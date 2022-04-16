Aluminum Coils Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Aluminum Coils market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Coils market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Aluminum Coils market.

Summary

The global Aluminum Coils market was valued at USD 98,823.65 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 119,868.09 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 1.76% between 2022 and 2028.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Aluminum Coils capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and regions (or countries), from 2017 to 2021, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Aluminum Coils by regions (countries), company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2021 and forecast to 2028.

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Novelis

Arconic

UACJ

Constellium

Chinalco

Mtalco

Nanshan

Ma’aden

Commonwealth

Granges

Luoyang Wanji

Zhongfu Industrial

Jiangsu Dingsheng

Kaiser

Aluminum Coils Market Segment by Type

1xxx Series

2xxx Series

3xxx Series

5xxx Series

6xxx Series

7xxx Series

8xxx Series

Aluminum Coils Market Segment by Application

Packaging

Transportation

Construction

Industrial

Consumer Durables

Foil Stock

Other

The report on the Aluminum Coils market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Asia

Europe

North America

Middle East

Eurasia

South America

Africa

Oceania

China

India

Japan

Korea

China Taiwan

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Poland

U.K.

Czech Republic

United States

Mexico

Canada

Table of Contents

1 ALUMINUM COILS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aluminum Coils 1

1.2 Aluminum Coils Segment by Type 4

1.2.1 Global Aluminum Coils Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2022 VS 2028 4

1.2.2 1xxx Series 5

1.2.3 2xxx Series 6

1.2.4 3xxx Series 8

1.2.5 5xxx Series 8

1.2.6 6xxx Series 9

1.2.7 7xxx Series 10

1.2.8 8xxx Series 11

1.3 Aluminum Coils Segment by Application 11

1.3.1 Global Aluminum Coils Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2028 12

1.3.2 Packaging 13

1.3.3 Transportation 14

1.3.4 Construction 14

1.3.5 Industrial 15

1.3.6 Consumer Durables 15

1.3.7 Foil Stock 16

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 17

1.4.1 Global Aluminum Coils Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 17

1.4.2 Global Aluminum Coils Sales Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028) 18

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 19

2.1 Global Aluminum Coils Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 19

2.2 Global Aluminum Coils Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 21

2.3 Aluminum Coils Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 23

2.4 Global Aluminum Coils Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 24

2.5 Aluminum Coils Market Competitive Situation and Trends 24

2.5.1 Aluminum Coils Market Concentration Rate 24

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Aluminum Coils Players Market Share by Revenue 25

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 25

3 PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY REGION 27

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Aluminum Coils Market Share by Region (2017-2022) 27

