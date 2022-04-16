Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players11 min read
The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market.
Summary
The global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market size is projected to reach US$ 9,774.47 million by 2028, from US$ 4,714.25 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2022-2028.
Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Glass Fiber accounting for 37.92% of the Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 3,544.32 million by 2028.
China Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market size is valued at US$ 601.92 million in 2021, while the North America and Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics are US$ 1,330.51 million and US$ 1,107.86 million, severally. The proportion of the North America is 28.22% in 2021, while Europe is 23.50% respectively. As for the Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 665.47 million by 2028.
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market in terms of revenue.
Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market.
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Jushi
Kolon
CIT Composite Materials (Toray Industries)
Changzhou PGTEX
TAIWANGLASS
Teijin
Dupont
Johns Manville
Hexcel Corporation
Hyosung
Owens Corning
Weihai Guangwei
Fulltech Fiber Glass
Ahlstrom-Munksj枚
DSM
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
Unifrax
ALLTE CLOTH CORPORATION
SGL Group
Sinofibers Technology
Shandong Glasstex
Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Segment by Type
Glass Fiber
Aramid Fiber
Carbon Fiber
Others
Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Segment by Application
Aerospace
Automotive
Electronics Industry
Consumer Products
Medical
Others
The report on the Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics market covers the following region (country) analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of Asia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Russia
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabricsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Manmade and Special Fiber Fabricsmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabricsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Manmade and Special Fiber Fabricswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Manmade and Special Fiber Fabricssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview 1
1.1 Study Scope 1
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1
1.2.2 Glass Fiber 3
1.2.3 Aramid Fiber 4
1.2.4 Carbon Fiber 4
1.2.5 Others 5
1.3 Market by Application 5
1.3.1 Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 6
1.3.2 Aerospace 8
1.3.3 Automotive 9
1.3.4 Electronics Industry 9
1.3.5 Consumer Products 10
1.3.6 Medical 10
1.3.7 Others 10
1.4 Study Objectives 11
1.5 Years Considered 11
2 Global Growth Trends 13
2.1 Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Perspective (2017-2028) 13
2.2 Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Growth Trends by Region 14
2.2.1 Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 14
2.2.2 Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 15
2.2.3 Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 16
2.3 Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Dynamics 17
2.3.1 Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Industry Trends 17
2.3.2 Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Drivers 17
2.3.3 Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Challenges 18
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 19
3.1 Global Top Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Players by Revenue 19
3.1.1 Global Top Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Players by Revenue (2017-2022) 19
3.1.2 Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022) 20
3.2 Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 21
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Revenue 23
3.4 Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Concentration Ratio 24
3.4.1 Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 24
3.4.2 Global Top 5 Companies by Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Revenue in 2021 25
3.5 Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Key Players Head office 26
3.6 Key Players Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Product Solution and Service 26
3.7 Date of Enter into Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market 27
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 28
4 Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Breakdown Data by Type 29
4.1 Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 29
4.2 Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 30
5 Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Breakdown Data by Application 31
5.1 Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 31
5.2 Global Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 32
6 North America 33
6.1 North America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size (2017-2028) 33
6.2 North America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type 34
6.2.1 North America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 34
6.2.2 North America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 34
6.2.3 North America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 35
6.3 North America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application 35
6.3.1 North America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 35
6.3.2 North America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 36
6.3.3 North America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 36
6.4 North America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Country 37
6.4.1 North America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 37
6.4.2 North America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 37
6.4.3 United States 38
6.4.4 Canada 39
7 Europe 40
7.1 Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size (2017-2028) 40
7.2 Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type 40
7.2.1 Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 40
7.2.2 Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 41
7.2.3 Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 41
7.3 Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application 42
7.3.1 Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 42
7.3.2 Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 42
7.3.3 Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 43
7.4 Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Country 43
7.4.1 Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 43
7.4.2 Europe Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 44
7.4.3 Germany 45
7.4.4 France 46
7.4.5 U.K. 47
7.4.6 Russia 48
8 Asia-Pacific 49
8.1 Asia-Pacific Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size (2017-2028) 49
8.2 Asia-Pacific Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type 49
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 49
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 50
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 51
8.3 Asia-Pacific Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application 51
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 51
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 52
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 53
8.4 Asia-Pacific Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Region 53
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 53
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 54
8.4.3 China 55
8.4.4 Japan 56
8.4.5 South Korea 57
8.4.6 India 58
9 Latin America 59
9.1 Latin America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size (2017-2028) 59
