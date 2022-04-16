Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet market.

Summary

The Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet market was valued at US$ 2909 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3609 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. In this study.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and regions (or countries), from 2017 to 2021, and forecast to 2029.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet by regions (countries), company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2021 and forecast to 2029.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348825/home-appliance-color-coated-sheet-2029

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Qingdao Hegang New Material Technology

Jiangsu Liba

Suzhou Hesheng

Zhuhai Speedbird

Suzhou Xinying

Shenzhen Huamei

Jiangyin Haimei

Hebei Zhaojian Metal Product

Yieh Phui (China)

Suzhou Yangtze New Materials

Anhui Wonderful-wall Color Coating Aluminium Science

Jiangsu Jiangnan

Dingchuan Shengyu

DK Dongshin

Dongkuk Steel

Dongbu Steel

POSCO

BN STEELA

DCM CORP

SAMYANG METAL

AJU Steel Co Ltd

Lampre

Hanwa Steel

JFE Steel

NSSMC

Shandong Guanzhou

Zhejiang Huada

Jiangsu Zhongwei

Tianjin Xinyu

Tianjin Pipe

Hefei Dadong

Puluofei New Material

Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Segment by Type

PCM

VCM

Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Segment by Application

Refrigerator

Washing Machine

Air Conditioning

TV

Audio-video Product

Microwave

Water Heater

The report on the Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

China

South Korea

Japan

Southeast Asia

Europe

Sales by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

China Taiwan

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Iran

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheetconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheetmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheetmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheetwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheetsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Research Scope 1

1.2 Market Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size Growth Rate by Type 1

1.2.2 PCM 2

1.2.3 VCM 3

1.3 Market Segment by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size Growth Rate by Application 3

1.3.2 Refrigerator 5

1.3.3 Washing Machine 6

1.3.4 Air Conditioning 6

1.3.5 TV 7

1.3.6 Audio-video Product 7

1.3.7 Microwave 8

1.3.8 Water Heater 8

1.4 Study Objectives 9

1.5 Years Considered 9

2 GLOBAL HOME APPLIANCE COLOR-COATED SHEET PRODUCTION 11

2.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Production Capacity (2017-2029) 11

2.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2029 11

2.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Production by Region 12

2.3.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 12

2.3.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2029) 13

2.3.3 Southeast Asia 15

2.3.4 Europe 16

2.3.5 China 16

2.3.6 Japan 17

2.3.7 South Korea 17

2.4 Industry Trends 18

2.4.1 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Industry Trends 18

2.4.2 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Drivers 18

2.4.3 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Challenges 19

2.4.4 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Restraints 19

3 GLOBAL HOME APPLIANCE COLOR-COATED SHEET SALES 20

3.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2029 20

3.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2029 21

3.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2029 22

3.4 Global Top Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Regions by Sales 23

3.4.1 Global Top Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 23

3.4.2 Global Top Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Regions by Sales (2023-2029) 25

3.5 Global Top Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Regions by Revenue 26

3.5.1 Global Top Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 26

3.5.2 Global Top Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Regions by Revenue (2023-2029) 27

3.5.3 North America 28

3.5.4 Europe 29

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific 30

3.5.6 South America 31

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 32

4 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 34

4.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Production Capacity by Manufacturers 34

4.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Manufacturers 36

4.2.1 Global Top Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022) 36

4.2.2 Global Top Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2017-2022) 38

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales in 2021 40

4.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Manufacturers 41

4.3.1 Global Top Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Manufacturers by Revenue (2017-2022) 41

4.3.2 Global Top Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2017-2022) 43

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue in 2021 44

4.4 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Price by Manufacturers 45

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 46

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 46

4.5.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 47

4.5.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 48

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 51

5 ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS BY TYPE 53

5.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Type 53

5.1.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 53

5.1.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2029) 53

5.1.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2029) 53

5.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Type 54

5.2.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 54

5.2.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2029) 55

5.2.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2029) 55

5.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Price by Type 56

5.3.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Price by Type (2017-2022) 56

5.3.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Price Forecast by Type (2023-2029) 56

6 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 58

6.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Application 58

6.1.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 58

6.1.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2029) 58

6.1.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2029) 59

6.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Application 60

6.2.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 60

6.2.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2029) 61

6.2.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2029) 62

6.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Price by Application 63

6.3.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Price by Application (2017-2022) 63

