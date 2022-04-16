Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 500.8 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 663.47 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.34% during 2022-2028.

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348819/cyclohexane-dimethanol-chdm

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Eastman

SK Chemicals

Kangheng Chemical

Feixiang Group

Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment by Type

Cis/Trans Ratio: 35:65

Cis/Trans Ratio: 50:50

Others

Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment by Application

Polyester Materials

Coating Materials

The report on the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM)market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Overview 1

1.1 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Product Overview 1

1.2 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 Cis/Trans Ratio: 35:65 3

1.2.2 Cis/Trans Ratio: 50:50 4

1.2.3 Others 5

1.3 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size by Type 5

1.3.1 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028) 5

1.3.2 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022) 6

1.3.3 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 7

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 9

1.4.1 North America Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 9

1.4.2 Europe Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 10

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 12

1.4.4 Latin America Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 14

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 16

2 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competition by Company 19

2.1 Global Top Players by Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales (2017-2022) 19

2.2 Global Top Players by Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue (2017-2022) 20

2.3 Global Top Players by Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Price (2017-2022) 21

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 21

2.5 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Competitive Situation and Trends 21

2.5.1 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022) 21

2.5.2 Global 3 Largest Manufacturers by Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales and Revenue in 2021 22

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) as of 2021) 23

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Established 24

2.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 24

3 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Status and Outlook by Region 26

3.1 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 26

3.2 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Historic Market Size by Region 26

3.2.1 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 26

3.2.2 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 27

3.2.3 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 27

3.3 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Forecasted Market Size by Region 28

3.3.1 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 28

3.3.2 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 28

3.3.3 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028) 29

4 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) by Application 30

4.1 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment by Application 30

4.1.1 Polyester Materials 30

4.1.2 Coating Materials 30

4.2 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size by Application 31

4.2.1 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028) 32

4.2.2 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022) 33

4.2.3 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 34

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 35

4.3.1 North America Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 35

4.3.2 Europe Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 37

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 39

4.3.4 Latin America Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 41

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 43

5 North America Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) by Country 46

5.1 North America Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Historic Market Size by Country 46

5.1.1 North America Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 46

5.1.2 North America Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 46

5.2 North America Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Forecasted Market Size by Country 47

5.2.1 North America Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 47

5.2.2 North America Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 47

6 Europe Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) by Country 49

6.1 Europe Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Historic Market Size by Country 49

6.1.1 Europe Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 49

6.1.2 Europe Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 49

6.2 Europe Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Forecasted Market Size by Country 50

6.2.1 Europe Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 50

6.2.2 Europe Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 51

7 Asia-Pacific Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) by Region 52

7.1 Asia-Pacific Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Historic Market Size by Region 52

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 52

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 53

7.2 Asia-Pacific Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Forecasted Market Size by Region 54

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 54

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 55

8 Latin America Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) by Country 56

8.1 Latin America Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Historic Market Size by Country 56

8.1.1 Latin America Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 56

8.1.2 Latin America Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 56

8.2 Latin America Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Forecasted Market Size by Country 57

8.2.1 Latin America Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 57

8.2.2 Latin America Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 58

9 Middle East and Africa Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) by Country 59

9.1 Middle East and Africa Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Historic Market Size by Country 59

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 59

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 59

9.2 Middle East and Africa Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Forecasted Market Size by Country 60

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 60

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 61

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Business 62

10.1 Eastman 62

10.1.1 Eastman Corporation Information 62

10.1.2 Eastman Introduction and Business Overview 62

10.1.3 Eastman Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 63

10.1.4 Eastman Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Products Offered 63

10.2 SK Chemicals 64

10.2.1 SK Chemicals Corporation Information 64

10.2.2 SK Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview 65

10.2.3 SK Chemicals Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 65

10.2.4 SK Chemicals Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Products Offered 65

10.3 Kangheng Chemical 66

10.3.1 Kangheng Chemical Corporation Information 66

10.3.2 Kangheng Chemical Introduction and Business Overview 66

10.3.3 Kangheng Chemical Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 67

10.3.4 Kangheng Chemical Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Products Offered 67

10.4 Feixiang Group 68

10.4.1 Feixiang Group Corporation Information 68

10.4.2 Feixiang Group Introduction and Business Overview 68

10.4.3 Feixiang Group Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 69

10.4.4 Feixiang Group Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Products Offered 69

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 70

11.1 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Key Raw Materials 70

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 70

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price 70

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 70

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 71

11.2.1 Raw Materials 71

11.2.2 Labor Cost 72

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 72

11.3 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Industrial Chain Analysis 72

11.4 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Dynamics 72

11.4.1 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Industry Trends 72

11.4.2 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Drivers 73

11.4.3 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Challenges 74

11.4.4 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Restraints 74

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors 75

12.1 Sales Channel 75

12.2 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Distributors 75

12.3 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Downstream Customers 77

13 Research Findings and Conclusion 78

14 Appendix 79

14.1 Research Methodology 79

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 79

14.1.2 Data Source 82

14.2 Author Details 85

14.3 Disclaimer 85

