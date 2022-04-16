Ride Sharing Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Ride Sharing market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ride Sharing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Ride Sharing market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Ride Sharing market size was US$ 38.16 billion in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 67.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Express Car accounting for 65.84% of the Ride Sharing global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 46.82 billion by 2028, growing at a revised 8.64% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Age 25-34 segment is altered to an 10.26 % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

The North America Ride Sharing market size was US$ 7.14 billion in 2021, while Asia-Pacific was US$ 24.73 billion. The proportion of the North America was 18.71% in 2021, while Asia-Pacific percentage was 64.81%, and it is predicted that Asia-Pacific share will reach 69.03% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 8.75 % through the analysis period.

The global key players of Ride Sharing include DiDi, Uber, Lyft, FREE NOW, Meituan, Grab, Yandex, Go-jek, Dida Chuxing, Ola Cabs, BlaBlaCar, Via, Wingz, etc. In 2021, the global top five players occupied for a share approximately 94.55% in terms of revenue.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

DiDi

Uber

Lyft

FREE NOW

Meituan

Grab

Yandex

Go-jek

Dida Chuxing

Ola Cabs

BlaBlaCar

Via

Wingz

Ride Sharing Market Segment by Type

Express Car

Special Car

Pooling Car

Ride Sharing Market Segment by Application

Age 18-24

Age 25-34

Age 35-44

Age 45-54

Age 55-64

The report on the Ride Sharing market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Ride Sharingconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Ride Sharingmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Ride Sharingmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Ride Sharingwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Ride Sharingsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Ride Sharing companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

