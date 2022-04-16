Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor market size is estimated to be worth US$ 206.20 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 264.46 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, O-Ring accounting for 58.26% of the Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 154.53 million by 2028, growing at a revised 4.27% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Etch segment is altered to a 3.98% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor market size was US$ 6.65 million in 2021, while the US, Japan and Europe Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor were US$ 95.11 million, US$ 81.89 million and US$ 11.09 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 47.31% in 2021, while Japan, China and Europe are 40.74%, 3.31% and 5.52% respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach 7.12% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 15.49% through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR 3.51%, 3.04%, and 2.12% respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 3.73 million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of 3.47% over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor include DuPont, 3M, Solvay, Daikin, Asahi Glass, Trelleborg, Greene Tweed, and etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 95.33% in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

DuPont

3M

Solvay

Daikin

Asahi Glass

Trelleborg

Greene Tweed

Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Market Segment by Type

O-Ring

Gasket

Other Seals

Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Market Segment by Application

Etch

Deposition

Ion Implant

Others

The report on the Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Japan

Rest of World

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of APAC

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductorconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductormarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductormanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductorwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductorsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 2

1.2.1 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 O-Ring 4

1.2.3 Gasket 5

1.2.4 Other Seals 5

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 6

1.3.2 Etch 7

1.3.3 Deposition 7

1.3.4 Ion Implant 7

1.3.5 Others 8

1.4 Study Objectives 8

1.5 Years Considered 9

2 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Production 10

2.1 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Production Capacity (2017-2028) 10

2.2 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 10

2.3 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Production by Region 12

2.3.1 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 12

2.3.2 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 12

2.4 North America 13

2.5 Europe 14

2.6 Japan 15

3 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 16

3.1 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 16

3.2 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 17

3.3 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 19

3.4 Global Top Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Regions by Sales 20

3.4.1 Global Top Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 20

3.4.2 Global Top Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 21

3.5 Global Top Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Regions by Revenue 23

3.5.1 Global Top Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 23

3.5.2 Global Top Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 23

3.6 North America 25

3.7 Europe 27

3.8 Asia-Pacific 29

3.9 Latin America 31

3.10 Middle East & Africa 33

4 Competition by Manufacturers 35

4.1 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales by Manufacturers 35

4.1.1 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35

4.1.2 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35

4.1.3 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor in 2021 36

4.2 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Revenue by Manufacturers 37

4.2.1 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 37

4.2.2 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 37

4.2.3 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Companies by Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Revenue in 2021 38

4.3 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 39

4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 39

4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 39

4.4.2 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 40

4.4.3 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 41

5 Market Size by Type 43

5.1 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales by Type 43

5.1.1 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 43

5.1.2 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 43

5.1.3 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 44

5.2 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Revenue by Type 44

5.2.1 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 44

5.2.2 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 45

5.2.3 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 45

5.3 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Price by Type 46

5.3.1 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Price by Type (2017-2022) 46

5.3.2 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 46

6 Market Size by Application 47

6.1 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales by Application 47

6.1.1 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 47

6.1.2 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 47

6.1.3 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 48

6.2 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Revenue by Application 48

6.2.1 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 48

6.2.2 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 49

6.2.3 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 49

6.3 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Price by Application 50

6.3.1 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Price by Application (2017-2022) 50

