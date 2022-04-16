Digital Twin Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Digital Twin market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Twin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Digital Twin Market

The global Digital Twin market size is projected to reach US$ 4,136 million by 2028, from US$ 1,775 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2022-2028.

Global Digital Twin Scope and Market Size

Digital Twin market is segmented by players, region (country), by type, and by application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Twin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by type and by application and forecast for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

General Electric

PTC

Siemens

Dassault Systèmes

IBM Corporation

ANSYS

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Accenture (Mackevision)

SAP

AVEVA Group

Segment by Type

Asset Twin

Process Twin

System Twin

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Machine Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Digital Twinconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Digital Twinmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Digital Twinmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Digital Twinwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Digital Twinsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Digital Twin companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 REPORT OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Digital Twin Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 Asset Twin 3

1.2.3 Process Twin 3

1.2.4 System Twin 4

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Digital Twin Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 6

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense 6

1.3.3 Automotive & Transportation 7

1.3.4 Machine Manufacturing 9

1.3.5 Energy & Utilities 9

1.3.6 Others 11

1.4 Study Objectives 12

1.5 Years Considered 13

2 GLOBAL GROWTH TRENDS 14

2.1 Global Digital Twin Market Perspective (2017-2028) 14

2.2 Digital Twin Growth Trends by Region 15

2.2.1 Digital Twin Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 15

2.2.2 Digital Twin Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 16

2.2.3 Digital Twin Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 17

2.3 Digital Twin Market Dynamics 17

2.3.1 Digital Twin Industry Trends 17

2.3.2 Digital Twin Market Drivers 18

2.3.3 Digital Twin Market Challenges 19

2.3.4 Digital Twin Market Restraints 19

3 COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY KEY PLAYERS 21

3.1 Global Top Digital Twin Players by Revenue 21

3.1.1 Global Top Digital Twin Players by Revenue (2017-2022) 21

3.1.2 Global Digital Twin Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022) 21

3.2 Global Digital Twin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 23

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Digital Twin Revenue 24

3.4 Global Digital Twin Market Concentration Ratio 25

3.4.1 Global Digital Twin Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 25

3.4.2 Global Top 5 Companies by Digital Twin Revenue in 2021 26

3.5 Digital Twin Key Players Head office and Area Served 26

3.6 Key Players Digital Twin Product Solution and Service 27

3.7 Date of Enter into Digital Twin Market 27

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 28

4 DIGITAL TWIN BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE 30

4.1 Global Digital Twin Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 30

4.2 Global Digital Twin Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 30

5 DIGITAL TWIN BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION 32

5.1 Global Digital Twin Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 32

5.2 Global Digital Twin Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 33

6 NORTH AMERICA 34

6.1 North America Digital Twin Market Size (2017-2028) 34

6.2 North America Digital Twin Market Size by Type 34

6.2.1 North America Digital Twin Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 34

6.2.2 North America Digital Twin Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 35

6.2.3 North America Digital Twin Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 35

6.3 North America Digital Twin Market Size by Application 35

6.3.1 North America Digital Twin Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 35

6.3.2 North America Digital Twin Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 36

6.3.3 North America Digital Twin Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 37

6.4 North America Digital Twin Market Size by Country 37

6.4.1 North America Digital Twin Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 37

6.4.2 North America Digital Twin Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 37

6.4.3 United States 39

6.4.4 Canada 39

7 EUROPE 40

7.1 Europe Digital Twin Market Size (2017-2028) 40

7.2 Europe Digital Twin Market Size by Type 40

7.2.1 Europe Digital Twin Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 40

7.2.2 Europe Digital Twin Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 41

7.2.3 Europe Digital Twin Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 41

7.3 Europe Digital Twin Market Size by Application 41

7.3.1 Europe Digital Twin Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 41

7.3.2 Europe Digital Twin Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 42

7.3.3 Europe Digital Twin Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 43

7.4 Europe Digital Twin Market Size by Country 43

7.4.1 Europe Digital Twin Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 43

7.4.2 Europe Digital Twin Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 44

7.4.3 Germany 45

7.4.4 France 45

7.4.5 U.K. 46

7.4.6 Italy 46

7.4.7 Russia 47

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 47

8 ASIA-PACIFIC 48

8.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Twin Market Size (2017-2028) 48

8.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Twin Market Size by Type 48

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Twin Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 48

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Twin Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 49

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Twin Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 49

8.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Twin Market Size by Application 49

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Twin Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 49

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Twin Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 50

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Twin Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 51

8.4 Asia-Pacific Digital Twin Market Size by Region 51

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Twin Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 51

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Twin Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 52

