Cell Culture Media Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Cell Culture Media market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cell Culture Media market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Cell Culture Media market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Cell Culture Media market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2390 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 4196 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.84% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The global key manufacturers of Cell Culture Media include Thermo Fisher, Merck, Corning, Cytiva, Lonza, Fujifilm, HiMedia Laboratories, Takara, and Kohjin Bio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 79.46% in terms of revenue.

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348818/cell-culture-media

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Thermo Fisher

Merck

Corning

Cytiva

Lonza

Fujifilm

HiMedia Laboratories

Takara

Kohjin Bio

Sartorius

Jianshun Biosicences

OPM Biosciences

Yocon

Cell Culture Media Market Segment by Type

Classic Medium

Serum-free Medium

Stem Cell Culture Medium

Other

Cell Culture Media Market Segment by Application

Biopharmaceutical Production

Research

Others

The report on the Cell Culture Media market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Cell Culture Mediaconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Cell Culture Mediamarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Cell Culture Mediamanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Cell Culture Mediawith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Cell Culture Mediasubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Cell Culture Media companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Cell Culture Media Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Cell Culture Media Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Classic Medium 3

1.2.3 Serum-free Medium 3

1.2.4 Stem Cell Culture Medium 4

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Cell Culture Media Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 5

1.3.2 Biopharmaceutical Production 6

1.3.3 Research 7

1.4 Study Objectives 8

1.5 Years Considered 9

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 10

2.1 Global Cell Culture Media Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 10

2.2 Global Cell Culture Media Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 11

2.3 Global Cell Culture Media Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 12

2.4 Global Cell Culture Media Sales by Region 13

2.4.1 Global Cell Culture Media Sales by Region (2017-2022) 13

2.4.2 Global Sales Cell Culture Media by Region (2023-2028) 14

2.5 Global Cell Culture Media Revenue by Region 15

2.5.1 Global Cell Culture Media Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 15

2.5.2 Global Cell Culture Media Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 16

2.6 North America 17

2.7 Europe 18

2.8 Asia-Pacific 19

2.9 South America 20

2.10 Middle East & Africa 21

3 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 22

3.1 Global Cell Culture Media Sales by Manufacturers 22

3.1.1 Global Cell Culture Media Sales by Manufacturers (2020-2022) 22

3.1.2 Global Cell Culture Media Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2020-2022) 23

3.1.3 Global Top Largest Manufacturers of Cell Culture Media in 2021 23

3.2 Global Cell Culture Media Revenue by Manufacturers 24

3.2.1 Global Cell Culture Media Revenue by Manufacturers (2020-2022) 24

3.2.2 Global Cell Culture Media Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2020-2022) 25

3.2.3 Global Top Companies by Cell Culture Media Revenue in 2021 26

3.3 Global Cell Culture Media Sales Price by Manufacturers (2020-2022) 26

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 27

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 27

3.4.2 Global Cell Culture Media Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 28

3.4.3 Global Cell Culture Media Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 28

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 30

4 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 34

4.1 Global Cell Culture Media Sales by Type 34

4.1.1 Global Cell Culture Media Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 34

4.1.2 Global Cell Culture Media Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 34

4.1.3 Global Cell Culture Media Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 34

4.2 Global Cell Culture Media Revenue by Type 35

4.2.1 Global Cell Culture Media Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 35

4.2.2 Global Cell Culture Media Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 36

4.2.3 Global Cell Culture Media Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 36

4.3 Global Cell Culture Media Price by Type 37

4.3.1 Global Cell Culture Media Price by Type (2017-2022) 37

4.3.2 Global Cell Culture Media Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 37

5 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 39

5.1 Global Cell Culture Media Sales by Application 39

5.1.1 Global Cell Culture Media Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 39

5.1.2 Global Cell Culture Media Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 39

5.1.3 Global Cell Culture Media Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 39

5.2 Global Cell Culture Media Revenue by Application 41

5.2.1 Global Cell Culture Media Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 41

5.2.2 Global Cell Culture Media Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 41

5.2.3 Global Cell Culture Media Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 41

5.3 Global Cell Culture Media Price by Application 42

5.3.1 Global Cell Culture Media Price by Application (2017-2022) 42

5.3.2 Global Cell Culture Media Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 43

6 NORTH AMERICA 44

6.1 North America Cell Culture Media Market Size by Type 44

6.1.1 North America Cell Culture Media Sales by Type (2017-2028) 44

6.1.2 North America Cell Culture Media Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 45

6.2 North America Cell Culture Media Market Size by Application 46

6.3 North America Cell Culture Media Sales by Country 47

6.3.1 North America Cell Culture Media Sales by Country (2017-2028) 47

6.3.2 North America Cell Culture Media Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 48

6.3.3 United States 49

6.3.4 Canada 50

6.3.5 Mexico 50

7 EUROPE 51

7.1 Europe Cell Culture Media Market Size by Type 51

7.1.1 Europe Cell Culture Media Sales by Type (2017-2028) 51

7.1.2 Europe Cell Culture Media Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 52

7.2 Europe Cell Culture Media Market Size by Application 53

7.3 Europe Cell Culture Media Market Size by Country 54

7.3.1 Europe Cell Culture Media Sales by Country (2017-2028) 54

7.3.2 Europe Cell Culture Media Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 55

7.3.3 Germany 57

7.3.4 France 57

7.3.5 U.K. 58

7.3.6 Italy 58

7.3.7 Russia 59

8 ASIA PACIFIC 60

8.1 Asia Pacific Cell Culture Media Market Size by Type 60

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Cell Culture Media Sales by Type (2017-2028) 60

