Refined Cotton Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Refined Cotton market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Refined Cotton market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Refined Cotton market.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Refined Cotton Market

The Refined Cotton market was valued at US$ 839.41 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 885.37 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 0.92% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2028.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Refined Cotton capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and regions (or countries), from 2017 to 2021, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Refined Cotton by regions (countries), company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2021 and forecast to 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Manas Xiangyun Chemical Fiber

Georgia-Pacific

Jinhanjiang Refined Cotton

Fargona Kimyo Zavodi

Global Komsco Daewoo

Anhui Snow Dragon Fiber Technology

Nantong Yaohua Fibre

Sriman Chemicals”

Milouban

Su Noke Chemical

North Chemical Industries

Hubei Golden Ring

CELSUR

Jinqiu Cotton

Xinxiang T.N.C Chemical

GRN Cellulose

Refined Cotton Market Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Refined Cotton Market Segment by Application

Cellulose Ethers

Cellulose Acetate

Nitrocellulose

Others

The report on the Refined Cotton market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

Europe

China

India

CIS

Sales by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Refined Cottonconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Refined Cottonmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Refined Cottonmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Refined Cottonwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Refined Cottonsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Refined Cotton companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Refined Cotton Research Scope 1

1.2 Market Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Refined Cotton Market Size Growth Rate by Type 1

1.2.2 Industrial Grade 3

1.2.3 Food Grade 3

1.3 Market Segment by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Refined Cotton Market Size Growth Rate by Application 3

1.3.2 Cellulose Ethers 4

1.3.3 Cellulose Acetate 5

1.3.4 Nitrocellulose 6

1.4 Study Objectives 6

1.5 Years Considered 7

2 GLOBAL REFINED COTTON PRODUCTION 8

2.1 Global Refined Cotton Production Capacity (2017-2028) 8

2.2 Global Refined Cotton Production by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 8

2.3 Global Refined Cotton Production by Region 10

2.3.1 Global Refined Cotton Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 10

2.3.2 Global Refined Cotton Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 11

2.3.3 North America 12

2.3.4 Europe 13

2.3.5 China 13

2.3.6 India 14

2.3.7 CIS 14

2.4 Industry Trends 15

2.4.1 Refined Cotton Industry Trends 15

2.4.2 Refined Cotton Market Drivers 15

2.4.3 Refined Cotton Market Challenges 15

2.4.4 Refined Cotton Market Restraints 16

3 GLOBAL REFINED COTTON SALES 17

3.1 Global Refined Cotton Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 17

3.2 Global Refined Cotton Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 17

3.3 Global Refined Cotton Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 18

3.4 Global Top Refined Cotton Regions by Sales 20

3.4.1 Global Top Refined Cotton Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 20

3.4.2 Global Top Refined Cotton Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 21

3.5 Global Top Refined Cotton Regions by Revenue 22

3.5.1 Global Top Refined Cotton Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 22

3.5.2 Global Top Refined Cotton Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 23

3.5.3 North America 24

3.5.4 Europe 25

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific 26

3.5.6 Latin America 27

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 28

4 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 29

4.1 Global Refined Cotton Production Capacity by Manufacturers 29

4.2 Global Refined Cotton Sales by Manufacturers 30

4.2.1 Global Top Refined Cotton Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022) 30

4.2.2 Global Top Refined Cotton Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2017-2022) 31

4.2.3 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Companies by Refined Cotton Sales in 2021 32

