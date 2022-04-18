Cybersecurity Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Cybersecurity market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cybersecurity market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Cybersecurity market.

Summary

The research report studies the Cybersecurity market using different methodologies and analyses to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Cybersecurity market size was value at US$ 136,624 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of US$ 261,678 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.74% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The global main companies of Cybersecurity include Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, IBM, Fortinet, Check Point, McAfee and Trend Micro, etc. In 2021, the global six largest players have a share approximately 13.44% in terms of revenue.

The North America Cybersecurity market size was US$ 62,641 million in 2021, while China was US$ 9,132 million. The proportion of the China was 6.68% in 2021 and it is predicted that the share will reach 11.62% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 17.98% through the analysis period. As for the Europe Cybersecurity landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 11,281 million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is 8.98% and 8.56% respectively for the next 6-year period.

Fully considering the economic change by the COVID-19, Service accounting for 45.50% of the Cybersecurity global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 131,989 million by 2028, growing at a revised 11.38% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While BFSI segment is altered to an 12.02% CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about 21.74% in 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Palo Alto Networks

Cisco

IBM

Fortinet

Check Point

McAfee

Trend Micro

Broadcom (Symantec)

RSA Security

QI-ANXIN

Venustech

Sangfor Technologies

CyberArk

TOPSEC

Rapid7

NSFOCUS

DAS-security

Asiainfo Security

Hillstone Networks

Dptech

Cybersecurity Market Segment by Type

Hardware

Software

Service

Cybersecurity Market Segment by Application

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Energy

Others

The report on the Cybersecurity market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Cybersecurityconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Cybersecuritymarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Cybersecuritymanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Cybersecuritywith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Cybersecuritysubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Cybersecurity companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 MARKET OVERVIEW OF CYBERSECURITY 1

1.1 CYBERSECURITY MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1.1 CYBERSECURITY PRODUCT SCOPE 1

1.1.2 CYBERSECURITY MARKET STATUS AND OUTLOOK 1

1.2 GLOBAL CYBERSECURITY MARKET SIZE OVERVIEW BY REGION 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 3

1.3 GLOBAL CYBERSECURITY MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2017-2028) 4

1.4 GLOBAL CYBERSECURITY HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2017-2022) 4

1.5 GLOBAL CYBERSECURITY MARKET SIZE FORECAST BY REGION (2023-2028) 4

1.6 KEY REGIONS CYBERSECURITY MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 6

1.6.1 NORTH AMERICA CYBERSECURITY MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 6

1.6.2 EUROPE CYBERSECURITY MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 7

1.6.3 ASIA-PACIFIC CYBERSECURITY MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 7

1.6.4 LATIN AMERICA CYBERSECURITY MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 8

1.6.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA CYBERSECURITY MARKET SIZE (2017-2028) 8

