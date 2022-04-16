Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market.

Summary

The global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market size is projected to reach US$ 9,774.47 million by 2028, from US$ 4,714.25 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Glass Fiber accounting for 37.92% of the Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 3,544.32 million by 2028.

China Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market size is valued at US$ 601.92 million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics are US$ 1,330.51 million and US$ 1,107.86 million, severally. The proportion of the North America is 28.22% in 2021, while Europe is 23.50% respectively. As for the Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 665.47 million by 2028.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Jushi

Kolon

CIT Composite Materials (Toray Industries)

Changzhou PGTEX

TAIWANGLASS

Teijin

Dupont

Johns Manville

Hexcel Corporation

Hyosung

Owens Corning

Weihai Guangwei

Fulltech Fiber Glass

Ahlstrom-Munksj枚

DSM

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Unifrax

ALLTE CLOTH CORPORATION

SGL Group

Sinofibers Technology

Shandong Glasstex

Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Segment by Type

Glass Fiber

Aramid Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Others

Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Segment by Application

Aerospace

Automotive

Electronics Industry

Consumer Products

Medical

Others

The report on the Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabricsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Manmade and Special Fiber Fabricsmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabricsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Manmade and Special Fiber Fabricswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Manmade and Special Fiber Fabricssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Glass Fiber 3

1.2.3 Aramid Fiber 4

1.2.4 Carbon Fiber 4

1.2.5 Others 5

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 6

1.3.2 Aerospace 8

1.3.3 Automotive 9

1.3.4 Electronics Industry 9

1.3.5 Consumer Products 10

1.3.6 Medical 10

1.3.7 Others 10

1.4 Study Objectives 11

1.5 Years Considered 11

2 Global Growth Trends 13

2.1 Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Perspective (2017-2028) 13

2.2 Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Growth Trends by Region 14

2.2.1 Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 14

2.2.2 Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 15

2.2.3 Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 16

2.3 Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Dynamics 17

2.3.1 Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Industry Trends 17

2.3.2 Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Drivers 17

2.3.3 Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Challenges 18

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 19

3.1 Global Top Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Players by Revenue 19

3.1.1 Global Top Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Players by Revenue (2017-2022) 19

3.1.2 Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022) 20

3.2 Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 21

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Revenue 23

3.4 Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Concentration Ratio 24

3.4.1 Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 24

3.4.2 Global Top 5 Companies by Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Revenue in 2021 25

3.5 Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Key Players Head office 26

3.6 Key Players Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Product Solution and Service 26

3.7 Date of Enter into Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market 27

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 28

4 Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Breakdown Data by Type 29

4.1 Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 29

4.2 Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 30

5 Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Breakdown Data by Application 31

