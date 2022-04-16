Automotive Antenna Module Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Automotive Antenna Module market, which is segmented by region (country), company, by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Antenna Module market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348286/automotive-antenna-module

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Antenna Module Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Automotive Antenna Module market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1514 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1908 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.36% during the review period.

Global Automotive Antenna Module Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2029. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2029. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Laird

Harada

Yokowo

Continental

TE Connectivity

Northeast Industries

Ace Tech

Tuko

Suzhong

Shenglu

Fiamm

Riof

Shien

Tianye

Segment by Type

Fin Type

Rod Type

Screen Type

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Automotive Antenna Moduleconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Automotive Antenna Modulemarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Automotive Antenna Modulemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Automotive Antenna Modulewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Automotive Antenna Modulesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Automotive Antenna Module companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Antenna Module Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Antenna Module 1

1.2 Automotive Antenna Module Segment by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Automotive Antenna Module Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2022 VS 2029 2

1.2.2 Fin Type 3

1.2.3 Rod Type 3

1.2.4 Screen Type 4

1.3 Automotive Antenna Module Segment by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Automotive Antenna Module Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2029 5

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle 6

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle 7

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 7

1.4.1 Global Automotive Antenna Module Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2029) 7

1.4.2 Global Automotive Antenna Module Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2029) 9

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 9

1.5.1 Global Automotive Antenna Module Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2029 10

1.5.2 North America Automotive Antenna Module Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2029) 11

1.5.3 Europe Automotive Antenna Module Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2029) 11

1.5.4 China Automotive Antenna Module Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2029) 12

1.5.5 Japan Automotive Antenna Module Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2029) 12

1.5.6 Rest of Asia Automotive Antenna Module Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2029) 13

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 14

2.1 Global Automotive Antenna Module Production by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 14

2.2 Global Automotive Antenna Module Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 16

2.3 Automotive Antenna Module by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 18

2.4 Global Automotive Antenna Module Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 19

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Antenna Module Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type 20

2.6 Automotive Antenna Module Market Competitive Situation and Trends 21

2.6.1 Automotive Antenna Module Market Concentration Rate 21

2.6.2 Global 5 Largest Automotive Antenna Module Players Market Share by Revenue 22

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 22

3 Production by Region 24

3.1 Global Production of Automotive Antenna Module by Region (2017-2022) 24

3.2 Global Automotive Antenna Module Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 25

3.3 Global Automotive Antenna Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 25

3.4 North America Automotive Antenna Module Production 26

3.4.1 North America Automotive Antenna Module Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 26

3.4.2 North America Automotive Antenna Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 26

3.5 Europe Automotive Antenna Module Production 27

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Antenna Module Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 27

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Antenna Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 27

3.6 China Automotive Antenna Module Production (2017-2022) 28

3.6.1 China Automotive Antenna Module Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 28

3.6.2 China Automotive Antenna Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 28

3.7 Japan Automotive Antenna Module Production (2017-2022) 29

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Antenna Module Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 29

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Antenna Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 29

3.8 Rest of Asia Automotive Antenna Module Production (2017-2022) 30

3.8.1 Rest of Asia Automotive Antenna Module Production Growth Rate (2017-2022) 30

3.8.2 Rest of Asia Automotive Antenna Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 30

4 Automotive Antenna Module Consumption by Region 31

4.1 Global Automotive Antenna Module Consumption by Region 31

4.1.1 Global Automotive Antenna Module Consumption by Region 31

4.1.2 Global Automotive Antenna Module Consumption Market Share by Region 31

4.2 North America 32

4.2.1 North America Automotive Antenna Module Consumption by Country 33

4.2.2 U.S. 34

4.2.3 Canada 34

4.3 Europe 35

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Antenna Module Consumption by Country 35

4.3.2 Germany 36

4.3.3 France 37

4.3.4 U.K. 37

4.3.5 Spain 38

4.3.6 Russia 38

4.4 Asia Pacific 39

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Antenna Module Consumption by Region 39