4.3 Global Refined Cotton Revenue by Manufacturers 33

4.3.1 Global Top Refined Cotton Manufacturers by Revenue (2017-2022) 33

4.3.2 Global Top Refined Cotton Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2017-2022) 33

4.4 Global Refined Cotton Sales Price by Manufacturers 34

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 35

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 35

4.5.2 Global Refined Cotton Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 35

4.5.3 Global Refined Cotton Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 36

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 38

5 ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS BY TYPE 39

5.1 Global Refined Cotton Sales by Type 39

5.1.1 Global Refined Cotton Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 39

5.1.2 Global Refined Cotton Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 39

5.1.3 Global Refined Cotton Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 39

5.2 Global Refined Cotton Revenue by Type 40

5.2.1 Global Refined Cotton Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 40

5.2.2 Global Refined Cotton Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 40

5.2.3 Global Refined Cotton Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 41

5.3 Global Refined Cotton Price by Type 42

5.3.1 Global Refined Cotton Price by Type (2017-2022) 42

5.3.2 Global Refined Cotton Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 42

6 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 43

6.1 Global Refined Cotton Sales by Application 43

6.1.1 Global Refined Cotton Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 43

6.1.2 Global Refined Cotton Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 43

6.1.3 Global Refined Cotton Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 43

6.2 Global Refined Cotton Revenue by Application 44

6.2.1 Global Refined Cotton Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 44

6.2.2 Global Refined Cotton Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 45

6.2.3 Global Refined Cotton Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 45

6.3 Global Refined Cotton Price by Application 46

6.3.1 Global Refined Cotton Price by Application (2017-2022) 46

6.3.2 Global Refined Cotton Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 46

7 NORTH AMERICA 48

7.1 North America Refined Cotton Sales Breakdown by Company 48

7.1.1 North America Refined Cotton Sales by Company (2017-2022) 48

7.1.2 North America Refined Cotton Revenue by Company (2017-2022) 48

7.2 North America Refined Cotton Market Size by Type 49

7.2.1 North America Refined Cotton Sales by Type (2017-2028) 49

7.2.2 North America Refined Cotton Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 50

7.3 North America Refined Cotton Market Size by Application 51

7.3.1 North America Refined Cotton Sales by Application (2017-2028) 51

7.3.2 North America Refined Cotton Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 52

7.4 North America Refined Cotton Sales by Country 53

7.4.1 North America Refined Cotton Sales by Country (2017-2028) 53

7.4.2 North America Refined Cotton Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 54

7.4.3 U.S. 56

7.4.4 Canada 56

8 EUROPE 57

8.1 Europe Refined Cotton Sales Breakdown by Company 57

8.1.1 Europe Refined Cotton Sales by Company (2017-2022) 57

8.1.2 Europe Refined Cotton Revenue by Company (2017-2022) 57

8.2 Europe Refined Cotton Market Size by Type 58

8.2.1 Europe Refined Cotton Sales by Type (2017-2028) 58

8.2.2 Europe Refined Cotton Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 59

8.3 Europe Refined Cotton Market Size by Application 60

8.3.1 Europe Refined Cotton Sales by Application (2017-2028) 60

8.3.2 Europe Refined Cotton Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 61

8.4 Europe Refined Cotton Market Size by Country 62

8.4.1 Europe Refined Cotton Sales by Country (2017-2028) 62

8.4.2 Europe Refined Cotton Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 63

8.4.3 Germany 65

8.4.4 France 65

8.4.5 U.K. 66

8.4.6 Italy 66

8.4.7 Russia 67

9 ASIA PACIFIC 68

9.1 Asia Pacific Refined Cotton Sales Breakdown by Company 68

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Refined Cotton Sales by Company (2017-2022) 68

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Refined Cotton Revenue by Company (2017-2022) 69

9.2 Asia Pacific Refined Cotton Market Size by Type 70

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Refined Cotton Sales by Type (2017-2028) 70

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Refined Cotton Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 71

9.3 Asia Pacific Refined Cotton Market Size by Application 72

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Refined Cotton Sales by Application (2017-2028) 72

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Refined Cotton Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 73

9.4 Asia Pacific Refined Cotton Market Size by Region 74

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Refined Cotton Sales by Region (2017-2028) 74

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Refined Cotton Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 76

