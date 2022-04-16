Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer market.

Summary

The global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer market was valued at US$ 3,770.97 million in 2021 and will reach US$ 5,048.09 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.98% during 2021-2027.

Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

ICL

Nutrien (Agrium)

J.R. Simplot

Knox Fertilizer Company

Allied Nutrients

Harrell’s

Florikan

Haifa Group

SQMVITAS

OCI Nitrogen

JCAM Agri

Kingenta

Anhui MOITH

Central Glass Group

Stanley Agriculture Group

Shikefeng Chemical

Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market Segment by Type

Polymer-Coated Products

Non Polymer-Coated Products

Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market Segment by Application

Agriculture

Horticulture

Turf and Landscape

The report on the Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

Netherlands

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of South America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizerconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizermarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizermanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizerwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizersubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 CONTROLLED (COATED) RELEASE FERTILIZER MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer 1

1.2 Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2021 VS 2027 2

1.2.2 Polymer-Coated Products 2

1.2.3 Non Polymer-Coated Products 3

1.3 Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Segment by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 4

1.3.2 Agriculture 5

1.3.3 Horticulture 6

1.3.4 Turf and Landscape 6

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 7

1.4.1 Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 7

1.4.2 Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 8

1.4.3 Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 9

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 9

1.5.1 Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 10

1.5.2 North America Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 10

1.5.3 Europe Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 11

1.5.4 China Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 12

1.5.5 Japan Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 13

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 14

2.1 Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 14

2.2 Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 17

2.3 Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 19

2.4 Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 20

2.5 Manufacturers Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Sites, Area Served 22

2.6 Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market Competitive Situation and Trends 23

2.6.1 Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market Concentration Rate 23

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Players Market Share by Revenue 24

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 24

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 26

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 26

3.2 Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 27

3.3 Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price (2016-2021) 27

3.4 North America Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production 28

3.4.1 North America Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 28

3.4.2 North America Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price (2016-2021) 28

3.5 Europe Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production 29

3.5.1 Europe Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 29

3.5.2 Europe Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price (2016-2021) 29

3.6 China Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production (2016-2021) 30

3.6.1 China Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 30

3.6.2 China Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price (2016-2021) 30

3.7 Japan Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production (2016-2021) 31

3.7.1 Japan Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021) 31

3.7.2 Japan Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price (2016-2021) 31

4 CONTROLLED (COATED) RELEASE FERTILIZER CONSUMPTION BY REGION 32

4.1 Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Consumption by Region 32

4.1.1 Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Consumption by Region 32

4.1.2 Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Consumption Market Share by Region 32

4.2 North America 33

4.2.1 North America Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Consumption by Country 34

4.2.2 U.S. 35

4.2.3 Canada 36

4.3 Europe 37

4.3.1 Europe Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Consumption by Country 37

4.3.2 Germany 38

4.3.3 France 39

4.3.4 Spain 40

4.3.5 Italy 41

4.3.6 Netherlands 42

4.4 Asia Pacific 43

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Consumption by Region 43

4.4.2 China 44

4.4.3 Japan 45

4.4.4 South Korea 46

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 47

4.4.6 India 48

4.4.7 Australia 49

4.5 Latin America 50

4.5.1 Latin America Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Consumption by Country 50

4.5.2 Mexico 51

4.5.3 Brazil 52

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 53

5.1 Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 53

5.2 Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 54

5.3 Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Price by Type (2016-2021) 56

