Automotive Headrest Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Automotive Headrest market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Headrest market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Automotive Headrest market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Automotive Headrest market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3,613.57 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 4,639.01 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.97% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, 2-Way Headrest accounting for 61.34% of the Automotive Headrest global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 2,838.6 million by 2028, growing at a revised 2.75% CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

China Automotive Headrest market size was US$ 1,123.03 million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Automotive Headrest were US$ 509.30 million and US$ 811.30 million, severally. The proportion of the China was 31.07% in 2021, while North America and Europe are 14.09% and 22.45% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 31.91% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 3.45 % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and India are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 1.31%, 1.74%, and 4.00 % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Automotive Headrest landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 237.32 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 3.45 % over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Headrest include Adient, Lear Corporation, Jifeng Auto Parts, Faurecia, Toyota Boshoku, Windsor Machine Group, Tachi-s, Tesca, and Daimay Automotive Interior, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 67.64% in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Automotive Headrest production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Automotive Headrest by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Adient

Jifeng Auto parts

Lear Corporation

Faurecia

Toyota Boshoku

Yanfeng International

Windsor Machine Group

Tachi-s

Daimay Automotive Interior

Proseat

Tesca

Woodbridge

Hyundai Industrial

MARTUR

Automotive Headrest Market Segment by Type

Fixed Headrest

2-Way Headrest

4-Way Headrest

6-Way Headrest

Automotive Headrest Market Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

The report on the Automotive Headrest market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Iran

South Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Automotive Headrestconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Automotive Headrestmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Automotive Headrestmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Automotive Headrestwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Automotive Headrestsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Automotive Headrest companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Automotive Headrest Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 2-Way Headrest 3

1.2.3 4-Way Headrest 3

1.2.4 Fixed Headrest 4

1.2.5 6-Way Headrest 4

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Automotive Headrest Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 5

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles 6

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles 7

1.4 Study Objectives 8

1.5 Years Considered 8

2 Global Automotive Headrest Production 10

2.1 Global Automotive Headrest Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 10

2.2 Global Automotive Headrest Production by Region 11

2.2.1 Global Automotive Headrest Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 11

2.2.2 Global Automotive Headrest Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 12

2.3 North America 14

2.4 Europe 14

2.5 China 15

2.6 Japan 15

2.7 South Korea 16

2.8 India 16

3 Global Automotive Headrest Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 17

3.1 Global Automotive Headrest Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 17

3.2 Global Automotive Headrest Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 18

3.3 Global Automotive Headrest Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 19

3.4 Global Automotive Headrest Sales by Region 20

3.4.1 Global Automotive Headrest Sales by Region (2017-2022) 20

3.4.2 Global Sales Automotive Headrest by Region (2023-2028) 21

3.5 Global Automotive Headrest Revenue by Region 22

3.5.1 Global Automotive Headrest Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 22

3.5.2 Global Automotive Headrest Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 23

3.6 North America 24

3.7 Europe 25

3.8 Asia-Pacific 26

3.9 Latin America 27

3.10 Middle East & Africa 28

4 Competition by Manufacturers 29

4.1 Global Automotive Headrest Sales by Manufacturers 29

4.1.1 Global Automotive Headrest Sales by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 29

4.1.2 Global Automotive Headrest Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 30

4.2 Global Automotive Headrest Revenue by Manufacturers 30

4.2.1 Global Automotive Headrest Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 30

4.2.2 Global Automotive Headrest Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 31

4.3 Global Automotive Headrest Sales Price by Manufacturers (2019-2021) 32

4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 33

4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 33

4.4.2 Global Automotive Headrest Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 33

4.4.3 Global Automotive Headrest Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 34

4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 35

5 Market Size by Type 38

5.1 Global Automotive Headrest Sales by Type 38

5.1.1 Global Automotive Headrest Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 38

5.1.2 Global Automotive Headrest Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 38

5.1.3 Global Automotive Headrest Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 38

5.2 Global Automotive Headrest Revenue by Type 40

5.2.1 Global Automotive Headrest Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 40

5.2.2 Global Automotive Headrest Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 40

5.2.3 Global Automotive Headrest Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 40

5.3 Global Automotive Headrest Price by Type 41

5.3.1 Global Automotive Headrest Price by Type (2017-2022) 41

5.3.2 Global Automotive Headrest Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 42

6 Market Size by Application 43

6.1 Global Automotive Headrest Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 43

6.2 Global Automotive Headrest Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 43

6.3 Global Automotive Headrest Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 43

7 North America 45

7.1 North America Automotive Headrest Market Size by Type 45

7.2 North America Automotive Headrest Market Size by Application 46

7.3 North America Automotive Headrest Sales by Country 47

7.3.1 North America Automotive Headrest Sales by Country (2017-2028) 47

7.3.2 North America Automotive Headrest Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 48

7.3.3 United States 49

7.3.4 Canada 50

8 Europe 51

8.1 Europe Automotive Headrest Market Size by Type 51

8.2 Europe Automotive Headrest Market Size by Application 52

8.3 Europe Automotive Headrest Market Size by Country 53

8.3.1 Europe Automotive Headrest Sales by Country (2017-2028) 53

8.3.2 Europe Automotive Headrest Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 54

8.3.3 Germany 55

8.3.4 France 56

8.3.5 UK 56

8.3.6 Italy 57

8.3.7 Russia 57

9 Asia Pacific 58

9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Headrest Market Size by Type 58

