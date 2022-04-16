Personal Electric Cutting Machine Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Personal Electric Cutting Machine market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Personal Electric Cutting Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348314/personal-electric-cutting-machine

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Personal Electric Cutting Machine Market

Demand for Personal Electric Cutting Machine has been strong due to the trend of consumers remaining at their homes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to our investigation, the global Personal Electric Cutting Machine market size was estimated to be worth US$ 814.37 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1,793.63 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.12% during the review period.

Global Personal Electric Cutting Machine Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Cricut

Brother

Silhouette America

Sizzix

Crafter’s Companion

Pazzles

Silver Bullet Cutters

Craftwell

Segment by Type

With LCD Display

Without LCD Display

Segment by Application

Home Use

School Use

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Personal Electric Cutting Machineconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Personal Electric Cutting Machinemarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Personal Electric Cutting Machinemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Personal Electric Cutting Machinewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Personal Electric Cutting Machinesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Personal Electric Cutting Machine companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Personal Electric Cutting Machine Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Personal Electric Cutting Machine 1

1.2 Personal Electric Cutting Machine Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Personal Electric Cutting Machine Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028) 2

1.2.2 With LCD Display 2

1.2.3 Without LCD Display 3

1.3 Personal Electric Cutting Machine Segment by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Personal Electric Cutting Machine Sales Comparison by Application (2022-2028) 4

1.3.2 Home Use 5

1.3.3 School Use 5

1.3.4 Others 6

1.4 Global Personal Electric Cutting Machine Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 6

1.4.1 Global Personal Electric Cutting Machine Revenue 2017-2028 6

1.4.2 Global Personal Electric Cutting Machine Sales 2017-2028 8

1.4.3 Personal Electric Cutting Machine Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028 8

2 Personal Electric Cutting Machine Market Competition by Manufacturers 9

2.1 Global Personal Electric Cutting Machine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 9

2.2 Global Personal Electric Cutting Machine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 11

2.3 Global Personal Electric Cutting Machine Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 13

2.4 Manufacturers Personal Electric Cutting Machine Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type 13

2.5 Personal Electric Cutting Machine Market Competitive Situation and Trends 14

2.5.1 Personal Electric Cutting Machine Market Concentration Rate 14

2.5.2 The Global 5 and 3 Largest Personal Electric Cutting Machine Players Market Share by Revenue 15

2.5.3 Global Personal Electric Cutting Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 15

3 Global Personal Electric Cutting Machine Production by Region 17

3.1 Global Personal Electric Cutting Machine Production Capacity (2017-2028) 17

3.2 Global Personal Electric Cutting Machine Production by Region 17

3.3 China 19

3.4 Southeast Asia 20

4 Personal Electric Cutting Machine Retrospective Market Scenario by Region 21

4.1 Global Personal Electric Cutting Machine Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022 21

4.2 Global Personal Electric Cutting Machine Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022 21

4.3 North America Personal Electric Cutting Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country 22

4.3.1 North America Personal Electric Cutting Machine Sales by Country 22

4.3.2 North America Personal Electric Cutting Machine Revenue by Country 23

4.3.3 U.S. 24

4.3.4 Canada 25

4.3.5 Mexico 26

4.4 Europe Personal Electric Cutting Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country 26

4.4.1 Europe Personal Electric Cutting Machine Sales by Country 26

4.4.2 Europe Personal Electric Cutting Machine Revenue by Country 27

4.4.3 Germany 28

4.4.4 France 29

4.4.5 U.K. 30

4.4.6 Italy 31

4.4.7 Russia 32

4.4.8 Spain 33

4.5 Asia Pacific Personal Electric Cutting Machine Market Facts & Figures by Region 33

4.5.1 Asia Pacific Personal Electric Cutting Machine Sales by Region 33

4.5.2 Asia Pacific Personal Electric Cutting Machine Revenue by Region 34

4.5.3 China 35

4.5.4 Japan 36

4.5.5 South Korea 37

4.5.6 India 38

4.5.7 Australia 39

4.5.8 Taiwan 40

4.5.9 Southeast Asia 41

4.6 Latin America Personal Electric Cutting Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country 41

4.6.1 Latin America Personal Electric Cutting Machine Sales by Country 41

4.6.2 Latin America Personal Electric Cutting Machine Revenue by Country 42

4.6.3 Brazil 43

4.6.4 Argentina 44

4.6.5 Colombia 45

4.7 Middle East and Africa Personal Electric Cutting Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country 45

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Electric Cutting Machine Sales by Country 45

4.7.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Electric Cutting Machine Revenue by Country 46

