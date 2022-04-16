Imaging Flow Cytometry Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Imaging Flow Cytometry market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Imaging Flow Cytometry market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Imaging Flow Cytometry market.

Summary

In 2021, the global Imaging Flow Cytometry market size was US$ 22.3 million and is forecast to 85.62 million US in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.78% from 2022-2027. In this study, 2021 has been considered as the base year and 2022 to 2027 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Imaging Flow Cytometry.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Luminex Corporation

Sysmex

Imaging Flow Cytometry Market Segment by Type

12 Channels

6 Channels

Others

Imaging Flow Cytometry Market Segment by Application

Academic and Research Institutes

Hospitals and Clinical Testing Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

The report on the Imaging Flow Cytometry market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Imaging Flow Cytometryconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Imaging Flow Cytometrymarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Imaging Flow Cytometrymanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Imaging Flow Cytometrywith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Imaging Flow Cytometrysubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Imaging Flow Cytometry companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Imaging Flow Cytometry Research Scope 1

1.2 Market Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Market Size Growth Rate by Type 1

1.2.2 12 Channels 3

1.2.3 6 Channels 3

1.3 Market Segment by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Market Size Growth Rate by Application 4

1.3.2 Academic and Research Institutes 5

1.3.3 Hospitals and Clinical Testing Laboratories 5

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies 6

1.4 Study Objectives 7

1.5 Years Considered 8

2 GLOBAL IMAGING FLOW CYTOMETRY PRODUCTION 9

2.1 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 9

2.2 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Production by Region 10

2.2.1 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Historic Production by Region (2016-2021) 10

2.2.2 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 11

2.2.3 North America 12

2.2.4 Japan 13

2.3 Industry Trends 13

2.3.1 Imaging Flow Cytometry Industry Trends 13

2.3.2 Imaging Flow Cytometry Market Drivers 14

2.3.3 Imaging Flow Cytometry Market Challenges 14

2.3.4 Imaging Flow Cytometry Market Restraints 15

3 GLOBAL IMAGING FLOW CYTOMETRY SALES 16

3.1 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 16

3.2 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 17

3.3 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 18

3.4 Global Top Imaging Flow Cytometry Regions by Sales 19

3.4.1 Global Top Imaging Flow Cytometry Regions by Sales (2016-2021) 19

3.4.2 Global Top Imaging Flow Cytometry Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 20

3.5 Global Top Imaging Flow Cytometry Regions by Revenue 21

3.5.1 Global Top Imaging Flow Cytometry Regions by Revenue (2016-2021) 21

3.5.2 Global Top Imaging Flow Cytometry Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 21

3.5.3 North America 22

3.5.4 Europe 23

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific 24

3.5.6 Latin America 25

4 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 27

4.1 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales by Manufacturers 27

4.1.1 Global Top Imaging Flow Cytometry Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021) 27

4.1.2 Global Top Imaging Flow Cytometry Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021) 27

4.2 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Revenue by Manufacturers 27

4.2.1 Global Top Imaging Flow Cytometry Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021) 27

4.2.2 Global Top Imaging Flow Cytometry Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021) 28

4.3 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales Price by Manufacturers 28

4.4 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 28

4.4.1 Imaging Flow Cytometry Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters 28

4.4.2 Manufacturers Imaging Flow Cytometry Product Offered 29

4.4.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Imaging Flow Cytometry Market 29

4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 29

5 ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS BY TYPE 31

5.1 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales by Type 31

5.1.1 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021) 31

5.1.2 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027) 31

5.1.3 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 31

5.2 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Revenue by Type 32

5.2.1 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021) 32

5.2.2 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027) 33

5.2.3 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 33

5.3 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Price by Type 34

5.3.1 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Price by Type (2016-2021) 34

5.3.2 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 34

6 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 35

6.1 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales by Application 35

6.1.1 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021) 35

6.1.2 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027) 35

6.1.3 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 35

6.2 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Revenue by Application 36

6.2.1 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021) 36

6.2.2 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027) 37

6.2.3 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 37

6.3 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Price by Application 38

6.3.1 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Price by Application (2016-2021) 38