9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Headrest Market Size by Application 59

9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Headrest Market Size by Region 60

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Headrest Sales by Region (2017-2028) 60

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Headrest Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 61

9.3.3 China 62

9.3.4 Japan 63

9.3.5 South Korea 63

9.3.6 India 64

9.3.7 Southeast Asia 64

10 Latin America 65

10.1 Latin America Automotive Headrest Market Size by Type 65

10.2 Latin America Automotive Headrest Market Size by Application 66

10.3 Latin America Automotive Headrest Market Size by Country 67

10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Headrest Sales by Country (2017-2028) 67

10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Headrest Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 68

10.3.3 Mexico 69

10.3.4 Brazil 69

11 Middle East and Africa 70

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Headrest Market Size by Type 70

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Headrest Market Size by Application 71

11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Headrest Market Size by Country 72

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Headrest Sales by Country (2017-2028) 72

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Headrest Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 73

11.3.3 Turkey 75

11.3.4 Iran 75

11.3.5 South Africa 76

12 Corporate Profile 77

12.1 Adient 77

12.1.1 Adient Corporation Information 77

12.1.2 Adient Overview 77

12.1.3 Adient Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 78

12.1.4 Adient Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 78

12.2 Jifeng Auto Parts 79

12.2.1 Jifeng Auto Parts Corporation Information 79

12.2.2 Jifeng Auto Parts Overview 79

12.2.3 Jifeng Auto Parts Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 80

12.2.4 Jifeng Auto Parts Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 80

12.3 Lear Corporation 81

12.3.1 Lear Corporation Corporation Information 81

12.3.2 Lear Corporation Overview 81

12.3.3 Lear Corporation Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 82

12.3.4 Lear Corporation Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 82

12.4 Faurecia 82

12.4.1 Faurecia Corporation Information 82

12.4.2 Faurecia Overview 83

12.4.3 Faurecia Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 84

12.4.4 Faurecia Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 84

12.5 Toyota Boshoku 85

12.5.1 Toyota Boshoku Corporation Information 85

12.5.2 Toyota Boshoku Overview 85

12.5.3 Toyota Boshoku Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 86

12.5.4 Toyota Boshoku Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 86

12.6 Yanfeng International 87

12.6.1 Yanfeng International Corporation Information 87

12.6.2 Yanfeng International Overview 87

12.6.3 Yanfeng International Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 88

12.6.4 Yanfeng International Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 88

12.7 Windsor Machine Group 89

12.7.1 Windsor Machine Group Corporation Information 89

12.7.2 Windsor Machine Group Overview 89

12.7.3 Windsor Machine Group Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 90

12.7.4 Windsor Machine Group Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 90

12.8 Tachi-s 91

12.8.1 Tachi-s Corporation Information 91

12.8.2 Tachi-s Overview 91

12.8.3 Tachi-s Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 92

12.8.4 Tachi-s Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 92

12.9 Daimay Automotive Interior 93

12.9.1 Daimay Automotive Interior Corporation Information 93

12.9.2 Daimay Automotive Interior Overview 93

12.9.3 Daimay Automotive Interior Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 94

12.9.4 Daimay Automotive Interior Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 94

12.10 Proseat 95

12.10.1 Proseat Corporation Information 95

12.10.2 Proseat Overview 95

12.10.3 Proseat Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 96

12.10.4 Proseat Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 96

12.11 Tesca 97

12.11.1 Tesca Corporation Information 97

12.11.2 Tesca Overview 97

12.11.3 Tesca Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 97

12.11.4 Tesca Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 98

12.12 Woodbridge 98

12.12.1 Woodbridge Corporation Information 98

12.12.2 Woodbridge Overview 99

12.12.3 Woodbridge Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 99

12.12.4 Woodbridge Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 99

12.13 Hyundai Industrial 100

12.13.1 Hyundai Industrial Corporation Information 100

12.13.2 Hyundai Industrial Overview 101

12.13.3 Hyundai Industrial Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 101

12.13.4 Hyundai Industrial Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 101

12.14 MARTUR 102

12.14.1 MARTUR Corporation Information 102

12.14.2 MARTUR Overview 102

12.14.3 MARTUR Automotive Headrest Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2019-2021) 103

12.14.4 MARTUR Automotive Headrest Product Introduction 103

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 104

13.1 Automotive Headrest Industry Chain Analysis 104

13.2 Automotive Headrest Key Raw Materials 104

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 104

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 105

13.3 Automotive Headrest Production Mode & Process 105

13.4 Automotive Headrest Sales and Marketing 106

13.4.1 Automotive Headrest Sales Channels 106

13.4.2 Automotive Headrest Distributors 107

13.5 Automotive Headrest Customers 108

14 Automotive Headrest Market Dynamics 109

14.1.1 Automotive Headrest Industry Trends 109

14.1.2 Automotive Headrest Market Drivers 109

14.1.3 Automotive Headrest Market Challenges 110

15 Key Findings in the Global Automotive Headrest Study 111

16 Appendix 112

16.1 Research Methodology 112

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 112

16.1.2 Data Source 115

16.2 Author Details 117