4.7.3 Middle East 47

4.7.4 Africa 48

5 Personal Electric Cutting Machine Historic Market Analysis by Type 49

5.1 Global Personal Electric Cutting Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 49

5.2 Global Personal Electric Cutting Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 50

5.3 Global Personal Electric Cutting Machine Price by Type (2017-2022) 51

6 Personal Electric Cutting Machine Historic Market Analysis by Application 52

6.1 Global Personal Electric Cutting Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 52

6.2 Global Personal Electric Cutting Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 52

6.3 Global Personal Electric Cutting Machine Price by Application (2017-2022) 53

7 Key Companies Profiled 54

7.1 Cricut 54

7.1.1 Cricut Corporation Information 54

7.1.2 Cricut Description and Business Overview 54

7.1.3 Cricut Personal Electric Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 55

7.1.4 Cricut Personal Electric Cutting Machine Product Portfolio 55

7.2 Brother 55

7.2.1 Brother Corporation Information 55

7.2.2 Brother Description and Business Overview 56

7.2.3 Brother Personal Electric Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 56

7.2.4 Brother Personal Electric Cutting Machine Product Portfolio 57

7.3 Silhouette America 57

7.3.1 Silhouette America Corporation Information 57

7.3.2 Silhouette America Description and Business Overview 58

7.3.3 Silhouette America Personal Electric Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 58

7.3.4 Silhouette America Personal Electric Cutting Machine Product Portfolio 58

7.4 Sizzix 59

7.4.1 Sizzix Corporation Information 59

7.4.2 Sizzix Description and Business Overview 59

7.4.3 Sizzix Personal Electric Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 60

7.4.4 Sizzix Personal Electric Cutting Machine Product Portfolio 60

7.5 Crafter 檚 Companion 60

7.5.1 Crafter 檚 Companion Corporation Information 60

7.5.2 Crafter 檚 Companion Description and Business Overview 61

7.5.3 Crafter 檚 Companion Personal Electric Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 61

7.5.4 Crafter 檚 Companion Personal Electric Cutting Machine Product Portfolio 62

7.6 Pazzles 62

7.6.1 Pazzles Corporation Information 62

7.6.2 Pazzles Description and Business Overview 63

7.6.3 Pazzles Personal Electric Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 63

7.6.4 Pazzles Personal Electric Cutting Machine Product Portfolio 63

7.7 Silver Bullet Cutters 64

7.7.1 Silver Bullet Cutters Corporation Information 64

7.7.2 Silver Bullet Cutters Description and Business Overview 64

7.7.3 Silver Bullet Cutters Personal Electric Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 65

7.7.4 Silver Bullet Cutters Personal Electric Cutting Machine Product Portfolio 65

7.8 Craftwell 65

7.8.1 Craftwell Corporation Information 65

7.8.2 Craftwell Description and Business Overview 66

7.8.3 Craftwell Personal Electric Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 66

7.8.4 Craftwell Personal Electric Cutting Machine Product Portfolio 66

8 Personal Electric Cutting Machine Manufacturing Cost Analysis 68

8.1 Personal Electric Cutting Machine Key Raw Materials Analysis 68

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 68

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 68

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 69

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Personal Electric Cutting Machine 70

8.4 Personal Electric Cutting Machine Industrial Chain Analysis 71

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 72

9.1 Marketing Channel 72

9.2 Personal Electric Cutting Machine Distributors List 72

9.3 Personal Electric Cutting Machine Customers 73

10 Personal Electric Cutting Machine Market Dynamics 75

10.1 Personal Electric Cutting Machine Industry Trends 75

10.2 Personal Electric Cutting Machine Market Drivers 75

10.3 Personal Electric Cutting Machine Market Challenges 76

10.4 Personal Electric Cutting Machine Market Restraints 76

11 Production and Supply Forecast 77

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Personal Electric Cutting Machine by Region (2023-2028) 77

11.2 China Personal Electric Cutting Machine Production Forecast (2023-2028) 78

11.3 Southeast Asia Personal Electric Cutting Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028) 79

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 80

12.1 Personal Electric Cutting Machine Market Estimates and Projections by Region 80

12.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Personal Electric Cutting Machine by Region (2023-2028) 80

12.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Personal Electric Cutting Machine by Region (2023-2028) 81

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Personal Electric Cutting Machine by Country 81

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Personal Electric Cutting Machine by Country 82

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Personal Electric Cutting Machine by Region 82

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Personal Electric Cutting Machine by Country 83

12.6 Middle East and Africa Forecasted Consumption of Personal Electric Cutting Machine by Region 83

13 Forecast by Type and by Application 84

13.1 Personal Electric Cutting Machine Market Estimates and Projections by Type 84

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Personal Electric Cutting Machine by Type (2023-2028) 84

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Personal Electric Cutting Machine by Type (2023-2028) 84

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Personal Electric Cutting Machine by Type (2023-2028) 85

13.2 Personal Electric Cutting Machine Market Estimates and Projections by Application 85

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Personal Electric Cutting Machine by Application (2023-2028) 85

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Personal Electric Cutting Machine by Application (2023-2028) 86

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Personal Electric Cutting Machine by Application (2023-2028) 87

14 Research Findings and Conclusion 88

15 Methodology and Data Source 89

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 89

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 89

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 90

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 91

15.2 Data Source 92

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 92

15.2.2 Primary Sources 93

15.3 Author List 95

15.4 Disclaimer 95

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348314/personal-electric-cutting-machine

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com