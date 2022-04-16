Endoscope Objective Lens Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Investigation by Regions, Types, Applications and Analysis of Key Players

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Endoscope Objective Lens market, which is segmented by region (country), company and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Endoscope Objective Lens market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country) and by Application of Global Endoscope Objective Lens market.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Endoscope Objective Lens market size was value at US$ 63.62 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of US$ 100.27 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The global main manufacturers of Endoscope Objective Lens include Excelitas Technologies, Sumita Optical Glass, Mikrop AG, Precision Optics Corporation, GRINTECH, SCHÖLLY, Jenoptik, Shanghai Puling Photonics Technology, and Jiangsu Tianning Optoelectronics Technology, etc. In 2021, the global five largest players have a share approximately 34.78% in terms of revenue.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348807/endoscope-objective-lens

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Excelitas Technologies

Sumita Optical Glass

Mikrop AG

Precision Optics Corporation

GRINTECH

SCHÖLLY

Jenoptik

Shanghai Puling Photonics Technology

Jiangsu Tianning Optoelectronics Technology

Endoscope Objective Lens Market Segment by Type

1/6″

1/10″

1/18″

Others

Endoscope Objective Lens Market Segment by Application

Medical Application

Industrial Application

The report on the Endoscope Objective Lens market covers the following region (country) analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Endoscope Objective Lensconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Endoscope Objective Lensmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Endoscope Objective Lensmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Endoscope Objective Lenswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Endoscope Objective Lenssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Endoscope Objective Lens companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS PRODUCT OVERVIEW 1

1.2 ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE 3

1.2.1 1/6″ 4

1.2.2 1/10″ 5

1.2.3 1/18″ 6

1.2.4 OTHERS 7

1.3 GLOBAL ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS MARKET SIZE BY TYPE 8

1.3.1 GLOBAL ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS MARKET SIZE OVERVIEW BY TYPE (2017-2028) 8

1.3.2 GLOBAL ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS HISTORIC MARKET SIZE REVIEW BY TYPE (2017-2022) 9

1.3.3 GLOBAL ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY TYPE (2023-2028) 11

1.4 KEY REGIONS MARKET SIZE SEGMENT BY TYPE 12

1.4.1 NORTH AMERICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 12

1.4.2 EUROPE ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 13

1.4.3 ASIA-PACIFIC ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 14

1.4.4 LATIN AMERICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 15

1.4.5 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES BREAKDOWN BY TYPE (2017-2022) 16

2 ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY 18

2.1 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES (2017-2022) 18

2.2 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS REVENUE (2017-2022) 19

2.3 GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS BY ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS PRICE (2017-2022) 20

2.4 GLOBAL TOP MANUFACTURERS ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS MANUFACTURING BASE DISTRIBUTION, HEADQUARTERS 21

2.5 ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS MARKET COMPETITIVE SITUATION AND TRENDS 21

2.5.1 ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS MARKET CONCENTRATION RATE (2017-2022) 21

2.5.2 GLOBAL 3 AND 5 LARGEST MANUFACTURERS BY ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS REVENUE IN 2021 22

2.6 GLOBAL TOP MANUFACTURERS BY COMPANY TYPE (TIER 1, TIER 2, AND TIER 3) & (BASED ON THE REVENUE IN ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS AS OF 2021) 23

2.7 ESTABLISH DATE OF KEY ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS MANUFACTURERS 23

2.8 KEY MANUFACTURERS ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES AREA 24

2.9 MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, EXPANSION 24

3 ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION 29

3.1 GLOBAL ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS MARKET SIZE AND CAGR BY REGION: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 29

3.2 GLOBAL ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION 29

3.2.1 GLOBAL ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2017-2022) 29

3.2.2 GLOBAL ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2017-2022) 30

3.3 GLOBAL ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY REGION 30

3.3.1 GLOBAL ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2023-2028) 30

3.3.2 GLOBAL ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2023-2028) 31

4 ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS BY APPLICATION 33

4.1 ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 33

4.1.1 MEDICAL APPLICATION 33

4.1.2 INDUSTRIAL APPLICATION 34

4.2 GLOBAL ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 35

4.2.1 GLOBAL ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS MARKET SIZE OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION (2017-2028) 36

4.2.2 GLOBAL ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS HISTORIC MARKET SIZE REVIEW BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 37

4.2.3 GLOBAL ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION (2023-2028) 39

4.3 KEY REGIONS MARKET SIZE SEGMENT BY APPLICATION 40

4.3.1 NORTH AMERICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 40

4.3.2 EUROPE ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 41

4.3.3 ASIA-PACIFIC ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 41

4.3.4 LATIN AMERICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 42

4.3.5 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION (2017-2022) 43

5 NORTH AMERICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS BY COUNTRY 45

5.1 NORTH AMERICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 45

5.1.1 NORTH AMERICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 45

5.1.2 NORTH AMERICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 45

5.2 NORTH AMERICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 46

5.2.1 NORTH AMERICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 46

5.2.2 NORTH AMERICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 46

6 EUROPE ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS BY COUNTRY 47

6.1 EUROPE ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 47

6.1.1 EUROPE ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 47

6.1.2 EUROPE ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 47

6.2 EUROPE ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 48

6.2.1 EUROPE ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 48

6.2.2 EUROPE ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 49

7 ASIA-PACIFIC ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS BY REGION 50

7.1 ASIA-PACIFIC ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY REGION 50

7.1.1 ASIA-PACIFIC ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2017-2022) 50

7.1.2 ASIA-PACIFIC ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2017-2022) 50

7.2 ASIA-PACIFIC ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY REGION 51

7.2.1 ASIA-PACIFIC ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES IN VOLUME BY REGION (2023-2028) 51

7.2.2 ASIA-PACIFIC ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES IN VALUE BY REGION (2023-2028) 52

8 LATIN AMERICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS BY COUNTRY 53

8.1 LATIN AMERICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 53

8.1.1 LATIN AMERICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 53

8.1.2 LATIN AMERICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 53

8.2 LATIN AMERICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 54

8.2.1 LATIN AMERICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 54

8.2.2 LATIN AMERICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 54

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS BY COUNTRY 56

9.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS HISTORIC MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 56