6.3.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Price Forecast by Application (2023-2029) 64

7 NORTH AMERICA 65

7.1 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Breakdown by Company 65

7.1.1 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Company (2017-2022) 65

7.1.2 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Company (2017-2022) 66

7.2 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Type 68

7.2.1 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Type (2017-2029) 68

7.2.2 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Type (2017-2029) 69

7.3 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Application 70

7.3.1 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Application (2017-2029) 70

7.3.2 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Application (2017-2029) 71

7.4 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Country 72

7.4.1 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Country (2017-2029) 72

7.4.2 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Country (2017-2029) 73

7.4.3 U.S. 75

7.4.4 Canada 75

7.4.5 Mexico 76

8 EUROPE 77

8.1 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Breakdown by Company 77

8.1.1 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Company (2017-2022) 77

8.1.2 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Company (2017-2022) 78

8.2 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Type 79

8.2.1 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Type (2017-2029) 79

8.2.2 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Type (2017-2029) 80

8.3 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Application 81

8.3.1 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Application (2017-2029) 81

8.3.2 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Application (2017-2029) 82

8.4 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Country 83

8.4.1 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Country (2017-2029) 83

8.4.2 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Country (2017-2029) 85

8.4.3 Germany 86

8.4.4 France 87

8.4.5 U.K. 87

8.4.6 Italy 88

8.4.7 Russia 88

9 ASIA PACIFIC 89

9.1 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Breakdown by Company 89

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Company (2017-2022) 89

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Company (2017-2022) 91

9.2 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Type 93

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Type (2017-2029) 93

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Type (2017-2029) 94

9.3 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Application 95

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Application (2017-2029) 95

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Application (2017-2029) 97

9.4 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Region 98

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Region (2017-2029) 98

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Region (2017-2029) 100

9.4.3 China 101

9.4.4 Japan 102

9.4.5 South Korea 102

9.4.6 India 103

9.4.7 China Taiwan 103

9.4.8 Indonesia 104

9.4.9 Thailand 104

9.4.10 Vietnam 105

10 SOUTH AMERICA 106

10.1 South America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Breakdown by Company 106

10.1.1 South America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Company (2017-2022) 106

10.1.2 South America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Company (2017-2022) 107

10.2 South America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Type 107

10.2.1 South America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Type (2017-2029) 107

10.2.2 South America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Type (2017-2029) 108

10.3 South America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Application 110

10.3.1 South America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Application (2017-2029) 110

10.3.2 South America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Application (2017-2029) 111

10.4 South America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Country 113

10.4.1 South America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Country (2017-2029) 113

10.4.2 South America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Country (2017-2029) 114

10.4.3 Brazil 115

10.4.4 Argentina 116

11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 117

11.1 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Breakdown by Company 117

