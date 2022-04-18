Micro-Lens Arrays Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Micro-Lens Arrays market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Micro-Lens Arrays market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Micro-Lens Arrays market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Micro-Lens Arrays market size was value at US$ 186.95 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of US$ 343.77 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.12% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The global main manufacturers of Micro-Lens Arrays include Asahi Glass Co., Ltd (AGC), Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd (NEG), Nalux Co., Ltd., Jenoptik, LIMO GmbH (Focuslight Technologies Inc.), Ingeneric GmbH, Sumita Optical Glass, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global six largest players have a share approximately 36.51% in terms of revenue.

The North America Micro-Lens Arrays market size was US$ 49.56 million in 2021, while China was about US$ 34.82 million. The proportion of the China was 18.63% in 2021 and it is predicted that the share will reach 19.61% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 9.84% through the analysis period. As for the Europe Micro-Lens Arrays landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 23.01 million by 2028.

Fully considering the economic change by the COVID-19, Aspherical Micro-Lens Array accounting for 62.39% of the Micro-Lens Arrays global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 221.86 million by 2028, growing at a revised 9.73% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Telecommunications and IT segment is altered to 9.20% CAGR throughout this forecast period (2022-2028) and will hold a share about 63.46% in 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd (AGC)

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd (NEG)

Nalux Co., Ltd.

Jenoptik

LIMO GmbH (Focuslight Technologies Inc.)

Ingeneric GmbH

Sumita Optical Glass, Inc.

Axetris AG

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

Isuzu Glass Ltd.

Power Photonic

NIL Technology

Micro-Lens Arrays Market Segment by Type

Aspherical Micro-Lens Array

Spherical Micro-Lens Array

Micro-Lens Arrays Market Segment by Application

Telecommunications and IT

Automotive Industry

Medical Industry

Others

The report on the Micro-Lens Arrays market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Middle East & Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Micro-Lens Arraysconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Micro-Lens Arraysmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Micro-Lens Arraysmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Micro-Lens Arrayswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Micro-Lens Arrayssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Micro-Lens Arrays companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRODUCT OVERVIEW 1

1.2 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE 3

1.2.1 ASPHERICAL MICRO-LENS ARRAY 3

1.2.2 SPHERICAL MICRO-LENS ARRAY 4

1.3 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 5

1.3.1 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET SIZE OVERVIEW BY TYPE (2017-2028) 5

1.3.2 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS HISTORIC MARKET SIZE REVIEW BY TYPE (2017-2022) 6

1.3.3 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 7

1.4 KEY REGIONS MARKET SIZE SEGMENT BY TYPE 9

1.4.1 NORTH AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 9

1.4.2 EUROPE MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 10

1.4.3 ASIA-PACIFIC MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 11

1.4.4 LATIN AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 12

1.4.5 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 13

2 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 14

2.1 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES (2017-2022) 14

2.2 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY MICRO-LENS ARRAYS REVENUE (2017-2022) 16

2.3 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRICE (2017-2022) 18

2.4 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY MICRO-LENS ARRAYS GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 19

2.5 GLOBAL TOP MANUFACTURERS MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MANUFACTURING BASE DISTRIBUTION, SALES AREA 20

2.6 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET COMPETITIVE SITUATION AND TRENDS 21

2.6.1 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET CONCENTRATION RATE (2017-2022) 21

2.6.2 GLOBAL 3 AND 5 LARGEST MANUFACTURERS BY MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES AND REVENUE IN 2021 22

2.7 GLOBAL TOP MANUFACTURERS BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) & (BASED ON THE REVENUE IN MICRO-LENS ARRAYS AS OF 2021) 23

3 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 25

3.1 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET SIZE AND CAGR BY REGION: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 25

3.2 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION 25

3.2.1 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2017-2022) 25

3.2.2 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2017-2022) 26

3.2.3 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, PRICE, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 27

3.3 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY REGION 27

3.3.1 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2023-2028) 27

3.3.2 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2023-2028) 28

3.3.3 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, PRICE, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2023-2028) 28

4 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS BY APPLICATION 29

4.1 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 29

4.1.1 TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND IT 29

4.1.2 AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY 30

4.1.3 MEDICAL INDUSTRY 30

4.1.4 OTHERS 31

4.2 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 32

4.2.1 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET SIZE OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION (2017-2028) 32

4.2.2 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS HISTORIC MARKET SIZE REVIEW BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 33

4.2.3 GLOBAL MICRO-LENS ARRAYS FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 35

4.3 KEY REGIONS MARKET SIZE SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 36

4.3.1 NORTH AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 36

4.3.2 EUROPE MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 38

4.3.3 ASIA-PACIFIC MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 39

4.3.4 LATIN AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 40

4.3.5 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 42

5 NORTH AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS BY COUNTRY 44

5.1 NORTH AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 44

5.1.1 NORTH AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 44

5.1.2 NORTH AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 44

5.2 NORTH AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 45

5.2.1 NORTH AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 45

5.2.2 NORTH AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 46

6 EUROPE MICRO-LENS ARRAYS BY COUNTRY 47

6.1 EUROPE MICRO-LENS ARRAYS HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 47

6.1.1 EUROPE MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 47

6.1.2 EUROPE MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 48

6.2 EUROPE MICRO-LENS ARRAYS FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 49

6.2.1 EUROPE MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 49

6.2.2 EUROPE MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 50

7 ASIA-PACIFIC MICRO-LENS ARRAYS BY COUNTRY 51

7.1 ASIA-PACIFIC MICRO-LENS ARRAYS HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 51

7.1.1 ASIA-PACIFIC MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 51

7.1.2 ASIA-PACIFIC MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 52

7.2 ASIA-PACIFIC MICRO-LENS ARRAYS FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 53

7.2.1 ASIA-PACIFIC MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 53

7.2.2 ASIA-PACIFIC MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 54

8 LATIN AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS BY COUNTRY 55

8.1 LATIN AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 55

8.1.1 LATIN AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 55

8.1.2 LATIN AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 55

8.2 LATIN AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 56

8.2.1 LATIN AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 56

8.2.2 LATIN AMERICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 57

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS BY COUNTRY 58

9.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 58

9.1.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 58

9.1.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 58

9.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 59

9.2.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 59

9.2.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 59

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN MICRO-LENS ARRAYS BUSINESS 61

