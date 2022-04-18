Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 171.87 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 336.42 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.14% during the review period.

The global main manufacturers of Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) include Danimer Scientific, Kaneka, Nafigate Corporation, Tian’an Biopolymer, Biomer, Shenzhen Ecomann Technology, RWDC Industries, Newlight Technologies, CJ CheilJedang, PHB Industrial S.A., Mango Materials, etc. In 2021, the global six largest players have a share approximately 93.59% in terms of revenue.

The North America Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market is estimated at US$ 48.78 million in 2021, while China is forecast to reach US$ 8.16 million by 2028. The proportion of the China is 2.25% in 2021 and it is predicted that the share will reach 2.43% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 11.22 % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) landscape, France is projected to reach US$ 53.9 million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is 10.47 % and 10.02 % respectively for the next 6-year period.

PHB accounting for 10.12% of the Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$36.77 million by 2028, growing at a revised 11.34% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Packaging segment is altered to an 11.01% CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about 32.79% in 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Danimer Scientific

Kaneka

Nafigate Corporation

Tian’an Biopolymer

Biomer

Shenzhen Ecomann Technology

RWDC Industries

Newlight Technologies

CJ CheilJedang

PHB Industrial S.A.

Mango Materials

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Segment by Type

PHB

PHBV

P34HB

PHBHHx

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Segment by Application

Packaging

Biomedical Implant

Agricultural

Food Services

Others

The report on the Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Czechia

Ireland

Netherlands

Belgium

Spain

Austria

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Venezuela

Middle East & Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) PRODUCT OVERVIEW 1

1.2 POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE 5

1.2.1 PHB 5

1.2.2 PHBV 6

1.2.3 P34HB 7

1.2.4 PHBHHX 8

1.3 GLOBAL POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 9

1.3.1 GLOBAL POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) MARKET SIZE OVERVIEW BY TYPE (2017-2028) 10

1.3.2 GLOBAL POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) HISTORIC MARKET SIZE REVIEW BY TYPE (2017-2022) 11

1.3.3 GLOBAL POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 12

1.4 KEY REGIONS MARKET SIZE SEGMENT BY TYPE 14

1.4.1 NORTH AMERICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 14

1.4.2 EUROPE POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 16

1.4.3 ASIA-PACIFIC POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 18

1.4.4 LATIN AMERICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 20

1.4.5 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 22

2 POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 25

2.1 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES (2017-2022) 25

2.2 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) REVENUE (2017-2022) 26

2.3 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) PRICE (2017-2022) 27

2.4 GLOBAL TOP MANUFACTURERS POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) MANUFACTURING BASE DISTRIBUTION, SALES AREA, PRODUCT TYPE 28

2.5 POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) MARKET COMPETITIVE SITUATION AND TRENDS 28

2.5.1 POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) MARKET CONCENTRATION RATE (2017-2022) 28

2.5.2 GLOBAL 3 AND 5 LARGEST MANUFACTURERS BY POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES AND REVENUE IN 2021 29

2.6 DATE OF KEY MANUFACTURERS ESTABLISHED 30

2.7 KEY MANUFACTURERS POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) PRODUCT OFFERED 31

3 POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 32

3.1 GLOBAL POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) MARKET SIZE AND CAGR BY REGION: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 32

3.2 GLOBAL POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION 32

3.2.1 GLOBAL POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2017-2022) 32

3.2.2 GLOBAL POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2017-2022) 33

3.2.3 GLOBAL POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES (VOLUME & VALUE), PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 33

3.3 GLOBAL POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY REGION 34

3.3.1 GLOBAL POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2023-2028) 34

3.3.2 GLOBAL POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2023-2028) 34

3.3.3 GLOBAL POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES (VOLUME & VALUE), PRICE AND GROSS MARGIN (2023-2028) 35

4 POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) BY APPLICATION 36

4.1 POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 36

4.1.1 PACKAGING 36

4.1.2 BIOMEDICAL IMPLANT 37

4.1.3 AGRICULTURAL 37

4.1.4 FOOD SERVICES 38

4.2 GLOBAL POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 39

4.2.1 GLOBAL POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) MARKET SIZE OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION (2017-2028) 39

4.2.2 GLOBAL POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) HISTORIC MARKET SIZE REVIEW BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 40