8.4.3 China 53

8.4.4 Japan 53

8.4.5 South Korea 54

8.4.6 Southeast Asia 54

8.4.7 India 55

8.4.8 Australia 55

9 LATIN AMERICA 56

9.1 Latin America Digital Twin Market Size (2017-2028) 56

9.2 Latin America Digital Twin Market Size by Type 56

9.2.1 Latin America Digital Twin Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 56

9.2.2 Latin America Digital Twin Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 57

9.2.3 Latin America Digital Twin Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 57

9.3 Latin America Digital Twin Market Size by Application 57

9.3.1 Latin America Digital Twin Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 57

9.3.2 Latin America Digital Twin Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 58

9.3.3 Latin America Digital Twin Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 59

9.4 Latin America Digital Twin Market Size by Country 59

9.4.1 Latin America Digital Twin Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 59

9.4.2 Latin America Digital Twin Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 60

9.4.3 Mexico 61

9.4.4 Brazil 61

10 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 62

10.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Twin Market Size (2017-2028) 62

10.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Twin Market Size by Type 62

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Twin Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 62

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Twin Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 63

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Twin Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 63

10.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Twin Market Size by Application 64

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Twin Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 64

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Twin Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 64

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Twin Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 65

10.4 Middle East & Africa Digital Twin Market Size by Country 65

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Twin Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 65

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Twin Market Size by Country (2023-2028) 66

10.4.3 Turkey 67

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia 67

10.4.5 UAE 68

11 KEY PLAYERS PROFILES 69

11.1 General Electric 69

11.1.1 General Electric Company Details 69

11.1.2 General Electric Business Overview 69

11.1.3 General Electric Digital Twin Introduction 70

11.1.4 General Electric Revenue in Digital Twin Business (2017-2022) 72

11.1.5 General Electric Recent Development 73

11.2 PTC 74

11.2.1 PTC Company Details 74

11.2.2 PTC Business Overview 74

11.2.3 PTC Digital Twin Introduction 75

11.2.4 PTC Revenue in Digital Twin Business (2017-2022) 77

11.2.5 PTC Recent Development 77

11.3 Siemens 78

11.3.1 Siemens Company Details 78

11.3.2 Siemens Business Overview 78

11.3.3 Siemens Digital Twin Introduction 79

11.3.4 Siemens Revenue in Digital Twin Business (2017-2022) 81

11.3.5 Siemens Recent Development 81

11.4 Dassault Systèmes 82

11.4.1 Dassault Systèmes Company Details 82

11.4.2 Dassault Systèmes Business Overview 82

11.4.3 Dassault Systèmes Digital Twin Introduction 83

11.4.4 Dassault Systèmes Revenue in Digital Twin Business (2017-2022) 83

11.4.5 Dassault Systèmes Recent Development 84

11.5 IBM Corporation 84

11.5.1 IBM Corporation Company Details 85

11.5.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview 85

11.5.3 IBM Corporation Digital Twin Introduction 85

11.5.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Digital Twin Business (2017-2022) 87

11.5.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development 87

11.6 ANSYS 89

11.6.1 ANSYS Company Details 89

11.6.2 ANSYS Business Overview 89

11.6.3 ANSYS Digital Twin Introduction 90

11.6.4 ANSYS Revenue in Digital Twin Business (2017-2022) 90

11.6.5 ANSYS Recent Development 91

11.7 Microsoft Corporation 91

11.7.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details 92

11.7.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview 92

11.7.3 Microsoft Corporation Digital Twin Introduction 92

11.7.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Digital Twin Business (2017-2022) 94

11.7.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development 95

11.8 Oracle Corporation 95

11.8.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details 95

11.8.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview 96

11.8.3 Oracle Corporation Digital Twin Introduction 96

11.8.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Digital Twin Business (2017-2022) 97

11.8.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development 98

11.9 Accenture (Mackevision) 99

11.9.1 Accenture (Mackevision) Company Details 99

11.9.2 Accenture (Mackevision) Business Overview 99

11.9.3 Accenture (Mackevision) Digital Twin Introduction 100

11.9.4 Accenture (Mackevision) Revenue in Digital Twin Business (2017-2022) 101

11.9.5 Accenture (Mackevision) Recent Development 101

11.10 SAP 102

11.10.1 SAP Company Details 102

11.10.2 SAP Business Overview 102

11.10.3 SAP Digital Twin Introduction 103

11.10.4 SAP Revenue in Digital Twin Business (2017-2022) 104

11.10.5 SAP Recent Development 104

11.11 AVEVA Group 105

11.11.1 AVEVA Group Company Details 105

11.11.2 AVEVA Group Business Overview 105

11.11.3 AVEVA Group Digital Twin Introduction 106

11.11.4 AVEVA Group Revenue in Digital Twin Business (2017-2022) 106

11.11.5 AVEVA Group Recent Development 107

12 ANALYST’S VIEWPOINTS/CONCLUSIONS 109

13 APPENDIX 111

13.1 Research Methodology 111

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 111

13.1.2 Data Source 114

13.2 Disclaimer 117

13.3 Author Details 117

