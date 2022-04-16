Meta-Xylenediamine Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Meta-Xylenediamine market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Meta-Xylenediamine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Meta-Xylenediamine market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Meta-xylenediamine market size is estimated to be worth US$ 384.08 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 579.86 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.38% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Meta-xylenediamine market is estimated at US$ 87.54 million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ 92.01 million and US$ 64.08 million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is 16.18% in 2022, while Chinese percentage is 10.36%, and it is predicted that China market share will reach 11.05% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 6.53% through the analysis period. As for the Europe Meta-xylenediamine landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 87.91 million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is 5.18% and 5.43% respectively for the next 6-year period.

Purity 99% accounting for 65.33% of the Meta-xylenediamine global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 366.29 million by 2028, growing at a revised 4.99% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Epoxy Curing Agent segment is altered to an 3.27% CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about 10.82% in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Meta-xylenediamine include Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, CAC Nantong Chemical, Shanghai Ingoo Chemical, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a 98.02% market share of Meta-xylenediamine in 2021.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

CAC Nantong Chemical

Shanghai Ingoo Chemical

Meta-Xylenediamine Market Segment by Type

Purity 99%

Purity 99.5%

Meta-Xylenediamine Market Segment by Application

Epoxy Curing Agent

Nylon MXD6

Resin Raw Materials

Agrochemicals

Others

The report on the Meta-Xylenediamine market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

APAC Other

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Europe Other

South America

Brazil

Argentina

South America Other

Middle East and Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Meta-Xylenediamineconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Meta-Xylenediaminemarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Meta-Xylenediaminemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Meta-Xylenediaminewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Meta-Xylenediaminesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Meta-Xylenediamine companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

