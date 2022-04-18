Micro-Lens Arrays Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

Micro-Lens Arrays Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players8 min read
The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Micro-Lens Arrays market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Micro-Lens Arrays market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Micro-Lens Arrays market.
Summary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Micro-Lens Arrays market size was value at US$ 186.95 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of US$ 343.77 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.12% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The global main manufacturers of Micro-Lens Arrays include Asahi Glass Co., Ltd (AGC), Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd (NEG), Nalux Co., Ltd., Jenoptik, LIMO GmbH (Focuslight Technologies Inc.), Ingeneric GmbH, Sumita Optical Glass, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global six largest players have a share approximately 36.51% in terms of revenue.
The North America Micro-Lens Arrays market size was US$ 49.56 million in 2021, while China was about US$ 34.82 million. The proportion of the China was 18.63% in 2021 and it is predicted that the share will reach 19.61% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 9.84% through the analysis period. As for the Europe Micro-Lens Arrays landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 23.01 million by 2028.
Fully considering the economic change by the COVID-19, Aspherical Micro-Lens Array accounting for 62.39% of the Micro-Lens Arrays global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 221.86 million by 2028, growing at a revised 9.73% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Telecommunications and IT segment is altered to 9.20% CAGR throughout this forecast period (2022-2028) and will hold a share about 63.46% in 2028.
For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348852/micro-lens-arrays
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Asahi Glass Co., Ltd (AGC)
Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd (NEG)
Nalux Co., Ltd.
Jenoptik
LIMO GmbH (Focuslight Technologies Inc.)
Ingeneric GmbH
Sumita Optical Glass, Inc.
Axetris AG
VIAVI Solutions Inc.
Isuzu Glass Ltd.
Power Photonic
NIL Technology
Micro-Lens Arrays Market Segment by Type
Aspherical Micro-Lens Array
Spherical Micro-Lens Array
Micro-Lens Arrays Market Segment by Application
Telecommunications and IT
Automotive Industry
Medical Industry
Others
The report on the Micro-Lens Arrays market covers the following region (country) analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Middle East & Africa
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Micro-Lens Arraysconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Micro-Lens Arraysmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Micro-Lens Arraysmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Micro-Lens Arrayswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Micro-Lens Arrayssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Micro-Lens Arrays companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET OVERVIEW 1
1.1 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRODUCT OVERVIEW 1
1.2 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE 3
1.2.1 ASPHERICAL MICRO-LENS ARRAY 3
1.2.2 SPHERICAL MICRO-LENS ARRAY 4
1.3 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 5
1.3.1 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET SIZE OVERVIEW BY TYPE (2017-2028) 5
1.3.2 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS HISTORIC MARKET SIZE REVIEW BY TYPE (2017-2022) 6
1.3.3 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 7
1.4 KEY REGIONS MARKET SIZE SEGMENT BY TYPE 9
1.4.1 NORTH AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 9
1.4.2 EUROPE MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 10
1.4.3 ASIA-PACIFIC MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 11
1.4.4 LATIN AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 12
1.4.5 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 13
2 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 14
2.1 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES (2017-2022) 14
2.2 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY MICRO-LENS ARRAYS REVENUE (2017-2022) 16
2.3 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRICE (2017-2022) 18
2.4 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY MICRO-LENS ARRAYS GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 19
2.5 GLOBAL TOP MANUFACTURERS MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MANUFACTURING BASE DISTRIBUTION, SALES AREA 20
2.6 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET COMPETITIVE SITUATION AND TRENDS 21
2.6.1 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET CONCENTRATION RATE (2017-2022) 21
2.6.2 GLOBAL 3 AND 5 LARGEST MANUFACTURERS BY MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES AND REVENUE IN 2021 22
2.7 GLOBAL TOP MANUFACTURERS BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) & (BASED ON THE REVENUE IN MICRO-LENS ARRAYS AS OF 2021) 23
3 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 25
3.1 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET SIZE AND CAGR BY REGION: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 25
3.2 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION 25
3.2.1 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2017-2022) 25
3.2.2 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2017-2022) 26
3.2.3 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, PRICE, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 27
3.3 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY REGION 27
3.3.1 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2023-2028) 27
3.3.2 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2023-2028) 28
3.3.3 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, PRICE, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2023-2028) 28
4 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS BY APPLICATION 29
4.1 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 29
4.1.1 TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND IT 29
4.1.2 AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY 30
4.1.3 MEDICAL INDUSTRY 30
4.1.4 OTHERS 31
4.2 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 32
4.2.1 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET SIZE OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION (2017-2028) 32
4.2.2 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS HISTORIC MARKET SIZE REVIEW BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 33
4.2.3 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 35
4.3 KEY REGIONS MARKET SIZE SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 36
4.3.1 NORTH AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 36
4.3.2 EUROPE MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 38
4.3.3 ASIA-PACIFIC MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 39
4.3.4 LATIN AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 40
4.3.5 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 42
5 NORTH AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS BY COUNTRY 44
5.1 NORTH AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 44
5.1.1 NORTH AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 44
5.1.2 NORTH AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 44
5.2 NORTH AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 45
5.2.1 NORTH AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 45
5.2.2 NORTH AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 46
6 EUROPE MICRO-LENS ARRAYS BY COUNTRY 47
6.1 EUROPE MICRO-LENS ARRAYS HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 47
6.1.1 EUROPE MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 47
