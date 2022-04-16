Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players13 min read
The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet market.
Summary
The Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet market was valued at US$ 2909 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3609 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. In this study.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and regions (or countries), from 2017 to 2021, and forecast to 2029.
In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet by regions (countries), company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2021 and forecast to 2029.
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Qingdao Hegang New Material Technology
Jiangsu Liba
Suzhou Hesheng
Zhuhai Speedbird
Suzhou Xinying
Shenzhen Huamei
Jiangyin Haimei
Hebei Zhaojian Metal Product
Yieh Phui (China)
Suzhou Yangtze New Materials
Anhui Wonderful-wall Color Coating Aluminium Science
Jiangsu Jiangnan
Dingchuan Shengyu
DK Dongshin
Dongkuk Steel
Dongbu Steel
POSCO
BN STEELA
DCM CORP
SAMYANG METAL
AJU Steel Co Ltd
Lampre
Hanwa Steel
JFE Steel
NSSMC
Shandong Guanzhou
Zhejiang Huada
Jiangsu Zhongwei
Tianjin Xinyu
Tianjin Pipe
Hefei Dadong
Puluofei New Material
Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Segment by Type
PCM
VCM
Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Segment by Application
Refrigerator
Washing Machine
Air Conditioning
TV
Audio-video Product
Microwave
Water Heater
The report on the Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet market covers the following region (country) analysis:
Production by Region
China
South Korea
Japan
Southeast Asia
Europe
Sales by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Korea
India
Thailand
Indonesia
Vietnam
China Taiwan
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Iran
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheetconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheetmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheetmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheetwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheetsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1
1.1 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Research Scope 1
1.2 Market Segment by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size Growth Rate by Type 1
1.2.2 PCM 2
1.2.3 VCM 3
1.3 Market Segment by Application 3
1.3.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size Growth Rate by Application 3
1.3.2 Refrigerator 5
1.3.3 Washing Machine 6
1.3.4 Air Conditioning 6
1.3.5 TV 7
1.3.6 Audio-video Product 7
1.3.7 Microwave 8
1.3.8 Water Heater 8
1.4 Study Objectives 9
1.5 Years Considered 9
2 GLOBAL HOME APPLIANCE COLOR-COATED SHEET PRODUCTION 11
2.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Production Capacity (2017-2029) 11
2.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2029 11
2.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Production by Region 12
2.3.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 12
2.3.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2029) 13
2.3.3 Southeast Asia 15
2.3.4 Europe 16
2.3.5 China 16
2.3.6 Japan 17
2.3.7 South Korea 17
2.4 Industry Trends 18
2.4.1 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Industry Trends 18
2.4.2 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Drivers 18
2.4.3 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Challenges 19
2.4.4 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Restraints 19
3 GLOBAL HOME APPLIANCE COLOR-COATED SHEET SALES 20
3.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2029 20
3.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2029 21
3.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2029 22
3.4 Global Top Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Regions by Sales 23
3.4.1 Global Top Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 23
3.4.2 Global Top Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Regions by Sales (2023-2029) 25
3.5 Global Top Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Regions by Revenue 26
3.5.1 Global Top Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 26
3.5.2 Global Top Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Regions by Revenue (2023-2029) 27
3.5.3 North America 28
3.5.4 Europe 29
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific 30
3.5.6 South America 31
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 32
4 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 34
4.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Production Capacity by Manufacturers 34
4.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Manufacturers 36
4.2.1 Global Top Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022) 36
4.2.2 Global Top Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2017-2022) 38
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales in 2021 40
4.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Manufacturers 41
4.3.1 Global Top Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Manufacturers by Revenue (2017-2022) 41
4.3.2 Global Top Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2017-2022) 43
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue in 2021 44
4.4 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Price by Manufacturers 45
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 46
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 46
4.5.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 47
4.5.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 48
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 51
5 ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS BY TYPE 53
