Flame Retardant Fabric Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Flame Retardant Fabric market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flame Retardant Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Summary
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Flame Retardant Fabric Market
The global Flame Retardant Fabric market was valued at US$ 1,130.65 million in 2020 and will reach US$ 1,415.30 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.10% during 2021-2027.
Global Flame Retardant Fabric Scope and Market Size
The global Flame Retardant Fabric market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flame Retardant Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
By Company
Milliken
DuPont
Tencate
Mount Vernon
Carrington
Shumer Textil GmbH
Trevira
SSM Industries
ITI
IBENA
TOYOBO
Klopman
Gore
Safety Components
Delcotex
Solvay
Marina
Waubridge Specialty Fabrics
Glen Raven
Kermel
Xiangxin Xinke
Xinxiang Zhuocheng
Shanghai Sro Protective Equipment
Taiwan KK Corp
Yulong Textile
Xinxiang Hushen
Segment by Type
Aramid Flame Retardant Fabric
Cotton Flame Retardant Fabric
Polyester/Cotton Flame Retardant Fabric
Acrylic Flame Retardant Fabric
Nylon/Cotton Flame Retardant Fabric
Other
Segment by Application
Fire Fighting
Oil & Gas
Military
Chemical Industry
Power Industry
Other
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Flame Retardant Fabricconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Flame Retardant Fabricmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Flame Retardant Fabricmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Flame Retardant Fabricwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Flame Retardant Fabricsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Flame Retardant Fabric companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
