Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application.

Summary

The global Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing market size is projected to reach US$ 12.80 billion by 2028, from US$ 2.74 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 23.62% during 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Dockless accounting for 98.65% of the Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 12.68 billion by 2028, growing at a 23.71% CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

China Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing market size is valued at US$ 1.88 billion in 2021, while the North America and Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing are US$ 590.74 million and US$ 229.75 million, severally. The proportion of the North America is 21.54% in 2021, while China and Europe are 68.55% and 8.38% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 73.09% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 25.03% through the analysis period (2022-2028).

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Hellobike

DiDi Bike

Meituan

Lime

Bird Rides, Inc.

Ningbo Xiaoliu Sharing Information Technology Co., Ltd

SANSON

Lyft

TIER

Cityscoot

Cooltra

Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Segment by Type

Dock-Based

Dockless

Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Segment by Application

Electric Scooters

Electric Mopeds

Electric Bikes

The report on the Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Dock-Based 2

1.2.3 Dockless 3

1.3 Market by Application 3

1.3.1 Global Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 3

1.3.2 Electric Scooters 4

1.3.3 Electric Mopeds 5

1.3.4 Electric Bikes 5

1.4 Study Objectives 5

1.5 Years Considered 6

2 Global Growth Trends 7

2.1 Global Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Perspective (2017-2028) 7

2.2 Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Growth Trends by Region 8

2.2.1 Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 8

2.2.2 Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022) 9

2.2.3 Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028) 10

2.3 Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Dynamics 11

2.3.1 Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Industry Trends 11

2.3.2 Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Drivers 11

2.3.3 Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Challenges 12

2.3.4 Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Restraints 12

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 13

3.1 Global Top Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Players by Revenue 13

3.1.1 Global Top Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Players by Revenue (2017-2022) 13

3.1.2 Global Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022) 14

3.2 Global Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 14

3.3 Global Top Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Players by Gross Margin 15

3.4 Global Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Concentration Ratio 16

3.4.1 Global Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 16

3.4.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Revenue in 2021 17

3.5 Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Key Players Head office and Area Served 17

3.6 Key Players Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Product Solution and Service 18

3.7 Date of Enter into Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market 18

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 19

4 Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Breakdown Data by Type 21

4.1 Global Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 21

4.2 Global Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 21

5 Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Breakdown Data by Application 23

5.1 Global Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 23

5.2 Global Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 24

6 North America 25

6.1 North America Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size (2017-2028) 25

6.2 North America Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Type 25

6.2.1 North America Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 25

6.2.2 North America Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 26

6.3 North America Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Application 27

6.3.1 North America Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 27

6.3.2 North America Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 27

6.4 North America Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Country 28

6.4.1 North America Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 28

6.4.2 North America Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 29

6.4.3 United States 30

7 Europe 31

7.1 Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size (2017-2028) 31

7.2 Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Type 31

7.2.1 Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 31

7.2.2 Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 32

7.3 Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Application 33

7.3.1 Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 33

7.3.2 Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 33

7.4 Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Country 34

7.4.1 Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 34

7.4.2 Europe Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 35

7.4.3 Germany 36

7.4.4 France 37

7.4.5 UK 38

7.4.6 Spain 39

8 Asia-Pacific 40

8.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size (2017-2028) 40

8.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Type 40

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 40

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 41

8.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Application 41

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 41

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 42

8.4 Asia-Pacific Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Country 43

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 43

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 44

8.4.3 China 45

8.4.4 Korea 46

8.4.5 Southeast Asia 47

9 Latin America 48

9.1 Latin America Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size (2017-2028) 48

9.2 Latin America Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Type 48

9.2.1 Latin America Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 48

9.2.2 Latin America Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 49

9.3 Latin America Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Application 50

9.3.1 Latin America Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 50

9.3.2 Latin America Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 50

9.4 Latin America Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Country 51

9.4.1 Latin America Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 51

9.4.2 Latin America Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 52

9.4.3 Brazil 53

10 Middle East and Africa 54

10.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size (2017-2028) 54

10.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Type 55

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Type (2017-2022) 55

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 55

10.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Application 56

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Application (2017-2022) 56

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 57

10.4 Middle East and Africa Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Country 57

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Size by Country (2017-2022) 57

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Market Share by Country (2023-2028) 58

10.4.3 Middle East 59

10.4.4 Africa 60

11 Key Players Profiles 61

11.1 Hellobike 61

11.1.1 Hellobike Company Details 61

11.1.2 Hellobike Business Overview 61

11.1.3 Hellobike Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Introduction 62

11.1.4 Hellobike Revenue in Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Business (2017-2022) 62

11.2 DiDi Bike 63

11.2.1 DiDi Bike Company Details 63

11.2.2 DiDi Bike Business Overview 64

11.2.3 DiDi Bike Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Introduction 64

11.2.4 DiDi Bike Revenue in Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Business (2017-2022) 65

11.3 Meituan 65

11.3.1 Meituan Company Details 65

11.3.2 Meituan Business Overview 66

11.3.3 Meituan Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Introduction 66

11.3.4 Meituan Revenue in Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Business (2017-2022) 67

11.4 Lime 68

11.4.1 Lime Company Details 68

11.4.2 Lime Business Overview 68

11.4.3 Lime Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Introduction 69

11.4.4 Lime Revenue in Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Business (2017-2022) 71

11.5 Bird Rides, Inc. 71

11.5.1 Bird Rides, Inc. Company Details 71

11.5.2 Bird Rides, Inc. Business Overview 72

11.5.3 Bird Rides, Inc. Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Introduction 72

11.5.4 Bird Rides, Inc. Revenue in Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Business (2017-2022) 73

11.6 Ningbo Xiaoliu Sharing Information Technology Co., Ltd 74

11.6.1 Ningbo Xiaoliu Sharing Information Technology Co., Ltd Company Details 74

11.6.2 Ningbo Xiaoliu Sharing Information Technology Co., Ltd Business Overview 75

11.6.3 Ningbo Xiaoliu Sharing Information Technology Co., Ltd Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Introduction 76

11.6.4 Ningbo Xiaoliu Sharing Information Technology Co., Ltd Revenue in Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Business (2017-2022) 76

11.7 SANSON 77

11.7.1 SANSON Company Details 77

11.7.2 SANSON Business Overview 78

11.7.3 SANSON Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Introduction 78

11.7.4 SANSON Revenue in Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Business (2017-2022) 79

11.8 Lyft 79

11.8.1 Lyft Company Details 79

11.8.2 Lyft Business Overview 80

11.8.3 Lyft Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Introduction 80

11.8.4 Lyft Revenue in Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Business (2017-2022) 81

11.9 TIER 82

11.9.1 TIER Company Details 82

11.9.2 TIER Business Overview 82

11.9.3 TIER Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Introduction 82

11.9.4 TIER Revenue in Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Business (2017-2022) 83

11.10 Cityscoot 84

11.10.1 Cityscoot Company Details 84

11.10.2 Cityscoot Business Overview 84

11.10.3 Cityscoot Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Introduction 84

11.10.4 Cityscoot Revenue in Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Business (2017-2022) 85

11.11 Cooltra 86

11.11.1 Cooltra Company Details 86

11.11.2 Cooltra Business Overview 86

11.11.3 Cooltra Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Introduction 87

11.11.4 Cooltra Revenue in Electric Two-Wheeler Sharing Business (2017-2022) 87

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 89

13 Appendix 91

13.1 Research Methodology 91

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 91

13.1.2 Data Source 94

13.2 Disclaimer 97

13.3 Author Details 97