9.4.3 China 77

9.4.4 Japan 78

9.4.5 South Korea 78

9.4.6 India 79

9.4.7 Australia 79

9.4.8 China Taiwan 80

9.4.9 Indonesia 80

9.4.10 Thailand 81

9.4.11 Malaysia 81

10 LATIN AMERICA 82

10.1 Latin America Refined Cotton Sales Breakdown by Company 82

10.1.1 Latin America Refined Cotton Sales by Company (2017-2022) 82

10.1.2 Latin America Refined Cotton Revenue by Company (2017-2022) 82

10.2 Latin America Refined Cotton Market Size by Type 83

10.2.1 Latin America Refined Cotton Sales by Type (2017-2028) 83

10.2.2 Latin America Refined Cotton Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 84

10.3 Latin America Refined Cotton Market Size by Application 85

10.3.1 Latin America Refined Cotton Sales by Application (2017-2028) 85

10.3.2 Latin America Refined Cotton Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 86

10.4 Latin America Refined Cotton Market Size by Country 87

10.4.1 Latin America Refined Cotton Sales by Country (2017-2028) 87

10.4.2 Latin America Refined Cotton Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 88

10.4.3 Mexico 90

10.4.4 Brazil 90

10.4.5 Argentina 91

11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 92

11.1 Middle East and Africa Refined Cotton Sales Breakdown by Company 92

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Refined Cotton Sales by Company (2017-2022) 92

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Refined Cotton Revenue by Company (2017-2022) 92

11.2 Middle East and Africa Refined Cotton Market Size by Type 93

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Refined Cotton Sales by Type (2017-2028) 93

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Refined Cotton Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 94

11.3 Middle East and Africa Refined Cotton Market Size by Application 95

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Refined Cotton Sales by Application (2017-2028) 95

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Refined Cotton Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 96

11.4 Middle East and Africa Refined Cotton Market Size by Country 97

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Refined Cotton Sales by Country (2017-2028) 97

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Refined Cotton Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 98