6.3.2 Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 50

7 North America 52

7.1 North America Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Market Size by Type 52

7.1.1 North America Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales by Type (2017-2028) 52

7.1.2 North America Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 52

7.2 North America Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Market Size by Application 53

7.2.1 North America Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales by Application (2017-2028) 53

7.2.2 North America Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 54

7.3 North America Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales by Country 55

7.3.1 North America Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales by Country (2017-2028) 55

7.3.2 North America Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 55

7.3.3 United States 56

7.3.4 Canada 57

8 Europe 58

8.1 Europe Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Market Size by Type 58

8.1.1 Europe Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales by Type (2017-2028) 58

8.1.2 Europe Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 58

8.2 Europe Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Market Size by Application 59

8.2.1 Europe Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales by Application (2017-2028) 59

8.2.2 Europe Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 60

8.3 Europe Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Market Size by Country 61

8.3.1 Europe Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales by Country (2017-2028) 61

8.3.2 Europe Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 62

8.3.3 Germany 63

8.3.4 France 64

8.3.5 U.K. 65

8.3.6 Italy 66

8.3.7 Netherlands 67

9 Asia Pacific 68

9.1 Asia Pacific Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Market Size by Type 68

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales by Type (2017-2028) 68

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 68

9.2 Asia Pacific Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Market Size by Application 69

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales by Application (2017-2028) 69

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 70

9.3 Asia Pacific Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Market Size by Region 71

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales by Region (2017-2028) 71

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 71

9.3.3 China 73

9.3.4 Japan 74

9.3.5 South Korea 75

9.3.6 Southeast Asia 76

10 Latin America 77

10.1 Latin America Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Market Size by Type 77

10.1.1 Latin America Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales by Type (2017-2028) 77

10.1.2 Latin America Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 77

10.2 Latin America Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Market Size by Application 78

10.2.1 Latin America Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales by Application (2017-2028) 78

10.2.2 Latin America Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 79

10.3 Latin America Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Market Size by Country 80

10.3.1 Latin America Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales by Country (2017-2028) 80

10.3.2 Latin America Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 80

10.3.3 Brazil 81

11 Middle East and Africa 82

11.1 Middle East and Africa Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Market Size by Type 82

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales by Type (2017-2028) 82

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 82

11.2 Middle East and Africa Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Market Size by Application 83

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales by Application (2017-2028) 83

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 84

11.3 Middle East and Africa Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Market Size by Country 85

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales by Country (2017-2028) 85

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 85

11.3.3 Middle East 86

11.3.4 Africa 87

12 Corporate Profile 88

12.1 DuPont 88

12.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information 88

12.1.2 DuPont Overview 88

12.1.3 DuPont Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 89

12.1.4 DuPont Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Product Description 89

12.2 3M 90

12.2.1 3M Corporation Information 90

12.2.2 3M Overview 91

12.2.3 3M Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 91

12.2.4 3M Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Product Description 92

12.3 Solvay 93

12.3.1 Solvay Corporation Information 93

12.3.2 Solvay Overview 93

12.3.3 Solvay Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 94

12.3.4 Solvay Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Product Description 94

12.4 Daikin 95

12.4.1 Daikin Corporation Information 95

12.4.2 Daikin Overview 95

12.4.3 Daikin Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 96

12.4.4 Daikin Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Product Description 96

12.5 Asahi Glass 97

12.5.1 Asahi Glass Corporation Information 97

12.5.2 Asahi Glass Overview 97

12.5.3 Asahi Glass Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 98

12.5.4 Asahi Glass Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Product Description 98

12.6 Trelleborg 99

12.6.1 Trelleborg Corporation Information 99

12.6.2 Trelleborg Overview 99

12.6.3 Trelleborg Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 100

12.6.4 Trelleborg Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Product Description 100

12.7 Greene Tweed 100

12.7.1 Greene Tweed Corporation Information 101

12.7.2 Greene Tweed Overview 101

12.7.3 Greene Tweed Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 102

12.7.4 Greene Tweed Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Product Description 102

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 104

13.1 Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Industry Chain Analysis 104

13.2 Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Key Raw Materials 104

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 104

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 105

13.3 Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Production Mode & Process 106

13.4 Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Distributors 106

13.5 Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Customers 107

14 Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Market Dynamics 108

14.1.1 Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Industry Trends 108

14.1.2 Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Market Drivers 108

14.1.3 Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Market Challenges 109

15 Key Findings in the Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Study 110

16 Appendix 111

16.1 Research Methodology 111

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 111

16.1.2 Data Source 114

16.2 Author Details 117