2 CYBERSECURITY MARKET OVERVIEW BY TYPE 9

2.1 GLOBAL CYBERSECURITY MARKET SIZE BY TYPE: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 9

2.2 GLOBAL CYBERSECURITY HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2017-2022) 10

2.3 GLOBAL CYBERSECURITY FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 10

2.4 HARDWARE 11

2.5 SOFTWARE 11

2.6 SERVICE 13

3 CYBERSECURITY MARKET OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION 14

3.1 GLOBAL CYBERSECURITY MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 14

3.2 GLOBAL CYBERSECURITY HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 15

3.3 GLOBAL CYBERSECURITY FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 16

3.4 BFSI 17

3.5 IT & TELECOM 17

3.6 RETAIL 18

3.7 HEALTHCARE 19

3.8 GOVERNMENT 20

3.9 MANUFACTURING 21

3.10 ENERGY 22

3.11 OTHERS 23

4 CYBERSECURITY COMPETITION ANALYSIS BY PLAYERS 25

4.1 GLOBAL CYBERSECURITY MARKET SIZE BY PLAYERS (2017-2022) 25

4.2 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) & (BASED ON THE REVENUE IN CYBERSECURITY AS OF 2021) 27

4.3 ESTABLISHED DATE OF KEY CYBERSECURITY PLAYERS 28

4.4 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS CYBERSECURITY HEADQUARTERS AND AREA SERVED 29

4.5 COMPETITIVE STATUS 30

4.5.1 CYBERSECURITY MARKET CONCENTRATION RATE 30

4.5.2 MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, EXPANSION PLANS 31

5 COMPANY (TOP PLAYERS) PROFILES AND KEY DATA 32

5.1 PALO ALTO NETWORKS 32

5.1.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 32

5.1.2 CYBERSECURITY PRODUCT OVERVIEW 32

5.1.3 PALO ALTO NETWORKS CYBERSECURITY REVENUE (MILLION USD) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 33

5.1.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 33

5.2 CISCO 33

5.2.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 33

5.2.2 CYBERSECURITY PRODUCT OVERVIEW 34

5.2.3 CISCO CYBERSECURITY REVENUE (MILLION USD) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 34

5.2.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 34

5.3 IBM 35

5.3.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 35

5.3.2 CYBERSECURITY PRODUCT OVERVIEW 35

5.3.3 IBM CYBERSECURITY REVENUE (MILLION USD) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 35

5.3.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 36

5.4 FORTINET 36

5.4.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 36

5.4.2 CYBERSECURITY PRODUCT OVERVIEW 36

5.4.3 FORTINET CYBERSECURITY REVENUE (MILLION USD) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 37

5.4.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 37

5.5 CHECK POINT 38

5.5.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 38

5.5.2 CYBERSECURITY PRODUCT OVERVIEW 38

5.5.3 CHECK POINT CYBERSECURITY REVENUE (MILLION USD) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 38

5.5.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 39

5.6 MCAFEE 39

5.6.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 39

5.6.2 CYBERSECURITY PRODUCT OVERVIEW 40

5.6.3 MCAFEE CYBERSECURITY REVENUE (MILLION USD) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 40

5.6.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 40

5.7 TREND MICRO 40

5.7.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 40

5.7.2 CYBERSECURITY PRODUCT OVERVIEW 41

5.7.3 TREND MICRO CYBERSECURITY REVENUE (MILLION USD) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 42

5.7.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 42

5.8 BROADCOM (SYMANTEC) 42

5.8.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 42

5.8.2 CYBERSECURITY PRODUCT OVERVIEW 43

5.8.3 BROADCOM (SYMANTEC) CYBERSECURITY REVENUE (MILLION USD) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 43

5.8.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 43

5.9 RSA SECURITY 44

5.9.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 44

5.9.2 CYBERSECURITY PRODUCT OVERVIEW 44

5.9.3 RSA SECURITY CYBERSECURITY REVENUE (MILLION USD) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 44

5.9.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 45

5.10 QI-ANXIN 45

5.10.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 45

5.10.2 CYBERSECURITY PRODUCT OVERVIEW 45

5.10.3 QI-ANXIN CYBERSECURITY REVENUE (MILLION USD) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 46

5.10.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 46

5.11 VENUSTECH 46

5.11.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 46

5.11.2 CYBERSECURITY PRODUCT OVERVIEW 47

5.11.3 VENUSTECH CYBERSECURITY REVENUE (MILLION USD) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 48

5.11.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 48

5.12 SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES 49

5.12.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 49

5.12.2 CYBERSECURITY PRODUCT OVERVIEW 49

5.12.3 SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES CYBERSECURITY REVENUE (MILLION USD) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 50

5.12.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 50

5.13 CYBERARK 50

5.13.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 50

5.13.2 CYBERSECURITY PRODUCT OVERVIEW 51

5.13.3 CYBERARK CYBERSECURITY REVENUE (MILLION USD) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 51

5.13.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 51

5.14 TOPSEC 52

5.14.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 52

5.14.2 CYBERSECURITY PRODUCT OVERVIEW 52

5.14.3 TOPSEC CYBERSECURITY REVENUE (MILLION USD) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 53

5.14.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 53

5.15 RAPID7 53

5.15.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 53

5.15.2 CYBERSECURITY PRODUCT OVERVIEW 54

5.15.3 RAPID7 CYBERSECURITY REVENUE (MILLION USD) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 55

5.15.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 55

5.16 NSFOCUS 55

5.16.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 55

5.16.2 CYBERSECURITY PRODUCT OVERVIEW 56

5.16.3 NSFOCUS CYBERSECURITY REVENUE (MILLION USD) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 57

5.16.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 57

5.17 DAS-SECURITY 57

5.17.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 57

5.17.2 CYBERSECURITY PRODUCT OVERVIEW 58

5.17.3 DAS-SECURITY CYBERSECURITY REVENUE (MILLION USD) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 58

5.17.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 58

5.18 ASIAINFO SECURITY 58

5.18.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 58

5.18.2 CYBERSECURITY PRODUCT OVERVIEW 59

5.18.3 ASIAINFO SECURITY CYBERSECURITY REVENUE (MILLION USD) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 59

5.18.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 59

5.19 HILLSTONE NETWORKS 59

5.19.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 59

5.19.2 CYBERSECURITY PRODUCT OVERVIEW 60

5.19.3 HILLSTONE NETWORKS CYBERSECURITY REVENUE (MILLION USD) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 60

5.19.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 60

5.20 DPTECH 61

5.20.1 COMPANY BASIC INFORMATION, MANUFACTURING BASE, SALES AREA AND ITS COMPETITORS 61

5.20.2 CYBERSECURITY PRODUCT OVERVIEW 62

5.20.3 DPTECH CYBERSECURITY REVENUE (MILLION USD) AND GROSS MARGIN (%) (2017-2022) 62

5.20.4 MAIN BUSINESS/BUSINESS OVERVIEW 63

6 NORTH AMERICA 64

6.1 NORTH AMERICA CYBERSECURITY MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2028) 64

6.2 UNITED STATES 65

6.3 CANADA 66

7 EUROPE 67

7.1 EUROPE CYBERSECURITY MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2028) 67

7.2 GERMANY 69

7.3 FRANCE 70

7.4 U.K. 71

7.5 ITALY 72

7.6 RUSSIA 73

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 74

8.1 ASIA-PACIFIC CYBERSECURITY MARKET SIZE BY REGION (2017-2028) 74

8.2 CHINA 76

8.3 JAPAN 77

8.4 SOUTH KOREA 78

8.5 SOUTHEAST ASIA 79

8.6 INDIA 80

8.7 AUSTRALIA 81

9 LATIN AMERICA 82

9.1 LATIN AMERICA CYBERSECURITY MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY (2017-2028) 82

9.2 MEXICO 84

9.3 BRAZIL 85

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 86

10.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA CYBERSECURITY MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 86

10.2 TURKEY 88

10.3 SAUDI ARABIA 89

10.4 UAE 90

11 CYBERSECURITY MARKET DYNAMICS 91

11.1 CYBERSECURITY INDUSTRY TRENDS 91

11.2 CYBERSECURITY MARKET DRIVERS 91

11.3 CYBERSECURITY MARKET CHALLENGES 92

11.4 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS 92

12 RESEARCH FINDING/CONCLUSION 94

13 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 95

13.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 95

13.1.1 RESEARCH PROGRAMS/DESIGN 95

13.1.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 95

13.1.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION 97

13.2 DATA SOURCE 98

13.2.1 SECONDARY SOURCES 98

13.2.2 PRIMARY SOURCES 99

13.3 AUTHOR LIST 100

