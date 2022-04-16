Digital Isolators Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Digital Isolators market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Isolators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Digital Isolators market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global market for Digital Isolators is estimated to be worth US$ 416.69 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 741.94 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.09% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

China Digital Isolators market size was US$ 99.80 million in 2021, while the US and Europe Digital Isolators were US$ 120.71 million and US$ 54.33 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 32.66% in 2021, while China and Europe were 27.00% and 14.70% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 30.76% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 11.94% through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 10.04%, 9.79%, and 12.64% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Digital Isolators landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 29.65 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 10.66% over the forecast period.

The global main companies of Digital Isolators include Silicon Labs (Skyworks), ADI, TI, Broadcom Corporation, Infineon, Vicor, NVE, and ROHM, etc. In 2021, the global five largest players hold a share approximately 66% in terms of revenue.

In 2021, Capacitive Coupling segment accounted for a share of 50.14% in the global Digital Isolators market. And this product segment is poised to reach US$ 388.59 million by 2028 from US$ 185.28 million in 2021.

In Digital Isolators market, the Telecommunications segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a revenue of US$ 352.13 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.68% during 2022 and 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Silicon Labs (Skyworks)

ADI

TI

Broadcom Corporation

Infineon

Vicor

NVE

ROHM

Shanghai Chipanalog Microelectronics

Beijing Zhongke Gree Micro

2Pai Semiconductor

Digital Isolators Market Segment by Type

Capacitive Coupling

Magnetic Coupling

Giant Magnetoresistive GMR

Digital Isolators Market Segment by Application

Telecommunications

Industrial Automation

Automobile

Power Management

Other

The report on the Digital Isolators market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