3.2 Global Aluminum Coils Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 28

4 ALUMINUM COILS CONSUMPTION BY REGION 29

4.1 Global Aluminum Coils Consumption by Region 29

4.1.1 Global Aluminum Coils Consumption by Region 29

4.1.2 Global Aluminum Coils Consumption Market Share by Region 29

4.2 Global Aluminum Coils Revenue by Region 30

4.2.1 Global Aluminum Coils Revenue by Region 30

4.2.2 Global Aluminum Coils Revenue Market Share by Region 30

4.3 Asia 31

4.3.1 Asia Aluminum Coils Consumption by Region 32

4.3.2 China 32

4.3.3 India 33

4.3.4 Japan 33

4.3.5 South Korea 34

4.3.6 China Taiwan 34

4.4 Europe 35

4.4.1 Europe Aluminum Coils Consumption by Country 35

4.4.2 Germany 36

4.4.3 Italy 36

4.4.4 France 37

4.4.5 Spain 37

4.4.6 Poland 38

4.4.7 U.K. 38

4.5 North America 39

4.5.1 North America Aluminum Coils Consumption by Country 39

4.5.2 U.S. 40

4.5.3 Mexico 40

4.5.4 Canada 41

5 SEGMENT BY TYPE 42

5.1 Global Aluminum Coils Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 42

5.2 Global Aluminum Coils Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022) 43

5.3 Global Aluminum Coils Price by Type (2017-2022) 45

6 SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 46

6.1 Global Aluminum Coils Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 46

6.2 Global Aluminum Coils Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022) 47

6.3 Global Aluminum Coils Price by Application (2017-2022) 49

7 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED 50

7.1 Novelis 50

7.1.1 Novelis Corporation Information 50

7.1.2 Novelis Main Business and Markets Served 53

7.1.3 Novelis Aluminum Coils Product Portfolio 53

7.1.4 Novelis Aluminum Coils Production Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 54

7.1.5 Novelis Recent Developments and Updates 55

7.2 Arconic 57

7.2.1 Arconic Corporation Information 57

7.2.2 Arconic Main Business and Markets Served 58

7.2.3 Arconic Aluminum Coils Product Portfolio 58

7.2.4 Arconic Aluminum Coils Production Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 59

7.2.5 Arconic Recent Developments and Updates 60

7.3 UACJ 61

7.3.1 UACJ Corporation Information 61

7.3.2 UACJ Main Business and Markets Served 62

7.3.3 UACJ Aluminum Coils Product Portfolio 62

7.3.4 UACJ Aluminum Coils Production Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 64

7.3.5 UACJ Recent Developments and Updates 64

7.4 Constellium 65

7.4.1 Constellium Corporation Information 66

7.4.2 Constellium Main Business and Markets Served 67

7.4.3 Constellium Aluminum Coils Product Portfolio 68

7.4.4 Constellium Aluminum Coils Production Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 69

7.4.5 Constellium Recent Developments and Updates 69

7.5 Chinalco 70

7.5.1 Chinalco Corporation Information 70

7.5.2 Chinalco Main Business and Markets Served 71

7.5.3 Chinalco Aluminum Coils Product Portfolio 71

7.5.4 Chinalco Aluminum Coils Production Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 72

7.5.5 Chinalco Recent Developments and Updates 73

7.6 Mtalco 74

7.6.1 Mtalco Corporation Information 74

7.6.2 Mtalco Main Business and Markets Served 75

7.6.3 Mtalco Aluminum Coils Product Portfolio 75

7.6.4 Mtalco Aluminum Coils Production Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 76

7.6.5 Mtalco Recent Developments and Updates 76

7.7 Nanshan 77

7.7.1 Nanshan Corporation Information 77

7.7.2 Nanshan Main Business and Markets Served 78

7.7.3 Nanshan Aluminum Coils Product Portfolio 79

7.7.4 Nanshan Aluminum Coils Production Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 79

7.7.5 Nanshan Recent Developments and Updates 80

7.8 Ma’aden 81

7.8.1 Ma’aden Corporation Information 81

7.8.2 Ma’aden Main Business and Markets Served 82

7.8.3 Ma’aden Aluminum Coils Product Portfolio 83

7.8.4 Ma’aden Aluminum Coils Production Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 83

7.8.5 Ma’aden Recent Developments and Updates 84

7.9 Commonwealth 85

7.9.1 Commonwealth Corporation Information 85

7.9.2 Commonwealth Main Business and Markets Served 86

7.9.3 Commonwealth Aluminum Coils Product Portfolio 86

7.9.4 Commonwealth Aluminum Coils Production Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 87

7.9.5 Commonwealth Recent Developments and Updates 88

7.10 Granges 89

7.10.1 Granges Corporation Information 89

7.10.2 Granges Main Business and Markets Served 90

7.10.3 Granges Aluminum Coils Product Portfolio 90

7.10.4 Granges Aluminum Coils Production Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 92

7.10.5 Granges Recent Developments and Updates 92

7.11 Luoyang Wanji 93

7.11.1 Luoyang Wanji Corporation Information 93

7.11.2 Luoyang Wanji Main Business and Markets Served 94

7.11.3 Luoyang Wanji Aluminum Coils Product Portfolio 94

7.11.4 Luoyang Wanji Aluminum Coils Production Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 95

7.12 Zhongfu Industrial 95

7.12.1 Zhongfu Industrial Corporation Information 96

7.12.2 Zhongfu Industrial Main Business and Markets Served 96

7.12.3 Zhongfu Industrial Aluminum Coils Product Portfolio 97

7.12.4 Zhongfu Industrial Aluminum Coils Production Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 97

7.13 Jiangsu Dingsheng 98

7.13.1 Jiangsu Dingsheng Corporation Information 98

7.13.2 Jiangsu Dingsheng Main Business and Markets Served 99

7.13.3 Jiangsu Dingsheng Aluminum Coils Product Portfolio 100

7.13.4 Jiangsu Dingsheng Aluminum Coils Production Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 101

7.13.5 Jiangsu Dingsheng Recent Developments and Updates 101

7.14 Kaiser 102

7.14.1 Kaiser Corporation Information 102

7.14.2 Kaiser Main Business and Markets Served 103

7.14.3 Kaiser Aluminum Coils Product Portfolio 104

7.14.4 Kaiser Aluminum Coils Production Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 105

7.14.5 Kaiser Recent Developments and Updates 106

8 ALUMINUM COILS MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS 107

8.1 Aluminum Coils Key Raw Materials Analysis 107

8.1.1 Primary Aluminium Supply Analysis 107

8.1.2 Aluminium Price Trend 108

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Primary Aluminium 109

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 109

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Aluminum Coils 110

8.4 Aluminum Coils Industrial Chain Analysis 110

9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS 112

9.1 Marketing Channel 112

9.2 Aluminum Coils Distributors 112

9.3 Aluminum Coils Customers 113

10 ALUMINUM COILS MARKET DYNAMICS 116

10.1 Aluminum Coils Industry Trends 116

10.2 Aluminum Coils Market Drivers 118

10.3 Aluminum Coils Market Challenges 119

10.4 Aluminum Coils Market Restraints 119

11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST 122

12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST 123

12.1 Asia Market Forecasted Consumption of Aluminum Coils by Region 123

12.2 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Aluminum Coils by Country 123

12.3 North America Forecasted Consumption of Aluminum Coils by Country 123

13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION 125

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 125

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Aluminum Coils by Type (2023-2028) 125

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Aluminum Coils by Type (2023-2028) 125

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Aluminum Coils by Type (2023-2028) 125

13.2 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 126

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Aluminum Coils by Application (2023-2028) 126

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Aluminum Coils by Application (2023-2028) 126

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Aluminum Coils by Application (2023-2028) 127

14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 128

15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE 130

15.1 Methodology and Research Approach 130

15.1.1 Research Programs and Design 130

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 130

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 132

15.2 Data Source 133

15.2.1 Secondary Sources 133

15.2.2 Primary Sources 134

15.3 Author Details 135

