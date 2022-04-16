Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Hepatitis A Vaccine market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hepatitis A Vaccine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Hepatitis A Vaccine market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Hepatitis A Vaccine market size is estimated to be worth US$ 735.86 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 840.42 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.24% during the review period.

The global key manufacturers of Hepatitis A Vaccine include GSK, Merck, Sanofi, Sinovac, Zhejiang Pukang, Changchun Institute of Biological, KM Biologics, IMBCAMS, and AIM Vaccine etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately 81.09% in terms of revenue.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348794/hepatitis-a-vaccine

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

GSK

Merck

Sanofi

Sinovac

Zhejiang Pukang

Changchun Institute of Biological

KM Biologics

IMBCAMS

AIM Vaccine

Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Segment by Type

Inactivated Vaccine

Live Attenuated Vaccine

Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Segment by Application

Government Institution

Private Sector

Other

The report on the Hepatitis A Vaccine market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Hepatitis A Vaccineconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Hepatitis A Vaccinemarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Hepatitis A Vaccinemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Hepatitis A Vaccinewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Hepatitis A Vaccinesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Hepatitis A Vaccine companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Hepatitis A Vaccine Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 2

1.2.1 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 Inactivated Vaccine 4

1.2.3 Live Attenuated Vaccine 5

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.4 Study Objectives 7

1.5 Years Considered 8

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 9

2.1 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 9

2.2 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 10

2.3 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 11

2.4 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales by Region 13

2.4.1 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales by Region (2017-2022) 13

2.4.2 Global Sales Hepatitis A Vaccine by Region (2023-2028) 14

2.5 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Revenue by Region 15

2.5.1 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 15

2.5.2 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 16

2.6 North America 17

2.7 Europe 18

2.8 Asia-Pacific 19

2.9 South America 20

2.10 Middle East & Africa 21

3 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 23

3.1 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales by Manufacturers 23

3.1.1 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales by Manufacturers (2020-2022) 23

3.1.2 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2020-2022) 24

3.1.3 Global Top Largest Manufacturers of Hepatitis A Vaccine in 2021 24

3.2 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Revenue by Manufacturers 25

3.2.1 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Revenue by Manufacturers (2020-2022) 25

3.2.2 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2020-2022) 26

3.2.3 Global Top Companies by Hepatitis A Vaccine Revenue in 2021 26

3.3 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales Price by Manufacturers (2020-2022) 27

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 28

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 28

3.4.2 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 29

3.4.3 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 29

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 31

4 MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 33

4.1 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales by Type 33

4.1.1 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 33

4.1.2 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 33

4.1.3 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 33

4.2 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Revenue by Type 34

4.2.1 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 34

4.2.2 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 35

4.2.3 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 35

4.3 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Price by Type 36

4.3.1 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Price by Type (2017-2022) 36

4.3.2 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 36

5 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 37

5.1 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales by Application 37

5.1.1 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 37

5.1.2 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 37

5.1.3 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 37

5.2 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Revenue by Application 38

5.2.1 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 38

5.2.2 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 39

5.2.3 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 39

5.3 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Price by Application 40

5.3.1 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Price by Application (2017-2022) 40

5.3.2 Global Hepatitis A Vaccine Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 41

6 NORTH AMERICA 42

6.1 North America Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Size by Type 42

6.1.1 North America Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales by Type (2017-2028) 42

6.1.2 North America Hepatitis A Vaccine Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 43

6.2 North America Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Size by Application 44

6.3 North America Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales by Country 45

6.3.1 North America Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales by Country (2017-2028) 45

6.3.2 North America Hepatitis A Vaccine Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 46

6.3.3 U.S. 47

6.3.4 Canada 47

6.3.5 Mexico 48

7 EUROPE 49

7.1 Europe Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Size by Type 49

7.1.1 Europe Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales by Type (2017-2028) 49

7.1.2 Europe Hepatitis A Vaccine Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 50

7.2 Europe Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Size by Application 51

7.3 Europe Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Size by Country 52

7.3.1 Europe Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales by Country (2017-2028) 52

7.3.2 Europe Hepatitis A Vaccine Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 53

7.3.3 Germany 55

7.3.4 France 55

7.3.5 U.K. 56

7.3.6 Italy 56

7.3.7 Russia 57

8 ASIA PACIFIC 58

8.1 Asia Pacific Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Size by Type 58

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales by Type (2017-2028) 58

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Hepatitis A Vaccine Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 59

8.2 Asia Pacific Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Size by Application 60

8.3 Asia Pacific Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Size by Region 61

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales by Region (2017-2028) 61

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Hepatitis A Vaccine Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 62

