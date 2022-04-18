Epoxy Resin Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Epoxy Resin market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Epoxy Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Epoxy Resin market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Epoxy Resin market size is estimated to be worth US$ 10262.80 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 14389.14 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.79% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH) accounting for 67.81% of the Epoxy Resin global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 9310.02 million by 2028, growing at a revised 5.10% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Paints and Coatings segment is altered to a 4.27 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

North America Epoxy Resin market is estimated at US$ 2028.40 million in 2021, while Europe is forecast to reach US$ 1541.71 million by 2028. The proportion of the North America is 14.82% in 2021, while Europe percentage is 10.92%, and it is predicted that Europe share will reach 10.71% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 4.71 % through the analysis period. As for the Asia, the notable markets are China and South Korea, CAGR is 6.52 % and 5.02 % respectively for the next 6-year period.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Olin

Hexion

Nan Ya Plastics

Sanmu Group

Kukdo Chemical

Chang Chun Group

Huntsman

Bluestar

Jiangsu Yangnong Kumho Chemical

Sinopec

Epoxy Base Electronic Material

Kingboard

Dalian Qihua

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Atul Ltd

Sir Industriale

BASF

Resoltech

Zhuzhou Spring Polymer

Polyset

Epoxy Resin Market Segment by Type

DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH)

DGBEF (Bisphenol F and ECH)

Novolac (Formaldehyde and Phenols)

Aliphatic (Aliphatic Alcohols)

Glycidylamine (Aromatic Amines and ECH)

Others

Epoxy Resin Market Segment by Application

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives

Composites

Electrical and Electronics

Others

The report on the Epoxy Resin market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

China

South Korea

China Taiwan

North America

Europe

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Epoxy Resinconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Epoxy Resinmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Epoxy Resinmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Epoxy Resinwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Epoxy Resinsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Epoxy Resin companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

