Digital Biomarker Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

Summary

The global Digital Biomarker market size is projected to reach US$ 22357.91 million by 2028, from US$ 387.24 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 82.53% during 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Passive Digital Biomarker accounting for 65.55% of the Digital Biomarker global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 15,176.55 million by 2028, growing at a revised 83.46% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Clinical Disease segment is altered to an 83.25% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Digital Biomarker market size is valued at US$ 24.86 million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Digital Biomarker are US$ 140.96 million and US$ 167.17 million, severally. The proportion of the North America is 36.40% in 2021, while China and Europe are 6.42% and 43.17% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 6.08% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 81.11% through the analysis period. Japan and South Korea are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 83.99%, and 72.81% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Digital Biomarker landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 3,706.24 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 90.55% over the forecast period.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Philips

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

GE Healthcare

Novartis

Apple

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline

Bayer

Merck

Abbott Laboratories

Asahi Kasei

Biogen

Koneksa Health

Roche

Huma Therapeutics

Digital Biomarker Market Segment by Type

Passive Digital Biomarker

Active Digital Biomarker

Digital Biomarker Market Segment by Application

Clinical Disease

Daily Health

The report on the Digital Biomarker market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Digital Biomarkerconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Digital Biomarkermarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Digital Biomarkermanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Digital Biomarkerwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Digital Biomarkersubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Digital Biomarker companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

