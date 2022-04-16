Steel Tie Rod Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Steel Tie Rod market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Steel Tie Rod market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Steel Tie Rod market.

Summary

Based on our recent survey, the revenue will be US$ 445.60 million in 2022 from US$ 430.22 million in 2021. The market size of Steel Tie Rod will reach US$ 563.48 million in 2028, with a CAGR of 3.99% from 2022 to 2028.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348800/steel-tie-rod

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Anker Schroeder ASDO

Godo Steel

Pfeifer

Juli Sling

Macalloy

Kinlong

Henan Jiyuan

Leviat

Dextra

Stahlwerk Annahütte

Anyang Longteng

Nippon Steel Kobelco Metal Products

HMR JACOB

Daver Steels

Portland Bolt & Manufacturing

Sta-Lok Terminals

Steel Tie Rod Market Segment by Type

Carbon Steel Tie Rods

Stainless Steel Tie Rods

Steel Tie Rod Market Segment by Application

Building Construction

Infrastructure

Others

The report on the Steel Tie Rod market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Benelux

Others

South America

Brazil

Others

Middle East & Africa

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Steel Tie Rodconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Steel Tie Rodmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Steel Tie Rodmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Steel Tie Rodwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Steel Tie Rodsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Steel Tie Rod companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 STEEL TIE ROD MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Steel Tie Rod Product Overview 1

1.2 Steel Tie Rod Market Segment by Type 3

1.3 Global Steel Tie Rod Market Size by Type 4

1.3.1 Global Steel Tie Rod Market Size Overview by Type 4

1.3.2 Global Steel Tie Rod Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022) 4

1.3.3 Global Steel Tie Rod Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type 7

1.4.1 North America Steel Tie Rod Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 7

1.4.2 Europe Steel Tie Rod Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 7

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Steel Tie Rod Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 8

1.4.4 South America Steel Tie Rod Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 9

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Steel Tie Rod Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022) 10

2 STEEL TIE ROD MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 12

2.1 Global Top Players by Steel Tie Rod Sales (2019-2021) 12

2.2 Global Top Players by Steel Tie Rod Revenue (2019-2021) 13

2.3 Global Top Players by Steel Tie Rod Price (2019-2021) 15

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Steel Tie Rod Headquarter Distribution 15

2.5 Steel Tie Rod Market Competitive Situation and Trends 16

2.5.1 Steel Tie Rod Market Concentration Rate (2019-2021) 16

2.5.2 Global 3 and 5 Largest Manufacturers by Steel Tie Rod Sales and Revenue in 2021 17

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Steel Tie Rod as of 2021) 18

2.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 19

3 STEEL TIE ROD STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 20

3.1 Global Steel Tie Rod Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 20

3.2 Global Steel Tie Rod Historic Market Size by Region 20

3.2.1 Global Steel Tie Rod Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 20

3.2.2 Global Steel Tie Rod Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 21

3.2.3 Global Steel Tie Rod Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 21

3.3 Global Steel Tie Rod Forecasted Market Size by Region 22

3.3.1 Global Steel Tie Rod Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 22

3.3.2 Global Steel Tie Rod Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 22

3.3.3 Global Steel Tie Rod Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028) 23

4 STEEL TIE ROD BY APPLICATION 24

4.1 Steel Tie Rod Segment by Application 24

4.2 Global Steel Tie Rod Market Size by Application 24

4.2.1 Global Steel Tie Rod Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022) 24

4.2.2 Global Steel Tie Rod Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 26

5 NORTH AMERICA STEEL TIE ROD BY COUNTRY 28

5.1 North America Steel Tie Rod Historic Market Size by Country 28

5.1.1 North America Steel Tie Rod Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 28

5.1.2 North America Steel Tie Rod Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 28

5.2 North America Steel Tie Rod Forecasted Market Size by Country 29

5.2.1 North America Steel Tie Rod Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 29

5.2.2 North America Steel Tie Rod Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 29

6 EUROPE STEEL TIE ROD BY COUNTRY 31

6.1 Europe Steel Tie Rod Historic Market Size by Country 31

6.1.1 Europe Steel Tie Rod Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 31

6.1.2 Europe Steel Tie Rod Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 31

6.2 Europe Steel Tie Rod Forecasted Market Size by Country 32

6.2.1 Europe Steel Tie Rod Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 32

6.2.2 Europe Steel Tie Rod Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 33

7 ASIA-PACIFIC STEEL TIE ROD BY REGION 34

7.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Tie Rod Historic Market Size by Region 34

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Tie Rod Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022) 34

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Tie Rod Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022) 34

7.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Tie Rod Forecasted Market Size by Region 35

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Tie Rod Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028) 35

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Tie Rod Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028) 36

