3 Global Automotive Headrest Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 38
5.2 Global Automotive Headrest Revenue by Type 40
5.2.1 Global Automotive Headrest Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 40
5.2.2 Global Automotive Headrest Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 40
5.2.3 Global Automotive Headrest Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 40
5.3 Global Automotive Headrest Price by Type 41
5.3.1 Global Automotive Headrest Price by Type (2017-2022) 41
5.3.2 Global Automotive Headrest Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 42
6 Market Size by Application 43
6.1 Global Automotive Headrest Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 43
6.2 Global Automotive Headrest Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 43
6.3 Global Automotive Headrest Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 43
7 North America 45
7.1 North America Automotive Headrest Market Size by Type 45
7.2 North America Automotive Headrest Market Size by Application 46
7.3 North America Automotive Headrest Sales by Country 47
7.3.1 North America Automotive Headrest Sales by Country (2017-2028) 47
7.3.2 North America Automotive Headrest Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 48
7.3.3 United States 49
7.3.4 Canada 50
8 Europe 51
8.1 Europe Automotive Headrest Market Size by Type 51
8.2 Europe Automotive Headrest Market Size by Application 52
8.3 Europe Automotive Headrest Market Size by Country 53
8.3.1 Europe Automotive Headrest Sales by Country (2017-2028) 53
8.3.2 Europe Automotive Headrest Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 54
8.3.3 Germany 55
8.3.4 France 56
8.3.5 UK 56
8.3.6 Italy 57
8.3.7 Russia 57
9 Asia Pacific 58
9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Headrest Market Size by Type 58
9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Headrest Market Size by Application 59
9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Headrest Market Size by Region 60
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Headrest Sales by Region (2017-2028) 60
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Headrest Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 61
9.3.3 China 62
9.3.4 Japan 63
9.3.5 South Korea 63
9.3.6 India 64
9.3.7 Southeast Asia 64
10 Latin America 65
10.1 Latin America Automotive Headrest Market Size by Type 65
10.2 Latin America Automotive Headrest Market Size by Application 66
10.3 Latin America Automotive Headrest Market Size by Country 67
10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Headrest Sales by Country (2017-2028) 67
10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Headrest Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 68
10.3.3 Mexico 69
10.3.4 Brazil 69
11 Middle East and Africa 70
11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Headrest Market Size by Type 70
11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Headrest Market Size by Application 71
11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Headrest Market Size by Country 72
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Headrest Sales by Country (2017-2028) 72
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Headrest Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 73
11.3.3 Turkey 75
11.3.4 Iran 75
11.3.5 South Africa 76
12 Corporate Profile 77
12.1 Adient 77
12.1.1 Adient Corporation Information 77
12.1.2 Adient Overview 77
12.1.3 Adient Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 78
12.1.4 Adient Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 78
12.2 Jifeng Auto Parts 79
12.2.1 Jifeng Auto Parts Corporation Information 79
12.2.2 Jifeng Auto Parts Overview 79
12.2.3 Jifeng Auto Parts Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 80
12.2.4 Jifeng Auto Parts Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 80
12.3 Lear Corporation 81
12.3.1 Lear Corporation Corporation Information 81
12.3.2 Lear Corporation Overview 81
12.3.3 Lear Corporation Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 82
12.3.4 Lear Corporation Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 82
12.4 Faurecia 82
12.4.1 Faurecia Corporation Information 82
12.4.2 Faurecia Overview 83
12.4.3 Faurecia Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 84
12.4.4 Faurecia Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 84
12.5 Toyota Boshoku 85
12.5.1 Toyota Boshoku Corporation Information 85
12.5.2 Toyota Boshoku Overview 85
12.5.3 Toyota Boshoku Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 86
12.5.4 Toyota Boshoku Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 86
12.6 Yanfeng International 87
12.6.1 Yanfeng International Corporation Information 87
12.6.2 Yanfeng International Overview 87
12.6.3 Yanfeng International Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 88
12.6.4 Yanfeng International Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 88
12.7 Windsor Machine Group 89
12.7.1 Windsor Machine Group Corporation Information 89
12.7.2 Windsor Machine Group Overview 89
12.7.3 Windsor Machine Group Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 90
12.7.4 Windsor Machine Group Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 90
12.8 Tachi-s 91
12.8.1 Tachi-s Corporation Information 91
12.8.2 Tachi-s Overview 91
12.8.3 Tachi-s Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 92
12.8.4 Tachi-s Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 92
12.9 Daimay Automotive Interior 93
12.9.1 Daimay Automotive Interior Corporation Information 93
12.9.2 Daimay Automotive Interior Overview 93
12.9.3 Daimay Automotive Interior Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 94
12.9.4 Daimay Automotive Interior Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 94
12.10 Proseat 95
12.10.1 Proseat Corporation Information 95
12.10.2 Proseat Overview 95
12.10.3 Proseat Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 96
12.10.4 Proseat Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 96
12.11 Tesca 97
12.11.1 Tesca Corporation Information 97
12.11.2 Tesca Overview 97
12.11.3 Tesca Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 97
12.11.4 Tesca Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 98
12.12 Woodbridge 98
12.12.1 Woodbridge Corporation Information 98
12.12.2 Woodbridge Overview 99
12.12.3 Woodbridge Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 99
12.12.4 Woodbridge Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 99
12.13 Hyundai Industrial 100
12.13.1 Hyundai Industrial Corporation Information 100
12.13.2 Hyundai Industrial Overview 101
12.13.3 Hyundai Industrial Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 101
12.13.4 Hyundai Industrial Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 101
12.14 MARTUR 102
12.14.1 MARTUR Corporation Information 102
12.14.2 MARTUR Overview 102
12.14.3 MARTUR Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 103
12.14.4 MARTUR Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 103
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 104
13.1 Automotive Headrest Industry Chain Analysis 104
13.2 Automotive Headrest Key Raw Materials 104
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 104
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 105
13.3 Automotive Headrest Production Mode & Process 105
13.4 Automotive Headrest Sales and Marketing 106
13.4.1 Automotive Headrest Sales Channels 106
13.4.2 Automotive Headrest Distributors 107
13.5 Automotive Headrest Customers 108
14 Automotive Headrest Market Dynamics 109
14.1.1 Automotive Headrest Industry Trends 109
14.1.2 Automotive Headrest Market Drivers 109
14.1.3 Automotive Headrest Market Challenges 110
15 Key Findings in the Global Automotive Headrest Study 111
16 Appendix 112
16.1 Research Methodology 112
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 112
16.1.2 Data Source 115
16.2 Author Details 117