6.1.2 EUROPE MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 48
6.2 EUROPE MICRO-LENS ARRAYS FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 49
6.2.1 EUROPE MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 49
6.2.2 EUROPE MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 50
7 ASIA-PACIFIC MICRO-LENS ARRAYS BY COUNTRY 51
7.1 ASIA-PACIFIC MICRO-LENS ARRAYS HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 51
7.1.1 ASIA-PACIFIC MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 51
7.1.2 ASIA-PACIFIC MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 52
7.2 ASIA-PACIFIC MICRO-LENS ARRAYS FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 53
7.2.1 ASIA-PACIFIC MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 53
7.2.2 ASIA-PACIFIC MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 54
8 LATIN AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS BY COUNTRY 55
8.1 LATIN AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 55
8.1.1 LATIN AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 55
8.1.2 LATIN AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 55
8.2 LATIN AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 56
8.2.1 LATIN AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 56
8.2.2 LATIN AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 57
9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS BY COUNTRY 58
9.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 58
9.1.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 58
9.1.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 58
9.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 59
9.2.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 59
9.2.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 59
10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN MICRO-LENS ARRAYS BUSINESS 61
10.1 ASAHI GLASS CO., LTD (AGC) 61
10.1.1 ASAHI GLASS CO., LTD (AGC) CORPORATION INFORMATION 61
10.1.2 ASAHI GLASS CO., LTD (AGC) INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 61
10.1.3 ASAHI GLASS CO., LTD (AGC) MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 62
10.1.4 ASAHI GLASS CO., LTD (AGC) MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRODUCTS OFFERED 63
10.2 NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD (NEG) 63
10.2.1 NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD (NEG) CORPORATION INFORMATION 63
10.2.2 NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD (NEG) INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 64
10.2.3 NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD (NEG) MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 64
10.2.4 NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD (NEG) MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRODUCTS OFFERED 65
10.3 NALUX CO., LTD. 66
10.3.1 NALUX CO., LTD. CORPORATION INFORMATION 66
10.3.2 NALUX CO., LTD. INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 66
10.3.3 NALUX CO., LTD. MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 67
10.3.4 NALUX CO., LTD. MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRODUCTS OFFERED 67
10.4 JENOPTIK 68
10.4.1 JENOPTIK CORPORATION INFORMATION 68
10.4.2 JENOPTIK INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 69
10.4.3 JENOPTIK MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 69
10.4.4 JENOPTIK MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRODUCTS OFFERED 71
10.5 LIMO GMBH (FOCUSLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC.) 71
10.5.1 LIMO GMBH (FOCUSLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC.) CORPORATION INFORMATION 71
10.5.2 LIMO GMBH (FOCUSLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC.) INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 72
10.5.3 LIMO GMBH (FOCUSLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC.) MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 72
10.5.4 LIMO GMBH (FOCUSLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC.) MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRODUCTS OFFERED 73
10.6 INGENERIC GMBH 74
10.6.1 INGENERIC GMBH CORPORATION INFORMATION 74
10.6.2 INGENERIC GMBH INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 74
10.6.3 INGENERIC GMBH MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 74
10.6.4 INGENERIC GMBH MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRODUCTS OFFERED 76
10.7 SUMITA OPTICAL GLASS, INC. 76
10.7.1 SUMITA OPTICAL GLASS, INC. CORPORATION INFORMATION 76
10.7.2 SUMITA OPTICAL GLASS, INC. INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 77
10.7.3 SUMITA OPTICAL GLASS, INC. MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 77
10.7.4 SUMITA OPTICAL GLASS, INC. MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRODUCTS OFFERED 79
10.8 AXETRIS AG 79
10.8.1 AXETRIS AG CORPORATION INFORMATION 79
10.8.2 AXETRIS AG INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 80
10.8.3 AXETRIS AG MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 80
10.8.4 AXETRIS AG MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRODUCTS OFFERED 81
10.9 VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. 82
10.9.1 VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. CORPORATION INFORMATION 82
10.9.2 VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 82
10.9.3 VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 83
10.9.4 VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRODUCTS OFFERED 84
10.10 ISUZU GLASS LTD. 84
10.10.1 ISUZU GLASS LTD. CORPORATION INFORMATION 84
10.10.2 ISUZU GLASS LTD. INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 85
10.10.3 ISUZU GLASS LTD. MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 85
10.10.4 ISUZU GLASS LTD. MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRODUCTS OFFERED 87
10.11 POWER PHOTONIC 87
10.11.1 POWER PHOTONIC CORPORATION INFORMATION 87
10.11.2 POWER PHOTONIC INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 88
10.11.3 POWER PHOTONIC MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 88
10.11.4 POWER PHOTONIC MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRODUCTS OFFERED 89
10.12 NIL TECHNOLOGY 90
10.12.1 NIL TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION INFORMATION 90
10.12.2 NIL TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 90
10.12.3 NIL TECHNOLOGY MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 91
10.12.4 NIL TECHNOLOGY MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRODUCTS OFFERED 92
11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 93
11.1 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS KEY RAW MATERIALS 93
11.1.1 KEY RAW MATERIALS 93
11.1.2 RAW MATERIALS KEY SUPPLIERS 93
11.2 COST STRUCTURE 94
11.2.1 RAW MATERIALS 94
11.2.2 LABOR COST 94
11.2.3 MANUFACTURING EXPENSES 94
11.3 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET DYNAMICS 94
11.3.1 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS INDUSTRY TRENDS 94
11.3.2 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET DRIVERS 95
11.3.3 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET CHALLENGES 95
12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 96
12.1 SALES CHANNEL 96
12.2 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS DISTRIBUTORS 97
12.3 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS DOWNSTREAM CUSTOMERS 99
13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 100
14 APPENDIX 101
14.1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 101
14.1.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 101
14.1.2 DATA SOURCE 104
14.2 AUTHOR DETAILS 107
Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348852/micro-lens-arrays
Any doubts and questions will be welcome.
Customization of the Report:
This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.
About Us:
QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.
Contact Us
QY Research
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)
Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States
Website: https://us.qyresearch.com