10.1 ASAHI GLASS CO., LTD (AGC) 61

10.1.1 ASAHI GLASS CO., LTD (AGC) CORPORATION INFORMATION 61

10.1.2 ASAHI GLASS CO., LTD (AGC) INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 61

10.1.3 ASAHI GLASS CO., LTD (AGC) MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 62

10.1.4 ASAHI GLASS CO., LTD (AGC) MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRODUCTS OFFERED 63

10.2 NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD (NEG) 63

10.2.1 NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD (NEG) CORPORATION INFORMATION 63

10.2.2 NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD (NEG) INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 64

10.2.3 NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD (NEG) MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 64

10.2.4 NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD (NEG) MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRODUCTS OFFERED 65

10.3 NALUX CO., LTD. 66

10.3.1 NALUX CO., LTD. CORPORATION INFORMATION 66

10.3.2 NALUX CO., LTD. INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 66

10.3.3 NALUX CO., LTD. MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 67

10.3.4 NALUX CO., LTD. MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRODUCTS OFFERED 67

10.4 JENOPTIK 68

10.4.1 JENOPTIK CORPORATION INFORMATION 68

10.4.2 JENOPTIK INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 69

10.4.3 JENOPTIK MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 69

10.4.4 JENOPTIK MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRODUCTS OFFERED 71

10.5 LIMO GMBH (FOCUSLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC.) 71

10.5.1 LIMO GMBH (FOCUSLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC.) CORPORATION INFORMATION 71

10.5.2 LIMO GMBH (FOCUSLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC.) INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 72

10.5.3 LIMO GMBH (FOCUSLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC.) MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 72

10.5.4 LIMO GMBH (FOCUSLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC.) MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRODUCTS OFFERED 73

10.6 INGENERIC GMBH 74

10.6.1 INGENERIC GMBH CORPORATION INFORMATION 74

10.6.2 INGENERIC GMBH INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 74

10.6.3 INGENERIC GMBH MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 74

10.6.4 INGENERIC GMBH MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRODUCTS OFFERED 76

10.7 SUMITA OPTICAL GLASS, INC. 76

10.7.1 SUMITA OPTICAL GLASS, INC. CORPORATION INFORMATION 76

10.7.2 SUMITA OPTICAL GLASS, INC. INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 77

10.7.3 SUMITA OPTICAL GLASS, INC. MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 77

10.7.4 SUMITA OPTICAL GLASS, INC. MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRODUCTS OFFERED 79

10.8 AXETRIS AG 79

10.8.1 AXETRIS AG CORPORATION INFORMATION 79

10.8.2 AXETRIS AG INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 80

10.8.3 AXETRIS AG MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 80

10.8.4 AXETRIS AG MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRODUCTS OFFERED 81

10.9 VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. 82

10.9.1 VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. CORPORATION INFORMATION 82

10.9.2 VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 82

10.9.3 VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 83

10.9.4 VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRODUCTS OFFERED 84

10.10 ISUZU GLASS LTD. 84

10.10.1 ISUZU GLASS LTD. CORPORATION INFORMATION 84

10.10.2 ISUZU GLASS LTD. INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 85

10.10.3 ISUZU GLASS LTD. MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 85

10.10.4 ISUZU GLASS LTD. MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRODUCTS OFFERED 87

10.11 POWER PHOTONIC 87

10.11.1 POWER PHOTONIC CORPORATION INFORMATION 87

10.11.2 POWER PHOTONIC INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 88

10.11.3 POWER PHOTONIC MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 88

10.11.4 POWER PHOTONIC MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRODUCTS OFFERED 89

10.12 NIL TECHNOLOGY 90

10.12.1 NIL TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION INFORMATION 90

10.12.2 NIL TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 90

10.12.3 NIL TECHNOLOGY MICRO-LENS ARRAYS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 91

10.12.4 NIL TECHNOLOGY MICRO-LENS ARRAYS PRODUCTS OFFERED 92

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 93

11.1 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS KEY RAW MATERIALS 93

11.1.1 KEY RAW MATERIALS 93

11.1.2 RAW MATERIALS KEY SUPPLIERS 93

11.2 COST STRUCTURE 94

11.2.1 RAW MATERIALS 94

11.2.2 LABOR COST 94

11.2.3 MANUFACTURING EXPENSES 94

11.3 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET DYNAMICS 94

11.3.1 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS INDUSTRY TRENDS 94

11.3.2 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET DRIVERS 95

11.3.3 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS MARKET CHALLENGES 95

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 96

12.1 SALES CHANNEL 96

12.2 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS DISTRIBUTORS 97

12.3 MICRO-LENS ARRAYS DOWNSTREAM CUSTOMERS 99

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 100

14 APPENDIX 101

14.1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 101

14.1.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 101

14.1.2 DATA SOURCE 104

14.2 AUTHOR DETAILS 107