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Cell Culture Media Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 61

8.2 Asia Pacific Cell Culture Media Market Size by Application 62

8.3 Asia Pacific Cell Culture Media Market Size by Region 63

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Cell Culture Media Sales by Region (2017-2028) 63

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Cell Culture Media Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 64

8.3.3 China 66

8.3.4 Japan 66

8.3.5 South Korea 67

8.3.6 India 67

8.3.7 Australia 68

8.3.8 Southeast Asia 68

9 SOUTH AMERICA 69

9.1 South America Cell Culture Media Market Size by Type 69

9.1.1 South America Cell Culture Media Sales by Type (2017-2028) 69

9.1.2 South America Cell Culture Media Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 70

9.2 South America Cell Culture Media Market Size by Application 71

9.3 South America Cell Culture Media Market Size by Country 72

9.3.1 South America Cell Culture Media Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 73

9.3.2 Brazil 74

10 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 75

10.1 Middle East and Africa Cell Culture Media Market Size by Type 75

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cell Culture Media Sales by Type (2017-2028) 75

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cell Culture Media Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 76

10.2 Middle East and Africa Cell Culture Media Market Size by Application 77

10.3 Middle East and Africa Cell Culture Media Market Size by Country 78

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Cell Culture Media Sales by Country (2017-2028) 78

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Cell Culture Media Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 79

10.3.3 Middle East 81

10.3.4 Africa 81

11 CORPORATE PROFILES 82

11.1 Thermo Fisher 82

11.1.1 Thermo Fisher Corporation Information 82

11.1.2 Thermo Fisher Cell Culture Media Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 83

11.1.3 Thermo Fisher Cell Culture Media Product Description 83

11.1.4 Thermo Fisher Recent Developments 84

11.2 Merck 85

11.2.1 Merck Corporation Information 85

11.2.2 Merck Cell Culture Media Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 86

11.2.3 Merck Cell Culture Media Product Description 86

11.2.4 Merck Recent Developments 87

11.3 Corning 88

11.3.1 Corning Corporation Information 88

11.3.2 Corning Cell Culture Media Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 89

11.3.3 Corning Cell Culture Media Product Description 89

11.4 Cytiva 90

11.4.1 Cytiva Corporation Information 90

11.4.2 Cytiva Cell Culture Media Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 91

11.4.3 Cytiva Cell Culture Media Product Description 91

11.4.4 Cytiva Recent Developments 92

11.5 Lonza 93

11.5.1 Lonza Corporation Information 93

11.5.2 Lonza Cell Culture Media Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 94

11.5.3 Lonza Cell Culture Media Product Description 94

11.5.4 Lonza Recent Developments 95

11.6 Fujifilm 95

11.6.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information 95

11.6.2 Fujifilm Cell Culture Media Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 96

11.6.3 Fujifilm Cell Culture Media Product Description 97

11.6.4 Fujifilm Recent Developments 97

11.7 HiMedia Laboratories 98

11.7.1 HiMedia Laboratories Corporation Information 98

11.7.2 HiMedia Laboratories Cell Culture Media Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 99

11.7.3 HiMedia Laboratories Cell Culture Media Product Description 99

11.8 Takara 99

11.8.1 Takara Corporation Information 99

11.8.2 Takara Cell Culture Media Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 100

11.8.3 Takara Cell Culture Media Product Description 101

11.9 Kohjin Bio 101

11.9.1 Kohjin Bio Corporation Information 101

11.9.2 Kohjin Bio Cell Culture Media Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 103

11.9.3 Kohjin Bio Cell Culture Media Product Description 103

11.9.4 Kohjin Bio Recent Developments 105

11.10 Sartorius 105

11.10.1 Sartorius Corporation Information 105

11.10.2 Sartorius Cell Culture Media Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 106

11.10.3 Sartorius Cell Culture Media Product Description 106

11.10.4 Sartorius Recent Developments 108

11.11 Jianshun Bio 109

11.11.1 Jianshun Bio Corporation Information 109

11.11.2 Jianshun Bio Cell Culture Media Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 110

11.11.3 Jianshun Bio Cell Culture Media Product Description 110

11.11.4 Jianshun Bio Recent Developments 110

11.12 OPM Biosciences 111

11.12.1 OPM Biosciences Corporation Information 111

11.12.2 OPM Biosciences Cell Culture Media Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 112

11.12.3 OPM Biosciences Cell Culture Media Product Description 112

11.12.4 OPM Biosciences Recent Developments 113

11.13 Yocon 113

11.13.1 Yocon Corporation Information 113

11.13.2 Yocon Cell Culture Media Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 115

11.13.3 Yocon Cell Culture Media Product Description 115

12 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 116

12.1 Cell Culture Media Industry Chain Analysis 116

12.2 Cell Culture Media Key Raw Materials 117

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials 117

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 117

12.3 Cell Culture Media Production Mode & Process 119

12.4 Sales Channels Analysis 119

12.4.1 Sales Channels 119

12.4.2 Distributors 121

12.5 Cell Culture Media Customers 123

13 CELL CULTURE MEDIA MARKET DYNAMICS 125

13.1.1 Cell Culture Media Industry Trends 125

13.1.2 Cell Culture Media Market Drivers 126

13.1.3 Cell Culture Media Market Challenges 126

13.1.4 Cell Culture Media Market Restraints 127

14 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL CELL CULTURE MEDIA STUDY 128

15 APPENDIX 130

15.1 Research Methodology 130

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 130

15.1.2 Data Source 133

15.2 Author Details 136

15.3 Disclaimer 136

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348818/cell-culture-media