5.1 Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 31

5.2 Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 32

6 North America 33

6.1 North America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size (2017-2028) 33

6.2 North America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type 34

6.2.1 North America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 34

6.2.2 North America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 34

6.2.3 North America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 35

6.3 North America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application 35

6.3.1 North America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 35

6.3.2 North America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 36

6.3.3 North America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 36

6.4 North America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Country 37

6.4.1 North America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 37

6.4.2 North America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 37

6.4.3 United States 38

6.4.4 Canada 39

7 Europe 40

7.1 Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size (2017-2028) 40

7.2 Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type 40

7.2.1 Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 40

7.2.2 Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 41

7.2.3 Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 41

7.3 Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application 42

7.3.1 Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 42

7.3.2 Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 42

7.3.3 Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 43

7.4 Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Country 43

7.4.1 Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 43

7.4.2 Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 44

7.4.3 Germany 45

7.4.4 France 46

7.4.5 U.K. 47

7.4.6 Russia 48

8 Asia-Pacific 49

8.1 Asia-Pacific Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size (2017-2028) 49

8.2 Asia-Pacific Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type 49

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 49

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 50

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 51

8.3 Asia-Pacific Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application 51

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 51

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 52

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 53

8.4 Asia-Pacific Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Region 53

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 53

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 54

8.4.3 China 55

8.4.4 Japan 56

8.4.5 South Korea 57

8.4.6 India 58

9 Latin America 59

9.1 Latin America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size (2017-2028) 59

9.2 Latin America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type 59

9.2.1 Latin America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 59

9.2.2 Latin America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 60

9.2.3 Latin America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 61

9.3 Latin America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application 61

9.3.1 Latin America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 61

9.3.2 Latin America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 62

9.3.3 Latin America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 63

9.4 Latin America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Country 63

9.4.1 Latin America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 63

9.4.2 Latin America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 64

9.4.3 Mexico 65

9.4.4 Brazil 66

10 Middle East & Africa 67

10.1 Middle East & Africa Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size (2017-2028) 67

10.2 Middle East & Africa Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type 67

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 67

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 68

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 69

10.3 Middle East & Africa Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application 69

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 69

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 70

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 71

10.4 Middle East & Africa Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Country 71

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 71

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 72

10.4.3 Turkey 72

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia 73

10.4.5 UAE 73

11 Key Players Profiles 75

11.1 Jushi 75

11.1.1 Jushi Company Details 75

11.1.2 Jushi Business Overview 75

11.1.3 Jushi Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 76

11.1.4 Jushi Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 77

11.2 Kolon 78

11.2.1 Kolon Company Details 78

11.2.2 Kolon Business Overview 79

11.2.3 Kolon Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 79

11.2.4 Kolon Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 80

11.3 CIT Composite Materials (Toray Industries) 81

11.3.1 CIT Composite Materials (Toray Industries) Company Details 81

11.3.2 CIT Composite Materials (Toray Industries) Business Overview 82

11.3.3 CIT Composite Materials (Toray Industries) Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 82

11.3.4 CIT Composite Materials (Toray Industries) Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 84

11.4 PGTEX 85

11.4.1 PGTEX Company Details 85

11.4.2 PGTEX Business Overview 86

11.4.3 PGTEX Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 86

11.4.4 PGTEX Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 88

11.5 Taiwan Glass 88

11.5.1 Taiwan Glass Company Details 88

11.5.2 Taiwan Glass Business Overview 89

11.5.3 Taiwan Glass Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 89

11.5.4 Taiwan Glass Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 90

11.6 Teijin 91

11.6.1 Teijin Company Details 91

11.6.2 Teijin Business Overview 92

11.6.3 Teijin Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 92

11.6.4 Teijin Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 93

11.7 Dupont 93

11.7.1 Dupont Company Details 94

11.7.2 Dupont Business Overview 94

11.7.3 Dupont Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 94

11.7.4 Dupont Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 96

11.7.5 Dupont Recent Development 96

11.8 Johns Manville 97

11.8.1 Johns Manville Company Details 97

11.8.2 Johns Manville Business Overview 97

11.8.3 Johns Manville Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 98

11.8.4 Johns Manville Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 99

11.8.5 Johns Manville Recent Development 100

11.9 Hexcel Corporation 100

11.9.1 Hexcel Corporation Company Details 100

11.9.2 Hexcel Corporation Business Overview 101

11.9.3 Hexcel Corporation Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 101

11.9.4 Hexcel Corporation Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 103

11.10 Hyosung 103

11.10.1 Hyosung Company Details 103

11.10.2 Hyosung Business Overview 104

11.10.3 Hyosung Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 104

11.10.4 Hyosung Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 105

11.11 Owens Corning 106

11.11.1 Owens Corning Company Details 106

11.11.2 Owens Corning Business Overview 106

11.11.3 Owens Corning Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 107

11.11.4 Owens Corning Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 108

11.12 GW Compos 109

11.12.1 GW Compos Company Details 109

11.12.2 GW Compos Business Overview 110

11.12.3 GW Compos Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 110

11.12.4 GW Compos Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 111

11.13 Fulltech Fiber Glass 111

11.13.1 Fulltech Fiber Glass Company Details 111

11.13.2 Fulltech Fiber Glass Business Overview 112

11.13.3 Fulltech Fiber Glass Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 112

11.13.4 Fulltech Fiber Glass Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 113

11.14 Ahlstrom-Munksj枚 114

11.14.1 Ahlstrom-Munksj枚 Company Details 114

11.14.2 Ahlstrom-Munksj枚 Business Overview 115

11.14.3 Ahlstrom-Munksj枚 Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 115

11.14.4 Ahlstrom-Munksj枚 Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 116

11.15 DSM 117

11.15.1 DSM Company Details 117

11.15.2 DSM Business Overview 118

11.15.3 DSM Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 118

11.15.4 DSM Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 118

11.16 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation 119

11.16.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Company Details 119

11.16.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Business Overview 120

11.16.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 120

11.16.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 121

11.17 Unifrax 121

11.17.1 Unifrax Company Details 122

11.17.2 Unifrax Business Overview 122

11.17.3 Unifrax Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 122

11.17.4 Unifrax Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 124

11.18 ALLTE CLOTH CORPORATION 125

11.18.1 ALLTE CLOTH CORPORATION Company Details 125

11.18.2 ALLTE CLOTH CORPORATION Business Overview 125

11.18.3 ALLTE CLOTH CORPORATION Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 126

11.18.4 ALLTE CLOTH CORPORATION Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 127

11.19 SGL Group 128

11.19.1 SGL Group Company Details 128

11.19.2 SGL Group Business Overview 129

11.19.3 SGL Group Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 129

11.19.4 SGL Group Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 130

11.20 Sinofibers Technology 131

11.20.1 Sinofibers Technology Company Details 131

11.20.2 Sinofibers Technology Business Overview 132

11.20.3 Sinofibers Technology Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 132

11.20.4 Sinofibers Technology Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 132

11.21 Shandong Fiberglass 133

11.21.1 Shandong Fiberglass Company Details 133

11.21.2 Shandong Fiberglass Business Overview 134

11.21.3 Shandong Fiberglass Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 134

11.21.4 Shandong Fiberglass Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 135

12 Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Production Mode & Process 136

13 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 137

14 Appendix 138

14.1 Research Methodology 138

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 138

14.1.2 Data Source 141

14.2 Disclaimer 144

14.3 Author Details 145