8.3.3 China 64

8.3.4 Japan 64

8.3.5 South Korea 65

8.3.6 India 65

8.3.7 Australia 66

8.3.8 Southeast Asia 66

9 SOUTH AMERICA 67

9.1 South America Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Size by Type 67

9.1.1 South America Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales by Type (2017-2028) 67

9.1.2 South America Hepatitis A Vaccine Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 68

9.2 South America Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Size by Application 69

9.3 South America Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Size by Country 70

9.3.1 South America Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales by Country (2017-2028) 70

9.3.2 South America Hepatitis A Vaccine Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 71

9.3.3 Brazil 72

10 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 73

10.1 Middle East and Africa Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Size by Type 73

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales by Type (2017-2028) 73

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hepatitis A Vaccine Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 74

10.2 Middle East and Africa Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Size by Application 75

10.3 Middle East and Africa Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Size by Country 76

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales by Country (2017-2028) 76

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Hepatitis A Vaccine Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 77

10.3.3 Middle East 78

10.3.4 Africa 79

11 CORPORATE PROFILE 80

11.1 GSK 80

11.1.1 GSK Corporation Information 80

11.1.2 GSK Overview 80

11.1.3 GSK Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 81

11.1.4 GSK Hepatitis A Vaccine Product Introduction 81

11.2 Merck 82

11.2.1 Merck Corporation Information 82

11.2.2 Merck Overview 83

11.2.3 Merck Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 84

11.2.4 Merck Hepatitis A Vaccine Product Introduction 84

11.2.5 Merck Recent Developments 85

11.3 Sanofi 86

11.3.1 Sanofi Corporation Information 86

11.3.2 Sanofi Overview 87

11.3.3 Sanofi Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 87

11.3.4 Sanofi Hepatitis A Vaccine Product Introduction 88

11.3.5 Sanofi Recent Developments 89

11.4 Sinovac 90

11.4.1 Sinovac Corporation Information 90

11.4.2 Sinovac Overview 90

11.4.3 Sinovac Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 91

11.4.4 Sinovac Hepatitis A Vaccine Product Introduction 91

11.4.5 Sinovac Recent Developments 92

11.5 Zhejiang Pukang 92

11.5.1 Zhejiang Pukang Corporation Information 92

11.5.2 Zhejiang Pukang Overview 93

11.5.3 Zhejiang Pukang Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 93

11.5.4 Zhejiang Pukang Hepatitis A Vaccine Product Introduction 94

11.6 Changchun Institute of Biological 94

11.6.1 Changchun Institute of Biological Corporation Information 94

11.6.2 Changchun Institute of Biological Overview 95

11.6.3 Changchun Institute of Biological Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 96

11.6.4 Changchun Institute of Biological Hepatitis A Vaccine Product Introduction 96

11.7 KM Biologics 97

11.7.1 KM Biologics Corporation Information 97

11.7.2 KM Biologics Overview 97

11.7.3 KM Biologics Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 99

11.7.4 KM Biologics Hepatitis A Vaccine Product Introduction 99

11.7.5 KM Biologics Recent Developments 100

11.8 IMBCAMS 101

11.8.1 IMBCAMS Corporation Information 101

11.8.2 IMBCAMS Overview 101

11.8.3 IMBCAMS Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 102

11.8.4 IMBCAMS Hepatitis A Vaccine Product Introduction 102

11.9 AIM Vaccine 103

11.9.1 AIM Vaccine Corporation Information 103

11.9.2 AIM Vaccine Overview 104

11.9.3 AIM Vaccine Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2020-2022) 105

11.9.4 AIM Vaccine Hepatitis A Vaccine Product Introduction 105

11.9.5 AIM Vaccine Recent Developments 106

12 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 108

12.1 Hepatitis A Vaccine Industry Chain Analysis 108

12.2 Hepatitis A Vaccine Key Raw Materials 109

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials 109

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 109

12.3 Hepatitis A Vaccine Production Mode & Process 111

12.4 Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales and Marketing 112

12.4.1 Hepatitis A Vaccine Sales Channels 112

12.4.2 Hepatitis A Vaccine Distributors 113

12.5 Hepatitis A Vaccine Customers 115

13 HEPATITIS A VACCINE MARKET DYNAMICS 118

13.1.1 Hepatitis A Vaccine Industry Trends 118

13.1.2 Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Drivers 118

13.1.3 Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Challenges 119

13.1.4 Hepatitis A Vaccine Market Restraints 120

14 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL HEPATITIS A VACCINE STUDY 121

15 APPENDIX 123

15.1 Research Methodology 123

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 123

15.1.2 Data Source 126

15.2 Author Details 129

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348794/hepatitis-a-vaccine

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com