Fluorocarbon Gas Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fluorocarbon Gas Market

The global Fluorocarbon Gas market was valued at US$ 621.85 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 1,051.92 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.86% during 2021-2027.

Global Fluorocarbon Gas Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Linde Gas

Showa Denko

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Air Liquide

Kanto Denka Kogyo

Versum Materials (Merck)

Foosung Co., Ltd.

SK Materials

Huate Gas

Kemeite (Yoke Technology)

Haohua

Jinhong Gas

Segment by Type

Tetrafluoromethane (CF4)

Hexafluoroethane (C2F6)

Octafluoropropane (C3F8)

Hexafluorobutadiene (C4F6)

Octafluorocyclobutane (C4F8)

Tetrafluoromethane (CHF3)

Others

Segment by Application

Integrated Circuits

Display Panels

Solar

LED & Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Fluorocarbon Gasconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Fluorocarbon Gasmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Fluorocarbon Gasmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Fluorocarbon Gaswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Fluorocarbon Gassubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Fluorocarbon Gas companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 FLUOROCARBON GAS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fluorocarbon Gas 1

1.2 Fluorocarbon Gas Segment by Type 2

1.2.1 Global Fluorocarbon Gas Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 2

1.2.2 Tetrafluoromethane (CF4) 3

1.2.3 Hexafluoroethane (C2F6) 4

1.2.4 Octafluoropropane (C3F8) 5

1.2.5 Hexafluorobutadiene (C4F6) 6

1.2.6 Octafluorocyclobutane (C4F8) 7

1.2.7 Tetrafluoromethane (CHF3) 8

1.2.8 Others 9

1.3 Fluorocarbon Gas Segment by Application 10

1.3.1 Global Fluorocarbon Gas Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 10

1.3.2 Integrated Circuits 11

1.3.3 Display Panels 12

1.3.4 Solar 13

1.3.5 LED & Others 14

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 15

1.4.1 Global Fluorocarbon Gas Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 15

1.4.2 Global Fluorocarbon Gas Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 17

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 17

1.5.1 Global Fluorocarbon Gas Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 18

1.5.2 North America Fluorocarbon Gas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 18

1.5.3 South Korea Fluorocarbon Gas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 18

1.5.4 China Fluorocarbon Gas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 19

1.5.5 Japan Fluorocarbon Gas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 20

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 21

2.1 Global Fluorocarbon Gas Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 21

2.2 Global Fluorocarbon Gas Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 22

2.3 Fluorocarbon Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 24

2.4 Global Fluorocarbon Gas Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 25

2.5 Manufacturers Fluorocarbon Gas Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 26

2.6 Establish Date and Headquarters of the Major Fluorocarbon Gas Manufacturers 27

2.7 Fluorocarbon Gas Market Competitive Situation and Trends 28

2.7.1 Fluorocarbon Gas Market Concentration Rate 28

2.7.2 Global 3 and 5 Largest Fluorocarbon Gas Players Market Share by Revenue 28

2.7.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 29

3 PRODUCTION BY REGION 31

3.1 Global Production of Fluorocarbon Gas Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 31

3.2 Global Fluorocarbon Gas Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 31

3.3 Global Fluorocarbon Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 32

3.4 North America Fluorocarbon Gas Production 33

3.4.1 North America Fluorocarbon Gas Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 33

3.4.2 North America Fluorocarbon Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 33

3.5 South Korea Fluorocarbon Gas Production 34

3.5.1 South Korea Fluorocarbon Gas Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 34

3.5.2 South Korea Fluorocarbon Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 34

3.6 China Fluorocarbon Gas Production (2016-2021) 35

3.6.1 China Fluorocarbon Gas Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 35

3.6.2 China Fluorocarbon Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 35

3.7 Japan Fluorocarbon Gas Production (2016-2021) 36

3.7.1 Japan Fluorocarbon Gas Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 36

3.7.2 Japan Fluorocarbon Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 36

4 FLUOROCARBON GAS CONSUMPTION BY REGION 37

4.1 Global Fluorocarbon Gas Consumption by Region 37

4.1.1 Global Fluorocarbon Gas Consumption by Region 37

4.1.2 Global Fluorocarbon Gas Consumption Market Share by Region 37

4.2 North America 38

4.2.1 North America Fluorocarbon Gas Consumption by Country 39

4.2.2 U.S. 40

4.2.3 Canada 40

4.3 Europe 41

4.3.1 Europe Fluorocarbon Gas Consumption by Country 41

4.3.2 Germany 42

4.3.3 France 43

4.3.4 U.K. 43

4.3.5 Italy 44

4.3.6 Russia 44

4.4 Asia Pacific 45

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Fluorocarbon Gas Consumption by Region 45

4.4.2 China 46

4.4.3 Japan 47

4.4.4 South Korea 47

4.4.5 China Taiwan 48

4.4.6 Southeast Asia 48

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 49

5.1 Global Fluorocarbon Gas Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 49

5.2 Global Fluorocarbon Gas Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 50

5.3 Global Fluorocarbon Gas Price by Type (2016-2021) 52

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 53

6.1 Global Fluorocarbon Gas Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 53

6.2 Global Fluorocarbon Gas Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 55

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 56

7.1 Linde Gas 56

7.1.1 Linde Gas Fluorocarbon Gas Corporation Information 56

7.1.2 Linde Gas Fluorocarbon Gas Product Portfolio 56

7.1.3 Linde Gas Fluorocarbon Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 61

7.1.4 Linde Gas Main Business and Markets Served 61

7.1.5 Linde Gas Recent Developments/Updates 62

7.2 Showa Denko 62

7.2.1 Showa Denko Fluorocarbon Gas Corporation Information 62

7.2.2 Showa Denko Fluorocarbon Gas Product Portfolio 63

7.2.3 Showa Denko Fluorocarbon Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 64

7.2.4 Showa Denko Main Business and Markets Served 65

7.2.5 Showa Denko Recent Developments/Updates 65

7.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso 66

7.3.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Fluorocarbon Gas Corporation Information 66