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Company (2017-2022) 117

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Company (2017-2022) 117

11.2 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Type 118

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Type (2017-2029) 118

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Type (2017-2029) 119

11.3 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Application 120

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Application (2017-2029) 120

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Application (2017-2029) 121

11.4 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Country 122

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Country (2017-2029) 122

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Country (2017-2029) 123

11.4.3 Turkey 125

11.4.4 Iran 125

12 COMPANY PROFILES 126

12.1 Qingdao Hegang New Material Technology 126

12.1.1 Qingdao Hegang New Material Technology Corporation Information 126

12.1.2 Qingdao Hegang New Material Technology Overview 126

12.1.3 Qingdao Hegang New Material Technology Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 127

12.1.4 Qingdao Hegang New Material Technology Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 128

12.1.5 Qingdao Hegang New Material Technology Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet SWOT Analysis 129

12.1.6 Qingdao Hegang New Material Technology Recent Developments 129

12.2 Jiangsu Liba 129

12.2.1 Jiangsu Liba Corporation Information 129

12.2.2 Jiangsu Liba Overview 130

12.2.3 Jiangsu Liba Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 131

12.2.4 Jiangsu Liba Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 131

12.2.5 Jiangsu Liba Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet SWOT Analysis 132

12.2.6 Jiangsu Liba Recent Developments 132

12.3 Suzhou Hesheng 132

12.3.1 Suzhou Hesheng Corporation Information 132

12.3.2 Suzhou Hesheng Overview 133

12.3.3 Suzhou Hesheng Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 133

12.3.4 Suzhou Hesheng Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 134

12.3.5 Suzhou Hesheng Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet SWOT Analysis 134

12.4 Zhuhai Speedbird 134

12.4.1 Zhuhai Speedbird Corporation Information 134

12.4.2 Zhuhai Speedbird Overview 135

12.4.3 Zhuhai Speedbird Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 135

12.4.4 Zhuhai Speedbird Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 136

12.4.5 Zhuhai Speedbird Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet SWOT Analysis 136

12.4.6 Zhuhai Speedbird Recent Developments 137

12.5 Suzhou Xinying 137

12.5.1 Suzhou Xinying Corporation Information 137

12.5.2 Suzhou Xinying Overview 138

12.5.3 Suzhou Xinying Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 138

12.5.4 Suzhou Xinying Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 138

12.5.5 Suzhou Xinying Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet SWOT Analysis 139

12.6 Shenzhen Huamei(Genzon Investment Group) 139

12.6.1 Shenzhen Huamei Corporation Information 139

12.6.2 Shenzhen Huamei Overview 140

12.6.3 Shenzhen Huamei Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 140

12.6.4 Shenzhen Huamei Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 141

12.7 Jiangyin Haimei 142

12.7.1 Jiangyin Haimei Corporation Information 142

12.7.2 Jiangyin Haimei Overview 142

12.7.3 Jiangyin Haimei Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 143

12.7.4 Jiangyin Haimei Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 143

12.8 Hebei Zhaojian Metal Product 144

12.8.1 Hebei Zhaojian Metal Product Corporation Information 144

12.8.2 Hebei Zhaojian Metal Product Overview 145

12.8.3 Hebei Zhaojian Metal Product Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 145

12.8.4 Hebei Zhaojian Metal Product Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 146

12.9 Yieh Phui (China) 146

12.9.1 Yieh Phui (China) Corporation Information 146

12.9.2 Yieh Phui (China) Overview 147

12.9.3 Yieh Phui (China) Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 148

12.9.4 Yieh Phui (China) Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 148

12.10 Suzhou Yangtze New Materials 148

12.10.1 Suzhou Yangtze New Materials Corporation Information 148

12.10.2 Suzhou Yangtze New Materials Overview 149

12.10.3 Suzhou Yangtze New Materials Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 150

12.10.4 Suzhou Yangtze New Materials Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 150

12.11 Anhui Wonderful-wall Color Coating Aluminium Science Technology 150

12.11.1 Anhui Wonderful-wall Color Coating Aluminium Science Technology Corporation Information 150

12.11.2 Anhui Wonderful-wall Color Coating Aluminium Science Technology Overview 151

12.11.3 Anhui Wonderful-wall Color Coating Aluminium Science Technology Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 152

12.11.4 Anhui Wonderful-wall Color Coating Aluminium Science Technology Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 152