5.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Type 53
5.1.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 53
5.1.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2029) 53
5.1.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2029) 53
5.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Type 54
5.2.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 54
5.2.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2029) 55
5.2.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2029) 55
5.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Price by Type 56
5.3.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Price by Type (2017-2022) 56
5.3.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Price Forecast by Type (2023-2029) 56
6 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 58
6.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Application 58
6.1.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 58
6.1.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2029) 58
6.1.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2029) 59
6.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Application 60
6.2.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 60
6.2.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2029) 61
6.2.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2029) 62
6.3 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Price by Application 63
6.3.1 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Price by Application (2017-2022) 63
6.3.2 Global Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Price Forecast by Application (2023-2029) 64
7 NORTH AMERICA 65
7.1 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Breakdown by Company 65
7.1.1 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Company (2017-2022) 65
7.1.2 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Company (2017-2022) 66
7.2 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Type 68
7.2.1 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Type (2017-2029) 68
7.2.2 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Type (2017-2029) 69
7.3 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Application 70
7.3.1 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Application (2017-2029) 70
7.3.2 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Application (2017-2029) 71
7.4 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Country 72
7.4.1 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Country (2017-2029) 72
7.4.2 North America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Country (2017-2029) 73
7.4.3 U.S. 75
7.4.4 Canada 75
7.4.5 Mexico 76
8 EUROPE 77
8.1 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Breakdown by Company 77
8.1.1 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Company (2017-2022) 77
8.1.2 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Company (2017-2022) 78
8.2 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Type 79
8.2.1 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Type (2017-2029) 79
8.2.2 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Type (2017-2029) 80
8.3 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Application 81
8.3.1 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Application (2017-2029) 81
8.3.2 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Application (2017-2029) 82
8.4 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Country 83
8.4.1 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Country (2017-2029) 83
8.4.2 Europe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Country (2017-2029) 85
8.4.3 Germany 86
8.4.4 France 87
8.4.5 U.K. 87
8.4.6 Italy 88
8.4.7 Russia 88
9 ASIA PACIFIC 89
9.1 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Breakdown by Company 89
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Company (2017-2022) 89
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Company (2017-2022) 91
9.2 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Type 93
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Type (2017-2029) 93
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Type (2017-2029) 94
9.3 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Application 95
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Application (2017-2029) 95
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Application (2017-2029) 97
9.4 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Region 98
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Region (2017-2029) 98
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Region (2017-2029) 100
9.4.3 China 101
9.4.4 Japan 102
9.4.5 South Korea 102
9.4.6 India 103
9.4.7 China Taiwan 103
9.4.8 Indonesia 104
9.4.9 Thailand 104
9.4.10 Vietnam 105
10 SOUTH AMERICA 106
10.1 South America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Breakdown by Company 106
10.1.1 South America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Company (2017-2022) 106
10.1.2 South America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Company (2017-2022) 107
10.2 South America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Type 107
10.2.1 South America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Type (2017-2029) 107
10.2.2 South America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Type (2017-2029) 108
10.3 South America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Application 110
10.3.1 South America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Application (2017-2029) 110
10.3.2 South America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Application (2017-2029) 111
10.4 South America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Country 113
10.4.1 South America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Country (2017-2029) 113
10.4.2 South America Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Country (2017-2029) 114