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 57

6.1 Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 57

6.2 Global Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2017-2021) 59

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 60

7.1 ICL 60

7.1.1 ICL Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Corporation Information 60

7.1.2 ICL Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Product Portfolio 60

7.1.3 ICL Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 61

7.1.4 ICL Main Business and Markets Served 62

7.1.5 ICL Recent Developments/Updates 62

7.2 Nutrien (Agrium) 62

7.2.1 Nutrien (Agrium) Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Corporation Information 62

7.2.2 Nutrien (Agrium) Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Product Portfolio 63

7.2.3 Nutrien (Agrium) Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 63

7.2.4 Nutrien (Agrium) Main Business and Markets Served 64

7.2.5 Nutrien (Agrium) Recent Developments/Updates 64

7.3 J.R. Simplot 64

7.3.1 J.R. Simplot Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Corporation Information 64

7.3.2 J.R. Simplot Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Product Portfolio 65

7.3.3 J.R. Simplot Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 65

7.3.4 J.R. Simplot Main Business and Markets Served 66

7.4 Knox Fertilizer Company 66

7.4.1 Knox Fertilizer Company Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Corporation Information 66

7.4.2 Knox Fertilizer Company Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Product Portfolio 67

7.4.3 Knox Fertilizer Company Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 68

7.4.4 Knox Fertilizer Company Main Business and Markets Served 69

7.5 Allied Nutrients 69

7.5.1 Allied Nutrients Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Corporation Information 69

7.5.2 Allied Nutrients Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Product Portfolio 69

7.5.3 Allied Nutrients Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 71

7.5.4 Allied Nutrients Main Business and Markets Served 71

7.5.5 Allied Nutrients Recent Developments/Updates 71

7.6 Harrell’s 72

7.6.1 Harrell’s Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Corporation Information 72

7.6.2 Harrell’s Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Product Portfolio 72

7.6.3 Harrell’s Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 73

7.6.4 Harrell’s Main Business and Markets Served 73

7.6.5 Harrell’s Recent Developments/Updates 74

7.7 Florikan 74

7.7.1 Florikan Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Corporation Information 74

7.7.2 Florikan Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Product Portfolio 75

7.7.3 Florikan Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 76

7.7.4 Florikan Main Business and Markets Served 76

7.7.5 Florikan Recent Developments/Updates 76

7.8 Haifa Group 77

7.8.1 Haifa Group Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Corporation Information 77

7.8.2 Haifa Group Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Product Portfolio 77

7.8.3 Haifa Group Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 78

7.8.4 Haifa Group Main Business and Markets Served 78

7.9 SQMVITAS 79

7.9.1 SQMVITAS Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Corporation Information 79

7.9.2 SQMVITAS Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Product Portfolio 80

7.9.3 SQMVITAS Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 81

7.9.4 SQMVITAS Main Business and Markets Served 81

7.9.5 SQMVITAS Recent Developments/Updates 82

7.10 OCI Nitrogen 82

7.10.1 OCI Nitrogen Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Corporation Information 82

7.10.2 OCI Nitrogen Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Product Portfolio 83

7.10.3 OCI Nitrogen Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 83

7.10.4 OCI Nitrogen Main Business and Markets Served 84

7.11 JCAM Agri 84

7.11.1 JCAM Agri Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Corporation Information 84

7.11.2 JCAM Agri Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Product Portfolio 85

7.11.3 JCAM Agri Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 86

7.11.4 JCAM Agri Main Business and Markets Served 86

7.12 Kingenta 87

7.12.1 Kingenta Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Corporation Information 87

7.12.2 Kingenta Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Product Portfolio 87

7.12.3 Kingenta Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 88

7.12.4 Kingenta Main Business and Markets Served 89

7.13 Anhui MOITH 89

7.13.1 Anhui MOITH Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Corporation Information 89

7.13.2 Anhui MOITH Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Product Portfolio 90

7.13.3 Anhui MOITH Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 90

7.13.4 Anhui MOITH Main Business and Markets Served 90

7.14 Central Glass Group 91

7.14.1 Central Glass Group Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Corporation Information 91

7.14.2 Central Glass Group Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Product Portfolio 91

7.14.3 Central Glass Group Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 92

7.14.4 Central Glass Group Main Business and Markets Served 92

7.15 Stanley Agriculture Group 93

7.15.1 Stanley Agriculture Group Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Corporation Information 93

7.15.2 Stanley Agriculture Group Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Product Portfolio 93

7.15.3 Stanley Agriculture Group Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 95

7.15.4 Stanley Agriculture Group Main Business and Markets Served 95

7.16 Shikefeng Chemical 95

7.16.1 Shikefeng Chemical Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Corporation Information 95

7.16.2 Shikefeng Chemical Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Product Portfolio 96

7.16.3 Shikefeng Chemical Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 97

7.16.4 Shikefeng Chemical Main Business and Markets Served 97

8 CONTROLLED (COATED) RELEASE FERTILIZER MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 98

8.1 Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Key Raw Materials Analysis 98

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 98

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 98

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 99

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer 99

8.4 Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Industrial Chain Analysis 100

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 102

9.1 Marketing Channel 102

9.2 Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Distributors List 103

9.3 Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Customers 105

10 CONTROLLED (COATED) RELEASE FERTILIZER MARKET DYNAMICS 106

10.1 Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Industry Trends 106

10.2 Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Growth Drivers 106

10.3 Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market Challenges 107

10.4 Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Market Restraints 107

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 108

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer by Region (2022-2027) 108

11.2 North America Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 109

11.3 Europe Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 110

11.4 China Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 111

11.5 Japan Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 112

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 113

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer 113

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer by Country 113

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer by Country 114

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer by Region 114

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer by Country 115

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2022-2027) 116

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 116

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer by Type (2022-2027) 116

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer by Type (2022-2027) 116

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer by Type (2022-2027) 117

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Controlled (Coated) Release Fertilizer by Application (2022-2027) 117

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 119

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 120

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 120

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 120

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 121

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 122

15.2 Data Source 123

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 123

15.2.2 Primary Sources 124

15.3 Author List 126

