Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 367.12 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 658.22 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.22% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Dual Element accounting for 47.93% of the Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 317.87 million by 2028, growing at a revised 10.34% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Lighting Control segment is altered to an 7.45% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) market size was US$ 176.68 million in 2021, while the US and Europe Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) were US$ 33.96 million and US$ 51.12 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 10.03% in 2021, while China and Europe are 58.38% and 15.10% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 65.36% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 12.16% through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 8.60%, 5.39%, and 12.56% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 21.04 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 7.98% over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) include Excelitas, Shanghai Nicera Sensor, Senba Sensing, Panasonic and Nippon Ceramic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 60.69% in terms of revenue.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Excelitas

Shanghai Nicera Sensor

Senba Sensing

Panasonic

Nippon Ceramic

Murata

InfraTec

Winsensor

Zilog

Fuji Ceramics

HeimannSensors

Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Segment by Type

Single Element

Dual Element

Others

Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Segment by Application

Lighting Control

Security Application

Home Appliance Control

Others

The report on the Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Passive Infrared Detector (PIR)market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Passive Infrared Detector (PIR)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Passive Infrared Detector (PIR)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Single Element 3

1.2.3 Dual Element 4

1.2.4 Others 4

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 5

1.3.2 Lighting Control 6

1.3.3 Security Application 7

1.3.4 Home Appliance Control 8

1.3.5 Others 8

1.4 Study Objectives 8

1.5 Years Considered 9

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 10

2.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 10

2.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 11

2.3 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 12

2.4 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales by Region 14

2.4.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales by Region (2017-2022) 14

2.4.2 Global Sales Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) by Region (2023-2028) 15

2.5 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue by Region 17

2.5.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 17

2.5.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 17

2.6 North America 18

2.7 Europe 20

2.8 Asia-Pacific 21

2.9 Latin America 23

2.10 Middle East & Africa 25

3 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 27

3.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales by Manufacturers 27

3.1.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 27

3.1.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 28

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) in 2021 28

3.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue by Manufacturers 30

3.2.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 30

3.2.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 31

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue in 2021 31

3.3 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 32

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 33

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 33

3.4.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 33

3.4.3 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 35

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 36

4 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 37

4.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales by Type 37

4.1.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 37

4.1.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 37

4.1.3 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 38

4.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue by Type 39

4.2.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 39

4.2.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 39

4.2.3 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 39

4.3 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Price by Type 41

4.3.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Price by Type (2017-2022) 41

4.3.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 41

5 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 42

5.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales by Application 42

5.1.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 42

5.1.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 42

5.1.3 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 43

5.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue by Application 44

5.2.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 44

5.2.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 44

5.2.3 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 45

5.3 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Price by Application 46

5.3.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Price by Application (2017-2022) 46

5.3.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 46

6 NORTH AMERICA 47

6.1 North America Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Type 47

6.2 North America Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Application 48

6.3 North America Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales by Country 50

6.3.1 North America Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 50

6.3.2 North America Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 51

6.3.3 United States 53

6.3.4 Canada 54

7 EUROPE 55

7.1 Europe Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Type 55

7.2 Europe Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Application 56

7.3 Europe Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Country 58

7.3.1 Europe Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 58

7.3.2 Europe Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 59

7.3.3 Germany 61

7.3.4 France 62

7.3.5 U.K. 63

7.3.6 Italy 64

7.3.7 Russia 65

8 ASIA PACIFIC 66

8.1 Asia Pacific Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Type 66

8.2 Asia Pacific Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Application 67

8.3 Asia Pacific Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Region 69

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales by Region (2017-2028) 69

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 70

8.3.3 China 72

8.3.4 Japan 73

8.3.5 South Korea 74

8.3.6 India 75

8.3.7 Australia 76

8.3.8 Southeast Asia 77

9 LATIN AMERICA 78

9.1 Latin America Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Type 78

9.2 Latin America Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Application 79

9.3 Latin America Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Country 81

9.3.1 Latin America Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 81

9.3.2 Latin America Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 82

9.3.3 Mexico 84

9.3.4 Brazil 85

10 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 86

10.1 Middle East and Africa Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Type 86

10.2 Middle East and Africa Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Application 87

10.3 Middle East and Africa Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Country 89

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 89

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 90

10.3.3 Turkey 92

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia 93

10.3.5 UAE 94

11 CORPORATE PROFILE 95

11.1 Excelitas Technologies 95

11.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 95

11.1.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Product Overview 96

11.1.3 Excelitas Technologies Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales (Million Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/K Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 96

11.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 97

11.2 Shanghai Nicera Sensor 97

11.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 97

11.2.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Product Overview 98

11.2.3 Shanghai Nicera Sensor Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales (Million Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/K Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 98

11.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 99

11.3 Senba Sensing Technology 99

11.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 99

11.3.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Product Overview 100

11.3.3 Senba Sensing Technology Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales (Million Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/K Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 101

11.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 101

11.4 Panasonic 101

11.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 101

11.4.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Product Overview 102

11.4.3 Panasonic Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales (Million Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/K Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 103

11.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 103

11.5 Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. 104

11.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 104

11.5.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Product Overview 104

11.5.3 Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales (Million Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/K Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 105

11.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 105

11.6 Murata 105

11.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 105

11.6.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Product Overview 106

11.6.3 Murata Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales (Million Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/K Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 106

11.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 107

11.7 InfraTec 107

11.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 107

11.7.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Product Overview 108

11.7.3 InfraTec Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales (Million Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/K Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 109

11.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 109

11.8 Winsensor 109

11.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 109

11.8.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Product Overview 110

11.8.3 Winsensor Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales (Million Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/K Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 110

11.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 111

11.9 Zilog 111

11.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 111

11.9.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Product Overview 112

11.9.3 Zilog Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales (Million Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/K Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 112

11.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 112

11.10 Fuji Ceramics Corporation 113

11.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 113

11.10.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Product Overview 114

11.10.3 Fuji Ceramics Corporation Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales (Million Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/K Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 114

11.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 115

11.11 HeimannSensors 115

11.11.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 115

11.11.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Product Overview 116

11.11.3 HeimannSensors Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales (Million Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/K Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 116

11.11.4 Main Business/Business Overview 116

12 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 118

12.1 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Industry Chain Analysis 118

12.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Key Raw Materials 118

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials 118

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 119

12.3 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Production Mode & Process 120

12.4 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales and Marketing 121

12.4.1 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales Channels 121

12.4.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Distributors 122

12.5 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Customers 122

13 PASSIVE INFRARED DETECTOR (PIR) MARKET DYNAMICS 124

13.1.1 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Industry Trends 124

13.1.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Drivers 124

13.1.3 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Challenges 125

13.1.4 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Restraints 125

14 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL PASSIVE INFRARED DETECTOR (PIR) STUDY 126

15 APPENDIX 128

15.1 Research Methodology 128

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 128

15.1.2 Data Source 131

15.2 Author Details 133