12.12 Jiangsu Jiangnan 153

12.12.1 Jiangsu Jiangnan Corporation Information 153

12.12.2 Jiangsu Jiangnan Overview 153

12.12.3 Jiangsu Jiangnan Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 154

12.12.4 Jiangsu Jiangnan Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 155

12.13 Dingchuan Shengyu 155

12.13.1 Dingchuan Shengyu Corporation Information 155

12.13.2 Dingchuan Shengyu Overview 156

12.13.3 Dingchuan Shengyu Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 156

12.13.4 Dingchuan Shengyu Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 157

12.14 DK Dongshin 157

12.14.1 DK Dongshin Corporation Information 157

12.14.2 DK Dongshin Overview 158

12.14.3 DK Dongshin Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 158

12.14.4 DK Dongshin Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 158

12.15 Dongkuk Steel 159

12.15.1 Dongkuk Steel Corporation Information 159

12.15.2 Dongkuk Steel Overview 159

12.15.3 Dongkuk Steel Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 160

12.15.4 Dongkuk Steel Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 160

12.16 Dongbu Steel 160

12.16.1 Dongbu Steel Corporation Information 160

12.16.2 Dongbu Steel Overview 161

12.16.3 Dongbu Steel Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 161

12.16.4 Dongbu Steel Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 161

12.17 POSCO 162

12.17.1 POSCO Corporation Information 162

12.17.2 POSCO Overview 162

12.17.3 POSCO Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 163

12.17.4 POSCO Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 163

12.18 BN STEELA 164

12.18.1 BN STEELA Corporation Information 164

12.18.2 BN STEELA Overview 164

12.18.3 BN STEELA Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 165

12.18.4 BN STEELA Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 165

12.19 DCM CORP 166

12.19.1 DCM CORP Corporation Information 166

12.19.2 DCM CORP Overview 166

12.19.3 DCM CORP Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 167

12.19.4 DCM CORP Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 167

12.20 SAMYANG METAL 168

12.20.1 SAMYANG METAL Corporation Information 168

12.20.2 SAMYANG METAL Overview 168

12.20.3 SAMYANG METAL Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 168

12.20.4 SAMYANG METAL Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 169

12.21 AJU Steel Co Ltd 169

12.21.1 AJU Steel Co Ltd Corporation Information 169

12.21.2 AJU Steel Co Ltd Overview 170

12.21.3 AJU Steel Co Ltd Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 170

12.21.4 AJU Steel Co Ltd Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 170

12.22 Lampre 171

12.22.1 Lampre Corporation Information 171

12.22.2 Lampre Overview 171

12.22.3 Lampre Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 172

12.22.4 Lampre Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 172

12.23 HANWA Steel 173

12.23.1 HANWA Steel Corporation Information 173

12.23.2 HANWA Steel Overview 173

12.23.3 HANWA Steel Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 174

12.23.4 HANWA Steel Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 174

12.24 JFE Steel 174

12.24.1 JFE Steel Corporation Information 174

12.24.2 JFE Steel Overview 175

12.24.3 JFE Steel Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 175

12.24.4 JFE Steel Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 175

12.25 NSSMC 176

12.25.1 NSSMC Corporation Information 176

12.25.2 NSSMC Overview 176

12.25.3 NSSMC Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 177

12.25.4 NSSMC Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 177

12.26 Shandong Guanzhou 178

12.26.1 Shandong Guanzhou Corporation Information 178

12.26.2 Shandong Guanzhou Overview 178

12.26.3 Shandong Guanzhou Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 179

12.26.4 Shandong Guanzhou Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 179

12.27 Zhejiang Huada 180

12.27.1 Zhejiang Huada Corporation Information 180

12.27.2 Zhejiang Huada Overview 180

12.27.3 Zhejiang Huada Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 180

12.27.4 Zhejiang Huada Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 181

12.28 Jiangsu Zhongwei 182

12.28.1 Jiangsu Zhongwei Corporation Information 182

12.28.2 Jiangsu Zhongwei Overview 182

12.28.3 Jiangsu Zhongwei Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 183

12.28.4 Jiangsu Zhongwei Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 183

12.29 Tianjin Xinyu 183

12.29.1 Tianjin Xinyu Corporation Information 183

12.29.2 Tianjin Xinyu Overview 184

12.29.3 Tianjin Xinyu Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 184

12.29.4 Tianjin Xinyu Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 184

12.30 Tianjin Pipe 185

12.30.1 Tianjin Pipe Corporation Information 185

12.30.2 Tianjin Pipe Overview 185

12.30.3 Tianjin Pipe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 186

12.30.4 Tianjin Pipe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 186

12.31 Hefei Dadong 187

12.31.1 Hefei Dadong Corporation Information 187

12.31.2 Hefei Dadong Overview 187

12.31.3 Hefei Dadong Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 188

12.31.4 Hefei Dadong Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 188

12.32 Puluofei New Material 189

12.32.1 Puluofei New Material Corporation Information 189

12.32.2 Puluofei New Material Overview 189

12.32.3 Puluofei New Material Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 190

12.32.4 Puluofei New Material Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 190

13 VALUE CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 192

13.1 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Value Chain Analysis 192

13.2 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Key Raw Materials 192

13.3 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Production Mode & Process 193

13.4 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales and Marketing 193

13.4.1 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Channels 193

13.4.2 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Distributors 194

13.5 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Customers 196

13.6 Import, Export, Production and Consumption data in China 196

14 KEY FINDINGS 197

15 APPENDIX 199

15.1 Research Methodology 199

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 199

15.1.2 Data Source 202

15.2 Author Details 204

15.3 Disclaimer 205

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348825/home-appliance-color-coated-sheet-2029

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com