Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players9 min read
The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) market.
Summary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 367.12 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 658.22 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.22% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Dual Element accounting for 47.93% of the Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 317.87 million by 2028, growing at a revised 10.34% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Lighting Control segment is altered to an 7.45% CAGR throughout this forecast period.
China Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) market size was US$ 176.68 million in 2021, while the US and Europe Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) were US$ 33.96 million and US$ 51.12 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 10.03% in 2021, while China and Europe are 58.38% and 15.10% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 65.36% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 12.16% through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 8.60%, 5.39%, and 12.56% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 21.04 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 7.98% over the forecast period.
The global key manufacturers of Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) include Excelitas, Shanghai Nicera Sensor, Senba Sensing, Panasonic and Nippon Ceramic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 60.69% in terms of revenue.
For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348853/passive-infrared-detector-pir
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Excelitas
Shanghai Nicera Sensor
Senba Sensing
Panasonic
Nippon Ceramic
Murata
InfraTec
Winsensor
Zilog
Fuji Ceramics
HeimannSensors
Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Segment by Type
Single Element
Dual Element
Others
Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Segment by Application
Lighting Control
Security Application
Home Appliance Control
Others
The report on the Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) market covers the following region (country) analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Passive Infrared Detector (PIR)market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Passive Infrared Detector (PIR)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Passive Infrared Detector (PIR)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 STUDY COVERAGE 1
1.1 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1
1.2.2 Single Element 3
1.2.3 Dual Element 4
1.2.4 Others 4
1.3 Market by Application 4
1.3.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 5
1.3.2 Lighting Control 6
1.3.3 Security Application 7
1.3.4 Home Appliance Control 8
1.3.5 Others 8
1.4 Study Objectives 8
1.5 Years Considered 9
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 10
2.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 10
2.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 11
2.3 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 12
2.4 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales by Region 14
2.4.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales by Region (2017-2022) 14
2.4.2 Global Sales Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) by Region (2023-2028) 15
2.5 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue by Region 17
2.5.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 17
2.5.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 17
2.6 North America 18
2.7 Europe 20
2.8 Asia-Pacific 21
2.9 Latin America 23
2.10 Middle East & Africa 25
3 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 27
3.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales by Manufacturers 27
3.1.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 27
3.1.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 28
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) in 2021 28
3.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue by Manufacturers 30
3.2.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 30
3.2.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 31
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue in 2021 31
3.3 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 32
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 33
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 33
3.4.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 33
3.4.3 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 35
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 36
4 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 37
4.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales by Type 37
4.1.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 37
4.1.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 37
4.1.3 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 38
4.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue by Type 39
4.2.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 39
4.2.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 39
4.2.3 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 39
4.3 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Price by Type 41
4.3.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Price by Type (2017-2022) 41
4.3.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 41
5 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 42
5.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales by Application 42
5.1.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 42
5.1.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 42
5.1.3 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 43
5.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue by Application 44
5.2.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 44
5.2.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 44
5.2.3 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 45
5.3 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Price by Application 46
5.3.1 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Price by Application (2017-2022) 46
5.3.2 Global Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 46
6 NORTH AMERICA 47
6.1 North America Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Type 47
6.2 North America Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Application 48
6.3 North America Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales by Country 50
6.3.1 North America Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 50
6.3.2 North America Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 51
6.3.3 United States 53
6.3.4 Canada 54
7 EUROPE 55
7.1 Europe Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Type 55
7.2 Europe Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Application 56
7.3 Europe Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Country 58
7.3.1 Europe Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 58
7.3.2 Europe Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 59
7.3.3 Germany 61
7.3.4 France 62
7.3.5 U.K. 63
7.3.6 Italy 64
7.3.7 Russia 65
8 ASIA PACIFIC 66
8.1 Asia Pacific Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Type 66
8.2 Asia Pacific Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Application 67
8.3 Asia Pacific Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Region 69
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales by Region (2017-2028) 69
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 70
8.3.3 China 72
8.3.4 Japan 73
8.3.5 South Korea 74
8.3.6 India 75
8.3.7 Australia 76
8.3.8 Southeast Asia 77
9 LATIN AMERICA 78
9.1 Latin America Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Type 78
9.2 Latin America Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Application 79
9.3 Latin America Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Country 81
9.3.1 Latin America Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 81
9.3.2 Latin America Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 82
9.3.3 Mexico 84
9.3.4 Brazil 85
10 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 86
10.1 Middle East and Africa Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Type 86
10.2 Middle East and Africa Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Application 87
10.3 Middle East and Africa Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Size by Country 89
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 89
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 90
10.3.3 Turkey 92
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia 93
10.3.5 UAE 94
11 CORPORATE PROFILE 95
11.1 Excelitas Technologies 95
11.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 95
11.1.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Product Overview 96
11.1.3 Excelitas Technologies Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales (Million Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/K Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 96
11.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 97
11.2 Shanghai Nicera Sensor 97
11.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 97
11.2.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Product Overview 98
11.2.3 Shanghai Nicera Sensor Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales (Million Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/K Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 98
11.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 99
11.3 Senba Sensing Technology 99
11.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 99
11.3.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Product Overview 100
11.3.3 Senba Sensing Technology Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales (Million Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/K Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 101
11.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 101
11.4 Panasonic 101
11.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 101
11.4.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Product Overview 102
11.4.3 Panasonic Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales (Million Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/K Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 103
11.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 103
11.5 Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. 104
11.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 104
11.5.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Product Overview 104
11.5.3 Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales (Million Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/K Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 105
11.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 105
11.6 Murata 105
11.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 105
11.6.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Product Overview 106
11.6.3 Murata Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales (Million Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/K Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 106
11.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 107
11.7 InfraTec 107
11.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 107
11.7.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Product Overview 108
11.7.3 InfraTec Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales (Million Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/K Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 109
11.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 109
11.8 Winsensor 109
11.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 109
11.8.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Product Overview 110
11.8.3 Winsensor Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales (Million Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/K Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 110
11.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 111
11.9 Zilog 111
11.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 111
11.9.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Product Overview 112
11.9.3 Zilog Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales (Million Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/K Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 112
11.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 112
11.10 Fuji Ceramics Corporation 113
11.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 113
11.10.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Product Overview 114
11.10.3 Fuji Ceramics Corporation Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales (Million Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/K Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 114
11.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 115
11.11 HeimannSensors 115
11.11.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 115
11.11.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Product Overview 116
11.11.3 HeimannSensors Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales (Million Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/K Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2017-2022) 116
11.11.4 Main Business/Business Overview 116
12 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 118
12.1 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Industry Chain Analysis 118
12.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Key Raw Materials 118
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials 118
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 119
12.3 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Production Mode & Process 120
12.4 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales and Marketing 121
12.4.1 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Sales Channels 121
12.4.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Distributors 122
12.5 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Customers 122
13 PASSIVE INFRARED DETECTOR (PIR) MARKET DYNAMICS 124
13.1.1 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Industry Trends 124
13.1.2 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Drivers 124
13.1.3 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Challenges 125
13.1.4 Passive Infrared Detector (PIR) Market Restraints 125
14 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL PASSIVE INFRARED DETECTOR (PIR) STUDY 126
15 APPENDIX 128
15.1 Research Methodology 128
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 128
15.1.2 Data Source 131
15.2 Author Details 133
Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348853/passive-infrared-detector-pir
Any doubts and questions will be welcome.
Customization of the Report:
This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.
About Us:
QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.
Contact Us
QY Research
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)
Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States
Website: https://us.qyresearch.com