7.3.2 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Fluorocarbon Gas Product Portfolio 67

7.3.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Fluorocarbon Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 75

7.3.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Main Business and Markets Served 76

7.3.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Recent Developments/Updates 76

7.4 Air Liquide 76

7.4.1 Air Liquide Fluorocarbon Gas Corporation Information 77

7.4.2 Air Liquide Fluorocarbon Gas Product Portfolio 77

7.4.3 Air Liquide Fluorocarbon Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 80

7.4.4 Air Liquide Main Business and Markets Served 80

7.4.5 Air Liquide Recent Developments/Updates 81

7.5 Kanto Denka Kogyo 82

7.5.1 Kanto Denka Kogyo Fluorocarbon Gas Corporation Information 82

7.5.2 Kanto Denka Kogyo Fluorocarbon Gas Product Portfolio 82

7.5.3 Kanto Denka Kogyo Fluorocarbon Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83

7.5.4 Kanto Denka Kogyo Main Business and Markets Served 84

7.5.5 Kanto Denka Kogyo Recent Developments/Updates 84

7.6 Versum Materials (Merck) 85

7.6.1 Versum Materials (Merck) Fluorocarbon Gas Corporation Information 85

7.6.2 Versum Materials (Merck) Fluorocarbon Gas Product Portfolio 85

7.6.3 Versum Materials (Merck) Fluorocarbon Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 87

7.6.4 Versum Materials (Merck) Main Business and Markets Served 87

7.6.5 Versum Materials (Merck) Recent Developments/Updates 88

7.7 Foosung Co., Ltd. 88

7.7.1 Foosung Co., Ltd. Fluorocarbon Gas Corporation Information 88

7.7.2 Foosung Co., Ltd. Fluorocarbon Gas Product Portfolio 89

7.7.3 Foosung Co., Ltd. Fluorocarbon Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 89

7.7.4 Foosung Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served 90

7.7.5 Foosung Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates 90

7.8 SK Materials 90

7.8.1 SK Materials Fluorocarbon Gas Corporation Information 91

7.8.2 SK Materials Fluorocarbon Gas Product Portfolio 91

7.8.3 SK Materials Fluorocarbon Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 92

7.8.4 SK Materials Main Business and Markets Served 92

7.8.5 SK Materials Recent Developments/Updates 93

7.9 Huate Gas 93

7.9.1 Huate Gas Fluorocarbon Gas Corporation Information 93

7.9.2 Huate Gas Fluorocarbon Gas Product Portfolio 94

7.9.3 Huate Gas Fluorocarbon Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 95

7.9.4 Huate Gas Main Business and Markets Served 95

7.10 Kemeite (Yoke Technology) 95

7.10.1 Kemeite (Yoke Technology) Fluorocarbon Gas Corporation Information 96

7.10.2 Kemeite (Yoke Technology) Fluorocarbon Gas Product Portfolio 96

7.10.3 Kemeite (Yoke Technology) Fluorocarbon Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 97

7.10.4 Kemeite (Yoke Technology) Main Business and Markets Served 97

7.10.5 Kemeite (Yoke Technology) Recent Developments/Updates 99

7.11 Haohua 99

7.11.1 Haohua Fluorocarbon Gas Corporation Information 99

7.11.2 Haohua Fluorocarbon Gas Product Portfolio 100

7.11.3 Haohua Fluorocarbon Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 100

7.11.4 Haohua Main Business and Markets Served 101

7.12 Jinhong Gas 101

7.12.1 Jinhong Gas Fluorocarbon Gas Corporation Information 101

7.12.2 Jinhong Gas Fluorocarbon Gas Product Portfolio 102

7.12.3 Jinhong Gas Fluorocarbon Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 103

7.12.4 Jinhong Gas Main Business and Markets Served 103

8 FLUOROCARBON GAS MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 105

8.1 Fluorocarbon Gas Key Raw Materials Analysis 105

8.1.1 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 105

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 106

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fluorocarbon Gas 107

8.4 Fluorocarbon Gas Industrial Chain Analysis 108

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 109

9.1 Marketing Channel 109

9.2 Fluorocarbon Gas Distributors List 110

9.3 Fluorocarbon Gas Customers 111

10 FLUOROCARBON GAS MARKET DYNAMICS 114

10.1 Fluorocarbon Gas Industry Trends 114

10.2 Fluorocarbon Gas Growth Drivers 114

10.3 Fluorocarbon Gas Market Challenges 115

10.4 Fluorocarbon Gas Market Restraints 115

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 116

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Fluorocarbon Gas by Region (2022-2027) 116

11.2 North America Fluorocarbon Gas Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 117

11.3 South Korea Fluorocarbon Gas Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 117

11.4 China Fluorocarbon Gas Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 118

11.5 Japan Fluorocarbon Gas Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 118

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 119

12.1 Global Consumption Analysis of Fluorocarbon Gas 119

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Fluorocarbon Gas by Country 119

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Fluorocarbon Gas by Country 120

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Fluorocarbon Gas by Region 120

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 121

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 121

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Fluorocarbon Gas by Type (2022-2027) 121

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fluorocarbon Gas by Type (2022-2027) 122

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Fluorocarbon Gas by Type (2022-2027) 122

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Fluorocarbon Gas by Application (2022-2027) 123

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 124

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 126

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 126

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 126

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 127

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 128

15.2 Data Source 129

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 129

15.2.2 Primary Sources 130

15.3 Author List 131

