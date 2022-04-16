Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348287/carbon-fiber-bicycle-frame

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame market size is estimated to be worth US$ 584.19 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1285.48 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.79% during the review period.

Global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Scope and Market Size

The global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Topkey

Giant Manufacturing

Carbotec Industrial

Astro Tech

Ten Tech Composite

Advanced International Multitech

Apro Tech

Quest Composite Technology

YMA

Velocite Tech

ICAN Sport

Jiangsu QYH Carbon Tech

Woei Fong Machinery Works

Trigon

Shenzhen Xidesheng Bicycles

Segment by Type

Road Bike Frame

Mountain Bike Frame

Cyclocross & Gravel Bike Frame

Folding Bike Frame

Others

Segment by Application

Daily & Leisure Bicycle

Professional & Racing Bicycle

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frameconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Carbon Fiber Bicycle Framemarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Framemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Carbon Fiber Bicycle Framewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Carbon Fiber Bicycle Framesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Market Overview 1

1.1 Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Product Overview 1

1.2 Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Market Segment by Type 3

1.2.1 Road Bike Frame 3

1.2.2 Mountain Bike Frame 5

1.2.3 Cyclocross & Gravel Bike Frame 6

1.2.4 Folding Bike Frame 8

1.2.5 Others 9

1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Market Size by Type 9

1.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028) 10

1.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022) 11

1.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 13

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 14

1.4.1 North America Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 14

1.4.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 16

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 18

1.4.4 Latin America Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 20

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 22

2 Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Market Competition by Company 25

2.1 Global Top Players by Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales (2017-2022) 25

2.2 Global Top Players by Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Revenue (2017-2022) 26

2.3 Global Top Players by Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Price (2017-2022) 28

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type 28

2.5 Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Market Competitive Situation and Trends 29

2.5.1 Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022) 29

2.5.2 Global 3 and 6 Largest Manufacturers by Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales and Revenue in 2021 30

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame as of 2021) 31

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Establishment in Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Market 32

2.8 Key Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Product Offered 32

3 Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Status and Outlook by Region 34

3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 34

3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Historic Market Size by Region 34

3.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 34

3.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 35

3.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 36

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Forecasted Market Size by Region 36

3.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 36

3.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 37

3.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028) 37

4 Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame by Application 38

4.1 Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Market Segment by Application 38

4.1.1 Daily & Leisure Bicycle 38

4.1.2 Professional & Racing Bicycle 39

4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Market Size by Application 41

4.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028) 41

4.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022) 42

4.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 43

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application 45

4.3.1 North America Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 45

4.3.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 46

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 48

4.3.4 Latin America Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 50

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022) 52

5 North America Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame by Country 55

5.1 North America Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Historic Market Size by Country 55

5.1.1 North America Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 55

5.1.2 North America Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 55

5.2 North America Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Forecasted Market Size by Country 56

5.2.1 North America Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 56

5.2.2 North America Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 56

6 Europe Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame by Country 58

6.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Historic Market Size by Country 58

6.1.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 58

6.1.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 58

6.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Forecasted Market Size by Country 59

6.2.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 59

6.2.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 60

7 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame by Region 61

7.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Historic Market Size by Region 61

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 61

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 61

7.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Forecasted Market Size by Region 62

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 62

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 63

8 Latin America Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame by Country 65

8.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Historic Market Size by Country 65

8.1.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 65

8.1.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 65

8.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Forecasted Market Size by Country 66

8.2.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 66

8.2.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 67

9 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame by Region 68

9.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Historic Market Size by Region 68

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 68

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 68

9.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Forecasted Market Size by Region 69