10.4.3 Brazil 115
10.4.4 Argentina 116
11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 117
11.1 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Breakdown by Company 117
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Company (2017-2022) 117
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Company (2017-2022) 117
11.2 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Type 118
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Type (2017-2029) 118
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Type (2017-2029) 119
11.3 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Application 120
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Application (2017-2029) 120
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Application (2017-2029) 121
11.4 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Market Size by Country 122
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales by Country (2017-2029) 122
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Revenue by Country (2017-2029) 123
11.4.3 Turkey 125
11.4.4 Iran 125
12 COMPANY PROFILES 126
12.1 Qingdao Hegang New Material Technology 126
12.1.1 Qingdao Hegang New Material Technology Corporation Information 126
12.1.2 Qingdao Hegang New Material Technology Overview 126
12.1.3 Qingdao Hegang New Material Technology Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 127
12.1.4 Qingdao Hegang New Material Technology Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 128
12.1.5 Qingdao Hegang New Material Technology Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet SWOT Analysis 129
12.1.6 Qingdao Hegang New Material Technology Recent Developments 129
12.2 Jiangsu Liba 129
12.2.1 Jiangsu Liba Corporation Information 129
12.2.2 Jiangsu Liba Overview 130
12.2.3 Jiangsu Liba Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 131
12.2.4 Jiangsu Liba Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 131
12.2.5 Jiangsu Liba Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet SWOT Analysis 132
12.2.6 Jiangsu Liba Recent Developments 132
12.3 Suzhou Hesheng 132
12.3.1 Suzhou Hesheng Corporation Information 132
12.3.2 Suzhou Hesheng Overview 133
12.3.3 Suzhou Hesheng Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 133
12.3.4 Suzhou Hesheng Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 134
12.3.5 Suzhou Hesheng Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet SWOT Analysis 134
12.4 Zhuhai Speedbird 134
12.4.1 Zhuhai Speedbird Corporation Information 134
12.4.2 Zhuhai Speedbird Overview 135
12.4.3 Zhuhai Speedbird Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 135
12.4.4 Zhuhai Speedbird Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 136
12.4.5 Zhuhai Speedbird Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet SWOT Analysis 136
12.4.6 Zhuhai Speedbird Recent Developments 137
12.5 Suzhou Xinying 137
12.5.1 Suzhou Xinying Corporation Information 137
12.5.2 Suzhou Xinying Overview 138
12.5.3 Suzhou Xinying Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 138
12.5.4 Suzhou Xinying Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 138
12.5.5 Suzhou Xinying Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet SWOT Analysis 139
12.6 Shenzhen Huamei(Genzon Investment Group) 139
12.6.1 Shenzhen Huamei Corporation Information 139
12.6.2 Shenzhen Huamei Overview 140
12.6.3 Shenzhen Huamei Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 140
12.6.4 Shenzhen Huamei Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 141
12.7 Jiangyin Haimei 142
12.7.1 Jiangyin Haimei Corporation Information 142
12.7.2 Jiangyin Haimei Overview 142
12.7.3 Jiangyin Haimei Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 143
12.7.4 Jiangyin Haimei Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 143
12.8 Hebei Zhaojian Metal Product 144
12.8.1 Hebei Zhaojian Metal Product Corporation Information 144
12.8.2 Hebei Zhaojian Metal Product Overview 145
12.8.3 Hebei Zhaojian Metal Product Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 145
12.8.4 Hebei Zhaojian Metal Product Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 146
12.9 Yieh Phui (China) 146
12.9.1 Yieh Phui (China) Corporation Information 146
12.9.2 Yieh Phui (China) Overview 147
12.9.3 Yieh Phui (China) Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 148
12.9.4 Yieh Phui (China) Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 148
12.10 Suzhou Yangtze New Materials 148
12.10.1 Suzhou Yangtze New Materials Corporation Information 148
12.10.2 Suzhou Yangtze New Materials Overview 149
12.10.3 Suzhou Yangtze New Materials Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 150
12.10.4 Suzhou Yangtze New Materials Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 150
12.11 Anhui Wonderful-wall Color Coating Aluminium Science Technology 150
12.11.1 Anhui Wonderful-wall Color Coating Aluminium Science Technology Corporation Information 150
12.11.2 Anhui Wonderful-wall Color Coating Aluminium Science Technology Overview 151
12.11.3 Anhui Wonderful-wall Color Coating Aluminium Science Technology Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 152
12.11.4 Anhui Wonderful-wall Color Coating Aluminium Science Technology Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 152
12.12 Jiangsu Jiangnan 153
12.12.1 Jiangsu Jiangnan Corporation Information 153
12.12.2 Jiangsu Jiangnan Overview 153
12.12.3 Jiangsu Jiangnan Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 154
12.12.4 Jiangsu Jiangnan Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 155
12.13 Dingchuan Shengyu 155
12.13.1 Dingchuan Shengyu Corporation Information 155
12.13.2 Dingchuan Shengyu Overview 156
12.13.3 Dingchuan Shengyu Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 156
12.13.4 Dingchuan Shengyu Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 157