4.4.2 China 40

4.4.3 Japan 41

4.4.4 South Korea 41

4.4.5 Southeast Asia 42

4.4.6 India 42

4.5 South America 43

4.5.1 South America Automotive Antenna Module Consumption by Country 43

4.5.2 Brazil 44

4.5.3 Argentina 45

5 Segment by Type 46

5.1 Global Automotive Antenna Module Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 46

5.2 Global Automotive Antenna Module Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 47

5.3 Global Automotive Antenna Module Price by Type (2017-2022) 48

6 Segment by Application 49

6.1 Global Automotive Antenna Module Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 49

6.2 Global Automotive Antenna Module Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 50

6.3 Global Automotive Antenna Module Price by Application (2017-2022) 51

7 Key Companies Profiled 52

7.1 Laird 52

7.1.1 Laird Automotive Antenna Module Corporation Information 52

7.1.2 Laird Automotive Antenna Module Product Portfolio 52

7.1.3 Laird Automotive Antenna Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 53

7.1.4 Laird Main Business and Markets Served 54

7.2 Harada 54

7.2.1 Harada Automotive Antenna Module Corporation Information 54

7.2.2 Harada Automotive Antenna Module Product Portfolio 55

7.2.3 Harada Automotive Antenna Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 56

7.2.4 Harada Main Business and Markets Served 57

7.3 Yokowo 57

7.3.1 Yokowo Automotive Antenna Module Corporation Information 57

7.3.2 Yokowo Automotive Antenna Module Product Portfolio 57

7.3.3 Yokowo Automotive Antenna Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 58

7.3.4 Yokowo Main Business and Markets Served 59

7.3.5 Yokowo Recent Developments/Updates 59

7.4 Continental 60

7.4.1 Continental Automotive Antenna Module Corporation Information 60

7.4.2 Continental Automotive Antenna Module Product Portfolio 60

7.4.3 Continental Automotive Antenna Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 61

7.4.4 Continental Main Business and Markets Served 62

7.4.5 Continental Recent Developments/Updates 62

7.5 TE Connectivity 63

7.5.1 TE Connectivity Automotive Antenna Module Corporation Information 63

7.5.2 TE Connectivity Automotive Antenna Module Product Portfolio 63

7.5.3 TE Connectivity Automotive Antenna Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 64

7.5.4 TE Connectivity Main Business and Markets Served 64

7.5.5 TE Connectivity Recent Developments/Updates 64

7.6 Northeast Industries 65

7.6.1 Northeast Industries Automotive Antenna Module Corporation Information 65

7.6.2 Northeast Industries Automotive Antenna Module Product Portfolio 66

7.6.3 Northeast Industries Automotive Antenna Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 66

7.6.4 Northeast Industries Main Business and Markets Served 66

7.7 Ace Tech 67

7.7.1 Ace Tech Automotive Antenna Module Corporation Information 67

7.7.2 Ace Tech Automotive Antenna Module Product Portfolio 67

7.7.3 Ace Tech Automotive Antenna Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 68

7.7.4 Ace Tech Main Business and Markets Served 68

7.7.5 Ace Tech Recent Developments/Updates 69

7.8 Tuko 69

7.8.1 Tuko Automotive Antenna Module Corporation Information 69

7.8.2 Tuko Automotive Antenna Module Product Portfolio 70

7.8.3 Tuko Automotive Antenna Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 70

7.8.4 Tuko Main Business and Markets Served 71

7.9 Suzhong 71

7.9.1 Suzhong Automotive Antenna Module Corporation Information 71

7.9.2 Suzhong Automotive Antenna Module Product Portfolio 72

7.9.3 Suzhong Automotive Antenna Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 72

7.9.4 Suzhong Main Business and Markets Served 72

7.10 Shenglu 73

7.10.1 Shenglu Automotive Antenna Module Corporation Information 73

7.10.2 Shenglu Automotive Antenna Module Product Portfolio 73

7.10.3 Shenglu Automotive Antenna Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 74

7.10.4 Shenglu Main Business and Markets Served 75

7.11 Fiamm 75

7.11.1 Fiamm Automotive Antenna Module Corporation Information 75

7.11.2 Fiamm Automotive Antenna Module Product Portfolio 76

7.11.3 Fiamm Automotive Antenna Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 76

7.11.4 Fiamm Main Business and Markets Served 77

7.12 Riof 77

7.12.1 Riof Automotive Antenna Module Corporation Information 77

7.12.2 Riof Automotive Antenna Module Product Portfolio 78

7.12.3 Riof Automotive Antenna Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 78

7.12.4 Riof Main Business and Markets Served 78

7.13 Shien 79

7.13.1 Shien Automotive Antenna Module Corporation Information 79

7.13.2 Shien Automotive Antenna Module Product Portfolio 79

7.13.3 Shien Automotive Antenna Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 80

7.13.4 Shien Main Business and Markets Served 80

7.14 Tianye 81

7.14.1 Tianye Automotive Antenna Module Corporation Information 81

7.14.2 Tianye Automotive Antenna Module Product Portfolio 81

7.14.3 Tianye Automotive Antenna Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 83

7.14.4 Tianye Main Business and Markets Served 83

8 Automotive Antenna Module Manufacturing Cost Analysis 84

8.1 Automotive Antenna Module Key Raw Materials Analysis 84

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials 84

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 84

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 86

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Antenna Module 87

8.4 Automotive Antenna Module Industrial Chain Analysis 88

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 89

9.1 Marketing Channel 89

9.2 Automotive Antenna Module Distributors List 90

9.3 Automotive Antenna Module Customers 91

10 Automotive Antenna Module Market Dynamics 93

10.1 Automotive Antenna Module Industry Trends 93

10.2 Automotive Antenna Module Market Drivers 93

10.3 Automotive Antenna Module Market Challenges 94

10.4 Automotive Antenna Module Market Restraints 94

11 Production and Supply Forecast 95

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Antenna Module by Region (2023-2029) 95

11.2 North America Automotive Antenna Module Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2029) 96

11.3 Europe Automotive Antenna Module Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2029) 97

11.4 China Automotive Antenna Module Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2029) 98

11.5 Japan Automotive Antenna Module Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2029) 99

11.6 Rest of Asia Automotive Antenna Module Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2029) 100

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 101

12.1 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Antenna Module by Country 101

12.2 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Antenna Module by Country 101

12.3 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Antenna Module by Region 102

12.4 South America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Antenna Module by Country 102

13 Forecast by Type and by Application 104

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2029) 104

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Antenna Module by Type (2023-2029) 104

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Antenna Module by Type (2023-2029) 104

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Antenna Module by Type (2023-2029) 105

13.2 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Application (2023-2029) 105

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Antenna Module by Application (2023-2029) 105

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Antenna Module by Application (2023-2029) 106

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Antenna Module by Application (2023-2029) 106

14 Research Findings and Conclusion 107

15 Methodology and Data Source 109

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 109

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 109

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 110

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 111

15.2 Data Source 112

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 112

15.2.2 Primary Sources 113

15.3 Author List 114

15.4 Disclaimer 115

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348286/automotive-antenna-module

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com