Steel Tie Rod Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

Steel Tie Rod Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players8 min read
The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Steel Tie Rod market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Steel Tie Rod market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Steel Tie Rod market.
Summary
Based on our recent survey, the revenue will be US$ 445.60 million in 2022 from US$ 430.22 million in 2021. The market size of Steel Tie Rod will reach US$ 563.48 million in 2028, with a CAGR of 3.99% from 2022 to 2028.
The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:
Anker Schroeder ASDO
Godo Steel
Pfeifer
Juli Sling
Macalloy
Kinlong
Henan Jiyuan
Leviat
Dextra
Stahlwerk Annahütte
Anyang Longteng
Nippon Steel Kobelco Metal Products
HMR JACOB
Daver Steels
Portland Bolt & Manufacturing
Sta-Lok Terminals
Steel Tie Rod Market Segment by Type
Carbon Steel Tie Rods
Stainless Steel Tie Rods
Steel Tie Rod Market Segment by Application
Building Construction
Infrastructure
Others
The report on the Steel Tie Rod market covers the following region (country) analysis:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Benelux
Others
South America
Brazil
Others
Middle East & Africa
The Goal of the Report
- To study and analyze the global Steel Tie Rodconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
- To understand the structure of Steel Tie Rodmarket by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Steel Tie Rodmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Steel Tie Rodwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To project the consumption of Steel Tie Rodsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Target Audience
> Steel Tie Rod companies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 STEEL TIE ROD MARKET OVERVIEW 1
1.1 Steel Tie Rod Product Overview 1
1.2 Steel Tie Rod Market Segment by Type 3
1.3 Global Steel Tie Rod Market Size by Type 4
1.3.1 Global Steel Tie Rod Market Size Overview by Type 4
1.3.2 Global Steel Tie Rod Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022) 4
1.3.3 Global Steel Tie Rod Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 7
1.4.1 North America Steel Tie Rod Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 7
1.4.2 Europe Steel Tie Rod Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 7
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Steel Tie Rod Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 8
1.4.4 South America Steel Tie Rod Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 9
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Steel Tie Rod Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 10
2 STEEL TIE ROD MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 12
2.1 Global Top Players by Steel Tie Rod Sales (2019-2021) 12
2.2 Global Top Players by Steel Tie Rod Revenue (2019-2021) 13
2.3 Global Top Players by Steel Tie Rod Price (2019-2021) 15
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Steel Tie Rod Headquarter Distribution 15
2.5 Steel Tie Rod Market Competitive Situation and Trends 16
2.5.1 Steel Tie Rod Market Concentration Rate (2019-2021) 16
2.5.2 Global 3 and 5 Largest Manufacturers by Steel Tie Rod Sales and Revenue in 2021 17
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Steel Tie Rod as of 2021) 18
2.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 19
3 STEEL TIE ROD STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 20
3.1 Global Steel Tie Rod Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 20
3.2 Global Steel Tie Rod Historic Market Size by Region 20
3.2.1 Global Steel Tie Rod Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 20
3.2.2 Global Steel Tie Rod Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 21
3.2.3 Global Steel Tie Rod Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 21
3.3 Global Steel Tie Rod Forecasted Market Size by Region 22
3.3.1 Global Steel Tie Rod Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 22
3.3.2 Global Steel Tie Rod Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 22
3.3.3 Global Steel Tie Rod Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028) 23
4 STEEL TIE ROD BY APPLICATION 24
4.1 Steel Tie Rod Segment by Application 24
4.2 Global Steel Tie Rod Market Size by Application 24
4.2.1 Global Steel Tie Rod Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022) 24
4.2.2 Global Steel Tie Rod Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 26
5 NORTH AMERICA STEEL TIE ROD BY COUNTRY 28
5.1 North America Steel Tie Rod Historic Market Size by Country 28
5.1.1 North America Steel Tie Rod Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 28
5.1.2 North America Steel Tie Rod Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 28
5.2 North America Steel Tie Rod Forecasted Market Size by Country 29
5.2.1 North America Steel Tie Rod Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 29
5.2.2 North America Steel Tie Rod Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 29
6 EUROPE STEEL TIE ROD BY COUNTRY 31
6.1 Europe Steel Tie Rod Historic Market Size by Country 31
6.1.1 Europe Steel Tie Rod Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 31
6.1.2 Europe Steel Tie Rod Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 31
6.2 Europe Steel Tie Rod Forecasted Market Size by Country 32
6.2.1 Europe Steel Tie Rod Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 32
6.2.2 Europe Steel Tie Rod Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 33
7 ASIA-PACIFIC STEEL TIE ROD BY REGION 34
7.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Tie Rod Historic Market Size by Region 34
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Tie Rod Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 34
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Tie Rod Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 34
7.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Tie Rod Forecasted Market Size by Region 35
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Tie Rod Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 35
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Tie Rod Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 36
8 SOUTH AMERICA STEEL TIE ROD BY COUNTRY 37
8.1 South America Steel Tie Rod Historic Market Size by Country 37
