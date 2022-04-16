Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1,737.79 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2,527.60 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.44% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Injection Grade accounting for 55.84% of the Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 1428.46 million by 2028, growing at a revised 6.65% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Automotive Parts segment is altered to an 6.18% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Scope and Market Size

Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Scope and Segment

Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Dow

Mitsui Chemical

LG Chemical

SABIC SK Nexlene Company (SSNC)

ExxonMobil Chemical

Borealis

Segment by Type

Injection Grade

General Grade

Extrusion Grade

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive Parts

Consumer Products

Wire & Cable

Foams & Footwears

Packaging Products

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Polyolefin Elastomers (POE)market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Polyolefin Elastomers (POE)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Polyolefin Elastomers (POE)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 2

1.2.1 Global Polyolefi1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Injection Grade 3

1.2.3 General Grade 4

1.2.4 Extrusion Grade 5

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 6

1.3.2 Automotive Parts 7

1.3.3 Consumer Products 8

1.3.4 Wire & Cable 9

1.3.5 Foams & Footwears 9

1.3.6 Packaging Products 10

1.4 Study Objectives 11

1.5 Years Considered 12

2 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Production 13

2.1 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Production Capacity (2017-2028) 13

2.2 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 13

2.3 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Production by Region 14

2.3.1 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 14

2.3.2 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 15

2.4 Southeast Asia 16

2.5 North America 17

2.6 South Korea 18

2.7 Europe 19

2.8 Japan 20

2.9 China 21

3 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 22

3.1 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 22

3.2 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 23

3.3 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 24

3.4 Global Top Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Regions by Sales 25

3.4.1 Global Top Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 25

3.4.2 Global Top Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 26

3.5 Global Top Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Regions by Revenue 27

3.5.1 Global Top Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 27

3.5.2 Global Top Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 27

3.6 North America 28

3.7 Europe 30

3.8 Asia-Pacific 31

3.9 South America 33

3.10 Middle East & Africa 35

4 Competition by Manufacturers 37

4.1 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Production Capacity by Manufacturers 37

4.2 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales by Manufacturers 38

4.2.1 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 38

4.2.2 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 38

4.2.3 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales Share by Manufacturers in 2021 39

4.3 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Revenue by Manufacturers 39

4.3.1 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 39

4.3.2 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 40

4.3.3 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Revenue Share by Manufacturers in 2021 40

4.4 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 41

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 42

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio 42

4.5.2 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 42

4.5.3 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 42

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 44

5 Market Size by Type 45

5.1 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales by Type 45

5.1.1 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 45

5.1.2 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 45

5.1.3 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 45

5.2 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Revenue by Type 47

5.2.1 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 47

5.2.2 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 47

5.2.3 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 47

5.3 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Price by Type 48

5.3.1 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Price by Type (2017-2022) 48

5.3.2 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 49

6 Market Size by Application 50

6.1 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales by Application 50

6.1.1 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 50

6.1.2 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 50

6.1.3 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 51

6.2 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Revenue by Application 52

6.2.1 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 52

6.2.2 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 53

6.2.3 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 53

6.3 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Price by Application 54

6.3.1 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Price by Application (2017-2022) 54

6.3.2 Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 55

7 North America 56

7.1 North America Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Size by Type 56

7.1.1 North America Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 56

7.1.2 North America Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 57

7.2 North America Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Size by Application 58

7.2.1 North America Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 58

7.2.2 North America Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 60

7.3 North America Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales by Country 61

7.3.1 North America Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 61

7.3.2 North America Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 62

7.3.3 United States 64

7.3.4 Canada 65

7.3.5 Mexico 66

8 Europe 67

8.1 Europe Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Size by Type 67

8.1.1 Europe Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 67

8.1.2 Europe Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 68

8.2 Europe Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Size by Application 69

8.2.1 Europe Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 69

8.2.2 Europe Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 70

8.3 Europe Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Size by Country 71

8.3.1 Europe Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 71

8.3.2 Europe Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 73

8.3.3 Germany 74

8.3.4 France 75

8.3.5 U.K. 76

8.3.6 Italy 77

8.3.7 Spain 78

9 Asia Pacific 79

9.1 Asia Pacific Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Size by Type 79

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 79

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 80

9.2 Asia Pacific Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Size by Application 81

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 81

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 82

9.3 Asia Pacific Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Size by Region 84

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales by Region (2017-2028) 84

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 85

9.3.3 China 87

9.3.4 Japan 88

9.3.5 South Korea 89

9.3.6 India 90

9.3.7 Australia 91

9.3.8 SEA 92

10 South America 93

10.1 South America Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Size by Type 93

10.1.1 South America Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 93

10.1.2 South America Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 94

10.2 South America Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Size by Application 95

10.2.1 South America Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 95

10.2.2 South America Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 97

10.3 South America Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Size by Country 98

10.3.1 South America Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 98

10.3.2 South America Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 99

10.3.3 Brazil 101

10.3.4 Argentina 102

11 Middle East and Africa 103

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Size by Type 103

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 103

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 104

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Size by Application 105

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 105

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 107

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Size by Country 108

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 108

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 109

11.3.3 Turkey 111

11.3.4 GCC Countries 112

12 Corporate Profile 113

12.1 Dow 113

12.1.1 Dow Corporation Information 113

12.1.2 Dow Overview 113

12.1.3 Dow Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 114

12.1.4 Dow Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 114

12.2 Mitsui Chemical 118

12.2.1 Mitsui Chemical Corporation Information 118

12.2.2 Mitsui Chemical Overview 119

12.2.3 Mitsui Chemical Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 119

12.2.4 Mitsui Chemical Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 120

12.3 LG Chemical 121

12.3.1 LG Chemical Corporation Information 121

12.3.2 LG Chemical Overview 122

12.3.3 LG Chemical Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 122

12.3.4 LG Chemical Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 123

12.4 SABIC SK Nexlene Company (SSNC) 129

12.4.1 SABIC SK Nexlene Company (SSNC) Corporation Information 129

12.4.2 SABIC SK Nexlene Company (SSNC) Overview 130

12.4.3 SABIC SK Nexlene Company (SSNC) Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 130

12.4.4 SABIC SK Nexlene Company (SSNC) Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 131

12.5 ExxonMobil Chemical 139

12.5.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Corporation Information 139

12.5.2 ExxonMobil Chemical Overview 140

12.5.3 ExxonMobil Chemical Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 140

12.5.4 ExxonMobil Chemical Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 141

12.6 Borealis 142

12.6.1 Borealis Corporation Information 142

12.6.2 Borealis Overview 142

12.6.3 Borealis Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 143

12.6.4 Borealis Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 143

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 145

13.1 Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Industry Chain Analysis 145

13.2 Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Key Raw Materials 146

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 146

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 147

13.3 Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Production Mode & Process 147

13.4 Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales and Marketing 148

13.4.1 Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Sales Channels 148

13.4.2 Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Distributors 149

13.5 Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Customers 151

14 Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Dynamics 153

14.1.1 Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Industry Trends 153

14.1.2 Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Drivers 154

14.1.3 Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Challenges 159

14.1.4 Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Restraints 160

15 Key Findings in the Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Study 164

16 Appendix 166

16.1 Research Methodology 166

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 166

16.1.2 Data Source 169

16.2 Author Details 171

16.3 Disclaimer 172