9.1.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 56

9.1.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2017-2022) 56

9.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS FORECASTED MARKET SIZE BY COUNTRY 57

9.2.1 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES IN VOLUME BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 57

9.2.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES IN VALUE BY COUNTRY (2023-2028) 58

10 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS BUSINESS 59

10.1 EXCELITAS TECHNOLOGIES 59

10.1.1 EXCELITAS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION INFORMATION 59

10.1.2 EXCELITAS TECHNOLOGIES INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 60

10.1.3 EXCELITAS TECHNOLOGIES ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 60

10.1.4 EXCELITAS TECHNOLOGIES ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS PRODUCTS OFFERED 60

10.1.5 EXCELITAS TECHNOLOGIES RECENT DEVELOPMENT 61

10.2 SUMITA OPTICAL GLASS 63

10.2.1 SUMITA OPTICAL GLASS CORPORATION INFORMATION 63

10.2.2 SUMITA OPTICAL GLASS INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 63

10.2.3 SUMITA OPTICAL GLASS ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 64

10.2.4 SUMITA OPTICAL GLASS ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS PRODUCTS OFFERED 64

10.2.5 SUMITA OPTICAL GLASS RECENT DEVELOPMENT 67

10.3 MIKROP AG 68

10.3.1 MIKROP AG CORPORATION INFORMATION 68

10.3.2 MIKROP AG INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 68

10.3.3 MIKROP AG ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 69

10.3.4 MIKROP AG ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS PRODUCTS OFFERED 69

10.3.5 MIKROP AG RECENT DEVELOPMENT 70

10.4 PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION 70

10.4.1 PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION CORPORATION INFORMATION 70

10.4.2 PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 71

10.4.3 PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 71

10.4.4 PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS PRODUCTS OFFERED 71

10.4.5 PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION RECENT DEVELOPMENT 73

10.5 GRINTECH 74

10.5.1 GRINTECH CORPORATION INFORMATION 74

10.5.2 GRINTECH INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 74

10.5.3 GRINTECH ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 75

10.5.4 GRINTECH ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS PRODUCTS OFFERED 75

10.6 SCHÖLLY 76

10.6.1 SCHÖLLY CORPORATION INFORMATION 76

10.6.2 SCHÖLLY INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 77

10.6.3 SCHÖLLY ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 77

10.6.4 SCHÖLLY ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS PRODUCTS OFFERED 78

10.6.5 SCHÖLLY RECENT DEVELOPMENT 78

10.7 JENOPTIK 79

10.7.1 JENOPTIK CORPORATION INFORMATION 79

10.7.2 JENOPTIK INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 79

10.7.3 JENOPTIK ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 80

10.7.4 JENOPTIK ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS PRODUCTS OFFERED 80

10.7.5 JENOPTIK RECENT DEVELOPMENT 83

10.8 SHANGHAI PULING PHOTONICS TECHNOLOGY 85

10.8.1 SHANGHAI PULING PHOTONICS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION INFORMATION 85

10.8.2 SHANGHAI PULING PHOTONICS TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 86

10.8.3 SHANGHAI PULING PHOTONICS TECHNOLOGY ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 86

10.8.4 SHANGHAI PULING PHOTONICS TECHNOLOGY ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS PRODUCTS OFFERED 86

10.9 JIANGSU TIANNING OPTOELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY 87

10.9.1 JIANGSU TIANNING OPTOELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION INFORMATION 87

10.9.2 JIANGSU TIANNING OPTOELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCTION AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 88

10.9.3 JIANGSU TIANNING OPTOELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS SALES, REVENUE AND GROSS MARGIN (2017-2022) 88

10.9.4 JIANGSU TIANNING OPTOELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS PRODUCTS OFFERED 88

11 UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS 90

11.1 ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS KEY RAW MATERIALS 90

11.1.1 KEY RAW MATERIALS PRICE 90

11.1.2 RAW MATERIALS KEY SUPPLIERS 90

11.2 MANUFACTURING COST STRUCTURE 91

11.2.1 RAW MATERIALS 91

11.2.2 LABOR COST 91

11.2.3 MANUFACTURING EXPENSES 92

11.3 ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS INDUSTRIAL CHAIN ANALYSIS 92

11.4 ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS MARKET DYNAMICS 92

11.4.1 ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS INDUSTRY TRENDS 92

11.4.2 ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS MARKET DRIVERS 93

11.4.3 ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS MARKET CHALLENGES 93

11.4.4 ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS MARKET RESTRAINTS 94

12 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS 95

12.1 SALES CHANNEL 95

12.2 ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS DISTRIBUTORS 96

12.3 ENDOSCOPE OBJECTIVE LENS DOWNSTREAM CUSTOMERS 97

13 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION 99

14 APPENDIX 101

14.1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 101

14.1.1 METHODOLOGY/RESEARCH APPROACH 101

14.1.2 DATA SOURCE 104

14.2 AUTHOR DETAILS 107

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/348807/endoscope-objective-lens

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com