12.14 DK Dongshin 157
12.14.1 DK Dongshin Corporation Information 157
12.14.2 DK Dongshin Overview 158
12.14.3 DK Dongshin Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 158
12.14.4 DK Dongshin Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 158
12.15 Dongkuk Steel 159
12.15.1 Dongkuk Steel Corporation Information 159
12.15.2 Dongkuk Steel Overview 159
12.15.3 Dongkuk Steel Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 160
12.15.4 Dongkuk Steel Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 160
12.16 Dongbu Steel 160
12.16.1 Dongbu Steel Corporation Information 160
12.16.2 Dongbu Steel Overview 161
12.16.3 Dongbu Steel Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 161
12.16.4 Dongbu Steel Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 161
12.17 POSCO 162
12.17.1 POSCO Corporation Information 162
12.17.2 POSCO Overview 162
12.17.3 POSCO Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 163
12.17.4 POSCO Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 163
12.18 BN STEELA 164
12.18.1 BN STEELA Corporation Information 164
12.18.2 BN STEELA Overview 164
12.18.3 BN STEELA Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 165
12.18.4 BN STEELA Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 165
12.19 DCM CORP 166
12.19.1 DCM CORP Corporation Information 166
12.19.2 DCM CORP Overview 166
12.19.3 DCM CORP Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 167
12.19.4 DCM CORP Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 167
12.20 SAMYANG METAL 168
12.20.1 SAMYANG METAL Corporation Information 168
12.20.2 SAMYANG METAL Overview 168
12.20.3 SAMYANG METAL Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 168
12.20.4 SAMYANG METAL Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 169
12.21 AJU Steel Co Ltd 169
12.21.1 AJU Steel Co Ltd Corporation Information 169
12.21.2 AJU Steel Co Ltd Overview 170
12.21.3 AJU Steel Co Ltd Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 170
12.21.4 AJU Steel Co Ltd Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 170
12.22 Lampre 171
12.22.1 Lampre Corporation Information 171
12.22.2 Lampre Overview 171
12.22.3 Lampre Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 172
12.22.4 Lampre Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 172
12.23 HANWA Steel 173
12.23.1 HANWA Steel Corporation Information 173
12.23.2 HANWA Steel Overview 173
12.23.3 HANWA Steel Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 174
12.23.4 HANWA Steel Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 174
12.24 JFE Steel 174
12.24.1 JFE Steel Corporation Information 174
12.24.2 JFE Steel Overview 175
12.24.3 JFE Steel Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 175
12.24.4 JFE Steel Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 175
12.25 NSSMC 176
12.25.1 NSSMC Corporation Information 176
12.25.2 NSSMC Overview 176
12.25.3 NSSMC Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 177
12.25.4 NSSMC Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 177
12.26 Shandong Guanzhou 178
12.26.1 Shandong Guanzhou Corporation Information 178
12.26.2 Shandong Guanzhou Overview 178
12.26.3 Shandong Guanzhou Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 179
12.26.4 Shandong Guanzhou Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 179
12.27 Zhejiang Huada 180
12.27.1 Zhejiang Huada Corporation Information 180
12.27.2 Zhejiang Huada Overview 180
12.27.3 Zhejiang Huada Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 180
12.27.4 Zhejiang Huada Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 181
12.28 Jiangsu Zhongwei 182
12.28.1 Jiangsu Zhongwei Corporation Information 182
12.28.2 Jiangsu Zhongwei Overview 182
12.28.3 Jiangsu Zhongwei Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 183
12.28.4 Jiangsu Zhongwei Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 183
12.29 Tianjin Xinyu 183
12.29.1 Tianjin Xinyu Corporation Information 183
12.29.2 Tianjin Xinyu Overview 184
12.29.3 Tianjin Xinyu Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 184
12.29.4 Tianjin Xinyu Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 184
12.30 Tianjin Pipe 185
12.30.1 Tianjin Pipe Corporation Information 185
12.30.2 Tianjin Pipe Overview 185
12.30.3 Tianjin Pipe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 186
12.30.4 Tianjin Pipe Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 186
12.31 Hefei Dadong 187
12.31.1 Hefei Dadong Corporation Information 187
12.31.2 Hefei Dadong Overview 187
12.31.3 Hefei Dadong Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 188
12.31.4 Hefei Dadong Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 188
12.32 Puluofei New Material 189
12.32.1 Puluofei New Material Corporation Information 189
12.32.2 Puluofei New Material Overview 189
12.32.3 Puluofei New Material Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 190
12.32.4 Puluofei New Material Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Products and Services 190
13 VALUE CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 192
13.1 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Value Chain Analysis 192
13.2 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Key Raw Materials 192
13.3 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Production Mode & Process 193
13.4 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales and Marketing 193
13.4.1 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Sales Channels 193
13.4.2 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Distributors 194
13.5 Home Appliance Color-Coated Sheet Customers 196
13.6 Import, Export, Production and Consumption data in China 196
14 KEY FINDINGS 197
15 APPENDIX 199
15.1 Research Methodology 199
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 199
15.1.2 Data Source 202
15.2 Author Details 204
15.3 Disclaimer 205