4.2.3 GLOBAL POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 42

4.3 KEY REGIONS MARKET SIZE SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 44

4.3.1 NORTH AMERICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 44

4.3.2 EUROPE POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 45

4.3.3 ASIA-PACIFIC POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 47

4.3.4 LATIN AMERICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 49

4.3.5 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 51

5 NORTH AMERICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) BY COUNTRY 54

5.1 NORTH AMERICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 54

5.1.1 NORTH AMERICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 54

5.1.2 NORTH AMERICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 54

5.2 NORTH AMERICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 55

5.2.1 NORTH AMERICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 55

5.2.2 NORTH AMERICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 55

6 EUROPE POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) BY COUNTRY 56

6.1 EUROPE POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 56

6.1.1 EUROPE POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 56

6.1.2 EUROPE POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 57

6.2 EUROPE POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 58

6.2.1 EUROPE POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 58

6.2.2 EUROPE POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 59

7 ASIA-PACIFIC POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) BY REGION 60

7.1 ASIA-PACIFIC POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION 60

7.1.1 ASIA-PACIFIC POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2017-2022) 60

7.1.2 ASIA-PACIFIC POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2017-2022) 60

7.2 ASIA-PACIFIC POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY REGION 61

7.2.1 ASIA-PACIFIC POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2023-2028) 61

7.2.2 ASIA-PACIFIC POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2023-2028) 62

8 LATIN AMERICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) BY COUNTRY 64

8.1 LATIN AMERICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 64

8.1.1 LATIN AMERICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 64

8.1.2 LATIN AMERICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 64

8.2 LATIN AMERICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 65

8.2.1 LATIN AMERICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 65

8.2.2 LATIN AMERICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 65

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) BY COUNTRY 67

9.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 67

9.1.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 67

9.1.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 67

9.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 67

9.2.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 67

9.2.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 67

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) BUSINESS 68

10.1 DANIMER SCIENTIFIC 68

10.1.1 DANIMER SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION INFORMATION 68

10.1.2 DANIMER SCIENTIFIC INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 68

10.1.3 DANIMER SCIENTIFIC POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 69

10.1.4 DANIMER SCIENTIFIC POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) PRODUCTS OFFERED 69

10.2 KANEKA 69

10.2.1 KANEKA CORPORATION INFORMATION 70

10.2.2 KANEKA INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 70

10.2.3 KANEKA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 70

10.2.4 KANEKA POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) PRODUCTS OFFERED 71

10.3 NAFIGATE CORPORATION 71

10.3.1 NAFIGATE CORPORATION CORPORATION INFORMATION 71

10.3.2 NAFIGATE CORPORATION INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 71

10.3.3 NAFIGATE CORPORATION POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 72

10.3.4 NAFIGATE CORPORATION POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) PRODUCTS OFFERED 72

10.4 TIAN’AN BIOPOLYMER 73

10.4.1 TIAN’AN BIOPOLYMER CORPORATION INFORMATION 73

10.4.2 TIAN’AN BIOPOLYMER INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 73

10.4.3 TIAN’AN BIOPOLYMER POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 73

10.4.4 TIAN’AN BIOPOLYMER POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) PRODUCTS OFFERED 74

10.5 BIOMER 74

10.5.1 BIOMER CORPORATION INFORMATION 74

10.5.2 BIOMER INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 75

10.5.3 BIOMER POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 75

10.5.4 BIOMER POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) PRODUCTS OFFERED 75

10.6 SHENZHEN ECOMANN TECHNOLOGY 76

10.6.1 SHENZHEN ECOMANN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION INFORMATION 76

10.6.2 SHENZHEN ECOMANN TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 76

10.6.3 SHENZHEN ECOMANN TECHNOLOGY POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 77

10.6.4 SHENZHEN ECOMANN TECHNOLOGY POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) PRODUCTS OFFERED 77

10.7 RWDC INDUSTRIES 77

10.7.1 RWDC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION INFORMATION 78

10.7.2 RWDC INDUSTRIES INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 78

10.7.3 RWDC INDUSTRIES POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 78

10.7.4 RWDC INDUSTRIES POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) PRODUCTS OFFERED 78

10.8 NEWLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES 79

10.8.1 NEWLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION INFORMATION 79

10.8.2 NEWLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 80

10.8.3 NEWLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 80

10.8.4 NEWLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) PRODUCTS OFFERED 80

10.9 CJ CHEILJEDANG 81

10.9.1 CJ CHEILJEDANG CORPORATION INFORMATION 81

10.9.2 CJ CHEILJEDANG INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 81

10.9.3 CJ CHEILJEDANG POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 82

10.9.4 CJ CHEILJEDANG POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) PRODUCTS OFFERED 82

10.10 PHB INDUSTRIAL S.A. 82

10.10.1 PHB INDUSTRIAL S.A. CORPORATION INFORMATION 82

10.10.2 PHB INDUSTRIAL S.A. INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 83

10.10.3 PHB INDUSTRIAL S.A. POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 83

10.10.4 PHB INDUSTRIAL S.A. POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) PRODUCTS OFFERED 83

10.11 MANGO MATERIALS 84

10.11.1 MANGO MATERIALS CORPORATION INFORMATION 84

10.11.2 MANGO MATERIALS INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 84

10.11.3 MANGO MATERIALS POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 85

10.11.4 MANGO MATERIALS POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) PRODUCTS OFFERED 85

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 86

11.1 POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) KEY RAW MATERIALS 86

11.1.1 KEY RAW MATERIALS 86

11.1.2 KEY RAW MATERIALS PRICE 86

11.1.3 RAW MATERIALS KEY SUPPLIERS 87

11.2 MANUFACTURING COST STRUCTURE 87

11.2.1 RAW MATERIALS 88

11.2.2 LABOR COST 88

11.2.3 MANUFACTURING EXPENSES 88

11.3 POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) INDUSTRIAL CHAIN ANALYSIS 88

11.4 POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) MARKET DYNAMICS 89

11.4.1 POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) MARKET DRIVERS 89

11.4.2 POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) MARKET CHALLENGES 89

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 90

12.1 SALES CHANNEL 90

12.2 POLYHYDROXYALKANOATE (PHA) DOWNSTREAM CUSTOMERS 91

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 92

14 APPENDIX 93

14.1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 93

14.1.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 93

14.1.2 DATA SOURCE 96

14.2 AUTHOR DETAILS 99