8.1.1 South America Steel Tie Rod Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 37
8.1.2 South America Steel Tie Rod Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 37
8.2 South America Steel Tie Rod Forecasted Market Size by Country 38
8.2.1 South America Steel Tie Rod Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 38
8.2.2 South America Steel Tie Rod Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 38
9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA STEEL TIE ROD BY COUNTRY 39
9.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Tie Rod Historic Market Size by Country 39
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Tie Rod Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 39
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Tie Rod Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 39
9.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Tie Rod Forecasted Market Size by Country 40
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Tie Rod Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 40
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Tie Rod Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 40
10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN STEEL TIE ROD BUSINESS 42
10.1 Anker Schroeder ASDO 42
10.1.1 Anker Schroeder ASDO Company Details 42
10.1.2 Company and Business Overview 42
10.1.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 43
10.1.4 Anker Schroeder ASDO Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 43
10.2 Godo Steel 44
10.2.1 Godo Steel Company Details 44
10.2.2 Company and Business Overview 44
10.2.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 45
10.2.4 Godo Steel Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 45
10.3 Pfeifer 46
10.3.1 Pfeifer Company Details 46
10.3.2 Company and Business Overview 46
10.3.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 46
10.3.4 Pfeifer Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 47
10.4 Juli Sling 47
10.4.1 Juli Sling Company Details 47
10.4.2 Company and Business Overview 48
10.4.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 48
10.4.4 Juli Sling Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 49
10.5 Macalloy 49
10.5.1 Macalloy Company Details 49
10.5.2 Company and Business Overview 49
10.5.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 50
10.5.4 Macalloy Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 50
10.6 Kin Long 51
10.6.1 Kin Long Company Details 51
10.6.2 Company and Business Overview 51
10.6.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 52
10.6.4 Kin Long Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 52
10.7 Henan Jiyuan Iron & Steel 53
10.7.1 Henan Jiyuan Iron & Steel Company Details 53
10.7.2 Company and Business Overview 53
10.7.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 54
10.7.4 Henan Jiyuan Iron & Steel Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 54
10.8 Leviat 54
10.8.1 Leviat Company Details 54
10.8.2 Company and Business Overview 55
10.8.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 55
10.8.4 Leviat Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 56
10.9 Dextra 56
10.9.1 Dextra Company Details 56
10.9.2 Company and Business Overview 57
10.9.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 57
10.9.4 Dextra Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 58
10.10 Stahlwerk Annahütte 58
10.10.1 Stahlwerk Annahütte Company Details 58
10.10.2 Company and Business Overview 58
10.10.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 59
10.10.4 Stahlwerk Annahütte Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 59
10.11 Anyang Longteng 60
10.11.1 Anyang Longteng Company Details 60
10.11.2 Company and Business Overview 60
10.11.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 60
10.11.4 Anyang Longteng Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 61
10.12 Nippon Steel Kobelco 61
10.12.1 Nippon Steel Kobelco Company Details 61
10.12.2 Company and Business Overview 62
10.12.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 62
10.12.4 Nippon Steel Kobelco Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 63
10.13 HMR Jacob 63
10.13.1 HMR Jacob Company Details 63
10.13.2 Company and Business Overview 64
10.13.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 64
10.13.4 HMR Jacob Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 65
10.14 Daver Steels 65
10.14.1 Daver Steels Company Details 65
10.14.2 Company and Business Overview 65
10.14.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 66
10.14.4 Daver Steels Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 66
10.15 Portland Bolt & Mfg 67
10.15.1 Portland Bolt & Mfg Company Details 67
10.15.2 Company and Business Overview 67
10.15.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 67
10.15.4 Portland Bolt & Mfg Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 68
10.16 STA-LOK Terminals 68
10.16.1 STA-LOK Terminals Company Details 68
10.16.2 Company and Business Overview 69
10.16.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 69
10.16.4 STA-LOK Terminals Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 70
11 STEEL TIE ROD MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 71
11.1 Steel Tie Rod Key Raw Materials Analysis 71
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 71
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 72
11.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 73
11.2.1 Raw Materials 73
11.2.2 Labor Cost 73
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 73
11.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Steel Tie Rod 74
12 MARKET DYNAMICS 75
12.1 Market Trends 75
12.2 Market Drivers 75
12.3 Challenges 76
12.4 Market Favorable Factors and Unfavorable Factors 76
12.5 Market Risks 76
12.6 Industry Enters Major Barriers 77
12.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 77
13 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 79
13.1 Marketing Channels Status of Steel Tie Rod 79
13.2 Market Positioning 80
13.2.1 Pricing Strategy 80
13.2.2 Brand Strategy 81
13.3 Steel Tie Rod Customers 81
14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 82
15 APPENDIX 83
15.1 Research Methodology 83
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 83
15.1.2 Data Source 86
15.2 Author Details 89