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 69

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 69

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Business 71

10.1 Topkey 71

10.1.1 Topkey Corporation Information 71

10.1.2 Topkey Introduction and Business Overview 71

10.1.3 Topkey Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 72

10.1.4 Topkey Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Products Offered 72

10.2 Giant Manufacturing 72

10.2.1 Giant Manufacturing Corporation Information 72

10.2.2 Giant Manufacturing Introduction and Business Overview 73

10.2.3 Giant Manufacturing Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 73

10.2.4 Giant Manufacturing Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Products Offered 73

10.3 Carbotec Industrial 74

10.3.1 Carbotec Industrial Corporation Information 74

10.3.2 Carbotec Industrial Introduction and Business Overview 75

10.3.3 Carbotec Industrial Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 75

10.3.4 Carbotec Industrial Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Products Offered 75

10.4 Astro Tech 76

10.4.1 Astro Tech Corporation Information 76

10.4.2 Astro Tech Introduction and Business Overview 77

10.4.3 Astro Tech Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 77

10.4.4 Astro Tech Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Products Offered 77

10.5 Ten Tech Composite Technology 78

10.5.1 Ten Tech Composite Technology Corporation Information 78

10.5.2 Ten Tech Composite Technology Introduction and Business Overview 78

10.5.3 Ten Tech Composite Technology Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 78

10.5.4 Ten Tech Composite Technology Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Products Offered 79

10.6 Advanced International Multitech 80

10.6.1 Advanced International Multitech Corporation Information 80

10.6.2 Advanced International Multitech Introduction and Business Overview 80

10.6.3 Advanced International Multitech Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 81

10.6.4 Advanced International Multitech Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Products Offered 81

10.7 Apro Tech 82

10.7.1 Apro Tech Corporation Information 82

10.7.2 Apro Tech Introduction and Business Overview 82

10.7.3 Apro Tech Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 82

10.7.4 Apro Tech Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Products Offered 83

10.8 Quest Composite Technology 83

10.8.1 Quest Composite Technology Corporation Information 83

10.8.2 Quest Composite Technology Introduction and Business Overview 84

10.8.3 Quest Composite Technology Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 84

10.8.4 Quest Composite Technology Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Products Offered 85

10.9 YMA 85

10.9.1 YMA Corporation Information 85

10.9.2 YMA Introduction and Business Overview 86

10.9.3 YMA Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 86

10.9.4 YMA Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Products Offered 86

10.10 Velocite Tech 87

10.10.1 Velocite Tech Corporation Information 87

10.10.2 Velocite Tech Introduction and Business Overview 87

10.10.3 Velocite Tech Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 88

10.10.4 Velocite Tech Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Products Offered 88

10.11 ICAN Sport 89

10.11.1 ICAN Sport Corporation Information 89

10.11.2 ICAN Sport Introduction and Business Overview 90

10.11.3 ICAN Sport Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 90

10.11.4 ICAN Sport Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Products Offered 90

10.12 Jiangsu QYH Carbon Tech 91

10.12.1 Jiangsu QYH Carbon Tech Corporation Information 91

10.12.2 Jiangsu QYH Carbon Tech Introduction and Business Overview 91

10.12.3 Jiangsu QYH Carbon Tech Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 92

10.12.4 Jiangsu QYH Carbon Tech Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Products Offered 92

10.13 Woei Fong Machinery Works 93

10.13.1 Woei Fong Machinery Works Corporation Information 93

10.13.2 Woei Fong Machinery Works Introduction and Business Overview 94

10.13.3 Woei Fong Machinery Works Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 94

10.13.4 Woei Fong Machinery Works Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Products Offered 94

10.14 Trigon 95

10.14.1 Trigon Corporation Information 95

10.14.2 Trigon Introduction and Business Overview 96

10.14.3 Trigon Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 96

10.14.4 Trigon Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Products Offered 96

10.15 Shenzhen Xidesheng Bicycles 97

10.15.1 Shenzhen Xidesheng Bicycles Corporation Information 97

10.15.2 Shenzhen Xidesheng Bicycles Introduction and Business Overview 98

10.15.3 Shenzhen Xidesheng Bicycles Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 98

10.15.4 Shenzhen Xidesheng Bicycles Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Products Offered 99

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 100

11.1 Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Key Raw Materials 100

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 100

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price 101

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 101

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure 102

11.2.1 Raw Materials 102

11.2.2 Labor Cost 102

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 102

11.3 Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Industrial Chain Analysis 103

11.4 Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Market Dynamics 103

11.4.1 Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Industry Trends 103

11.4.2 Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Market Drivers 104

11.4.3 Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Market Challenges 104

11.4.4 Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Market Restraints 105

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors 106

12.1 Sales Channel 106

12.2 Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Distributors 107

12.3 Carbon Fiber Bicycle Frame Downstream Customers 108

13 Research Findings and Conclusion 109

14 Appendix 110

14.1 Research Methodology 110

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 110

14.1.2 Data Source 113

14.2 Author Details 116

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348287/carbon-fiber-bicycle-frame

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com