11.4.3 Turkey 100

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia 100

11.4.5 UAE 101

12 COMPANY PROFILES 102

12.1 Manas Xiangyun Chemical Fiber 102

12.1.1 Manas Xiangyun Chemical Fiber Corporation Information 102

12.1.2 Manas Xiangyun Chemical Fiber Overview 102

12.1.3 Manas Xiangyun Chemical Fiber Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 102

12.1.4 Manas Xiangyun Chemical Fiber Refined Cotton Products and Services 103

12.2 Georgia-Pacific 103

12.2.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information 103

12.2.2 Georgia-Pacific Overview 104

12.2.3 Georgia-Pacific Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 105

12.2.4 Georgia-Pacific Refined Cotton Products and Services 105

12.2.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Developments 105

12.3 Jinhanjiang Refined Cotton 106

12.3.1 Jinhanjiang Refined Cotton Corporation Information 106

12.3.2 Jinhanjiang Refined Cotton Overview 107

12.3.3 Jinhanjiang Refined Cotton Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 107

12.3.4 Jinhanjiang Refined Cotton Refined Cotton Products and Services 107

12.3.5 Jinhanjiang Refined Cotton Recent Developments 108

12.4 Fargona Kimyo Zavodi 108

12.4.1 Fargona Kimyo Zavodi Corporation Information 108

12.4.2 Fargona Kimyo Zavodi Overview 109

12.4.3 Fargona Kimyo Zavodi Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 109

12.4.4 Fargona Kimyo Zavodi Refined Cotton Products and Services 109

12.5 Global Komsco Daewoo 110

12.5.1 Global Komsco Daewoo Corporation Information 110

12.5.2 Global Komsco Daewoo Overview 110

12.5.3 Global Komsco Daewoo Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 111

12.5.4 Global Komsco Daewoo Refined Cotton Products and Services 111

12.5.5 Global Komsco Daewoo Recent Developments 111

12.6 Anhui Snow Dragon Fiber Technology 112

12.6.1 Anhui Snow Dragon Fiber Technology Corporation Information 112

12.6.2 Anhui Snow Dragon Fiber Technology Overview 112

12.6.3 Anhui Snow Dragon Fiber Technology Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 113

12.6.4 Anhui Snow Dragon Fiber Technology Refined Cotton Products and Services 113

12.6.5 Anhui Snow Dragon Fiber Technology Recent Developments 113

12.7 Nantong Yaohua Fibre 114

12.7.1 Nantong Yaohua Fibre Corporation Information 114

12.7.2 Nantong Yaohua Fibre Overview 114

12.7.3 Nantong Yaohua Fibre Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 115

12.7.4 Nantong Yaohua Fibre Refined Cotton Products and Services 115

12.8 Sriman Chemicals 116

12.8.1 Sriman Chemicals Corporation Information 116

12.8.2 Sriman Chemicals Overview 116

12.8.3 Sriman Chemicals Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 116

12.8.4 Sriman Chemicals Refined Cotton Products and Services 117

12.9 Milouban 117

12.9.1 Milouban Corporation Information 117

12.9.2 Milouban Overview 118

12.9.3 Milouban Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 118

12.9.4 Milouban Refined Cotton Products and Services 118

12.10 Su Noke Chemical 119

12.10.1 Su Noke Chemical Corporation Information 119

12.10.2 Su Noke Chemical Overview 119

12.10.3 Su Noke Chemical Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 120

12.10.4 Su Noke Chemical Refined Cotton Products and Services 120

12.11 North Chemical Industries 120

12.11.1 North Chemical Industries Corporation Information 120

12.11.2 North Chemical Industries Overview 121

12.11.3 North Chemical Industries Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 121

12.11.4 North Chemical Industries Refined Cotton Products and Services 121

12.12 Hubei Golden Ring 122

12.12.1 Hubei Golden Ring Corporation Information 122

12.12.2 Hubei Golden Ring Overview 122

12.12.3 Hubei Golden Ring Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 123

12.12.4 Hubei Golden Ring Refined Cotton Products and Services 123

12.12.5 Hubei Golden Ring Recent Developments 124

12.13 CELSUR 124

12.13.1 CELSUR Corporation Information 124

12.13.2 CELSUR Overview 125

12.13.3 CELSUR Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 125

12.13.4 CELSUR Refined Cotton Products and Services 125

12.14 Jinqiu Cotton 126

12.14.1 Jinqiu Cotton Corporation Information 126

12.14.2 Jinqiu Cotton Overview 126

12.14.3 Jinqiu Cotton Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 127

12.14.4 Jinqiu Cotton Refined Cotton Products and Services 127

12.15 Xinxiang T.N.C Chemical 127

12.15.1 Xinxiang T.N.C Chemical Corporation Information 127

12.15.2 Xinxiang T.N.C Chemical Overview 128

12.15.3 Xinxiang T.N.C Chemical Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 129

12.15.4 Xinxiang T.N.C Chemical Refined Cotton Products and Services 129

12.16 GRN Cellulose 130

12.16.1 GRN Cellulose Corporation Information 130

12.16.2 GRN Cellulose Overview 131

12.16.3 GRN Cellulose Refined Cotton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 131

12.16.4 GRN Cellulose Refined Cotton Products and Services 131

13 VALUE CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 133

13.1 Refined Cotton Value Chain Analysis 133

13.2 Refined Cotton Key Raw Materials 133

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 133

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 134

13.3 Refined Cotton Production Mode & Process 135

13.4 Refined Cotton Sales and Marketing 136

13.4.1 Refined Cotton Sales Channels 136

13.4.2 Refined Cotton Distributors 137

13.5 Refined Cotton Customers 138

14 KEY FINDINGS 140

15 APPENDIX 142

15.1 Research Methodology 142

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 142

15.1.2 Data Source 145

15.2 Author Details 147

15.3 Disclaimer 148