8 SOUTH AMERICA STEEL TIE ROD BY COUNTRY 37

8.1 South America Steel Tie Rod Historic Market Size by Country 37

8.1.1 South America Steel Tie Rod Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 37

8.1.2 South America Steel Tie Rod Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 37

8.2 South America Steel Tie Rod Forecasted Market Size by Country 38

8.2.1 South America Steel Tie Rod Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 38

8.2.2 South America Steel Tie Rod Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 38

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA STEEL TIE ROD BY COUNTRY 39

9.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Tie Rod Historic Market Size by Country 39

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Tie Rod Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022) 39

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Tie Rod Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022) 39

9.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Tie Rod Forecasted Market Size by Country 40

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Tie Rod Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028) 40

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Tie Rod Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028) 40

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN STEEL TIE ROD BUSINESS 42

10.1 Anker Schroeder ASDO 42

10.1.1 Anker Schroeder ASDO Company Details 42

10.1.2 Company and Business Overview 42

10.1.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 43

10.1.4 Anker Schroeder ASDO Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 43

10.2 Godo Steel 44

10.2.1 Godo Steel Company Details 44

10.2.2 Company and Business Overview 44

10.2.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 45

10.2.4 Godo Steel Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 45

10.3 Pfeifer 46

10.3.1 Pfeifer Company Details 46

10.3.2 Company and Business Overview 46

10.3.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 46

10.3.4 Pfeifer Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 47

10.4 Juli Sling 47

10.4.1 Juli Sling Company Details 47

10.4.2 Company and Business Overview 48

10.4.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 48

10.4.4 Juli Sling Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 49

10.5 Macalloy 49

10.5.1 Macalloy Company Details 49

10.5.2 Company and Business Overview 49

10.5.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 50

10.5.4 Macalloy Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 50

10.6 Kin Long 51

10.6.1 Kin Long Company Details 51

10.6.2 Company and Business Overview 51

10.6.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 52

10.6.4 Kin Long Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 52

10.7 Henan Jiyuan Iron & Steel 53

10.7.1 Henan Jiyuan Iron & Steel Company Details 53

10.7.2 Company and Business Overview 53

10.7.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 54

10.7.4 Henan Jiyuan Iron & Steel Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 54

10.8 Leviat 54

10.8.1 Leviat Company Details 54

10.8.2 Company and Business Overview 55

10.8.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 55

10.8.4 Leviat Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 56

10.9 Dextra 56

10.9.1 Dextra Company Details 56

10.9.2 Company and Business Overview 57

10.9.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 57

10.9.4 Dextra Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 58

10.10 Stahlwerk Annahütte 58

10.10.1 Stahlwerk Annahütte Company Details 58

10.10.2 Company and Business Overview 58

10.10.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 59

10.10.4 Stahlwerk Annahütte Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 59

10.11 Anyang Longteng 60

10.11.1 Anyang Longteng Company Details 60

10.11.2 Company and Business Overview 60

10.11.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 60

10.11.4 Anyang Longteng Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 61

10.12 Nippon Steel Kobelco 61

10.12.1 Nippon Steel Kobelco Company Details 61

10.12.2 Company and Business Overview 62

10.12.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 62

10.12.4 Nippon Steel Kobelco Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 63

10.13 HMR Jacob 63

10.13.1 HMR Jacob Company Details 63

10.13.2 Company and Business Overview 64

10.13.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 64

10.13.4 HMR Jacob Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 65

10.14 Daver Steels 65

10.14.1 Daver Steels Company Details 65

10.14.2 Company and Business Overview 65

10.14.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 66

10.14.4 Daver Steels Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 66

10.15 Portland Bolt & Mfg 67

10.15.1 Portland Bolt & Mfg Company Details 67

10.15.2 Company and Business Overview 67

10.15.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 67

10.15.4 Portland Bolt & Mfg Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 68

10.16 STA-LOK Terminals 68

10.16.1 STA-LOK Terminals Company Details 68

10.16.2 Company and Business Overview 69

10.16.3 Steel Tie Rod Introduction 69

10.16.4 STA-LOK Terminals Revenue, Sales, Price and Gross Margin in Steel Tie Rod Business (2019-2021) 70

11 STEEL TIE ROD MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 71

11.1 Steel Tie Rod Key Raw Materials Analysis 71

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials 71

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend 72

11.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 73

11.2.1 Raw Materials 73

11.2.2 Labor Cost 73

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses 73

11.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Steel Tie Rod 74

12 MARKET DYNAMICS 75

12.1 Market Trends 75

12.2 Market Drivers 75

12.3 Challenges 76

12.4 Market Favorable Factors and Unfavorable Factors 76

12.5 Market Risks 76

12.6 Industry Enters Major Barriers 77

12.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 77

13 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 79

13.1 Marketing Channels Status of Steel Tie Rod 79

13.2 Market Positioning 80

13.2.1 Pricing Strategy 80

13.2.2 Brand Strategy 81

13.3 Steel Tie Rod Customers 81

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 82

15 APPENDIX 83

15.1 Research Methodology 83

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 83

15.1.2 Data Source 86

15.2 Author Details 89

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348800/steel-tie-rod

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com