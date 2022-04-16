Flame Retardant Fabric Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Flame Retardant Fabric market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flame Retardant Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Flame Retardant Fabric Market

The global Flame Retardant Fabric market was valued at US$ 1,130.65 million in 2020 and will reach US$ 1,415.30 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.10% during 2021-2027.

Global Flame Retardant Fabric Scope and Market Size

The global Flame Retardant Fabric market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flame Retardant Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Company

Milliken

DuPont

Tencate

Mount Vernon

Carrington

Shumer Textil GmbH

Trevira

SSM Industries

ITI

IBENA

TOYOBO

Klopman

Gore

Safety Components

Delcotex

Solvay

Marina

Waubridge Specialty Fabrics

Glen Raven

Kermel

Xiangxin Xinke

Xinxiang Zhuocheng

Shanghai Sro Protective Equipment

Taiwan KK Corp

Yulong Textile

Xinxiang Hushen

Segment by Type

Aramid Flame Retardant Fabric

Cotton Flame Retardant Fabric

Polyester/Cotton Flame Retardant Fabric

Acrylic Flame Retardant Fabric

Nylon/Cotton Flame Retardant Fabric

Other

Segment by Application

Fire Fighting

Oil & Gas

Military

Chemical Industry

Power Industry

Other

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Flame Retardant Fabricconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Flame Retardant Fabricmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Flame Retardant Fabricmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Flame Retardant Fabricwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Flame Retardant Fabricsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Flame Retardant Fabric companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