9.2 Latin America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type 59
9.2.1 Latin America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 59
9.2.2 Latin America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 60
9.2.3 Latin America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 61
9.3 Latin America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application 61
9.3.1 Latin America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 61
9.3.2 Latin America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 62
9.3.3 Latin America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 63
9.4 Latin America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Country 63
9.4.1 Latin America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 63
9.4.2 Latin America Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 64
9.4.3 Mexico 65
9.4.4 Brazil 66
10 Middle East & Africa 67
10.1 Middle East & Africa Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size (2017-2028) 67
10.2 Middle East & Africa Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type 67
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 67
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 68
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 69
10.3 Middle East & Africa Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application 69
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 69
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 70
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 71
10.4 Middle East & Africa Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Country 71
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 71
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 72
10.4.3 Turkey 72
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia 73
10.4.5 UAE 73
11 Key Players Profiles 75
11.1 Jushi 75
11.1.1 Jushi Company Details 75
11.1.2 Jushi Business Overview 75
11.1.3 Jushi Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 76
11.1.4 Jushi Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 77
11.2 Kolon 78
11.2.1 Kolon Company Details 78
11.2.2 Kolon Business Overview 79
11.2.3 Kolon Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 79
11.2.4 Kolon Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 80
11.3 CIT Composite Materials (Toray Industries) 81
11.3.1 CIT Composite Materials (Toray Industries) Company Details 81
11.3.2 CIT Composite Materials (Toray Industries) Business Overview 82
11.3.3 CIT Composite Materials (Toray Industries) Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 82
11.3.4 CIT Composite Materials (Toray Industries) Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 84
11.4 PGTEX 85
11.4.1 PGTEX Company Details 85
11.4.2 PGTEX Business Overview 86
11.4.3 PGTEX Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 86
11.4.4 PGTEX Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 88
11.5 Taiwan Glass 88
11.5.1 Taiwan Glass Company Details 88
11.5.2 Taiwan Glass Business Overview 89
11.5.3 Taiwan Glass Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 89
11.5.4 Taiwan Glass Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 90
11.6 Teijin 91
11.6.1 Teijin Company Details 91
11.6.2 Teijin Business Overview 92
11.6.3 Teijin Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 92
11.6.4 Teijin Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 93
11.7 Dupont 93
11.7.1 Dupont Company Details 94
11.7.2 Dupont Business Overview 94
11.7.3 Dupont Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 94
11.7.4 Dupont Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 96
11.7.5 Dupont Recent Development 96
11.8 Johns Manville 97
11.8.1 Johns Manville Company Details 97
11.8.2 Johns Manville Business Overview 97
11.8.3 Johns Manville Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 98
11.8.4 Johns Manville Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 99
11.8.5 Johns Manville Recent Development 100
11.9 Hexcel Corporation 100
11.9.1 Hexcel Corporation Company Details 100
11.9.2 Hexcel Corporation Business Overview 101
11.9.3 Hexcel Corporation Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 101
11.9.4 Hexcel Corporation Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 103
11.10 Hyosung 103
11.10.1 Hyosung Company Details 103
11.10.2 Hyosung Business Overview 104
11.10.3 Hyosung Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 104
11.10.4 Hyosung Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 105
11.11 Owens Corning 106
11.11.1 Owens Corning Company Details 106
11.11.2 Owens Corning Business Overview 106
11.11.3 Owens Corning Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 107
11.11.4 Owens Corning Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 108
11.12 GW Compos 109
11.12.1 GW Compos Company Details 109
11.12.2 GW Compos Business Overview 110
11.12.3 GW Compos Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 110
11.12.4 GW Compos Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 111
11.13 Fulltech Fiber Glass 111
11.13.1 Fulltech Fiber Glass Company Details 111
11.13.2 Fulltech Fiber Glass Business Overview 112
11.13.3 Fulltech Fiber Glass Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 112
11.13.4 Fulltech Fiber Glass Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 113
11.14 Ahlstrom-Munksj枚 114
11.14.1 Ahlstrom-Munksj枚 Company Details 114
11.14.2 Ahlstrom-Munksj枚 Business Overview 115
11.14.3 Ahlstrom-Munksj枚 Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 115
11.14.4 Ahlstrom-Munksj枚 Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 116
11.15 DSM 117
11.15.1 DSM Company Details 117
11.15.2 DSM Business Overview 118
11.15.3 DSM Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 118
11.15.4 DSM Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 118
11.16 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation 119
11.16.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Company Details 119
11.16.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Business Overview 120
11.16.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 120
11.16.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 121
11.17 Unifrax 121
11.17.1 Unifrax Company Details 122
11.17.2 Unifrax Business Overview 122
11.17.3 Unifrax Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 122
11.17.4 Unifrax Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 124
11.18 ALLTE CLOTH CORPORATION 125
11.18.1 ALLTE CLOTH CORPORATION Company Details 125
11.18.2 ALLTE CLOTH CORPORATION Business Overview 125
11.18.3 ALLTE CLOTH CORPORATION Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 126
11.18.4 ALLTE CLOTH CORPORATION Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 127
11.19 SGL Group 128
11.19.1 SGL Group Company Details 128
11.19.2 SGL Group Business Overview 129
11.19.3 SGL Group Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 129
11.19.4 SGL Group Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 130
11.20 Sinofibers Technology 131
11.20.1 Sinofibers Technology Company Details 131
11.20.2 Sinofibers Technology Business Overview 132
11.20.3 Sinofibers Technology Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 132
11.20.4 Sinofibers Technology Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 132
11.21 Shandong Fiberglass 133
11.21.1 Shandong Fiberglass Company Details 133
11.21.2 Shandong Fiberglass Business Overview 134
11.21.3 Shandong Fiberglass Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Introduction 134
11.21.4 Shandong Fiberglass Revenue in Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Business (2017-2022) 135
12 Manmade and Special Fiber Fabrics Production Mode & Process 136
13 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 137
14 Appendix 138
14.1 Research Methodology 138
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 138
14.1.2 Data Source 141
14.2 Disclaimer 144
14.3 Author Details 145