6.3.2 Global Imaging Flow Cytometry Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 38

7 NORTH AMERICA 39

7.1 North America Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales Breakdown by Company 39

7.1.1 North America Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales by Company (2016-2021) 39

7.1.2 North America Imaging Flow Cytometry Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 39

7.2 North America Imaging Flow Cytometry Market Size by Type 40

7.2.1 North America Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales by Type (2016-2027) 40

7.2.2 North America Imaging Flow Cytometry Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 41

7.3 North America Imaging Flow Cytometry Market Size by Application 42

7.3.1 North America Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales by Application (2016-2027) 42

7.3.2 North America Imaging Flow Cytometry Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 43

7.4 North America Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales by Country 44

7.4.1 North America Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales by Country (2016-2027) 44

7.4.2 North America Imaging Flow Cytometry Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 45

7.4.3 United States 46

7.4.4 Canada 46

8 EUROPE 47

8.1 Europe Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales Breakdown by Company 47

8.1.1 Europe Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales by Company (2016-2021) 47

8.1.2 Europe Imaging Flow Cytometry Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 47

8.2 Europe Imaging Flow Cytometry Market Size by Type 48

8.2.1 Europe Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales by Type (2016-2027) 48

8.2.2 Europe Imaging Flow Cytometry Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 49

8.3 Europe Imaging Flow Cytometry Market Size by Application 50

8.3.1 Europe Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales by Application (2016-2027) 50

8.3.2 Europe Imaging Flow Cytometry Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 51

8.4 Europe Imaging Flow Cytometry Market Size by Country 52

8.4.1 Europe Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales by Country (2016-2027) 52

8.4.2 Europe Imaging Flow Cytometry Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 53

8.4.3 Germany 54

8.4.4 France 55

8.4.5 U.K. 55

8.4.6 Italy 56

8.4.7 Russia 56

9 ASIA PACIFIC 57

9.1 Asia Pacific Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales Breakdown by Company 57

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales by Company (2016-2021) 57

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Imaging Flow Cytometry Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 57

9.2 Asia Pacific Imaging Flow Cytometry Market Size by Type 58

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales by Type (2016-2027) 58

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Imaging Flow Cytometry Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 59

9.3 Asia Pacific Imaging Flow Cytometry Market Size by Application 60

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales by Application (2016-2027) 60

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Imaging Flow Cytometry Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 61

9.4 Asia Pacific Imaging Flow Cytometry Market Size by Region 62

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales by Region (2016-2027) 62

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Imaging Flow Cytometry Revenue by Region (2016-2027) 63

9.4.3 China 65

9.4.4 Japan 65

9.4.5 South Korea 66

9.4.6 India 66

9.4.7 Australia 67

9.4.8 Southeast Asia 67

10 LATIN AMERICA 68

10.1 Latin America Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales Breakdown by Company 68

10.1.1 Latin America Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales by Company (2016-2021) 68

10.1.2 Latin America Imaging Flow Cytometry Revenue by Company (2016-2021) 68

10.2 Latin America Imaging Flow Cytometry Market Size by Type 69

10.2.1 Latin America Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales by Type (2016-2027) 69

10.2.2 Latin America Imaging Flow Cytometry Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 69

10.3 Latin America Imaging Flow Cytometry Market Size by Application 70

10.3.1 Latin America Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales by Application (2016-2027) 70

10.3.2 Latin America Imaging Flow Cytometry Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 70

10.4 Latin America Imaging Flow Cytometry Market Size by Country 71

10.4.1 Latin America Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales by Country (2016-2027) 71

10.4.2 Latin America Imaging Flow Cytometry Revenue by Country (2016-2027) 72

10.4.3 Mexico 73

10.4.4 Brazil 74

11 COMPANY PROFILES 75

11.1 Luminex Corporation 75

11.1.1 Luminex Corporation Corporation Information 75

11.1.2 Luminex Corporation Overview 75

11.1.3 Luminex Corporation Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

11.1.4 Luminex Corporation Imaging Flow Cytometry Products and Services 76

11.1.5 Luminex Corporation Imaging Flow Cytometry SWOT Analysis 77

11.1.6 Luminex Corporation Recent Developments 77

11.2 Sysmex 77

11.2.1 Sysmex Corporation Information 77

11.2.2 Sysmex Overview 78

11.2.3 Sysmex Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 78

11.2.4 Sysmex Imaging Flow Cytometry Products and Services 78

11.2.5 Sysmex Imaging Flow Cytometry SWOT Analysis 79

11.2.6 Sysmex Recent Developments 79

12 VALUE CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 80

12.1 Imaging Flow Cytometry Value Chain Analysis 80

12.2 Imaging Flow Cytometry Key Raw Materials 80

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials 80

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 80

12.3 Imaging Flow Cytometry Production Mode & Process 82

12.4 Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales and Marketing 83

12.4.1 Imaging Flow Cytometry Sales Channels 83

12.4.2 Imaging Flow Cytometry Distributors 84

12.5 Imaging Flow Cytometry Customers 86

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 87

14 APPENDIX 88

14.1 Research Methodology 88

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 88

14.1.2 Data Source 91

14.2 Author Details 94

14.3 Disclaimer 94

